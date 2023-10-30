PIF’s AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city of AlUla is set for a new luxury hotel following the signing of an agreement by a Public Investment Fund-owned firm tasked with developing the tourist destination.

The deal, inked between AlUla Development Co. and resort and spa management operator Six Senses, will see a 1.2 million sq. meter hotel open in 2027, according to a statement.

This move cements the company’s commitment to boost luxury hospitality offerings in the ancient archaeological area, according to AlUla Development Co. Managing Director Naif Al-Hamdan.

“We are working to enrich the hospitality offerings and experiences in AlUla so that we can enable visitors to explore its rich history amidst its natural picturesque setting,” Al-Hamdan said.

The new hotel, named Six Senses AlUla, will be built within an oasis and feature 100 guest villas and 25 residences.

“We are excited to join hands with Six Senses to open a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel in AlUla,” CEO of AlUla Development Co. Fabien Toscano noted.

“The venture aligns with our commitment to elevating the hospitality offering in AlUla and marks another significant stride in our pursuit of sustainable development, contributing to the economic diversification and transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030,” the CEO added.

On behalf of Six Senses, CEO Neil Jacobs commented on the venture, saying: “Bringing to life the drama and beauty of a site with unprecedented historical and cultural significance is a sensational opportunity.”

He went on to say that the company is looking forward to building a lasting relationship with AlUla Development Co. while actively supporting the burgeoning tourism sector in the Kingdom.

In September, it was announced that AlUla will welcome a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.

According to a statement released at the time, AlUla Development Co. inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the property will offer rooms, suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, and a swimming pool, as noted in the statement at the time.