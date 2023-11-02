You are here

Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria's hard-hit northeast

Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit northeast
Some of the 2,100 former members of Boko Haram and of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are seen at the Hajja Camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, on May 30, 2023 prior to their release at the end of a five month rehabilitation program. Despite the supposed surrender of many Bokon Faram members, the extemist group continues to pose danger to Nigerian communities. (Audu Marte / AFP)
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit northeast

Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit northeast
  • 17 of the victims were shot dead by the extremists, while 20 people attending the burial of the dead were killed by a landmine, together with the man who carrying the land mine
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Extremists in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 37 villagers in two different attacks, residents said Wednesday, highlighting once again how deadly islamic extremist rebels have remained in their 14-year insurgency in the hard-hit region.

The extremists targeted villagers in Yobe state’s Geidam district on Monday and Tuesday in the first attack in the state in more than a year, shooting dead 17 people at first while using a land mine to kill 20 others who had gone to attend their burial, witnesses said.
The Boko Haram extremist group launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 in an effort to establish their radical interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, in the region. At least 35,000 people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced due to the extremist violence concentrated in Borno state, which neighbors Yobe.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May, has not succeeded in ending the nation’s security crises both in the northeast and in northwest and central regions where dozens of armed groups have been killing villagers and kidnapping travelers for ransom.
The first attack occurred in the remote Gurokayeya village in Geidam when gunmen opened fire on some villagers late Monday, killing 17 of them, according to Shaibu Babagana, a resident in the area. At least 20 villagers who had gone to attend their burial were then killed on Tuesday when they drove into a land mine that exploded, Babagana added.
Idris Geidam, another resident, said those killed were more than 40. Authorities could not provide the official death toll, as is sometimes the case following such attacks.
“This is one of the most horrific attacks by Boko Haram in recent times. For a burial group to be attacked shortly after the loss of their loved ones is beyond horrific,” Geidam said.
The Yobe state government on Wednesday summoned an emergency security meeting over the attacks which it blamed on extremists that entered the state from the neighboring Borno.
“The security agencies have deployed security men to the area and we are studying a report on the infiltration in an effort to stave off future occurrences,” Abdulsalam Dahiru, a Yobe government security aide, told reporters.

Some of the 2,100 former members of Boko Haram and of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are seen at the Hajja Camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, on May 30, 2023 prior to their release at the end of a five month rehabilitation program. Despite the supposed surrender of many Bokon Faram members, the extemist group continues to pose danger to Nigerian communities. (Audu Marte / AFP)

US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait

US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait

US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait
  • The two warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a northerly direction on Wednesday night
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: The US destroyer USS Rafael Peralta and a Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa transited the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement, making their third joint transit in the region since June.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said the two warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a northerly direction on Wednesday night, adding it monitored the movement and the situation was “normal.”
China followed and monitored the transit and handled the situation in line with the law and regulations, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said in a statement on Thurday.
The US and Canadian navies made a similar transit in September.
In June, the US navy released a video of what it called an “unsafe interaction” in the Taiwan Strait in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a US destroyer. Chinese foreign ministry said its military’s measures were completely reasonable, legitimate, and professional and safe.
The US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate Montreal were conducting a “routine” transit of the strait in June.

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior
  • The blobs may be relics from a collision between primordial Earth and a Mars-sized object called Theia, say researchers
  • The cataclysm early in planet Earth's history is hypothesized to have spawned the moon
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Seismologists have recognized since the 1970s that two mysterious continent-sized blobs reside in the deepest part of Earth’s mantle, one under Africa and the other under the South Pacific region.
These blobs, denser than the material surrounding them, may be relics from a cataclysm early in our planet’s history hypothesized to have spawned the moon — the collision between primordial Earth and a Mars-sized object called Theia, researchers said on Wednesday.
This giant impact, which recent research determined occurred more than 4.46 billion years ago, blasted molten rock into space that orbited Earth and coalesced into the moon. But chunks of Theia may have remained inside Earth, sinking to a location just above our planet’s wickedly hot spherical core of iron and nickel.
The researchers ran computer simulations examining the impact event, geophysical properties of the material that likely made up Theia and the evolution of Earth’s mantle — the broadest of the layers that comprise our planet’s interior structure at about 1,800 miles (2,900 km) thick.
Based on these simulations, they proposed that most of Theia was absorbed into Earth, forming the blobs, while residual debris formed the moon.
“The bottoms of these blobs are 2,900 kilometers below our feet. The two blobs are about 2 percent of Earth’s mass. They were detected by seismology as seismic waves travel slower within these two regions compared to the surrounding mantle. Each of the blobs are twice the mass of the whole moon. So, the blobs are massive,” said Caltech geophysicist Qian Yuan, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.
If the study’s conclusions are correct, these blobs would represent elusive evidence right here on Earth of the hypothesized moon-forming collision.
“There hasn’t been much consensus on whether we can find evidence for this event not just in the moon but also in some observable property of the modern Earth,” Caltech geology and geochemistry professor and study co-author Paul Asimow said.
The two blobs, Asimow added, “are the biggest deviations in Earth structure from a simple layered planet.”
“It is incredible because we can uncover relics of another planet — Theia — if we dig deep enough in Earth’s mantle,” added planetary scientist and study co-author Hongping Deng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Astronomical Observatory.
The increased density of the blobs is thought to arise from their high level of iron — much like moon rocks, which would make sense if they are made of the same source material from Theia.
“After the impact, these impactor materials would sink down to the core-mantle boundary because they likely have higher density than ambient mantle, and it is the extra density that allows them to survive Earth’s whole history,” Yuan said.
The moon, which orbits Earth at an average distance of about 239,000 miles (385,000 km), has a diameter of about 2,160 miles (3,475 km), a bit more than a quarter of our planet’s diameter.
Asimow said that if their conclusions are correct some volcanic rocks that reach Earth’s surface may provide samples of a vanished planet.
“If our model is correct, the blobs should have isotopes — trace elements — that are similar to the lunar mantle rocks, which can be tested in future lunar missions,” Yuan said.
Gaining a greater understanding of the hypothesized giant impact may provide insight concerning the evolution of Earth and other rocky planets in our solar system and beyond.
“Earth is still the only confirmed habitable planet, and we do not know why,” Yuan said. “This collision likely set the initial condition of Earth’s evolution. Studying its consequences may help us to figure out why Earth is different than other rocky planets.”

 

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
Follow

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
Updated 02 November 2023
AP

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
ROME: Pope Francis said Wednesday that he will travel to Dubai in early December for the COP28 conference of climate change, a global challenge that he had deeply worried about during his papacy stressing care for the environment.
Francis announced the trip during a 45-minute-long interview on Italian television network RAI. “I believe I depart on the first (of December) and stay till the 3rd,” the pontiff said. “I’ll be there 3 days.”
Francis offered no details of his trip’s program, including any appearance at the conference. It seemed likely he would want to address the delegates, especially because of the attention he has paid since becoming pope in 2013 to raising concern about the gravity of environmental damage, especially to poor people.
The travel comes about two weeks before his 87th birthday. When asked about his health — after setbacks that included abdominal surgery just a few months ago to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring — Francis quipped in reply in what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

He described two abdominal surgeries he has undergone during his papacy. Francis sounded upbeat when he said his chronically bum knee was improving. The pontiff uses a wheelchair to navigate long distances during public appearances and hobbles when he does walk.
The international climate conference in Dubai begins on Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 12.
Francis has made the need for urgent care for the environment a hallmark priority of his papacy, penning a landmark encyclical about the Earth’s devastated natural resources in 2015.
In a sign of his frustration over often sputtering efforts by countries to try to put the brakes on climate change’s advance, last month, the pope shamed and challenged world leaders to commit to binding targets to slow the change before it’s too late.
Asked in the interview about the setbacks to climate goals, Francis replied: “Courage is needed.”
“We’re still in time to stop it” by demonstrating “a little responsibility.” He added: “We’ve been ugly, ugly here in caring for Creation.”
In the distinctly bleak update to the 2015 encyclical, Francis warned that God’s increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a “point of no return.” He heightened alarm about the “irreversible” harm to people and planet already underway and lamented that once again, the world’s poor and most vulnerable are paying the highest price.
The Dubai edition is the latest in a series of COP meetings on the impact of climate change and on measures pledged by governments to deal with it, including limits on involving greenhouse-gas producing activity. The first Conference of the Parties, as COP is formally called, was held in 1995 in Berlin, and the gathering has since been held in various cities and on different continents.

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali
  • A vehicle carrying troops hit an explosive device as the peacekeepers left their camp in Kidal, says UN spokesman
  • The UN force, called Minusma, pulled out of Mali upon the demand of the country's military junta
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Several peacekeepers from the UN mission in Mali, currently in the process of withdrawing from the country, were “seriously injured” on Wednesday when their convoy fell victim to an improvised explosive device, a UN spokesman said.
On Tuesday, peacekeepers from the mission, known as Minusma, left their camp in Kidal in a long convoy of dozens of vehicles bound for Gao, a major northern city some 350 kilometers (220 miles) away.
“Today, we were just informed that the convoy hit an improvised explosive device,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters at the United Nations in New York.
Preliminary information indicates that “several peacekeepers were seriously injured,” he added. Minusma later said on its X (formerly Twitter) account that eight peacekeepers had been wounded, all of whom were evacuated to Gao.
“Today’s attack follows two similar incidents yesterday in which two peacekeepers experienced minor injuries” and were treated on site, Dujarric said.
The convoy was the last to leave Kidal for the Minusma base in Gao, “under extremely difficult security conditions.”
The convoy was thus “forced to depart without any air support due to a lack of flight authorization by the Malian authorities, which of course has increased the threat to the safety of our peacekeepers as they travel hundreds of kilometers in very unsafe territories,” Dujarric said, calling again for Bamako’s “full cooperation” in the Minusma withdrawal.
In June, the Malian junta demanded that the peacekeepers leave “without delay,” forcing the UN Security Council to launch an unprecedented hasty withdrawal, due to be completed by the end of the year. UN forces had to destroy equipment left behind and risk their lives on the road out, campaigners said on October 27, 2023. 
Minusma, constrained by the deteriorating security situation between all the armed actors vying for control of the terrain — including separatists, jihadists, and the regular army — has accelerated its withdrawal, much to the irritation of the junta. 
It left its positions in Kidal without waiting for the army to arrive, allowing the separatist rebellion, which is predominantly Tuareg, to take control of the area and beat the Malian army in the race for territory between the central state and the armed groups in the north.

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

KYIV: A Russian drone attack set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine and knocked out power supply in three villages, while battlefield reports said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks in frontline sectors in the east and northeast.

The fire at the Kremenchuk refinery, which Moscow has targeted many times and the Kyiv government says is not operational, was quickly put out, said Filip Pronin, head of Poltava region’s military administration. The extent of the damage was not clear.

Ukraine’s Air Force said air defenses shot down 18 of 20 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight before they reached their targets in an attack that sought to strike military and critical infrastructure.

“The focus of the attack was Poltava region, it was attacked in several waves,” Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told national television.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said troops had repelled eight Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast, five near the shattered eastern town of Bakhmut, held by Russian forces, and five further south near Avdiivka, a focal point of Russian assaults since mid-October.

A video posted by the Ukrainian military showed its forces destroying a Russian flamethrower system near Avdiivka, an attack it said could be observed for dozens of kilometers.

Military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, in an article posted online, said some 40,000 Russian troops were now massed outside Avdiivka, widely viewed as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

“Despite its losses, the Russian command still intends to capture Avdiivka, which is now a political, rather than a tactical, aim,” Kovalenko wrote.

Natalia Khomeniuk, a military spokesperson in the south, said Russian forces had dropped 20 aerial bombs in Kherson region from positions they now hold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River after abandoning the region’s main town last year. Russian forces shell the river’s western bank almost daily.

In Poltava region, three villages lost electricity after power lines and an unnamed infrastructure facility were damaged, the Energy Ministry said on Telegram.

Railway power lines were damaged by falling debris in central Kirovohrad region, but the damage was quickly repaired, Governor Andriy Raikovych said.

The Ukrainian military said Russia carried out another missile attack on Poltava region and southern Odesa region later on Wednesday, and two of the missiles in Odesa region were downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia made no immediate comment on the Ukrainian reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s accounts said its forces had hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in villages south of Bakhmut.

