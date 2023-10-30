You are here

Russians commemorate victims of Soviet repression as a present-day crackdown on dissent intensifies

Russians commemorate victims of Soviet repression as a present-day crackdown on dissent intensifies
US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy lays flowers at the Solovetsky Stone memorial on the eve of a remembrance day for the victims of political repression in Moscow on October 29, 2023. (REUTERS)
AP
Russians commemorate victims of Soviet repression as a present-day crackdown on dissent intensifies

Russians commemorate victims of Soviet repression as a present-day crackdown on dissent intensifies
  • The “Returning of the Names” event was organized by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial
  • The event comes as Russian prosecutors seek a3-year prison sentence for human rights campaigner and Memorial co-chair Oleg Orlov.e
AP
LONDON: Russians commemorated the victims of Soviet state terror on Sunday, while the Russian government continues its crackdown on dissent in the country.
The “Returning of the Names” event was organized by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial.
The commemoration has traditionally been held in Moscow on Oct. 29 — the eve of Russia’s Remembrance Day for the Victims of Political Repression — at the Solovetsky Stone memorial to victims of Soviet-era repression, and centers on the reading out of names of individuals killed during Joseph Stalin’s Great Terror of the late 1930s.
Since 2020, Moscow authorities have refused to grant a permit for the demonstration. This is allegedly owing to the “epidemiological situation” and a ban on holding public events, though supporters of Memorial believe the refusal is politically motivated.
Memorial itself was ordered to close by the Moscow authorities in November 2021. Although it was shut down as a legal entity in Russia, the group still operates in other countries and has continued some of its human rights activities in Russia.

 

Instead of a demonstration, on Sunday Muscovites and several Western ambassadors laid flowers at the Solovetsky Stone. The subdued event took place under the watchful eyes of police.
Memorial also organized a live broadcast of the reading of the victims’ names, from Moscow and other Russian cities, as well as from abroad.
The “Returning of the Names” event comes as Russian prosecutors seek a three-year prison sentence for human rights campaigner and Memorial co-chair Oleg Orlov.
Orlov was fined around $1,500 earlier this month and convicted of publicly “discrediting” the Russian military after a Facebook post in which he denounced the invasion of Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown on activists, independent journalists and opposition figures.
Memorial said on Friday that state prosecutors had appealed the sentence, calling it “excessively lenient.”
“It’s obvious that Orlov needs isolation from society for his correction,” Memorial quoted the prosecutor as saying.
A law adopted shortly after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine made such public “discrediting” a criminal offense if committed repeatedly within a year. Orlov has been fined twice for antiwar protests before facing criminal charges.

 

Memorial, one of the oldest and the most renowned Russian rights organizations, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and the Center for Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian organization.
Memorial was founded in the Soviet Union in 1987 to ensure that victims of Communist Party repression would be remembered. It has continued to compile information on human rights abuses and track the fate of political prisoners in Russia while facing a Kremlin crackdown in recent years.
The group had been declared a “foreign agent,” a designation that brings additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations. Over the years, Memorial was ordered to pay massive fines for alleged violations of the ”foreign agent” law.
Russia’s Supreme Court ordered it shut down in December 2021, a move that sparked an outcry at home and abroad.
Memorial and its supporters have called the trial against Orlov politically motivated. His defense team included Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.

Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war

Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war
AP
Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war

Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war
  • Amid the lively backdrop of Ukrainian songs, joy and sorrow intermingled in the air as life carried on despite the war
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Around 2,000 Ukrainians ran a one-kilometer race on Sunday in Kyiv, wearing bibs displaying the name of a person instead of a number.
Each runner chose one person to whom they dedicated their run. Spouses, children, friends, siblings, neighbors, and colleagues ran for someone they knew who either was killed, taken captive or injured during Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
The crowd cheered the runners, and many in the audience wept while waiting for participants at the finish line. Amid the lively backdrop of Ukrainian songs, joy and sorrow intermingled in the air as life carried on despite the war.
The organizers of the run called it the “World’s Longest Marathon” — “because no race has lasted as long as Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom.”
Around 13,000 people across the world registered for the event. Those competing remotely could run any distance they wanted and were encouraged to post about it on social media.
The race was hosted by Nova Post, Ukraine’s most prominent private delivery company, with the dual purpose of honoring the defenders and raising funds to bolster Ukraine’s air defense system.
“We want to thank and support our defenders, doctors, rescuers, sappers, and volunteers — all the strong and resilient marathoners who do not stop even for a moment for the sake of each of us,” said the project description.
Nova Post has delivered starter kits to 65 countries across all continents, said Inna Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Post. She dedicated her race to six colleagues who were killed and 17 injured in a Russian attack on the Nova Post depot in the Kharkiv region on Oct. 21.
Volodymyr Rutkovskyi, a 31-year-old veteran, completed the course walking. In mid-June, he sustained a severe injury when a Russian projectile struck his right leg during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.
After months of rehabilitation, he now uses a prosthetic limb and participated in the event to pay tribute to two fallen comrades, Zheka and Tykhyi, who were killed in eastern Ukraine.
“They did a lot for our country, and sadly, they could have done much more if they were alive,” he said. “But their struggle continues. We will do everything for them and in their honor.”
He crossed the finishing line with his gaze obscured by the low brim of a black Panama hat. He sported running shorts, which revealed his prosthetic leg.
“I don’t really have words to describe what I’m feeling,” he said. “Many of our comrades won’t be ever alive, and I won’t be able to shake their hand or sit down with them.”
But while taking part, he reminded himself that the memory of them remains for a lifetime. “And we need to carry their cross, just as we do our own,” Rutkovskyi added.
Some people came from other cities to the capital to participate in the race. 24-year-old Tetiana Boiko came to Kyiv from the western Ternopil region.
“This is a token of gratitude to everyone who defends and has defended our country. I believe it shows that we are not indifferent to what is happening right now,” she explained.
Her bib bore the name of Volodymyr Semanyshyn, a young man from her hometown who sustained injuries while attaching an explosive device to a drone, resulting in a sudden detonation that left him without arms.
“There are many young men from my town who are worth running for in this race,” said Boiko. “However, I believe he needs this support now. I would like to convey this message to all compassionate people so that they join in fundraising”.
Boiko tries to draw attention to Semanyshyn’s case because he has only elderly parents who can’t afford to cover the expensive rehabilitation that he needs.
She had longed to participate in a marathon, and this was the race she finally mustered the courage to enter.
“And it turned out that my first ‘marathon’ became truly special,” she said. “It demonstrates our compassion, and it’s the least we can do.”

Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza

Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
Arab News Japan
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza

Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
  • The demonstrators voiced their anger at the bombing of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation military
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Around 1,000 demonstrators from Japan’s Muslim community gathered in the Ichigaya district of Tokyo near the Israeli Embassy on Sunday to protest against the bombing of Gaza.

The demonstrators voiced their anger at the bombing of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation military.

A Palestinian who has family in Gaza told Arab News Japan that part of her family was killed by the Israeli bombings and she wants to see a ceasefire.

Communities from different nationalities such as Indonesians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Moroccans, Turks and Uzbeks shouted slogans such as “Israel Terrorist.”

The bombings have reportedly caused more than 7,000 deaths on the Palestinian side and the Israeli government is refusing to declare a humanitarian ceasefire despite United Nations resolutions.

Protesters approached the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo and raised the slogans of “Free Palestine,” “Israel Terrorist” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They denounced “the genocide committed by Israel” and asked people not to turn a blind eye to what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric

Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric
Arab News
Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric

Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric
  • Zomlot slammed mainstream media outlets for blaming Palestinian victims for being killed
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, has thanked the hundreds of thousands of protesters across Britain who demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The remarks were made in an BBC interview on Sunday, a day after large-scale demonstrations took place in several cities, including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

“The British people are renowned for always siding with fairness and today they have really delivered a loud and clear verdict that they are not pro-Palestine but that they are pro-international law, pro-humanity, pro-justice, and pro-peace,” Zomlot said. “For that, we salute everyone one of them who came out despite the intimidations and the attempts to silence them to say enough is enough.”

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots campaigns, Zomlot reminded listeners that the anti-apartheid movement that led to the end of apartheid in South Africa “emanated” from London.

“That is why you have South Africa House in Trafalgar Square standing there to remind everybody of the role of the people, particularly of the British people,” he said.

The ambassador also pointed out that some of the largest demonstrations in the US have been spearheaded by Jewish activists.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of activists from the group Jewish Voice for Peace took over New York’s Grand Central Terminal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that his country’s war against Hamas was moving into its second phase, Zomlot remarked, “This isn't a war against Hamas; it's a war against our people.” 

He elaborated: “Bombing children is targeting Hamas? Bombing  hospitals is targeting Hamas? Bombing churches and mosques targeting Hamas? Bombing our civil infrastructure, rescue teams and medical teams is targeting Hamas? Cutting food, water, electricity and telecommunications…”

Zomlot then criticized the BBC and other international media outlets for blaming Palestinian victims for being killed. He challenged them to reconsider perpetuating what he describe as "false, racist Israeli propaganda that those Israel kills are 'human shields'."

Concluding his interview, Zomlot posed a hypothetical scenario, “For the sake of Israeli propaganda. Let’s imagine a psychopath in London takes 10 children into a hospital and takes them hostage. The British authorities would go and bombard that hospital? Seriously?”

Five charged after pro-Palestinian protests in London

People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
AFP
Five charged after pro-Palestinian protests in London

People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
  • The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offenses
  • A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening
AFP

LONDON: Police in London said that five people had been charged on Sunday after their arrest during pro-Palestinian protests a day earlier, which saw tens of thousands march for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offenses.
A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening, the Met said in a statement.
Among the five charged, aged between 16 and 51, two were accused of racially aggravated offenses, including the display of a placard that was “threatening and racist in nature.”
The others were accused of throwing a beer can at a protester and verbal and physical assaults on police officers.
About 100,000 people joined the “March for Palestine” in London on Saturday according to British media, which also reported scuffles with police.
It was the third consecutive weekend that London hosted a large rally in support of Palestinians.
Organizers claimed that 500,000 people took part this Saturday, compared with 300,000 a week ago.
London’s Metropolitan Police deployed more than 1,000 officers to patrol the march.
On Sunday afternoon, around 200 people holding portraits of hostages taken by Hamas gathered outside the Qatari embassy in London to call for their release, according to an AFP photographer.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.
The health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
The conflict has led to a sharp rise in racist incidents in the UK.
Anti-Semitic acts in London have multiplied about 14-fold, and Islamophobic acts by almost three, Scotland Yard chief Mark Rowley told Sky News on Sunday.

Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos

Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos
AFP
Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos

Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos
AFP

ATHENS: Some 400 migrants and refugees protested at the port of Rhodes island on Sunday, demanding to be transferred elsewhere in Greece and obstructing port traffic, the Greek coast guard said. 

Most who protested their conditions had been rescued after making the perilous Mediterranean crossing, then transported to Rhodes for processing. 

The migrants obstructed the launch of the “Nissos Chios” vessel, preventing it from leaving the island, meaning an incoming ship was unable to dock. 

They demanded to board the vessel to be taken immediately from the southeastern Aegean island to the Greek mainland or to proper accommodation, the coast guard said. 

Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum sources said that it had allocated as many places as needed in its reception facilities for the registration and accommodation of all migrants on the island, as Rhodes does not have its own reception facilities. 

They added that “transfers from the island are carried out regularly” and are overseen by the police and the coast guard. 

According to official figures, 10,790 migrants and refugees arrived in Greece in the first eight months of 2023, double the 5,216 recorded over the same period last year.

