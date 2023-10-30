Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel launched the National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services on Sunday at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.
The platform aims to provide health information to beneficiaries and share their data with healthcare service providers, the Ministry of Health said.
The launch took place with the participation of Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and in the presence of Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority.
The platform represents a qualitative leap in the healthcare sector and forms part of the initiatives toward Saudi Vision 2030, said the ministry.
It serves as a sharing information platform among service providers and allows the creation of a unified and comprehensive health file for beneficiaries, contributing to the quality of healthcare services and enabling practitioners to make better medical decisions.
Al-Jalajel said that the Saudi government’s support had contributed to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.
He added that the Ministry of Health’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services through various projects, initiatives, and digital solutions was in line with the aspirations of the country’s leadership.
The ministry launched the platform in collaboration with the Council of Health Insurance, the Saudi Health Council, and the National Health Information Center.
The three-day Global Health Exhibition — themed “Invest in Health” — opened on Sunday. It boasts 30 dialogue sessions led by 100 health experts.
The Healthcare Leaders Conference, which takes place within the exhibition, will cover various aspects of Saudi healthcare strategy, including consumables, imaging technology, and health IT solutions.