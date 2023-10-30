You are here

  Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej

Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej

Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej
Saudi Arabia has pledged assistance to Yemen in the aftermath of Cyclone Tej in Al-Mahra governorate. (Archives)
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej

Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej
  • The commitment was announced after a visit by officials to assess the cyclone’s impact
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has pledged assistance to Yemen in the aftermath of Cyclone Tej in Al-Mahra governorate, which saw extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

The commitment was announced after a visit by officials to assess the cyclone’s impact, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Through the Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, the Kingdom has provided 50 shelter bags, 150 food parcels, and 150 cartons of dates to families affected by Cyclone Tej in Haswain district, in Al-Mahra, benefiting 2,450 families. 

This was one of the most destructive natural disasters faced by the governorate in recent years.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has granted licenses to 15 international law firms to operate in the Kingdom, with another 15 applications currently under review, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
This move forms part of the ministry’s efforts to raise the standards of the legal profession in Saudi Arabia, boost the efficiency of legal practitioners, and create a more conducive environment for business and investment.
Prospective foreign law firms wishing to establish a presence in the Kingdom are encouraged to apply through the ministry’s digital platform Najiz.sa. 
It outlines the specific forms to be completed, and lists the essential documents that must accompany the application.
During the International Conference on Justice held in Riyadh in March, Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani and Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih presented licenses to the first three foreign law firms to operate in the Kingdom.

 
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health organized the first International Forum for Health Volunteering in Riyadh.

The forum, titled “The Role of Health Volunteering in Confronting Chronic Diseases,” came as part of efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry aims to improve the integration of health fields to encourage volunteering work raising awareness of chronic diseases.

About 1,500 people attended the conference, including health academics, NGO officials, volunteers, as well as volunteer department officials from the Kingdom.

During the conference, a dialogue session discussed the challenges of volunteering in confronting chronic diseases, such as coordination between relevant sectors and awareness about health volunteering.

Those taking part in the dialogue included Issam Al-Shammari Al-Ajmi, project manager of health volunteering at the Zayed Giving Initiative in UAE, and Dr. Talaat Wazna, chairman of the Council of Health Associations, Riyadh.

The forum also presented scientific papers by local and international experts, as well as workshops and dialogue sessions for visitors.

An exhibition was organized, introducing some of the achievements of the participating institutions to visitors.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated in the ninth meeting of the Anti-Corruption Ministerial Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which took place in Oman on Monday.

The Saudi delegation was led by Mazin Al-Kahmous, president of the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority.

The meeting focused on efforts to bolster integrity and the collective fight against corruption in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and the discussions included the potential inclusion of the GCC in the UN Convention against Corruption.

The committee examined a proposed draft resolution by Saudi Arabia on the global corruption measurement index. It is set to be presented during the 10th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which will take place in the US in December.

The pivotal role of the 2020 Riyadh Initiative, also known as the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, was also highlighted during the meeting.

In addition, committee members assessed a number of programs, projects and guidelines developed as a result of previous meetings with the aim of preserving integrity and eradicating corruption. They also honored distinguished employees of agencies that helped combat corruption in GCC countries during 2022. 
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel launched the National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services on Sunday at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.

The platform aims to provide health information to beneficiaries and share their data with healthcare service providers, the Ministry of Health said.

The launch took place with the participation of Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and in the presence of Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority.

The platform represents a qualitative leap in the healthcare sector and forms part of the initiatives toward Saudi Vision 2030, said the ministry.

It serves as a sharing information platform among service providers and allows the creation of a unified and comprehensive health file for beneficiaries, contributing to the quality of healthcare services and enabling practitioners to make better medical decisions.

Al-Jalajel said that the Saudi government’s support had contributed to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

He added that the Ministry of Health’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services through various projects, initiatives, and digital solutions was in line with the aspirations of the country’s leadership.

The ministry launched the platform in collaboration with the Council of Health Insurance, the Saudi Health Council, and the National Health Information Center.

The three-day Global Health Exhibition — themed “Invest in Health” — opened on Sunday. It boasts 30 dialogue sessions led by 100 health experts.

The Healthcare Leaders Conference, which takes place within the exhibition, will cover various aspects of Saudi healthcare strategy, including consumables, imaging technology, and health IT solutions.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in Gaza with his Irish, Portuguese, and Mexican counterparts in separate phone calls on Monday.

During calls with Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, and Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, Prince Faisal discussed ways to support efforts aimed at stopping the escalation of military operations in Gaza and its surroundings and preventing the forced displacement of the territory’s population. 

He also discussed efforts made toward introducing humanitarian, relief, and medical aid into the territory in a way that prevents the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis there.

The Kingdom’s foreign minister also thanked his counterparts for their recent support of a United Nations resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a major resolution on the Gaza crisis, calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.”

