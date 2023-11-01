You are here

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear

This picture taken on October 31, 2023 from a position near Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows an Israeli tank rolling amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
This picture taken on October 31, 2023 from a position near Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows an Israeli tank rolling amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear
  • Israel has set two objectives: the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas, a militant group armed with thousands of fighters, rockets, bombs, anti-tank missiles and significant public support
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
GAZA: Over the past five days, Israeli ground troops have pushed deeper and deeper into Gaza in their war against Hamas, launched in response to a bloody Oct. 7 cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group.
A growing array of units, including naval, air and ground forces, have joined the effort. The army says it has killed scores of militants and damaged Hamas’ strategic tunnel network. Soldiers have taken over abandoned Palestinian homes to stake out positions.
Yet even as the operation expands each day, the army refuses to call it an invasion.
Its vague choice of words is more than an issue of semantics. It appears to be a deliberate strategy aimed at keeping its enemy off balance and preserving its options as a lengthy war unfolds.
Here is a closer look at what Israel is doing inside Gaza.
IS IT AN INVASION?
In the classic sense of the word, an Israeli invasion appears to be underway.




Israeli security forces inspect the damage at a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP)

Ground forces have moved into enemy territory and operated continuously since last Friday. While the army has given few specifics about the operations, it has acknowledged that tanks, artillery, infantry, bulldozers and special forces have taken part, all backed by aerial support.
The army has been vague about the location or size of its forces. But its announcements indicate that thousands of troops have joined the effort, with those numbers seeming to grow by the day.
The Palestinians have used far stronger language, referring to Israel’s ongoing bombing with terms like “massacre” and “genocide.” The ongoing offensive has killed over 8,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, and reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.
WHAT DOES THE ARMY CALL IT?
The army refuses to say it has invaded Gaza, referring to its activities as “raids” and “operations.”
This reflects what is a fluid situation, as the number of troops fluctuates and, for the time being at least, Israel avoids trying to overwhelm Hamas with an overpowering number of ground troops.
These tactics appear to be aimed at confusing Hamas and leaving options for further action open. Still, Israel has made clear it will maintain a presence inside Gaza for a long time to come.
Over the weekend, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that operation had moved into a new phase.
“We have reached a new stage in the war,” Gallant said. “The ground in Gaza is shaking. The operation will continue until a new order.”
While visiting troops on Tuesday, Gallant added: “We are deploying forces on a large scale in the depths of Gaza.”
WHAT IS THE PLAN?
Israel has set two objectives: the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas, a militant group armed with thousands of fighters, rockets, bombs, anti-tank missiles and significant public support.
Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, routinely refers to a methodical plan to achieve these goals, even if he does not call it an invasion. “Our offensive operations will continue and intensify according to plan,” he said Tuesday.
Amir Avivi, a retired general and former deputy commander of the military’s Gaza division, says the vague terminology is intentional. “They don’t want the enemy to know what they are doing,” he said.
But Avivi, who now heads the Israel Defense and Security Forum, a group of hawkish former military commanders, said it is clear what will be needed to achieve the objectives.
“There is only one way to do this. They will have to conquer the whole Gaza Strip and spend months and months and months dismantling all the capabilities,” he said. “What does it matter what the army is saying?”

 

Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
  • Footage showed a swathe of destruction, with deep bomb craters and gutted, multi-story cement dwellings
  • Medics lay the dead swaddled in white cloth in a long line outside hospital in adjacent town of Beit Lahiya
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in north Gaza on Tuesday, as Israeli ground forces battled Hamas gunmen based in a sprawling tunnel network.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed international calls for a halt to the fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians suffering from critical shortages of food, medicine, drinking water and fuel.
UN and other aid officials said Gaza’s civilians were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat snowballing casualties as electricity supplies peter out.
Officials at Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital said more than 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded when tons of aerial explosives struck residential dwellings in the heart of the Jabalia refugee camp in urbanized north Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. It has accused Hamas of using civilian buildings as cover for fighters, commanders and weaponry, accusations the group denies.
Footage obtained by Reuters showed a swathe of destruction, with deep bomb craters and gutted, multi-story cement dwellings as people dug through mounds of rubble with their hands in search of loved ones, dead or alive.
Medics lay the dead swaddled in white cloth in a long line outside the hospital, located in the adjacent town of Beit Lahiya, as the injured including wailing children were rushed inside for treatment amid scenes of pandemonium.
A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which lies on Gaza City’s outskirts within the main northern ground zone of combat between dug-in Hamas militants and Israeli troops and tanks. Jabalia houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948.
Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behavior and precaution by all parties.
“International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively,” Guterres said in a statement.
TUNNELS AT EPICENTRE OF WAR
The tunnels under the cramped enclave are a prime objective for Israel as it expands a four-day-old ground offensive — after three weeks of aerial bombardment — into Gaza from the north to hit Hamas in retaliation for the Islamist group’s deadly surprise attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7.
Some of the 240 hostages that Israel says were seized by Hamas that day are believed to be held in the tunnel complex, posing a further complication for the Israelis on top of the difficulties of fighting in an urban setting.
In an update, the Israeli military said its force had struck about 300 targets over the past day, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below tunnel shafts, as well as underground Hamas military compounds.
Militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire, it said. A number of militants were killed, it said, without specifying a number.
Hamas said in a statement its fighters were engaged in fierce battles with Israeli ground forces, who were taking losses. “The occupation is pushing its soldiers into proud Gaza, which will always be the cemetery of invaders,” Hamas said.
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in north Gaza, the military said on Tuesday, without saying when.
The Israeli military has repeatedly called for civilians to evacuate north Gaza southwards to avoid the main focus of its armored onslaught. Hundreds of thousands have left but many have hung on, residents say, for fear of permanent displacement and deadly Israeli bombardments that have hit the south as well.
“The north is at the moment, at least we hope, as clean as possible of non-combatants because that is the goal we have set for ourselves, to know how to deal primarily with terrorists and not harm non-combatants,” Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told a televised briefing in Jerusalem.
“But the south’s turn will come, the center’s turn will come... As we have mentioned, this is a long battle,” Hanegbi said.
Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7. UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.
About 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the cross-border Hamas assault on Oct. 7, Israel says.
Reuters has been unable to independently verify casualty counts.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, said militants clashed early on Tuesday with Israeli forces invading Gaza’s south, hitting four Israeli vehicles with rockets.
Later, it said fighters ambushed Israeli armored vehicles penetrating the central Jur Al-Dik area of Gaza and destroyed three of them with al Yassin 105mm shells, before withdrawing safely to avoid an Israeli mortar barrage.
Israel’s military had no immediate comment on Hamas’ accounts.

BARE TRICKLE OF HUMANITARIAN AID
Far fewer humanitarian aid trucks than needed have reached the besieged enclave, UN officials said. Aid trucks have been trickling into Gaza from Egypt over the past week via Rafah, the main crossing that does not border Israel.
But distribution of the aid within Gaza is being hampered by a lack of fuel — which Israel says may be used by Hamas to wage war — by looting of stores, the choking of streets with rubble from Israeli shelling and by the displacement of civilians.
Air raid sirens sounded in the area of Israel’s far southern resort city of Eilat on the Red Sea on Tuesday and the Israeli military said it downed an approaching “aerial target.”
Over 1,000 miles south of Gaza, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they had
launched
a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel in support of Palestinian militants, their third operation targeting Israel, with more to come.
Their statement confirmed the widening spectre of spillover from Gaza’s conflict that has unnerved states including the world’s biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A “loss and damage” fund for developing countries hit by climate change dominated preliminary talks in the UAE on Tuesday before COP28 in Dubai in a month’s time.

About 70 ministers met in Abu Dhabi to hammer out details before the UN climate summit, the most important since the landmark Paris agreement in 2015.
“The main focus for the moment is clearly the loss and damage fund,” French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said. Egypt’s delegate to the talks, Mohamed Nasr, said “almost 80 percent of the text” had been agreed, and an African negotiator said the “real battles” would be fought at COP28.

The agreement to set up a dedicated fund to help vulnerable states cope with climate loss and damage was a flagship achievement of last year’s COP27 in Egypt, but countries left the details to be worked out later.
Developing nations are demanding that negotiators at the Dubai summit nail down the fund’s operation, governance, location, contributors and beneficiaries, and a timeline for payouts. But many are skeptical of the willingness of wealthy countries to establish the fund.

The last round of negotiations in mid-October ended in failure, with a next round scheduled from Nov. 3-5 in Abu Dhabi. “We were one or two days away from an agreement,” one European negotiator said, but disagreements on issues including beneficiaries had delayed a breakthrough.
“The US does not want to put in a penny if China is a potential beneficiary,” the negotiator said.

Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the escalating fighting included “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire toward Israel from Gaza”
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief said Tuesday he was “deeply alarmed” by the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, while the UN refugee agency appealed for the divided Security Council to act.
The 15-member Council has not adopted any resolution on the three-week-long war in the Middle East, rejecting four drafts.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the escalating fighting included “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire toward Israel from Gaza.”
“Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset,” he said in his statement.
“I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians. I appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas.
“I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children.”
Guterres also underlined his fears “about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza.”
As fierce fighting raged Tuesday, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees urged the UN Security Council to unite and back a cease-fire.
“A humanitarian cease-fire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one,” Filippo Grandi told the Security Council in New York.
Grandi later told reporters that bringing help into Gaza was the most important humanitarian goal.
“Palestinians do not want to leave Gaza. They want aid to come into Gaza and that should be the priority,” he said.
Some Security Council draft texts have been blocked by the United States because they did not mention Israel’s right to defend itself, while one was stymied by Russia and China in particular because it did not clearly call for a cease-fire.
Israel launched its most intense military campaign ever on Gaza after suffering the bloodiest attack in its history when Hamas gunmen on October 7 killed some 1,400 people in a brutal cross-border raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli warplanes on Tuesday kept up a relentless barrage of strikes on Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry said that at least 8,525 people had been killed, including over 3,500 children.
 

 

Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
  • UN and other aid officials said civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States and other countries are looking at “a variety of possible permutations” for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Blinken told a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing the status quo of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas being in charge of the densely populated enclave could not continue, but Israel did not want to run Gaza either.
Between those two positions were “a variety of possible permutations that we’re looking at very closely now, as are other countries,” Blinken said.
What would make most sense at some point, Blinken said, was an “effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority” to have governance over Gaza, but it was a question whether that can be achieved.
“And if you can’t, then there are other temporary arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region. It may involve international agencies that would help provide for both security and governance,” Blinken said.
In retaliation to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, the worst assault on Jews since the Holocaust, Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas in a relentless onslaught in the Gaza Strip, however it does not appear to have an obvious endgame in sight.
On Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in north Gaza.
UN and other aid officials said civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.
Washington has been speaking with Israel, as well as other countries in the region on how to govern the Palestinian enclave if Israel triumphed on the battlefield, but a clear plan was yet to emerge.
Among the options that are being explored by the United States and Israel was the possibility of a multinational force that may involve US troops, or Gaza be placed under United Nations oversight temporarily, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Some of US President Joe Biden’s aides are concerned that while Israel may craft an effective plan to inflict lasting damage to Hamas, it has yet to formulate an exit strategy.
“We have had very preliminary talks about what the future of Gaza might look like,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a briefing. “I expect that it will be the subject of a good bit of diplomatic engagement moving forward,” he added.

 

Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
  • Israeli attacks have also set olive groves and greenery ablaze in the border area, with at least one fire still raging in Lebanon’s south on Tuesday
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday accused Israel of white phosphorus attacks that it said it would file a complaint to the UN over, with a minister alleging the incendiary weapon had burned 40,000 olive trees.
Rights groups and Lebanese officials have repeatedly accused Israel of using the weapon, which can cause serious burns if it hits people — allegations Israel had previously denied.
“I instructed the Lebanese mission to the UN to submit a new complaint to the Security Council to condemn Israel’s use of white phosphorus in repeated attacks on Lebanon,” Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said.
In a statement, Bou Habib also accused Israel of “deliberately burning Lebanese groves and forests.”
Since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Lebanon’s southern border has seen tit-for-tat exchanges between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.
The skirmishes have killed at least 62 people in Lebanon according to an AFP tally, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also four civilians, including a Reuters journalist.
Israel said eight people were killed, including soldiers and civilians.
Israeli attacks have also set olive groves and greenery ablaze in the border area, with at least one fire still raging in Lebanon’s south on Tuesday.
Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan said Israeli white phosphorus strikes burnt down 40,000 olive trees in Lebanon’s south.
His ministry found in a preliminary survey that “128 fires resulted from the Israeli enemy’s phosphorus bombing of our regions,” he told AFP.
Phosphorus, a substance that catches fire on contact with the air, is used to create smokescreens to hide troop movements, illuminate the battlefield or destroy buildings by fire.
It falls under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which restricts incendiary weapons without banning their use altogether.
While the convention outlaws their use against civilians and non-military targets as well as their deployment against military targets near civilians, it does not cover deployment for smokescreening or battlefield illumination.
Earlier Tuesday, Amnesty International released an investigation saying it had “evidence of Israel’s unlawful use of white phosphorus” in south Lebanon between October 10 and 16.
“One attack on the town of Dhayra on 16 October must be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at least nine civilians... and was therefore unlawful,” the group added.
Human Rights Watch also accused Israel of using white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon earlier this month — which Israel denied.
 

 

