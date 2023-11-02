You are here

  Biden voices support for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Biden voices support for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
An overview of the Jabalia refugee camp and the destruction in the same camp after it was hit by an Israeli strike. (AFP/Maxar)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event Wednesday night, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israeli-Hamas war to get “prisoners” out of Gaza.
The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him.
“As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now,” she said, referring to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The president responded: “I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out.”
Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by “prisoners” the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.
Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi.
“I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a cease-fire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-)El-Sisi to convince him to open the door” along Gaza’s border with Egypt to allow freed hostages to leave.
Biden indicated that he was discussing the recent release of two US hostages formerly held by the Palestinian Islamist group.
The White House has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a cease-fire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.
The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 26th day on Wednesday.
In retaliation for the bloody attack by Hamas on October 7, the Israeli army has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip, and has launched an increasingly extensive ground operation into the territory.

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility
Updated 56 min 17 sec ago
AFP
Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility
  • Crowds of Iranians gather each year on November 4 outside the building to denounce the “arrogance” of the US
  • Washington officially broke off relations with Tehran in 1980
Updated 56 min 17 sec ago
TEHRAN: It’s hard to miss the former US embassy in the center of Iran’s capital Tehran, because it is daubed with striking anti-American murals.
The building, today known as the “Den of Spies” museum, encapsulates the hostility of Iran-US relations marred by decades of mistrust and crises, including the current Israel-Hamas war.
Visitors to the site are greeted by a tattered Stars and Stripes flag and a mural of the Statue of Liberty, her arm carrying a crumbled-away torch of freedom, while another depicts her with a skull face.
Inside, the building is a time capsule from the day it was seized by Iranian students on November 4, 1979.
It showcases the furniture and office equipment including shredders, computers and painstakingly reconstituted documents that embassy staff frantically tried to destroy in the hours before the compound was stormed.
A portrait of former US president Jimmy Carter still hangs on the wall of what was once the ambassador’s office.
Fifty-two embassy staff were held hostage for 444 days by the students, who demanded that Washington hand over Iran’s recently toppled shah, who was being treated in the US for cancer.
The crisis came less than nine months after the removal of the US-backed shah, and was “a founding act of the Islamic Republic,” master’s student Hossein told AFP near the museum.
Washington officially broke off relations with Tehran in 1980, and they have been frozen ever since.
Today, the museum receives “on average 100 to 200 visitors a day, 70 percent of whom are tourists,” said Majid Alizadeh, the compound’s director.
“Foreigners, especially Russians and Chinese, seem more interested than Iranians.”
Some tourists “come to see the place where the Americans were humiliated,” he said.
Relations between Washington and Tehran have never recovered from the crisis.
“It came at a very high price,” said Hossein, because “the Americans never forgave it and we have lived since in an atmosphere of tensions and sanctions.”
Since the 1979 revolution Iran has maintained strong anti-American rhetoric that sits at the heart of its foreign policy.
On Wednesday, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the storming of the embassy ahead of Saturday’s 44th anniversary of its seizure.
“The students entered the American embassy, captured it and exposed its secrets and confidential documents. America’s reputation is gone,” he told a student gathering.
“This was the blow the Iranian nation inflicted on America.”
Crowds of Iranians gather each year on November 4 outside the building to denounce the “arrogance” of the US which is often referred to in the country as the “Great Satan.”
The former embassy has for years been secured by the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC.
The Swiss delegation represents American interests in Iran, and recently facilitated a painstakingly negotiated prisoner swap between Tehran and Washington.
Iran is represented in the US capital by the Pakistani embassy.
The Islamic republic has been under crippling US sanctions since Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from a landmark deal which granted it sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic program.
Tensions between Iran and the US have worsened since the October 7 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Hamas militant group, which Israeli officials say killed at least 1,400 people. Another 240 were seized as hostages and taken into the Gaza Strip.
Iran has lauded Hamas’s attacks and labelled as “genocide” Israel’s withering bombing campaign against Gaza, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Wednesday had killed more than 8,750 people.
Tehran has also lambasted Washington for backing Israel, with Khamenei saying on October 25 that the US was a “definite accomplice of criminals.”
For its part, Washington has accused Tehran of “actively facilitating” attacks on US forces in the Middle East.
Despite nearly 50 years of hostility, museum director Alizadeh believes the American embassy could be reopened “if the US accepts and respects Iran’s position in the region.”
Generally, “Iranians have never had any personal problems with the Americans,” he added.

Tunisian president says prison break well planned

Tunisian president says prison break well planned
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Tunisian president says prison break well planned

Tunisian president says prison break well planned
Updated 02 November 2023
TUNIS: Tunisia’s president said Wednesday that the escape of five prisoners convicted of “terrorism” was a well-planned operation that had clearly been in the pipeline for “months.”
The government has urged Tunisians to be vigilant following the escape of the five from Mornaguia, Tunisia’s largest prison, on Tuesday.
President Kais Saied said the prison break had been a “premeditated operation.”
“All the elements indicate that the operation had been planned for several months,” he said during a meeting with Interior Minister Kamel Feki.
“What happened is not acceptable, it is a failure for the security forces and certain individuals and they must be prosecuted,” he added.
He accused certain people, who he did not name, of wanting to “harm the state.”
Among the escapees was 44-year-old Ahmed Al-Malki who was serving 24 years in prison on terrorism charges following the killing of opposition figures including Chokri Belaid.
The February 2013 assassination of Belaid — who was leader of the leftist Democratic Patriots’ Unified Party — shocked the country and set off a political crisis that forced the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party to cede the power it wielded since the 2011 revolution.
Several months later, Mohamed Brahmi, a left-wing member of parliament, was also killed. An investigation into both of their deaths has remained open ever since.
Both Belaid and Brahmi opposed Ennahdha, which dominated both parliament and government throughout most of the last decade.
The assassinations were claimed by jihadist militants.

France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp
  • Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander
Updated 02 November 2023
PARIS: France said Wednesday that it was “deeply concerned” about Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip’s largest refugee camp, calling for a humanitarian pause to allow aid through.
Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.
Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.
“France is deeply concerned about the very heavy toll on the Palestinian civilian population from the Israeli strikes against the Jabalia camp, and expresses its compassion for the victims,” the government said in a press release.
Paris reiterated a call for “an immediate humanitarian truce so that aid can reach those who need it in a sustainable, safe and adequate way.”
Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history.
Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors

Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors

Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors
  • Cutting diplomatic ties with Israel means “the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization,” says Israel’s Foreign Ministry
  • Called on Colombia and Chile to “explicitly condemn the Hamas terrorist organization, which slaughtered and abducted babies, children, women and the elderly.”
Updated 02 November 2023
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Israel criticized Bolivia, Chile and Colombia on Wednesday after the South American countries undertook a series of diplomatic moves to protest Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

Other Latin American countries, including Argentina and Brazil, have also increased their criticism of the impact that Israel’s military operations are having on civilians.
Israel on Wednesday called on Colombia and Chile to “explicitly condemn the Hamas terrorist organization, which slaughtered and abducted babies, children, women and the elderly,” according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The call came hours after Chile and Colombia both recalled their ambassadors to Israel on Tuesday evening amid criticism of the killing of civilians in Gaza.
“Israel expects Colombia and Chile to support the right of a democratic country to protect its citizens, and to call for the immediate release of all the abductees, and not align themselves with Venezuela and Iran in support of Hamas terrorism,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Although the statement from Chile’s Foreign Ministry regarding the recall of its ambassador did not mention Hamas, President Gabriel Boric did mention Hamas in a separate statement on X, formerly Twitter, in which he said “innocent civilians” were the “main victims of Israel’s offensive.”
Chile “doesn’t doubt in condemning the attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by Hamas,” Boric wrote. “Humanity cannot sustain itself through ties that dehumanize.”
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has been more direct as he has shared lots of messages on social media condemning Israel’s actions.
“It’s called genocide; they’re doing it to remove the Palestinian people from Gaza and take it over,” Petro wrote on X. “The head of the state committing this genocide is a criminal against humanity.”
Earlier, Israel had condemned Bolivia’s decision Tuesday to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, characterizing it as a “surrender to terrorism and to the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran.” Although Sunni, Hamas has grown increasingly close to the Shiite powerhouse, Iran.

 

Cutting diplomatic ties with Israel means “the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. Bolivia had previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 only to resume them in 2020.
The diplomatic moves by the three South American countries, all of which are led by leftist leaders, come as others in the region have ramped up their criticism of Israel’s military activity.
Argentina on Wednesday criticized Israel’s attack in the Jabaliya refugee camp and said the “humanitarian situation in Gaza is ever more alarming.”
“Argentina has unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7 and recognizes Israel’s right to its legitimate defense. However, nothing justifies the violation of international humanitarian law and the obligation to protect the civilian population in armed conflicts,” Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said.
There are 21 Argentine citizens still missing and presumed to be held hostage by Hamas, according to estimates by the Foreign Ministry, which says nine Argentines have been killed in the conflict.
Argentina’s statement came hours after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on Israel to end its bombing of Gaza.
“We are seeing, for the first time, a war in which the majority of those killed are children,” Lula wrote on X. “Stop! For the love of God, stop!”
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, criticized Bolivia, Chile and Colombia for their diplomatic moves.
“Bolivia’s alliance with Iran is becoming clearer every day considering that the breakup is not due to the real interests of the Bolivian people,” Ariel Gelblung, the center’s director for Latin America, said in a statement Tuesday.
The center characterized the decision by the governments of Colombia and Chile to recall their ambassadors on Tuesday evening “a clearly coordinated action.”
“Both leaders have always been hostile toward Israel and both have a history of diplomatic disagreements with representatives of the Jewish State,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center said.
 

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout
Updated 02 November 2023
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense and finance ministers clashed on Wednesday over whether some West Bank tax revenues should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, underlining the tensions straining the government as Israeli forces push on with the war in Gaza.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinians in parts of the West Bank under direct Israeli control, to be disbursed without delay.
“The State of Israel is interested in maintaining stability in Judea and Samaria, always and especially during these times,” Gallant said in televised remarks, using the term used by many in Israel to refer to the West Bank, where there has been a sharp rise in violence since the war with Hamas began three weeks ago.
“The funds should be transferred immediately so that these may be used by the operational mechanism of the Palestinian Authority and by the sectors of the Palestinian Authority that are dealing with the prevention of terrorism,” he said.
“I think it is only appropriate to uphold the decision of the cabinet as decided several days ago,” he said.
Under interim peace accords, Israel’s finance ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA, which has limited self rule in the occupied West Bank, but there have been constant wrangles over the arrangement.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose hard-line religious nationalist party has strong support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank responded that Gallant was making a “serious mistake” in demanding the release of the funds.
Smotrich had already said he would oppose a payout of the funds, which go to pay for public sector salaries and other government expenditure, accusing Palestinians in the West Bank of supporting the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
“I do not intend to let the State of Israel finance our enemies in Judea and Samaria who support the terrorism of Hamas and finance the 7/10 terrorists who murdered and massacred us,” he said in a statement.
The two ministers had already found themselves at odds earlier this year when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Gallant over his opposition to the government’s bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary, before revoking the decision in the face of huge public opposition.

