Houthis launch missile attack on Yemen’s Marib city

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi-fired missile landed near a refugee camp for internally displaced persons in the central Yemeni city of Marib on Thursday morning, the most recent in a series of similar Houthi drone and missile attacks on government-controlled regions of the country.
Residents of Marib reported hearing an explosion north of the city, outside a sizable refugee camp, where the missile impacted. The missile did not cause any human or property losses.
Although the UN-brokered truce that went into effect in April 2022 has significantly reduced hostilities, the Houthis have continued to launch missiles and explosive-laden drones at Marib, Taiz, and other government-controlled areas in Yemen, killing dozens of civilians.
The Houthi missile assault on Marib came hours after the militia proclaimed it launched a salvo of drones against Israel, the second such announcement in two days.
Yemenis have condemned the Houthis for attacking civilian gatherings in Marib and other Yemeni cities and demanded that they be shielded from the lethal attacks.
Abdullah Ismael, a Yemeni commentator, said the Houthis launched missile and drone assaults against Israel to whitewash their image and the atrocities they have committed since the first day of their military seizure of Yemen.
“Houthi missiles, drones, mines, and crimes are designed to murder and injure Yemenis exclusively. Their unsightly visage cannot be whitened or erased by empty bellicose rhetoric, deceptive statements, or the combined efforts of all the world’s cleansers,” Ismael said on the social media platform X.
Walid Al-Rajhy, a Yemeni journalist and director of the Sheba Media Centre in Marib, estimated that 1,000 Houthi missiles were fired at displaced people and other civilian neighborhoods over the past several years, with 200 being intercepted and the remaining 800 landing in the city, killing and injuring a large number of people, including children and women.
“Just as Palestinians resist Israeli occupation, which kills them with missiles and aircraft, Yemenis resist Iranian occupation, which also kills them with missiles and aircraft,” Al-Rajhy said on X.
Bahrain expels Israel ambassador and cuts economic ties
Israeli ambassador leaves Bahrain, while Kingdom calls back its ambassador from Israel
Updated 54 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh: Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv, the country’s parliament announced on Thursday.
The statement published on the Bahraini parliament website confirmed that the Israeli ambassador has left Bahrain, while Bahrain called back its ambassador from Israel, and decided to suspend all economic relations with Israel.
It added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic relations is based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”
In September 2020 Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel and the UAE in the US with their host the then President Donald Trump.
The aim of the agreement was to normalize ties between the two Arab nations and Israel – and later Sudan and Morocco.
The US-brokered accords, aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world, paved the way for trade deals and military cooperation with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020.
‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war
Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40 percent of those killed so far in the war
More children have been killed in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all of the world’s conflicts combined in each of the past three years
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts and crushed by buildings, and among them were newborns and toddlers, avid readers, aspiring journalists and boys who thought they’d be safe in a church.
Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40 percent of those killed so far in the war. An Associated Press analysis of Gaza Health Ministry data released last week showed that as of Oct. 26, 2,001 children ages 12 and under had been killed, including 615 who were 3 or younger.
“When houses are destroyed, they collapse on the heads of children,” writer Adam Al-Madhoun said Wednesday as he comforted his 4-year-old daughter Kenzi at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah. She survived an airstrike that ripped off her right arm, crushed her left leg and fractured her skull.
Israel says its airstrikes target Hamas militant sites and infrastructure, and it accuses the group of using civilians as human shields. It also says more than 500 militant rockets have misfired and landed in Gaza, killing an unknown number of Palestinians.
More children have been killed in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all of the world’s conflicts combined in each of the past three years, according to the global charity Save the Children. For example, it said, 2,985 children were killed across two dozen war zones throughout all of last year.
“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children,” said James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the UN children’s agency.
Images and footage of shell-shocked children being pulled from rubble in Gaza or writhing on dirty hospital gurneys have become commonplace and have fueled protests around the world. Scenes from recent airstrikes included a rescuer cradling a limp toddler in a bloodied white tutu, a bespectacled father shrieking as he clutched his dead child tight to his chest, and a dazed young boy covered in blood and dust staggering alone through the ruins.
“It’s a curse to be a parent in Gaza,” said Ahmed Modawikh, a 40-year-old carpenter from Gaza City whose life was shattered by the death of his 8-year-old daughter during five days of fighting in May.
Israeli children have also been killed. During Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel that sparked the war, its gunmen killed more than 1,400 people. Among them were babies and other small children, Israeli officials have said, though they haven’t provided exact figures. About 30 children were also among the roughly 240 hostages Hamas took.
As Israeli warplanes pound Gaza, Palestinian children huddle with large families in apartments or UN-run shelters. Although Israel has urged Palestinians to leave northern Gaza for the strip’s south, nowhere in the territory has proven safe from its airstrikes.
“People are running from death only to find death,” said Yasmine Jouda, who lost 68 family members in Oct. 22 airstrikes that razed two four-story buildings in Deir Al-Balah, where they had sought refuge from northern Gaza.
The strike’s only survivor was Jouda’s year-old niece Milissa, whose mother had gone into labor during the attack and was found dead beneath the rubble, the heads of her lifeless twin newborns emerging from her birth canal.
“What did this tiny baby do to deserve a life without any family?” Jouda said.
Israel blames Hamas for Gaza’s death toll — now more than 8,800, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry — because the militant group operates from jam-packed residential neighborhoods. Palestinians point to the soaring casualty count as proof that Israeli strikes are indiscriminate and disproportionate.
The war has injured more than 7,000 Palestinian children and left many with lifechanging problems, doctors say.
Just before the war, Jouda’s niece Milissa walked a few paces for the first time. She will never walk again. Doctors say the airstrike that killed the girl’s family fractured her spine and paralyzed her from the chest down. Just down the hall from her in the teeming central Gaza hospital, 4-year-old Kenzi woke up screaming, asking what had happened to her missing right arm.
“It will take so much care and work just to get her to the point of having half a normal life,” her father said.
Even those physically unscathed may be scarred by war’s ravages.
For 15-year-olds in Gaza, it’s their fifth Israel-Hamas war since the militant group seized control of the enclave in 2007. All they’ve known is life under a punishing Israeli-Egyptian blockade that prevents them from traveling abroad and crushes their hopes for the future. The strip has a 70 percent youth unemployment rate, according to the World Bank.
“There is no hope for these children to develop careers, improve their standard of living, access better health care and education,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director for Defense for Children International in the Palestinian territories.
But in this war, he added, “it’s about life and death.”
And in Gaza, death is everywhere.
Here are just a few of the 3,648 Palestinian children and minors who have been killed in the war.
ASEEL HASSAN, 13
Aseel Hassan was an excellent student, said her father, Hazem Bin Saeed. She devoured classical Arabic poetry, memorizing its rigid metric and rhyme scheme, and reveling in its mystical images and florid metaphors. During the war, when Israeli bombardments came so close that their walls shook, she would regale her relatives by reciting famous verses from Abu Al Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, a 10th-century Iraqi poet, her father said.
“When I asked her what she wanted to do when she grew up, she would say, read,” said 42-year-old Bin Saeed. “Poems were Aseel’s escape.”
An airstrike on Oct. 19 leveled his three-story home in Deir Al-Balah, killing Aseel and her 14-year-old brother, Anas. MAJD SOURI, 7
The explosions terrified Majd, said his father, 45-year-old Ramez Souri.
He missed playing soccer with his school friends. He was devastated that the war had canceled his Christian family’s much-anticipated trip to Nazareth, the town in Israel where tradition says Jesus grew up.
“Baba, where can we go?” Majd asked again and again when airstrikes roared. The family, devout members of Gaza’s tiny Christian community, finally had an answer — St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City.
Souri said Majd calmed down when they arrived at the church, where dozens of Christian families had taken shelter. Together, they prayed and sang.
On Oct. 20, shrapnel crashed into the monastery, killing 18 people. Among the dead were Majd and his siblings, 9-year-old Julie and 15-year-old Soheil. Israel says it had been targeting a nearby Hamas command center.
Majd was found beneath the rubble with his hands around his mother’s neck. His face was completely burned.
“My children just wanted peace and stability,” said Souri, his voice cracking. “All I cared about was that they were happy.” KENAN AND NEMAN AL-SHARIF, 18 months
Karam Al-Sharif, an employee with the UN Palestinian refugee agency, could barely speak Wednesday as he knelt over his children’s small shrouded bodies at the hospital. Gone were his daughters, 5-year-old Joud and 10-year-old Tasnim.
Also gone were his twin 18-month-old sons, Kenan and Neman. Al-Sharif sobbed as he hugged Kenan and said goodbye. Neman’s body was still lost beneath the rubble of the six-story tower where the family had sought refuge in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.
“They had no time here,” Sami Abu Sultan, Al-Sharif’s brother, said of the baby boys, a day after the building was destroyed. “It was God’s will.” MAHMOUD DAHDOUH, 16
On Oct. 25, Al Jazeera’s livestream caught the chilling moment when its Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, discovered that an Israeli airstrike had killed his wife, 6-year-old daughter, infant grandson and 16-year-old son, Mahmoud.
Swarmed by TV cameras at the hospital, Dahdouh wept over his teenage son, murmuring, “You wanted to be a journalist.”
Mahmoud was a senior at the secular American International High School in Gaza City. Set on becoming an English-language reporter, he spent his time honing camera skills and posting amateur reporting clips on YouTube, Dahdouh said.
A video that Mahmoud filmed days before he died showed charred cars, dark smoke and flattened homes. He and his sister, Kholoud, took turns delivering a monologue, straining to be heard over the wind.
“This is the fiercest and most violent war we have lived in Gaza,” Mahmoud said, chopping the air with his hands.
At the end of the clip, the siblings stared straight into the camera.
“Help us to stay alive,” they said in unison.
Hundreds more foreign nationals flee Gaza as bombing toll mounts
A list of those approved to travel Thursday shows hundreds of US citizens and 50 Belgians along with smaller numbers from various European, Arab, Asian and African countries.
Updated 3 min 39 sec ago
AFP
RAFAH: Hundreds more foreigners and dual nationals fled war-torn Gaza for Egypt on Thursday as Israeli forces kept bombing the besieged Palestinian territory where thousands have died.
Wael Abu Mohsen, spokesman for the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, said about 100 foreign nationals had been able to leave.
A total of 400 foreign passport holders as well as 60 severely wounded Palestinians in ambulances were due to cross by the end of the day, he said, and Egyptian officials later reported the first arrivals.
A list of those approved to travel Thursday shows hundreds of US citizens and 50 Belgians along with smaller numbers from various European, Arab, Asian and African countries.
AFP reporters in Rafah saw cars inside the crossing point and trucks being inspected.
The evacuation marks a tiny proportion of the 2.4 million people trapped in Gaza under weeks bombardment since Hamas launched a bloody cross-border attack into Israel on October 7.
Egyptian officials have said they hope to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners from more than 60 countries from the densely crowded territory, as international calls for a cease-fire mount.
Ground battles flared again overnight in northern Gaza as Israeli troops seek to destroy Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the territory.
Hamas’ assault on October 7, which Israel says claimed 1,400 lives, was the bloodiest in the country’s 75-year-history.
The Israeli army is also seeking to free around 240 hostages, both civilians and troops, captured by Hamas during the attacks.
On Thursday, the military said it had killed dozens of enemy fighters.
“IDF fighters continue to advance in the Gaza City area and conduct face-to-face battles with Hamas terrorists and deepen the fighting,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.
“During the night the forces fought against many terrorists who tried to ambush them. At the end of a battle that lasted several hours and included ground fighting and fire support from aircraft and a missile ship, many terrorists were killed.”
Some 332 soldiers have already died in the October 7 attacks and in the Israeli offensive they triggered.
Now gruelling urban warfare lies ahead deeper inside Gaza, where Hamas is fighting from a tunnel network spanning hundreds of kilometers (miles).
Global concern has risen sharply over Israel’s response, in which the army says it has struck more than 12,000 targets so far.
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died, mostly women and children.
The United States and several Western countries back Israel in ruling out a cease-fire for now, arguing that it must have the right to defend itself against Hamas.
But President Joe Biden said he would support a humanitarian “pause” to help get the hostages out of Gaza.
The long-blockaded coastal strip has been under a total Israeli siege that has cut off water, food, electricity, fuel and medical supplies.
A total of 227 aid trucks have so far entered under a US-brokered deal, according to the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, an amount aid groups say falls far short of meeting basic needs.
Special concern has focused on repeated heavy strikes on Gaza’s largest refugee camp — densely populated Jabalia, north of Gaza City — where explosions brought down residential buildings.
Gaza’s Hamas-ruled government said 195 were killed in two days of Israeli strikes on Jabalia, a figure AFP could not independently verify.
Hamas said seven of the estimated 242 hostages it is holding, died in Tuesday’s bombings, a claim that was also impossible to verify.
Israel has sought to justify the first Jabalia attack by saying it had targeted a senior Hamas commander in a tunnel complex below the camp.
AFP has witnessed rescuers desperately clawing through the rubble and twisted metal in frantic attempts to bring out survivors and bodies.
Emergency responders say “whole families” have died.
The wounded were rushed away by cart, motorcycle and ambulance as anguished wails and blaring sirens filled the dusty air.
But Gaza’s hospitals have been overwhelmed and run short of medical supplies and even electricity.
More than 20,000 people in Gaza are wounded, according to aid group Doctors Without Borders.
Israel has argued it is trying to avoid civilian casualties and has told residents to evacuate northern Gaza. It also says Hamas has blocked many civilians from leaving.
While the United States and other Western powers have largely backed Israel, anger has flared across the Arab and Muslim world.
Jordan has recalled its ambassador to Israel “to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza.”
Israel has also drawn fire from Iran-backed enemy forces, including Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon and Houthi rebels in distant Yemen.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on another Middle East tour from Friday.
10th Economic Policy Dialogue held in UAE on energy, food, security, women’s empowerment
Effects of climate change highlighted on the eve of the Dubai hosting of COP28
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The US and the UAE held their 10th Economic Policy Dialogue on Wednesday to discuss bolstering trade and investment ties.
The dialogue was co-chaired by US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez and UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Al-Hajjeri.
Fernandez and Al-Hajjeri “celebrated the remarkable strength of bilateral trade and investment, highlighting that the UAE is the largest US trade partner in the MENA region, purchasing more than $20 billion in US exports in 2022 alone,” the State Department said in a statement.
Direct trade relations now reach all 50 US states and all seven Emirates, and supported more than 137,000 jobs in 2022.
Al-Hajjeri said the UAE’s total foreign direct investment in the US is now over $38 billion and supported American jobs in advanced industries including aviation and semiconductors.
Fernandez said that more than 1,500 US companies now have a presence in the UAE, ranging from heavy construction to energy and retail.
Throughout the dialogue, both sides highlighted the importance of climate change and its relevance to other shared goals and concerns, noting the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in the UAE.
The delegations also held discussions on health, women’s empowerment, food and energy security, and the digital economy.
The statement added: “The US government encouraged the UAE to sign the Joint Statement on Cooperation on Global Supply Chains and proposed the signing of a Science and Technology Agreement between the two countries. As part of bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate, the UAE delegation encouraged the US government to join the Mangrove Alliance for Climate.”
Regarding the ongoing efforts to overcome trade barriers and advance economic relations, Al-Hajjeri said the UAE will host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in February 2024.
During the dialogue, the US-UAE Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism Working Group met for a second time. The working group members discussed new and ongoing opportunities for further cooperation on financial compliance, international sanctions, and countering illicit finance.
First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP Reuters
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt Wednesday, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack.
The brief glimmer of hope sparked by the temporary opening of the Rafah border crossing was quickly snuffed out as a fresh strike pulverised buildings in Gaza’s biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day, killing dozens according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “continue until victory” over Hamas, whose brutal October 7 attack sparked the latest conflict, the deadliest in decades of unrest between the two sides.
AFP reporters at Gaza’s southern border saw ambulances whisking away the wounded to Egyptian field hospitals, including one young boy with heavy bandaging around his stomach.
Whole families, struggling to carry their worldly possessions, rushed through the heavily fortified crossing toward Egypt, which was expected to admit at least 400 foreign passport holders and 90 of the most seriously wounded and sick.
Jordanian citizen Saleh Hussein said she received word in the middle of the night that she was on the list for evacuation.
“We’ve faced many problems in Gaza, the least of which were the shortage of water and the power outage,” she told AFP. “There were bigger problems such as the bombardment. We were afraid. Many families were martyred.”
A first group of mostly women and children arrived in Egypt, an official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as TV images showed parents with pushchairs and elderly people clambering off a bus.
“It’s enough. We’ve endured enough humiliation,” said Gaza resident Rafik Al-Hilou, accompanying relatives including children aged one and four hoping to cross into Egypt.
“We lack the most basic human needs. No Internet, no phones, no means of communication, not even water. For the past four days, we haven’t been able to feed this child a piece of bread. What are you waiting for?”
he Jabalia camp suffered a second strike in as many days Wednesday, with AFPTV images showing major damage and rescuers clawing through rubble to extract blood-stained casualties.
Dozens were killed and wounded, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which came a day after Israeli jets hit the camp, killing at least 47 people, according to an AFP count.
“This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences,” said Martin Griffiths, UN humanitarian chief.
Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, but the large death toll drew a chorus of international condemnation in the region and as far afield as Bolivia, which severed diplomatic ties in protest.
Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel “to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza.”
Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in Tuesday’s bombing, a claim impossible to verify.
The group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of committing “barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians,” saying it was covering its own “defeats.”
Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week. Its bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Images provided by the military showed Israeli troops picking through bombed-out houses searching for militants or some of the 240 hostages seized by Hamas.
Israel said 15 soldiers died in ground fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, taking to 330 the number of troops killed since October 7.
AFP images showed tearful Israeli women in uniform hugging each other for comfort at the funeral of one of the troops killed.
“Our soldiers have fallen in the most just of wars, the war for our home,” said Netanyahu, steeling the nation for “a difficult war... a long war.”
The situation in Gaza remained desperate, with food, fuel and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short, according to aid groups.
Palestinian residents told AFP they had evacuated from northern Gaza, as demanded by Israel, but were still under threat.
“We’ve been told people are evacuating from Gaza City toward the central area of the Strip beyond the valley, so we headed there,” Amen Al-Aqluk told AFP. “After 20 days, we were bombarded. Three of our kids lost their lives and we all got injured.
“There is no hope in the Gaza Strip. It is not safe anymore here. When the border opens, everybody will leave and emigrate. We encounter death everyday, 24 hours a day.”
With fears mounting the violence could spiral into a regional war, US President Joe Biden called for “urgent mechanisms” to dial down tensions and said top diplomat Antony Blinken would embark on another Middle East tour from Friday.
Turkiye and Iran called for a regional conference to prevent a conflagration, as Israel faces a daily barrage of aerial attacks from Hamas and other Iran-backed groups around the Middle East, including Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
In the north, Israel has traded near-daily fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
And the families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas have endured an unbearable wait for news of relatives thought to be held in the labyrinth of tunnels deep below Gaza.
Ayelet Sella, whose seven cousins were kidnapped from one of the kibbutz communities raided by Hamas gunmen, said she could find “no rest” until her loved ones are returned.
“We have no more tears, our eyes are dry, we are empty three weeks on,” said Sella, speaking to AFP at the Great Synagogue in Paris. “I only ask for one thing, that they come back.”