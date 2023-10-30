You are here

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry washed using sea water due to the lack of fresh water and electricity, along the beach in Deir el-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 29, 2023, amid another invasion by Israeli forces. (AFP)
US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians
Israeli army tanks and bulldozers are seen crossing the border into Gaza on October 29, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians
  • Biden discusses protection of civilian lives in phone call with Egyptian president
  • Hamas preventing civilians from leaving Gaza, US national security adviser says
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday as President Joe Biden promised a significant increase in aid to the Palestinian territory.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. Health officials in that Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people — half of them children — have already died in three weeks of air strikes conducted in retaliation for the deadly Hamas attacks into Israel on October 7.
Biden discussed protection of civilian lives in a phone call Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in which the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously,” according to a readout from the White House.
The call came as the Biden administration emphasized the need to protect civilian lives amid the ongoing conflict.
“The IDF, the Israeli government, should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas — terrorists, who are legitimate military targets — and civilians, who are not,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN talk show “State of the Union.”
Biden delivered a message to Netanyahu himself Sunday when the two spoke on a call to discuss developments in Gaza.
During the conversation, Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.
“The president reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians,” the readout said.
But Sullivan emphasized on CNN that “we do believe that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in this bombardment, and every single one of those deaths is a tragedy.”
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, Sullivan added that Hamas, a “brutal terrorist organization,” is “hiding behind the civilian population.”
Hamas has been using civilians as “human shields” and putting rockets and other “terrorist infrastructure” in civilian areas, he said.
“But it doesn’t lessen their (Israel’s) responsibility under international humanitarian law and the laws of war to do all in their power to protect the civilian population.”
The national security adviser also said that US officials are working to help secure the release of more than 220 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, as well as to help the hundreds of Palestinian Americans stuck in Gaza.
“Many of them are still there, still waiting to get out, and we are working actively to try to make that happen,” Sullivan told CBS show “Face the Nation.”
But he said that while neighboring Egypt and Israel are prepared to let Americans and other foreign nationals leave Gaza, “Hamas is preventing their departure.”
The latest violence began on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Topics: Joe Biden Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
  • World leaders underline urgency of increasing aid into Gaza Strip 
  • Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people since Oct. 7
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in “heavy fighting” in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, as calls multiply to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory after weeks of siege and bombardment.

World leaders underlined the urgency of increasing aid into the Hamas-controlled territory and protesters worldwide rallied for a cease-fire, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled his nation for a “long and difficult war.”

Despite calls for a humanitarian truce, international outrage and the potential risk to hostages held in Gaza, Israel has intensified the war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack.

Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 239 others including many migrant workers, according to the latest figures provided Sunday by army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.

Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its fighters were “engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza.”

Israel’s army said a new “stage” of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday, an escalation from two brief operations earlier in the week.

In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.

And in a separate call with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance,” the White House said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was “growing more desperate by the hour” as casualties increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.

Top Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk in a statement Sunday called on Egypt to take “decisive” action to speed up aid to Gaza.

“Egypt should not remain a spectator. We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible,” he said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel was repeatedly bombing around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk.

Mohamed Al-Talmas, who has taken shelter in Gaza’s biggest hospital Shifa, said “the ground shook” with intense Israeli raids.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said “thousands of people” broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centers in Gaza, grabbing basic items like flour and hygiene supplies.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down,” it said.

A US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier Israel was committed to allowing 100 to aid trucks into Gaza daily — a figure the UN has said was needed to meet the most basic needs.

On Sunday Israel’s military said it had struck hundreds of Hamas targets and increased its ground forces in Gaza. Military spokesman Hagari vowed to “chase down” Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

The army said troops had “confronted” militants who emerged out of a tunnel in north Gaza, highlighting challenges in Hamas’s vast underground network to Israel’s ground operation.

In a late-night televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu announced a “second stage of the war” to “eradicate” Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.

Communications were down in Gaza after Israel cut Internet lines ahead of the intensification of its operations, although connectivity was gradually returning on Sunday.

The “burden” lies with Israel to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians in Gaza, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN television.

Hagari again urged Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area,” but residents remained wary as air strikes continue.

Ibrahim Shandoughli, a 53-year-old from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, told AFP he and his family went nowhere.

“Where do you want us to evacuate to? All the areas are dangerous.”

In Israel, sympathy has swelled for the families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas and are at heightened risk as the war intensifies.

Hamas has released four hostages, but this week said “almost 50” had been killed by Israeli strikes, a claim that was impossible to verify.

“We demanded that no action be taken that endangers the fate of our family members,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen.

After Hamas said it was prepared to release the hostages if Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners it was holding, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused the group of playing “psychological games.”

“Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us — they understand the pain and the pressure,” Gallant told relatives of hostages, according to a statement released by his office.

Ifat Kalderon, whose relatives are believed held in Gaza, told AFP she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages.

“Take them, we don’t need them here,” she said, referring to Palestinian detainees.

The ground operations have heightened fears that Israel’s other enemies — the Iran-allied “axis of resistance” forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen — could enter the conflict.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action.”

Top ally the United States has warned Israel’s enemies to stay out and strengthened its military presence in the region.

Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hamas ally Hezbollah, raising fears of a new front.

On Sunday militants in south Lebanon fired rockets toward Israel, which has responded with strikes, in a fresh escalation along the border.

Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with more than 110 Palestinians killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur

Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur

Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur
  • Over 9,000 people had been killed and nearly six million displaced in the war of attrition between the army and paramilitary RSF that broke out in April
  • Saudi Arabia and the US are trying to broker a peaceful resolution to the conflict that is poses a risk to the security and economic well-being of neighbor countries
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudan’s rival generals have returned to the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia, but the fighting shows no sign of easing as they wrestle to control the country’s second-largest city.

In six months, the war of attrition between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed more than 9,000 people and displaced nearly six million.
Despite the carnage, neither side has managed to seize a decisive advantage.
In Khartoum, the air force has failed to dislodge the RSF, which still controls the capital’s streets while the army holds the country’s east.
On Thursday, peace talks resumed in the Saudi city of Jeddah, which Riyadh and Washington said Sunday were aimed only at securing a cease-fire deal and the delivery of humanitarian aid.
“The talks will not address broader political issues,” statements from both the Saudi foreign ministry and the US State Department added.
To break the stalemate at the exact moment negotiations restarted, the RSF claimed it had captured Nyala, the South Darfur state capital and the largest city in the massive western region of Darfur — the RSF’s traditional stronghold.
With much of Sudan’s already fragile infrastructure destroyed in the war, Nyala — with an airport, railway and a key highway intersection — could be essential for resupplying forces in the area.

The paramilitaries have held the Om Dafouq border post with the Central African Republic for the past three months and have reportedly taken control of additional supply routes to Khartoum, 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the northeast.
Nyala is also “the largest military center in the three states of South Darfur, Central Darfur and East Darfur,” a former army officer told AFP, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
In taking the city, the RSF would cement its hold on Darfur, where ethnically motivated killings by the RSF and allied militia have triggered a new probe by the International Criminal Court.
The ICC has since the 2000s been investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur, committed by the forerunner of the RSF, the Janjaweed militia.
Beyond its military strategic importance, Nyala is also the economic heart of Darfur — a region the size of France that is home to around a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people.
The city “has economic ties with Chad, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, extending even as far as Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo” which has a consulate in the city, local journalist Ezzeldin Dahab told AFP.
On Thursday, as representatives from both sides met with US and Saudi mediators in Jeddah, the RSF released footage of Daglo’s brother and deputy Abdelrahim Daglo — on whom the United States has imposed sanctions — leading troops into Nyala.

The paramilitary force immediately announced the city and its army infantry division had fallen.
However, the army responded that the 16th infantry division had repelled the attack and inflicted “heavy human and material losses” on the enemy.
According to residents, the RSF fighters have spread out across the city.
“RSF fighters are deployed everywhere and we haven’t seen the army since Wednesday,” resident Adam told AFP from the Al-Wadi neighborhood, asking to be identified only by his first name for fear of reprisal.
Ali, who lives in another district of Nyala, said the two forces had held different parts of the city since the war began, and that the RSF “takeover was done in stages.”
After months of skirmishes, the latest stage came last week, when “the RSF attacked the 16th division with 300 armored vehicles,” an army source told AFP.
Previous US and Saudi attempts to mediate in the war yielded only brief truces, and those were systematically violated.
Analysts said they believed Burhan and Daglo had opted instead to wage a war of attrition, seeking to extract greater concessions at the negotiating table later.

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 30 October 2023
AP
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 30 October 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Oct. 29, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

  • 1,400 Number of people killed in Israel
  • 8,005 Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
  • 116 Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank
  • 5,431 Number of Israelis injured
  • 20,242 Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
  • 2,000 Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
  • 250,000 Number of Israelis displaced
  • 1.4 million Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza
  • 239 Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
  • 4 Hostages released
  • 117 Aid trucks let into Gaza
  • 27,781 Residential units destroyed in Gaza

Sources: AP reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters
Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions
  • US Patriot air defense systems were stationed in Jordan in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbor Syria
  • Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza could also spread into a wider conflagration
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters

 

AMMAN: Staunch US ally Jordan asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defense systems to bolster its border defense at a time of heightened regional tensions and conflict, the spokesperson for the country’s army said on Sunday.

“We asked the American side to help bolster our defense system with Patriot air defense missile systems,” Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari, Jordan’s army spokesperson, told state television.
US Patriot missiles were stationed in Jordan in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbor Syria where the kingdom feared a civil war could spill over and ignite a regional conflict.
Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since a deadly assault on Israel by Hamas from the enclave on Oct. 7 could also spread into a wider conflagration, officials said.
The Patriot, considered one of the most advanced US air defense systems, is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.
Hiyari denied social media reports that the Pentagon was using its bases to transport some of the equipment and arms from its depots to Israel to bolster its defenses in its war in Gaza.
The Pentagon has used Jordanian military installations in recent months, however, as Washington strengthened its military posture in the region, Western diplomats said.
The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and added thousands to the number of troops in the region.
Senior Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have warned of the risk of major escalation in attacks on American troops in the Middle East and that Iran could seek to widen the Israel-Hamas war.
The kingdom has hundreds of US trainers in the country and is one of the few regional allies who hold extensive exercises with US troops throughout the year.
Jordan’s army is one of the largest recipients of Washington’s foreign military financing and runs in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The kingdom has also requested more aid to tackle drones used in a raging multibillion dollar drug war along the border with Syria, which Amman blames on pro-Iranian militias who hold sway in southern Syria.
“The drones have become a threat on all our fronts,” army spokesperson Hiyari said.
Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Washington has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Amman set up an elaborate surveillance system known as the Border Security Programme to stem infiltration by militants from Syria and Iraq.

 

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
  • Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in “heavy fighting” in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, as calls multiply to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory after weeks of siege and bombardment.
World leaders underlined the urgency of increasing aid into the Hamas-controlled territory and protesters worldwide rallied for a cease-fire, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled his nation for a “long and difficult war.”
Despite calls for a humanitarian truce, international outrage and the potential risk to hostages held in Gaza, Israel has intensified the war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 239 others including many migrant workers, according to the latest figures provided Sunday by army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its fighters were “engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza.”
Israel’s army said a new “stage” of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday, an escalation from two brief operations earlier in the week.
In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.
And in a separate call with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance,” the White House said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was “growing more desperate by the hour” as casualties increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.
Top Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk in a statement Sunday called on Egypt to take “decisive” action to speed up aid to Gaza.
“Egypt should not remain a spectator. We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible,” he said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel was repeatedly bombing around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk.
Mohamed Al-Talmas, who has taken shelter in Gaza’s biggest hospital Shifa, said “the ground shook” with intense Israeli raids.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said “thousands of people” broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centers in Gaza, grabbing basic items like flour and hygiene supplies.
“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down,” it said.
A US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier Israel was committed to allowing 100 to aid trucks into Gaza daily — a figure the UN has said was needed to meet the most basic needs.
On Sunday Israel’s military said it had struck hundreds of Hamas targets and increased its ground forces in Gaza. Military spokesman Hagari vowed to “chase down” Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
The army said troops had “confronted” militants who emerged out of a tunnel in north Gaza, highlighting challenges in Hamas’s vast underground network to Israel’s ground operation.
In a late-night televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu announced a “second stage of the war” to “eradicate” Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.
Communications were down in Gaza after Israel cut Internet lines ahead of the intensification of its operations, although connectivity was gradually returning on Sunday.
The “burden” lies with Israel to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians in Gaza, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN television.
Hagari again urged Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area,” but residents remained wary as air strikes continue.
Ibrahim Shandoughli, a 53-year-old from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, told AFP he and his family went nowhere.
“Where do you want us to evacuate to? All the areas are dangerous.”
In Israel, sympathy has swelled for the families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas and are at heightened risk as the war intensifies.
Hamas has released four hostages, but this week said “almost 50” had been killed by Israeli strikes, a claim that was impossible to verify.
“We demanded that no action be taken that endangers the fate of our family members,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen.
After Hamas said it was prepared to release the hostages if Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners it was holding, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused the group of playing “psychological games.”
“Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us — they understand the pain and the pressure,” Gallant told relatives of hostages, according to a statement released by his office.
Ifat Kalderon, whose relatives are believed held in Gaza, told AFP she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages.
“Take them, we don’t need them here,” she said, referring to Palestinian detainees.
The ground operations have heightened fears that Israel’s other enemies — the Iran-allied “axis of resistance” forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen — could enter the conflict.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action.”
Top ally the United States has warned Israel’s enemies to stay out and strengthened its military presence in the region.
Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hamas ally Hezbollah, raising fears of a new front.
On Sunday militants in south Lebanon fired rockets toward Israel, which has responded with strikes, in a fresh escalation along the border.
Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with more than 110 Palestinians killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.

