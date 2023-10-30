Saudi Arabia pledges support to Yemen after Cyclone Tej

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has pledged assistance to Yemen in the aftermath of Cyclone Tej in Al-Mahra governorate, which saw extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

The commitment was announced after a visit by officials to assess the cyclone’s impact, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Through the Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, the Kingdom has provided 50 shelter bags, 150 food parcels, and 150 cartons of dates to families affected by Cyclone Tej in Haswain district, in Al-Mahra, benefiting 2,450 families.

This was one of the most destructive natural disasters faced by the governorate in recent years.