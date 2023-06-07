Political stability of Libya is a ‘priority for Italy’s national security,’ says Meloni

ROME: Italian authorities consider political stability in Libya “a priority for Italy’s national security,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, her counterpart in Libya’s transitional government, on Wednesday.
It came during a lengthy meeting in Rome, during which enhanced joint efforts to tackle illegal migration and cooperation in the fields of energy and waste management were the core issues they discussed, sources said.
Meloni said that Libya “remains a strategic economic partner for Italy.” She also stressed how important it is “to hold Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” and added that “Italy will continue to work to guarantee the success of the United Nations mediation.”
Sources in the Italian prime minister’s office told Arab News that Dbeibah was accompanied by the Libyan ministers of foreign affairs, interior, transport and communications.
Other representatives of the Italian government included deputy premiers Antonio Tajani, who is also the foreign minister, and Matteo Salvini, Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.
Piantedosi and his Libyan counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding for strengthening security cooperation.
On the sidelines of the meeting, an agreement for joint initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was signed by Claudio De Scalzi, the CEO of Italian energy company ENI, and a representative of the Libya’s National Oil Corporation.
In addition, Telecom Italia Sparkle and the Libyan Post Telecommunications and Information Technology Company signed a memorandum of understanding for an underwater data cable linking the two countries.
