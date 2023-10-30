You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

PM Mikati, FM Bou Habib reject Israeli threats to Lebanon

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati smiles during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on Oct. 30, 2023. (AFP)
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati smiles during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on Oct. 30, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
PM Mikati, FM Bou Habib reject Israeli threats to Lebanon

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati smiles during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on Oct. 30, 2023.
  • “If Lebanon enters the war, the whole region will be in a state of chaos, not just our country,” Mikati said
  • “Lebanon is in the eye of the storm,” he added
BEIRUT: Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has demanded an end to “Israeli provocations” on the southern border.

Lebanon is “in the eye of the storm” amid the tensions in the region, he told Sky News on Monday.

“If Lebanon enters the war, the whole region will be in a state of chaos, not just our country,” he said, adding that “efforts are ongoing to spare Lebanon from war.”

Mikati also told Sky News that the decision to go to war “is up to Israel if it continues to violate the Lebanese southern borders.”

He said that the Lebanese state was cooperating with international organizations to develop a plan in the event of war.

Mikati visited Qatar on Sunday, meeting Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The two sides discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the region,” according to a statement issued after the meeting.

In a phone call with Australian Foreign Minister Penelope Wong, Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that “Israeli threats to attack and destroy Lebanon are of no use.”

Military operations along Lebanon’s southern border have taken place since the early morning, including sporadic artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Israeli forces had fired flares and incendiary shells over southern villages adjacent to the Blue Line, resulting in forest fires.

The Israeli army on Monday also targeted the perimeter of the Al-Raheb Israeli outpost — at the border with the Aayta Al-Shaab village — with 12 missiles, including phosphorus missiles.

A missile fell in an empty region located between the villages of Aynata and Kunin for the first time since the start of military operations in southern Lebanon, which began simultaneously with Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

According to a military observer, the two villages remain within UNIFIL’s operational region.

The Israeli attack reached 5 km inside the Lebanese border, said the observer.

Israeli jets raided the outskirts of the Yater village, as well as the Aayta Al-Shaab village, targeting an empty house and the perimeter of the Shebaa Farms. Israeli artillery also targeted the Al-Labbouneh region, located in Naqoura, with dozens of artillery shells and flares, causing fires.

Maj. Gen. Raymond Khattar, director general of the Lebanese Civil Defense, said on Monday that “the fire danger index is high today and distinguishing fires is hard amid the ongoing bombardment and the presence of mines and cluster bombs.”

He added: “We are coordinating with the UNIFIL forces so they can intervene to avoid endangering our members.”

The Lebanese army announced on Monday that “21 missile platforms with an unlaunched rocket were found in Wadi Al-Khansaa and Al-Khraybeh — Hasbaya district — and in Al-Qlaileh – Tyre district,” adding that “they were dismantled by the competent units.”

The military observer told Arab News: “The bombing of the UNIFIL spots during the past weekend is Israel’s way of expressing its dissatisfaction with the UN.”

The observer said that the UNIFIL leadership was facing difficulty in communicating with the Israeli side amid claims by the latter that the peacekeeping force was “not fulfilling its duties consisting of preventing illegal weapons in its operational region.”

In other news, a Hezbollah member was killed during military operations carried out by the party on the southern front on Monday.

Although operations carried out by Palestinian factions in southern Lebanon against Israeli forces have subsided, a Lebanese military group called “Fajr Al-Jouroud” has emerged in recent days.

The group identifies itself as the military wing of the Jamaa Islamiya group and announced on Sunday it had “targeted many outposts of the Israeli enemy in the Kiryat Shmona settlement and its surroundings.”

The military observer said: “The operations of this group are carried out in full coordination with Hezbollah, as it doesn’t own the type of weapons used in its operations.”

He added: “The presence of the group is beneficial for Hezbollah in the Sunni border regions opposing the party, as the Islamic group is a political movement that has become one of Hezbollah’s allies after being against it in the past.”

The group organized a mass demonstration last Sunday, in coordination with Hamas, in downtown Beirut.

Buses carrying demonstrators – including Palestinian refugees and Lebanese – from Tripoli, Bekaa and Saida, were decorated with the Palestinian flag and the Hezbollah and Hamas banners. Members of Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Organization accompanied the demonstrators.

Hezbollah also announced that its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, will deliver a speech next Friday during a ceremony honoring fighters who died during operations.

It will be Nasrallah’s first public appearance since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was launched.

Pending Nasrallah’s statements, which Lebanese fear will be incendiary, Hezbollah Executive Council deputy head, Sheikh Ali Damoush, said that the party “is fully prepared and ready to face all the options and developments accurately, wisely and with the highest degree of national responsibility.”

Damoush added that “Hezbollah’s vision considers the requirements of conflict with the enemy, the interest of the resistance, national interest and people’s interests,” adding that “all our stances and actions are taken accordingly.”

In a joint meeting held on Monday, the Saydet Al-Jabal Gathering and the National Council to End Iranian Occupation in Lebanon”recalled “Resolution 1701, which cost Lebanon 2,500 martyrs and billions of dollars in losses.”

They feared the international resolution, which aimed to bring an end to the 2006 war, was “being jeopardized today by an external decision,” accusing “Iran and its militias of using Lebanon and its people as ammunition to fuel the Iranian project in the region.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

UN warns of Syria danger and Israel-Hamas ‘spillover’

Demonstrators shout as they wave the Palestinian and Syrian flag during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with Palestinians.
Demonstrators shout as they wave the Palestinian and Syrian flag during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with Palestinians.
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

UN warns of Syria danger and Israel-Hamas 'spillover'

Demonstrators shout as they wave the Palestinian and Syrian flag during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with Palestinians.
  • Israel said Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war against Hamas could spur a broader regional conflict
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday warned that Syria was at its “most dangerous” point in a long time as violence surges and as “spillover” from the Israel-Hamas war starts to have an impact.
Syria has “seen growing instability and violence, exacerbated by the lack of a meaningful political process,” Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council.
“Today, I am sounding an alarm that the situation is now at its most dangerous for a long time.”
Israel said Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war against Iran-backed Hamas could spur a broader regional conflict.
“On top of the violence emanating from the Syrian conflict itself, the Syrian people now face a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation,” Pederson said.
“Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun.”
American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month.
Washington has blamed the spike in attacks on Iran-backed forces, and American warplanes have carried out strikes against sites in Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Tehran.
Syria’s “humanitarian emergency has only deepened,” added Edem Wosornu, of the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs.
“This month, several areas across northern Syria experienced a serious escalation in hostilities.
“It is even more concerning as we approach the winter season, with an estimated 5.7 million people across the country in need of humanitarian support for critical shelter and household items.”

Topics: War on Gaza Syria

Aid supplies reach cyclone-hit areas of Yemen

Aid supplies reach cyclone-hit areas of Yemen
Updated 30 October 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Aid supplies reach cyclone-hit areas of Yemen

Aid supplies reach cyclone-hit areas of Yemen
  • Cyclone devastated Yemen’s Indian Ocean island Socotra early last week before making landfall in the country’s eastern province of Mahra
  • UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the cyclone had affected more than 10,000 families in Socotra, Hadramout, and Mahra
Updated 30 October 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Trucks carrying vital humanitarian assistance have started to make their way into the eastern regions of Yemen after local authorities reopened roads and restored communication lines in the wake of Cyclone Tej.

The cyclone devastated Yemen’s Indian Ocean island Socotra early last week before making landfall in the country’s eastern province of Mahra and some eastern sections of Hadramout province on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing sudden flooding amid heavy rainfall.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday that the cyclone had affected more than 10,000 families in Socotra, Hadramout, and Mahra, destroying and damaging dozens of houses and washing away fields.

The most displacement and destruction occurred in Mahra, according to the UN, where around 7,100 households were hit by storms, with reports of damage to essential infrastructure and fishing boats.

Yemen’s Red Crescent Society said last week that the storm had killed two people, injured at least 150 others, displaced more than 27,000, and damaged 415 dwellings. 

Local authorities in Mahra said that the cyclone had damaged seaports, university structures, schools, and military locations, and they requested urgent assistance from international humanitarian organizations.

Bulldozers deployed by local authorities have reopened roads, allowing lorries transporting humanitarian aid to enter cyclone-devastated areas in Al-Mahra’s Huswain and Al-Ghayda over the past three days. 

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed aid to 2,450 families in the Huswain district following a request for assistance from Yemenis.

Yemeni charity groups have also announced the distribution of critical humanitarian supplies to hundreds of individuals in the three provinces most affected.

The OCHA said that measures taken by local authorities, such as closing roads, evacuating families from vulnerable areas, and issuing early warnings, had reduced the number of possible deaths.

Residents of the affected areas have requested the need for additional shelter, food, and cash. 

Saad Shamlan, head of the Ministry of Education’s office in Huswain, told Arab News that pupils had been unable to return to school because their classrooms were full of displaced persons, adding: “Many houses have been destroyed. There is no internet, water, or communication, and people are starving.

“But we are grateful to be alive. People whose homes were damaged are now staying in schools, and they should be provided tents so that education may continue.”

The Yemen office of the World Health Organization said on Sunday that health facilities in the affected areas were in urgent need of fuel and medical supplies to respond to demand and possible outbreaks of disease.

Dr. Arturo Pesigan, the WHO’s representative in Yemen, said in a statement: “The unprepared hospitals in the affected areas will require fuel and medical supplies to enable rapid interventions to contain the surge in demand.

“Intravenous fluids, antibiotics, laboratory reagents, and medical kits for cholera, dengue, and malaria are urgently needed in the affected areas.”

Topics: Yemen Cyclone Tej Socotra

Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages

Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages

Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages
  • Palestinian Islamist group referred to the women in the 76-second video as “Zionist detainees”
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

GAZA: Hamas on Monday released a video it said showed three women from the more than 230 people Israel says were abducted by militants and taken to Gaza during the October 7 attacks.
The Palestinian Islamist group referred to the women in the 76-second video as “Zionist detainees” but it was not immediately possible to verify their identities.
Sitting on plastic chairs against a white tile wall, one of the women urges Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a prisoner exchange for the release of all captives.
Speaking in Hebrew, she becomes very agitated and starts shouting, almost screaming by the end, as the other two sitting either side of her remain silent.
The hostages were seized when hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into southern Israel and attacked kibbutz communities, towns and military bases. Their ages range between a few months and more than 80 years old.
Authorities believe they are being held in a giant network of underground tunnels built by Hamas in the besieged territory.
Israel says 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the worst attacks in Israel’s history, prompting its forces to unleash the current Gaza war.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 8,300 people, mainly civilians — and more than half women and children — have been killed in Israeli air and ground strikes.
The Israeli government made no immediate comment on the video.
Facing growing domestic pressure over the detainees, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday accused the militants of playing “psychological games” over the hostages’ fate.
On October 16, Hamas released a video showing Israeli-French hostage Mia Shem.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza and free captive as fears rise for Palestinian civilians

Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza and free captive as fears rise for Palestinian civilians
Updated 38 min 21 sec ago
AP
Follow

Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza and free captive as fears rise for Palestinian civilians

Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza and free captive as fears rise for Palestinian civilians
  • UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded
Updated 38 min 21 sec ago
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, freeing a soldier held captive by Hamas militants and advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city. The UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
The military said a female soldier captured during Hamas’ wide-ranging Oct. 7 attack inside Israel had been released during its ground operation — the first such rescue since the weekslong war began. The statement provided few details, but said Pvt. Ori Megidish “is doing well” and has met with her family.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed her home in a brief statement, saying “our forces” had freed her from Hamas. He said the “achievement” by Israel’s security forces “illustrates our commitment to free all the hostages.”
Hamas and other militant groups are believed to be holding some 240 captives, including men, women and children. Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure their release even as Israel wages a punishing war it says is aimed at crushing Hamas and ending its 16-year rule over the territory.
Hamas, which has released four hostages, has said it would let the others go in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including many implicated in deadly attacks on Israelis. Israel has dismissed the offer. Earlier Monday, Netanyahu had said that the ground invasion “creates opportunities to release hostages.”
Hamas released a short video Monday purporting to show three other female captives. One of the women delivers a brief statement — likely under duress — criticizing Israel’s response to the hostage crisis.
It was not clear when the Hamas video was made. The Associated Press usually refrains from reporting details of hostage videos because they show individuals speaking under duress and are often used for propaganda purposes.
The military has been vague about its operations inside Gaza, including the location and number of troops. Israel has declared a new “phase” in the war but stopped short of declaring an all-out ground invasion, even as it has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border.
The movements of recent days, including larger ground operations both north and east of Gaza City, point to a focus on the city. Israel says much of Hamas’ forces and militant infrastructure, including hundreds of miles (kilometers) of tunnels, are in Gaza City, which before the war was home to over 650,000 people, a population comparable to that of Washington, D.C.
Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply if Israeli forces expand their ground operation and end up battling Palestinian militants in dense residential areas.
Though Israel ordered Palestinians to flee the north, where Gaza City is located, and move south, hundreds of thousands remain, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones. Around 117,000 displaced people hoping to stay safe from strikes are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, according to UN figures.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, says nearly 672,000 Palestinians are sheltering in its schools and other facilities across Gaza, which have reached four times their capacity.
The death toll among Palestinians passed 8,300, mostly women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday. The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. More than 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled their homes.
Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.
Video circulating on social media showed an Israeli tank and bulldozer in central Gaza blocking the territory’s main highway, which the Israeli military in recent weeks has suggested Palestinians use to evacuate to the south. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remain in the north would no longer be able to escape if the road is blocked.
The video, taken by a local journalist, shows a car approaching an earth barrier across the road. The car stops and turns around. As it heads away, a tank appears to open fire, and an explosion engulfs the car. The journalist, in another car, races away in terror, screaming, “Go back! Go back!” at an approaching ambulance and other vehicles.
The Gaza Health Ministry later said three people were killed in the car that was hit.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, declined to comment on where Israeli forces are deployed. He said additional infantry, armored, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to “expand and intensify.”
The military said troops have killed dozens of militants who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 militant targets, including weapons depots and antitank missile launching positions. Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, including toward its commercial hub, Tel Aviv.
Hamas said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest. It was not possible to independently confirm battlefield claims made by either side.
Meanwhile, crowded hospitals in northern Gaza came under growing threat.
Gaza’s Health Ministry shared video footage that appeared to show an explosion and a column of smoke near the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital for cancer patients. The hospital director, Dr. Sobhi Skaik, said it had sustained damage in a strike that endangered patients.
All 10 hospitals operating in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders, the UN’s office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said. Staff have refused to leave, saying evacuation would mean death for patients on ventilators.
Strikes hit within 50 meters (yards) of Al Quds Hospital after it received two calls from Israeli authorities on Sunday ordering it to evacuate, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said. Some windows were blown out, and rooms were covered in debris. It said 14,000 people are sheltering there
Israel says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate among civilians, putting them in danger.
Beyond the fighting, conditions for civilians in Gaza are continually deteriorating as food, medicine and fuel run dangerously low amid a weekslong Israeli siege.
On Sunday, the largest convoy of humanitarian aid yet — 33 trucks — entered the territory from Egypt. Relief workers say the amount is still far less than what is needed for the population of 2.3 million people.
The siege has pushed Gaza’s infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks and little fuel, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment. UNRWA has been trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running.
The fighting has raised concerns that the violence could spread across the region. Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have engaged in daily skirmishes along Israel’s northern border.
In the occupied West Bank, Israel said its warplanes carried out airstrikes Monday against militants clashing with its forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the scene of repeated Israeli raids. Hamas said four of its fighters were killed there. As of Sunday, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 123 Palestinians, including 33 minors, in the West Bank, half of them during search-and-arrest operations, the UN said.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Palestine

Israel hits military infrastructure in Syria

Israel hits military infrastructure in Syria
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel hits military infrastructure in Syria

Israel hits military infrastructure in Syria
  • Army did not provide more details, but public broadcaster Kan News said the strikes hit near the southern city of Daraa
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war against Hamas could spur a broader regional conflict.
“A short time ago, an IDF fighter jet attacked the launchers” from where overnight attacks originated toward Israeli territory, the military said, indicating it hit “military infrastructure in Syrian territory.”
The army did not provide more details, but public broadcaster Kan News said the strikes hit near the southern city of Daraa.
Syria’s defense ministry said Monday Israel struck at around 1:35 am (2235 GMT) “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting two positions of our armed forces in the Daraa countryside, causing some material losses.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Israel targeted “an artillery battalion” in Daraa province, in response to shelling on the nearby occupied Golan Heights.
The Britain-based Observatory, which has a vast network of sources in Syria, said Hezbollah-linked Syrian and Palestinian groups were behind rocket attacks from the Daraa area.
Concerns are growing about the regional fallout from Israel’s war on Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Since the fighting began, there has been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as increasing exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border between the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and Israeli forces.
Late Sunday, the Israeli military said it was striking “Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon” in response to rocket fire.
Cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah have become an almost daily occurrence since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed over the Gaza border into southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing nearly 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Since then, Israel has responded with an unrelenting bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 8,000 people, nearly half of them children.
Violence on the Israel-Lebanon border has killed at least 62 people in Lebanon according to an AFP tally — 47 of them Hezbollah fighters but also including four civilians, one a Reuters journalist.
Israeli officials have reported at least four deaths, including one civilian.
Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon due to the skirmishes, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Topics: Israel Syria

