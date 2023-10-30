You are here

PIF's AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027
The agreement will see a 1.2 million sq. meter hotel open in 2027. Supplied.
Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News
PIF’s AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027
Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city of AlUla is set for a new luxury hotel following the signing of an agreement by a Public Investment Fund-owned firm tasked with developing the tourist destination.  

The deal, inked between AlUla Development Co. and resort and spa management operator Six Senses, will see a 1.2 million sq. meter hotel open in 2027, according to a statement.  

This move cements the company’s commitment to boost luxury hospitality offerings in the ancient archaeological area, according to AlUla Development Co. Managing Director Naif Al-Hamdan.  

“We are working to enrich the hospitality offerings and experiences in AlUla so that we can enable visitors to explore its rich history amidst its natural picturesque setting,” Al-Hamdan said.

The new hotel, named Six Senses AlUla, will be built within an oasis and feature 100 guest villas and 25 residences.

“We are excited to join hands with Six Senses to open a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel in AlUla,” CEO of AlUla Development Co. Fabien Toscano noted.

“The venture aligns with our commitment to elevating the hospitality offering in AlUla and marks another significant stride in our pursuit of sustainable development, contributing to the economic diversification and transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030,” the CEO added.

On behalf of Six Senses, CEO Neil Jacobs commented on the venture, saying: “Bringing to life the drama and beauty of a site with unprecedented historical and cultural significance is a sensational opportunity.”

He went on to say that the company is looking forward to building a lasting relationship with AlUla Development Co. while actively supporting the burgeoning tourism sector in the Kingdom.

In September, it was announced that AlUla will welcome a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.      

According to a statement released at the time, AlUla Development Co. inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the property will offer rooms, suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, and a swimming pool, as noted in the statement at the time.

Saudi Arabia announces new aviation policy to improve sectoral performance 

Saudi Arabia announces new aviation policy to improve sectoral performance 
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia announces new aviation policy to improve sectoral performance 

Saudi Arabia announces new aviation policy to improve sectoral performance 
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is set to witness a surge in operational performance at the Kingdom’s airports thanks to a new economic policy. 

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the economic policy will adopt regulations for airports, ground services, air cargo and air transport services effective Oct. 30. 

The policy supports the privatization of airports, facilitates the procedures for new investors to join the aviation market, and enables airport operators to set wages according to their plans.  

The authority will also enable airport operators to flexibly diversify their revenues by increasing revenues from non-navigational services.  

This move will motivate airports to diversify services and commercial activities within them, to become airports with international standards and attractive to air traffic. 

GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  

GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  

GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Investments in sustainable cultural assets have the potential to reduce the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s lifetime carbon emissions by at least 1.3 million tons, equivalent to removing 320,000 cars from the roads a year, according to a new report. 

This reduction can be achieved by implementing green methods and technologies in the development of planned cultural assets in the region, as outlined in the latest research by Strategy& Middle East, a part of the PwC network. 

The report titled “A Sustainable and Inclusive Cultural Renaissance for the Middle East” emphasized that Saudi Arabia could lead this transformative effort as it plans to invest $100 billion in cultural projects to boost domestic spending on entertainment and leisure. 

Yahya Anouti, a partner at Strategy& Middle East, said: “Within the context of the region’s ambitious net-zero agendas, GCC cultural leaders have a unique opportunity to put the region in the global vanguard by bringing together culture and sustainability.”   

The report underscored that the adoption of sustainable construction methods for cultural assets in the GCC can yield substantial savings by 2030. This results from reduced maintenance requirements and lower energy and water consumption.   

According to the report, transitioning to sustainable construction methods and materials has the potential to save nearly $14 billion in terms of the net present value of capital and operating expenses associated with cultural infrastructure throughout its lifecycle. 

“With so many cultural assets being built this decade, GCC countries could integrate sustainability features from the outset, ensuring their long-term preservation while making a significant contribution to the region’s net-zero objectives,” said Nay Abi Ramia, principal at Strategy& Middle East.  

“Moreover, a collaborative approach that involves communities in the development of cultural assets could lead to outcomes such as social inclusion, physical regeneration, sustainable development and job creation,” she added.   

The report also suggests that GCC countries could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 600,000 metric tons annually by hosting cultural events and film productions in a more sustainable fashion. 

Adopting climate-positive measures within the cultural sector could, in addition, spur tourism. The report expects that such endeavors could draw an extra 8 million visits to the region by 2030.
The report concludes by emphasizing that integrating culture with sustainability necessitates a fresh approach to cultural governance. To further this undertaking, cultural leaders should consider adopting a hybrid model that combines centralized strategic leadership with decentralized execution. 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has successfully converted used cooking oil into certified sustainable aviation fuel through one of its joint ventures.

In a statement, Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. announced it had used the foodstuff as a renewable feedstock in its low-pressure hydrodesulfurization unit, resulting in the production of certified SAF. 

SAF is a liquid fuel that reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent, according to the International Air Transport Association

It can be produced from several sources, including waste oil and fats, green and municipal waste and non-food crops. 

SATORP said in a statement that it expects to meet the rise in SAF demand in the Kingdom and estimates that the fuel produced from used cooking oil contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions over the entire lifecycle. 

The firm is 62.5 percent owned by Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by France’s TotalEnergies and was established in June 2008. 

Fuel is typically the single largest operating cost for the airline industry. The fluctuating price of crude oil also makes it very difficult to plan and budget for operating expenses in the long term. 

SAF may offer a solution to this problem since its production can be spread worldwide and across several different feedstocks, thereby reducing airlines’ exposure to the fuel cost volatility that comes with having a single energy source. 

On a social level, SAF could stimulate job growth and encourage improved waste management strategies, as it is not uncommon for waste to be an environmental problem in developing countries. 

Implementing SAF could provide a mutually beneficial strategy to process waste while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions in aviation. 

In March, SATORP swung into profit of SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) compared to the same month in 2022 due to improved refining and petrochemicals margins.    

The company also hit an impressive gross profit of SR12.6 billion in 2022, compared to SR346.8 million reported in the same period a year earlier.    

Its sales also almost doubled to nearly SR76.8 billion in 2022 from SR41.7 billion in 2021. 

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project NEOM has entered into a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands Corp. to drive regional Web3 initiatives, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

As part of this partnership, Animoca Brands will collaborate with NEOM to develop new enterprise service capabilities with global commercial applicability. These will be deployed to support technological advancements in Riyadh and the NEOM region. 

Web3 represents the third generation of the World Wide Web, incorporating concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics. This strategic agreement also aims to establish a hub within NEOM dedicated to nurturing the local Web3 ecosystem. 

Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund, said: “We are excited to partner with Animoca Brands to support the development of NEOM’s digital infrastructure.”  

He added: “Web3 technology and infrastructure development will not only be an important foundation of NEOM’s tech stack and architecture but also has the potential to revolutionize global industries. By partnering with a market-leading company like Animoca Brands, we hope to accelerate Web3 technology development and adoption.” 

According to a press statement, NEOM has also entered into a convertible notes financing term sheet agreement with Animoca Brands.  

Under this agreement, NEOM Investment Fund will put in $50 million in Animoca Brands. Of this amount, $25 million will be through the issuance of convertible notes at a conversion cap price of $4.50 per share, with the remaining $25 million invested in purchasing the company's shares on the secondary market.  

However, the company said the execution of definitive documents for the notes is subject to various conditions precedent. 

“We are honored and excited to partner with and receive investment from NEOM, one of the world’s most ambitious projects seeking to use innovation and technology to redefine how we live, work, and play,” said Yat Siu, the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.  

Earlier this month, NEOM signed an investment deal with the US-based electric seaglider manufacturer REGENT to enhance its transport offerings. NEOM aims to strengthen its capabilities in sustainable water mobility, providing state-of-the-art water transport services in the region. 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has introduced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain. 

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15. 

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbour.

The agreement aims to promote both countries as a unified tourist destination on regional and international stages. 

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion. 

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2.

The ACP was established in 2021 to support the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective air routes, connecting the Kingdom to new destinations. 

“With the addition of this new destination connecting Jeddah to the capital of Belgium, Brussels, flynas continues to strengthen its position as a globally leading low-cost airline, said Bander Al-Mohanna, CEO and managing director of flynas, in a statement.  

ACP CEO Ali Rajab said: “Europe remains a pivotal market for Saudi Arabia. Building upon the successful launch of the Marseille-Jeddah route by flynas last year, the introduction of this new route to Brussels serves as a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to bolster air connectivity with Europe.” 

He added: “We are eager to continue facilitating improved access for European travelers to the Kingdom by collaborating with both local and international airlines.” 

In addition to the Bahrain and Brussels routes, flynas has unveiled a range of other destinations, especially from its upcoming operations base at Madinah Airport. 

Starting Dec. 1, the airline will launch two domestic routes from Madinah to Abha and Tabuk within Saudi Arabia.  

Internationally, the airline will also operate five new routes from Madinah to Dubai, Amman and Baghdad, as well as Istanbul and Ankara. 

This move will increase flynas’ number of routes from Madinah to 11. 

Earlier this month, the flag carrier expanded its fleet by acquiring five new Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing the total fleet size to 56 airliners. 

