You are here

  • Home
  • Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waves as she attends a swearing-in ceremony of the 94th Fire Service Cadet Course in Rome on Oct. 12, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6g5vj

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
  • Meloni’s office said in a statement it regretted that she had been deceived by an impostor posing as the head of the African Union Commission
  • Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of international fatigue with the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of support for Italy in dealing with migration in a phone call with Russian pranksters.
A 13-minute audio of the call, which dates back to September, was released online on Wednesday by Russians Vovan and Lexus, who have duped other Western politicians and celebrities in an effort to elicit frank, unguarded remarks.
Meloni’s office said in a statement it regretted that she had been deceived by an impostor posing as the head of the African Union Commission. It said the call took place on Sept. 18 in the run-up to meetings with African leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
Asked about Russia’s war in Ukraine, Meloni, speaking in English, said: “I see that there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides. We (are) near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out.”
“The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law,” she added.
Addressing Italy’s position as a first port of call for many migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Meloni lamented that international partners were not doing enough to help.
“They do all agree that only Italy has to solve this problem alone. It’s a very stupid way of thinking.”
Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions.
“Unfortunately, unlike her, many European politicians behave like some kind of programmed robot and express points of view that are only voiced in their own circles,” he told Reuters by telephone. He did the talking while Vovan also listened in on the call with Meloni, he explained.
Meloni, Italian prime minister for a year, split with her TV presenter partner last month after off-air video excerpts from his program showed him using foul language and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Migration prank call

Related

Political stability of Libya is a ‘priority for Italy’s national security,’ says Meloni
World
Political stability of Libya is a ‘priority for Italy’s national security,’ says Meloni
Italy’s Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home — sources
World
Italy’s Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home — sources

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
Updated 10 sec ago
PRAGUE: The Czech government said Wednesday it would extend random checks on the country’s border with Slovakia by 20 days until November 22 as it seeks to curb illegal migration.
Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland introduced checks on their border with Slovakia in early October, then prolonged them to November 2.
Slovakia has recently seen growth in the number of migrants and asylum seekers coming largely from Serbia via Hungary and heading to wealthier Western European countries.
“Until a really efficient protection of the EU’s outer border is in place, we will have to tackle the impact of illegal migration on the inner borders of the Schengen area,” Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on X, formerly Twitter.
Slovakia detected approximately 24,500 undocumented migrants from January to August, compared with 10,900 for all of last year.
It launched checks on the Hungarian border on October 5 in response to the measure adopted by Prague, Vienna and Warsaw the day before.
Austrian and Polish authorities were not immediately available to comment on Prague’s latest move.
Germany, where many of the migrants and asylum seekers are heading, tightened checks on its eastern border with the Czech Republic and Poland at the end of September.
Austria also announced checks on its border with the Czech Republic on October 17.
The countries tightening controls are all members of the European Union and of Europe’s Schengen open-borders zone.
The reintroduction of border checks in the Schengen Area is permitted in exceptional circumstances, and Brussels must be notified before implementation.

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge
  • Chancellor to chair emergency summit after country records highest level of refugee claims since 2015
  • Third countries including Lebanon, Egypt and Tunisia considered for partnerships
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A party in Germany’s ruling coalition has called for the offshore processing of asylum-seekers over concerns that the country can no longer cope with the number of new arrivals, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Germany this year recorded its highest level of refugee status applications — 300,000 — since numbers peaked in 2015-2016.

The immigration issue is at the top of the German political agenda, with local authorities saying they are struggling to absorb a wave of new arrivals following the more than 1 million Ukrainians who arrived since last February.

Alternative for Germany, a right-wing party, is now polling at more than 20 percent, with surveys showing that voters view irregular migration as the most important issue in the country.

Next Monday, a migration summit including the federal and regional governments will take place, with several state officials calling on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to resolve the immigration issue through a cross-party agreement.

The center-right Free Democratic Party, part of Scholz’s ruling coalition, has called for the recognition of third countries — including Lebanon, Egypt and Tunisia — as “safe” for deportation and processing.

The plan aims to free up Germany’s asylum system and offer alternatives to asylum-seekers trying to move to the country.

Christian Durr, the FDP leader in parliament, said: “An (offshore asylum) regulation of this kind would establish clarity over their protected status and prevent people from resorting to the dangerous route across the Mediterranean when they have no chance (of receiving asylum).”

The proposal is similar to Britain’s controversial Rwanda scheme, while Denmark has succeeded in creating a legal basis to also process asylum claims overseas.

Since 2012, Australia has operated offshore processing centers in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

However, the German proposal is expected to face difficulties in persuading third countries to host large numbers of asylum-seekers while ensuring that European human rights laws are upheld.

The European Convention on Human Rights obligates signatories, including Germany, to accept asylum claims without delay, meaning that any offshore scheme could face lengthy legal battles before being implemented.

The ruling German coalition is also considering replacing cash handouts to asylum-seekers with prepaid grocery cards.

Topics: refugees Migration

Related

An Egyptian woman votes in a previous presidential election. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Egypt immigration minister to meet expat communities before presidential election
Deadline inches closer for Afghan refugees
Press Review
Deadline inches closer for Afghan refugees

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
Updated 01 November 2023
Follow

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
  • 60 delegates from G20 countries participate in Jagriti Startup20 train journey across India
  • Co-organizer of the journey from the Saudi side is startup incubator HealthGena
Updated 01 November 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi entrepreneurs have started their 8,000-km train journey across India to brainstorm with other innovators from G20 countries and forge new collaborations with Indian startups.

The journey, Jagriti Startup G20 Yatra 2023, comprises 60 delegates from G20 countries and Indian participants who took part in the Startup20 engagement group under this year’s Indian presidency of the world’s biggest economies.

The round trip that started in Mumbai on Saturday will take them to 11 Indian cities before it ends on Nov. 10.

The co-organizer of the journey is Saudi startup incubator HealthGena, whose project manager, Alaa Hanifah, said it was a “unique opportunity” to strengthen his relations with Indian entrepreneurs and look for potential business ventures, partnerships, and investment opportunities in India’s technology, sustainable development, and e-commerce industries.

“The experience has been incredibly enriching so far. The nicest thing that happened was when a group of entrepreneurs spontaneously organized a pitch session onboard, showcasing their startups and receiving valuable feedback from peers,” he told Arab News on board the train.

“My expectations from this journey are to gain insights into different business models, learn from the experiences of other entrepreneurs, and potentially discover new opportunities for partnerships or investments.”

Five of the participants arrived from Saudi Arabia for the program that falls under the umbrella of the Startup20 engagement group.

For Abdulmajeed Al-Yaseen, strategy and business operation director at Salasa, a shipping and logistics company based in Riyadh, it was an important experience of interacting with people of different cultural backgrounds and learning about their lives during the journey they set out on together.

“It’s been great and challenging at the same time,” he told Arab News, adding that it was also a “great chance” to connect with Indian entrepreneurs for potential collaborations.

“Technology and AI are the major sectors that I’m interested in, but I came here with an open mind to any potential opportunity,” he said.

Jagriti Yatra, a non-profit organizing the journey from the Indian side, signed a cooperation agreement with HealthGena during the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi in July.

“This will help in promoting Indian-Saudi entrepreneurship culture and amalgamation of entrepreneurs from both places,” said Rahul Kumar, the organization’s media head.

“The Indian participants who are interacting with the Saudi participants are definitely keen on being part of some entrepreneurship. Indians are also very excited to be part of the entrepreneurship (ecosystem) in Saudi Arabia.”

During the 14-day journey, young entrepreneurs are not only establishing connections and expanding their networks but also taking part in workshops and lectures.

The journey has been organized by Jagriti Yatra for the past 15 years, but it is the first time that it has seen so many foreigners.

“People are selected based on their journey of entrepreneurship, their willingness to learn about entrepreneurship,” Kumar said.

“This year, it is happening in association with Startup20. We have (made sure) to have participation from all the G20 nations.”

Topics: entrepreneurship Saudi Arabia India

Related

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’
World
Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’
The second Entertainment Business Accelerator will run from July 24 until the end of October.
Saudi Arabia
Training program targets Saudi entertainment entrepreneurs

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month
Updated 01 November 2023
Follow

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month
  • Activists will hold month-long events in support of Palestinian statehood
  • Government will begin sending humanitarian aid to Gaza this week
Updated 01 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Jakarta: Indonesians began on Wednesday to observe Palestine Solidarity Month to show they “will always stand with Palestinians” and will intensify their efforts in the wake of Israel’s deadly attacks on civilians in Gaza.

Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

Palestine Solidarity Month has been organized by the Aqsa Working Group, an Indonesian advocacy group, since 2022.

“Palestine Solidarity Month is a moment to prove that the Indonesian people are always with the Palestinian people, in every circumstance, especially in the current situation of the war on Gaza,” Rifa Berliana Arifin, AWG’s chair for Palestine Solidarity Month, said during the launch of this year’s observance.

“The purpose of solidarity, displayed by Indonesians and others around the world, shows that Israel is an invader and the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s government is a barbaric administration.”

The beginning of the month-long events this year takes place as Israeli forces have been scaling up their assault on Palestinian civilians in retaliation for a surprise attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

In the past three weeks, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 8,500 people in Gaza and injured tens of thousands more.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 66 percent of the dead are children and women.

“AWG is calling for a ceasefire. But even more than that, AWG is demanding a stop to the Zionist occupation of Palestine because that is the root of the problem,” Muhammad Anshorullah, a member of AWG’s executive committee, told Arab News.

“As long as Zionist Israel is colonizing it, there will be no true peace in Palestine.”

AWG is organizing this year’s Palestine solidarity month under the auspices of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Indonesian House of Representatives, alongside the Indonesian Ulema Council — the country’s highest Muslim clerical body — and pro-Palestine NGOs across the country.

“We hope that with this year’s Palestine Solidarity Month, Indonesia’s position will become even stronger in opposing Israel’s occupation of Palestine,” Anshorullah said.

“Solidarity expressed by as many people as possible carries an incredibly important value for supporting the struggle of Palestinians.”

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo took to social media on Monday to condemn Israeli attacks and said that Indonesia would begin to send humanitarian assistance to Gaza this week.

“Indonesia’s position is clear and firm, (we) condemn the indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Gaza,” he said. “This violence must stop immediately.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel Indonesia

Related

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear
Middle-East
Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear
Gulf Air expands into China, bolstering its Asia-Pacific network
Corporate News
Gulf Air expands into China, bolstering its Asia-Pacific network

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
  • 5 Arab nations supply Japan 96% — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman
  • Tokyo continues to ban imports from Russia and Iran, sourcing instead from Asia and US
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s import of Saudi Arabia crude oil increased slightly in September, reaching about 29 million barrels, or 37.1 percent of the total.

In August 2023, imports were at 27.93 million barrels, or 36 percent of the total, according to data released by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Japan imported about 78.34 million barrels in total in September, of which the Arab share was 96 percent, or 75.24 million barrels, supplied by five countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

The UAE provided 30.51 million barrels, or 38.9 percent, Kuwait 8.51 million (10.9 percent), Qatar 5.17 million (6.6 percent), and Oman 2.1 million (2.6 percent).

Tokyo continued its ban on oil imports from Iran and Russia in September, with some supply coming from central and south America (1.8 percent), Oceania (0.9 percent), Southeast Asia (0.7 percent), the US (0.5 percent) and Indonesia (0.2 percent).The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during September. Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: energy Oil Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
Business & Economy
Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Business & Economy
UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

Latest updates

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
HRW urges social media users to report censorship amid Gaza war
HRW urges social media users to report censorship amid Gaza war
‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair
‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair
In Lebanon, a Christian village hopes for the best and plans for the worst
In Lebanon, a Christian village hopes for the best and plans for the worst
Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.