Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau holds a weapon in Nigeria in 2018. Shekau has killed himself according to a jihadi organization linked to the Daesh group. (Reuters)
AP

  • Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau, one of Africa’s most wanted men, blew himself up to evade capture by ISWAP fighters
  • Shekau was asked to surrender in order to be pardoned or reinstalled as a leader
MAIDUGURI: The leader of Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, according to a jihadi organization linked to the Daesh group.
An audio recording purportedly from Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, said Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups.
The audio message follows media reports last month that Shekau, one of Africa’s most wanted men, blew himself up to evade capture by ISWAP fighters.
Neither Nigerian authorities nor Boko Haram have confirmed Shekau’s death.
There had been several false reports about Shekau’s death in the past, with Shekau later appearing in videos to refute them.
Al-Barnawi, a son to the founding leader of Boko Haram, the late Mohammed Yusuf, made the statement in an audio message heard this week by The Associated Press in the native Kanuri language.
The audio message, which last about 28 minutes, had what is reportedly Al-Barnawi’s voice, lacing his speech with quotes from the verses of the Qur’an. The audio was obtained from a former jihadist who provides intelligence to the government and is familiar with Al-Barnawi’s voice.
“He never thought this would happen to him even in his dream, but by the power of God we destabilized him; he became confused and fled to forest where he spent five days, wandering and stranded,” he said. “We followed him again where we faced him with heavy fire. He ran away, then our troops called on him to surrender so that he would be punished.”
Shekau was asked to surrender in order to be pardoned or reinstalled as a leader.
“We kept assuring him that we were not out to kill him, but he refused. To him it’s better to die than to surrender,” he said.
He went out to describe Shekau as “a defiant and corrupt leader” whose fighters were celebrating instead of mourning his death.
“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorized?” he said.
ISWAP broke off from Boko Haram in 2016 following a dispute between Shekau and Al-Barnawi. Both jihadi groups have also been fighting each other over territory since they fell out.
The Nigeria-based Boko Haram has been waging a bitter war against Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad since 2009.
Boko Haram under Shekau’s leadership has carried out numerous suicide bombings targeting markets, crowded bus stations, churches, mosques and media houses. A Boko Haram bombing in 2011 at the UN building in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, killed 21 people and wounded 60 others.
Boko Haram attacks on towns and villages mainly in northeast Nigeria have left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced more than 2.3 million others.
In February 2014, Boko Haram killed 59 male students in an attack at the Federal Government College Buni Yadi. Two months later, the group shocked the world when it abducted 276 teenage schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. Shekau appeared in a video saying that the girls would be forced into marriage because girls as young as 9 are suitable for marriage. While many of the girls have either escaped or been released, 112 of them are still missing.
The Boko Haram leader was notorious for using underage boys as child soldiers, while underage girls and young women have been used as suicide bombers in recent years.
Some gruesome Boko Haram videos have shown captives, including security personnel, aid workers and others, executed — sometimes by beheading.
Shekau had bounties on his head, with a reward of up to $7 million offered by the United States in 2012.
If indeed Shekau, the driving force behind Boko Haram, has died, that will likely weaken Boko Haram and make it possible for ISWAP to take over vast territories under Boko Haram control in Nigeria’s northeastern states of Yobe, Borno and Adamawa.
A stronger ISWAP will be bad news for the Nigerian military, as the group appears to constitute a greater threat against the Nigerian army, carrying out attacks on highly fortified military bases.
Many attribute ISWAP’s recent successes to new tactics of buying over the local population with food and money.

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip
  • Biden said his goals were ‘strengthening the alliance, making it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight’
  • Biden may face pressure to do more to share US vaccine supplies with other countries after an initial pledge of 20 million doses
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s ability to manage and repair relationships with major allies who grew disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and withdrawal from international treaties.
“Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it,” Biden said in an opinion article published in the Washington Post.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac as he left for Europe, Biden said his goals were “strengthening the alliance, making it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight.”
His summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva is the capstone of the trip, an opportunity to raise US concerns directly with Putin about ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine and a host of other issues.
Biden will make his first stop at the seaside village of St. Ives in Cornwall where he will participate in the G7 summit. The meeting is expected to be dominated by vaccine diplomacy, trade, climate and an initiative for rebuilding infrastructure in the developing world. US officials see that effort as a way to counter China’s growing influence.
Biden may face pressure to do more to share US vaccine supplies with other countries after an initial pledge of 20 million doses announced last week. Before leaving the United States, Biden said he planned to announce a vaccine plan for the world.
His push for a global minimum tax on multinational corporations faces opposition at home. G7 finance ministers agreed before the summit to pursue a global minimum tax rate of at least 15 percent and to allow market countries to tax up to 20 percent of the excess profits — above a 10 percent margin — generated by about 100 large, high-profit companies.
Republicans came out against the plan this week, potentially complicating the US ability to implement a broader global agreement.
Biden will have a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday in Cornwall, a chance to renew the US-British “special relationship” after Britain’s Brexit break from the European Union.
After three days of G7 summitry, Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. The 78-year-old Biden met the queen back in 1982 when he was a US senator from Delaware.
Afterwards Biden travels to Brussels for talks with leaders of NATO and the European Union. The agenda is expected to be dominated by Russia, China and the perennial issue of getting NATO allies to contribute more to the common defense.
Biden closes out the trip in Geneva for what could prove to be the most difficult meeting of the week — a session with Putin, who had enjoyed friendly relations with Trump.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden hoped his G7 and NATO meetings will bolster a sense of allied unity as he goes into his session with Putin.
No major breakthroughs are expected from the summit. Sullivan said Biden would press Putin on US priorities. The two sides were negotiating whether to hold a joint news conference.
Asked by reporters if his meeting with Putin would yield some accord on cybersecurity, Biden was non-committal.
“Who knows?” said Biden. “It’s going to be a subject of our discussion.”

Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist

Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist

Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist
  • Johnson has said that England’s full reopening could be pushed back due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant
  • Public Health England has shown that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots among those who have only received one shot
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that England’s full reopening from COVID-19 lockdown, pencilled in for June 21, could be pushed back due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters that estimates of Delta’s transmission edge over Alpha had narrowed, and “we think 60 percent is probably the best estimate.”
Ferguson said that modelling suggested any third wave of infections could rival Britain’s second wave in the winter — which was fueled by the Alpha variant first identified in Kent, south east England.
But it was unclear how any spike in hospitalizations would translate into a rise in deaths, as more detail was needed on how well the vaccine protects against serious illness from Delta.
“It’s well within possibility that we could see another third wave at least comparable in terms of hospitalizations,” he said.
“I think deaths probably would be lower, the vaccines are having a highly protective effect... still it could be quite worrying. But there is a lot of uncertainty.”
Britain has seen over 127,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, but has given more than three-quarters of adults a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health England has shown that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots among those who have only received one shot, though protection is higher for those who have received both doses.
Ferguson said that up to a quarter of the Delta variant’s transmissibility edge over Alpha might come from its immune escape from vaccines, saying it was “a contribution but not an overwhelming contribution” to its advantage.

South Asian nations turn to China, Russia for vaccine help

South Asian nations turn to China, Russia for vaccine help
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

South Asian nations turn to China, Russia for vaccine help

South Asian nations turn to China, Russia for vaccine help
  • Stock of AstraZeneca shots and Chinese Sinopharm jabs ran short in some South Asian countries
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

KATHMANDU: Sri Lanka began injecting pregnant women with a Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday and Nepal resumed inoculations with a China-made jab as India’s neighbors turn to Beijing and Moscow for help with supplies.
Nepal halted inoculations at the end of May after its stock of AstraZeneca shots and Chinese Sinopharm jabs ran short.
The program resumed on Tuesday after a million more Sinopharm doses arrived from China, the only country that has so far responded to its appeals for help.
India had previously supplied Nepal with the AstraZeneca vaccine from its manufacturer Serum Institute but in March froze vaccine exports as infections soared domestically.
“Nepal has sent requests to many countries including both neighbors, US, Russia and other countries but no additional vaccine has arrived yet,” health ministry official Samir Kumar Adhikari told AFP.
Barely two percent of the country’s people are fully vaccinated.
Around 1.3 million people received one AstraZeneca dose in March but have since been unable to get a second.
Sri Lanka meanwhile has been aggressively rolling out China’s Sinopharm jab after receiving two million doses in the past week.
On Wednesday the program was opened to pregnant women.
The island, in the middle of a ferocious third wave of infections, announced last month it was also buying 13 million Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.
The head of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 response, army chief Shavendra Silva, said Wednesday that Colombo hopes to vaccinate the entire adult population by early next year.
The country has also asked Japan for 600,000 AstraZeneca jabs so it can offer a second dose to people who received a first shot, the president’s office said Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the region, Bangladesh has been giving only second doses of the AstraZeneca shot since late April as supplies dwindle.
Health minister Zahid Maleque last month said the country wants to buy 50 million doses from Sinopharm.
It also wants to buy five million Sputnik doses, foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen said this week after meeting the Russian ambassador.
Momen said his country has sought two million AstraZeneca doses from the United States, which has announced it plans to export 80 million vaccine doses around the world.
A Pfizer consignment also reached Dhaka last week under the Covax initiative, a program backed by the World Health Organization to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
India has not said when exports might resume. On Tuesday it said it had ordered 440 million doses from Serum and local producer Bharat Biotech for use in India.
It has also made an advance order for 300 million doses of a vaccine — yet to be approved — made by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko
  • Lukashenko extended crackdown by signing legislation on tougher punishment, including prison sentences, for protests or insult state officials
  • Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said only solution to the situation in Belarus was holding free elections with international monitors
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

PRAGUE: Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Wednesday for an international tribunal to be set up to investigate what she called the “crimes” of President Alexander Lukashenko’s “dictatorship.”
Lukashenko has kept a tight grip on Belarus since rising to power in 1994, and has cracked down on street protests that began last year over a presidential election which his opponents say was rigged so that he could retain power.
Lukashenko, who denies electoral fraud and dismisses criticism of his human rights record, extended the crackdown on Tuesday by signing legislation on tougher punishment, including prison sentences, for people who take part in protests or insult state officials.
“I call for an international tribunal to be set up which would investigate the crimes of Lukashenko’s dictatorship in the past and during the election in 2020,” Tsikhanouskaya, who is now based in Lithuania, told the Czech Senate.
Tsikhanouskaya, who met Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis during her visit to the Czech Republic, gave no other details of her proposal.
She said the only solution to the situation in Belarus was holding free elections with international monitors.
Tsikhanouskaya was visiting Prague before a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Britain this week at which Belarus is expected to be discussed.
The former Soviet republic outraged Western countries last month by ordering a Ryanair flight to land in the capital Minsk and arresting a dissident journalist who was on board.
Lukashenko has dismissed Western criticism over the incident, and accused Western countries of waging a “hybrid war” against him. The United States and the European Union are preparing to tighten sanctions on Belarus over the plane incident.

Pakistan administers 10 million COVID vaccine doses; eyes 70 million target

Pakistan administers 10 million COVID vaccine doses; eyes 70 million target
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Pakistan administers 10 million COVID vaccine doses; eyes 70 million target

Pakistan administers 10 million COVID vaccine doses; eyes 70 million target
  • “Thank God, we have succeeded in administering 10 million vaccine (doses),” Asad Umar said
  • Pakistan faced initial vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of supplies
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday hailed the administering of 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as an important step toward its goal of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of the year.
“Thank God, we have succeeded in administering 10 million vaccine (doses),” the minister in-charge for COVID-19 operations, Asad Umar, told a ceremony to mark the milestone in Islamabad.
“Our target is to vaccinate up to 70 million people by the end of this year,” he said of the total adult population eligible for the vaccination out of a 220 million nation.
Pakistan faced initial vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of supplies but it started a mass vaccination campaign late last month.
It has relied heavily on ally China for its vaccine supplies with three out of its six approved does coming from Chinese producers: Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSinoBio.
Coronavirus infections surged in recent months but have started subsiding. Pakistan has registered a total 936,131 cases and 21,453 deaths.
On Wednesday, 1,118 new infections and 77 deaths were reported.
Pakistan has secured more than 18 million doses in donations and purchases and has also started producing the single dose Chinese CanSinoBio vaccine, with the hope of making 3 million doses a month.
The minister appealed to the public to get the shot and help restore normal life and business.
“The more quickly we vaccinate the more quickly we get rid of this pandemic,” he said.

