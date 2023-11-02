You are here

  • Home
  • Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration

Special Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
1 / 2
CEO of CJ ENM Koo Chang-gun and CEO of Manga Productions Dr. Essam Bukhary. (Supplied)
Special Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
2 / 2
CEO of CJ ENM Koo Chang-gun and CEO of Manga Productions Dr. Essam Bukhary. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzr6y

Updated 11 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
  • Collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation in various aspects, including distribution, licensing, content development, and the exchange of expertise and training programs
  • Partnership also opens doors for Manga Productions to showcase Saudi content for the first time on Korean platforms through joint production and distribution
Updated 11 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Follow

RIYADH: Manga Productions, a prominent Saudi creative content company, and CJ ENM, a leading South Korean entertainment powerhouse, have joined hands in an exciting partnership.

This collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation in various aspects, including distribution, licensing, content development, and the exchange of expertise and training programs.

The partnership also opens doors for Manga Productions to showcase Saudi content for the first time on Korean platforms through joint production and distribution.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions said: “It would enable the two creative forces to merge and offer exceptional entertainment content to audiences worldwide.

“The partnership would be an essential opportunity to reach Korean audiences with rich Saudi content for the first time through CJ ENM and introduce Korean creative contents to Arab world.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Koo Chang-gun, CEO of CJ ENM, emphasized the significance of the partnership in their strategic goals.

He stated: “By combining the expertise of both parties, we will produce content that appeals to a global audience and advance our cultural partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

Chang-gun also emphasized his focus on making a strong entry into the Middle East market and leading the expansion of Korean culture in the region.

CJ ENM’s global recognition for producing and distributing acclaimed content, such as the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and several popular TV series, further strengthens their position as a key player in the industry.

With three major production studios, they have a track record of providing original content to media platforms worldwide.

Through this strategic alliance, Manga Productions and CJ ENM aspire to offer audiences a diverse array of engaging and culturally rich experiences, revolutionizing the entertainment landscape on a global scale.

Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or Misk, has increased its efforts to foster the creative arts in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Last year, the company announced the launch of “AlUla Adventures,” a one-of-a-kind experience to visit the Kingdom without physically traveling, essentially transporting or “teleporting” a person to AlUla.

Topics: Manga Productions CJ ENM Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) Dr. Essam Bukhary Koo Chang-gun

Related

Manga Productions secures exclusive rights to distribute ‘Captain Tsubasa’ in MENA
Saudi Arabia
Manga Productions secures exclusive rights to distribute ‘Captain Tsubasa’ in MENA
What does ‘Parasite's’ historic Oscar win mean for global cinema?
Lifestyle
What does ‘Parasite's’ historic Oscar win mean for global cinema?

Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks

Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks
Updated 02 November 2023
Follow

Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks

Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks
  • Saudi-Bangladesh Business Council holds first meetings in Riyadh
  • Cooperation on the rise since Kingdom’s commerce minister’s Dhaka visit in March
Updated 02 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s apex business body representatives will focus on trade, energy and infrastructure during talks with their Saudi Arabia counterparts starting on Thursday in Riyadh, according to the organization’s head.

Twenty-one members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, including FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam.

Opportunities for cooperation have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka.

With several investment agreements signed during the visit, Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport and agriculture industries, while the two nations’ chambers of commerce established the Saudi-Bangladesh Business Council.

“Our visit to the Kingdom is the continuation of that spirit to enhance bilateral trade and investment,” Alam told Arab News.

“Our main focus is to bring bilateral trade and investment to the next level. We have selected a number of areas to increase trade and investment cooperation, which includes energy, petrochemical, banking, infrastructure, and training for skill development.”

The first meetings of the council begin in Riyadh on Thursday and will be followed by talks with various Saudi Arabia business stakeholders and authorities.

“Meetings are scheduled with the president of the Saudi Business Council and the governor of Riyadh,” Alam said, adding that the Bangladeshi government has prepared special incentives for investors from the Kingdom.

“For Saudi investors, the government has allotted 300 acres of land in the economic zone. One of our main discussions will be bringing Saudi investors into that economic zone,” he said.

“We want Saudi investment in Bangladesh. Saudi Arabia is investing in different countries around the world. In Bangladesh, we are also building 100 economic zones to attract foreign investment.”

The FBCCI’s visit takes place as another delegation of 53 top Bangladeshi business leaders arrived in the Kingdom on Sunday to explore investment and cooperation opportunities.

Led by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the delegation includes representatives from small and medium enterprises, as well as from some of the country’s largest conglomerates. This includes the United Group and IFAD Group, which are known for construction and healthcare, and automobile and consumer packaged goods, respectively.

The United Group has its eyes on “cutting-edge technologies” used in the Kingdom and hopes that Bangladesh can also adopt some of Saudi Arabia’s smart city technologies.

The delegation includes top players in the garment, logistics and pharmaceuticals sectors, with meetings set for various Saudi Arabia cities, including Makkah and Madinah.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

Related

Members of Bangladesh’s business delegation pose for a photo before departure to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28, 2023.
World
Bangladesh’s ‘biggest’ business delegation visits Saudi Arabia to explore trade opportunities  
Special Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk initiative in Bangladesh
World
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk initiative in Bangladesh

King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
  • The fundraising will be done through the KSrelief’s Sahem platform
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the launch of a national aid campaign for Palestinians in Gaza through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Thursday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince launched the campaign by donating 50 million Riyals. The king donated 30 million riyals while the Crown Prince donated 20 million riyals.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, said the fundraising will be done through the aid agency’s Sahem platform, as well as through the Sahem application, the unified bank account dedicated to the campaign or through the multiple donation channels on its website.

Al-Rabiah added that the aid campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s historic role in standing with the Palestinian people in various crises and tribulations that they have gone through.

Donations can be made to the campaign via the “Sahem” platform at the following electronic link: https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza. Donors can also send their transfers directly through the campaign’s bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) Al Rajhi Bank, or download the “Sahem” application on mobile devices via the Apple and Google Play stores.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia calls on world to stop military operations in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls on world to stop military operations in Gaza
Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts

Japan celebrates Self-Defense Forces’ 69th anniversary

Japan celebrates Self-Defense Forces’ 69th anniversary
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan celebrates Self-Defense Forces’ 69th anniversary

Japan celebrates Self-Defense Forces’ 69th anniversary
  • Tokyo committed to working with Riyadh on ensuring global security and stability, says ambassador Fumio Iwai
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Arab News Japan

The 69th anniversary of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces was celebrated at a gathering in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Fumio Iwai, Tokyo’s ambassador in the Kingdom, hosted the event at his residence in the capital.

Those in attendance included Maj. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Qahtany, assistant director-general of the engineering department at the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force, and several government officials and diplomats.

In his speech, Iwai noted that the JSDF has contributed significantly to security in the world through the UN.

In terms of relations with Saudi Arabia, he highlighted the summit meeting earlier this year between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He also highlighted the visit to Japan of Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Through these high-level visits, Japan and the Kingdom had agreed to further strengthen defense and security cooperation. And as a part of the cooperation, last month Saudi military officers joined a defense training and exchange program in Japan.

Iwai said Japan remained committed to ensuring respect for international human rights law, which was entrenched in its National Security Strategy adopted last year.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan

Related

Japan to dispatch its own self-defense troops to Strait of Hormuz: report
Middle-East
Japan to dispatch its own self-defense troops to Strait of Hormuz: report
Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye
World
Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye

Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington

Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington

Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington
  • Prince Khalid and Blinken discussed efforts of calming tensions in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

As well as relations between the two countries, Prince Khalid and Blinken discussed efforts of calming tensions in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince Khalid was received by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the headquarters of the US Department of Defense in Washington, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting came as part of Prince Khalid’s official visit to the United States.

Upon his arrival, the minister of defense was greeted with an official reception that included a guard of honor and the playing of the national anthems of both countries.

Afterwards, the two ministers held a session of official talks, where they reviewed the historical friendship between Saudi Arabia and the US.

They reaffirmed the two countries’ strategic partnership in the military and defense sectors, discussed ways to strengthen and enhance the relations, and highlighted the leading regional and international roles of both countries in achieving global peace and security.

Both ministers also tackled the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being exerted in accordance with the shared vision of both countries, SPA said.

Attending the meeting were the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar and Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, as well as several senior Saudi and US officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Prince Khalid bin Salman Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Related

Update In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Saudi filmmaker delights with quirky, genre-bending offering

Saudi filmmaker delights with quirky, genre-bending offering
Updated 01 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Saudi filmmaker delights with quirky, genre-bending offering

Saudi filmmaker delights with quirky, genre-bending offering
  • Mohammed Hammad’s 19-minute short ‘Yallah, Yallah Beenah!’ is now streaming on Netflix as part of ‘New Saudi Voices’ anthology
Updated 01 November 2023
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Mohammed Hammad takes you back to the exciting streets of yesteryear Jeddah for an engrossing 19 minutes with “Yallah, Yallah Beena!” now streaming on Netflix.

In the film, a fantastical world unravels when a kind cinephile, whose home is a shrine dedicated to cinema, tells the tale of a gang of pre-teens who were sent on a psychedelic mission to save humanity and escape a spell cast on them by a coven of witches.

You will experience a range of emotions watching “Yallah, Yallah Beenah!” Hammad’s most recent experimental genre mash-up.

In real life, Hammad has a charming swagger, is passionate and listens attentively.

He represents the quintessential millennial who dreamed of building his own universe as a child, and so he did. Sound and music have always played a crucial role in his creative process, so it is no surprise that he has built a 15-year career in the film and television production business — at MTV Arabia and as creative director of MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s pioneering three-day international music festival.

The year 2022 marked the full development of his latest project, which was shown in Jeddah and then Dhahran. As part of the “Amakin” group exhibit last year, artists were asked to create work that wrestled with the simple yet profound question: “What does the notion of place mean to you?”

The initiative was driven by the non-profit 21,39 — named after the geographic coordinates of Jeddah — which has attempted to establish the city as the center of the Kingdom’s contemporary art scene.

In the same way, Hammad has tried to make a mark in Jeddah which he frequented as a child and where he now lives mostly — and where the story in this film unfolds.

When world-renowned expert in Islamic and contemporary Middle Eastern art Venetia Porter curated the “Amakin” exhibition, she selected Hammad’s film as part of the collection.

Later in 2022, it was shown at the Red Sea International Film Festival. This year, it was screened at the Rotterdam Arab Film Festival in the Netherlands and again at the Saudi Film Festival.

Now streaming on Netflix, a wider audience can now access and enjoy Hammad’s work, as a part of season two of the collection titled “New Saudi Voices.”

Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA and Turkiye, said: “We’re very excited to amplify the voices of up-and-coming filmmakers in Saudi Arabia through this collection. There’s incredible talent in the Kingdom, and they have unique stories to tell.

“We hope that as people tune into the films, they learn more about these creators, and catch a glimpse of their passion, originality and creativity, as we have.”

Last year, the first “New Saudi Voices” collection was made available on the streaming platform.

At the time, El-Tayeb told Arab News: “There’s incredible talent in Saudi Arabia. The entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving … (the stories) transcend borders and allow viewers to experience the beauty and dynamism of Saudi culture. We believe great stories can come from anywhere and be loved by anyone.”

She added: “The second volume is not just a collection of short films, it is a celebration of untold stories and a testament to the creative prowess of the emerging filmmakers.”

A few of the films in the latest collection were shown at Ithra, otherwise known as the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, where filmmaking has been nurtured and encouraged for years.

Ithra’s resident movie buff, Majed Z. Samman, whose own films were also included in the latest anthology, praised Hammad’s offering: “I loved the cinematography … the style of a Japanese video game. It was a very cool, very well-made film.”

The film was produced by Nouhad Hachicho and Mohammed Jastaniah, with Hammad writing the screenplay.

With a cast that includes Jameel Ayyach and Elias Sultan, “Yallah, Yallah Beenah!” is part documentary, part fantasy but fully Hammad.

He noted that despite the fact that some of the allusions and devices — such as witches and young boys with guns — have been viewed as overused, he did not receive any sort of pushback regarding them.

“I think if we were like five years back, it was definitely an issue (then). Now, times have changed so fast,” he said.

Since the film was originally made for the Saudi Art Council’s 21,39 show, he had more freedom to explore broader themes on his mind — and he was even encouraged to do so.

“It made me think of playing with the duality of constants and changes — especially with all the rapidly changing things that are happening, so I started to look at the Jeddah that I remember as a kid and what still exists from it and what doesn’t,” Hammad told Arab News.

Hammad, 30, has spent much of life between the East and West, so he incorporated cultural references and elements from both in the storytelling.

The name of his film was inspired by a jingle from a fast-food chain, popular in the 1980s and 1990s. He tried to pick symbols which represented the Jeddah of his youth, and that included the iconic colorfully-lit ice-cream truck, which has a cameo in his picture.

While the symbols of innocence, the style and the things that used to be joyful and brought happiness have changed, one thing that Hammad believes will never change, is the joyful attitude of actor Ayyach.

Hammad reckons that even decades from now, Ayyach will be the exact same: “Jameel represents that constant. You can bet your life that Jameel will still be Jameel in another 20 or 30 years — the man will not change; he will still be this same exact person as he’s been for the past over 50-something years.”

Hammad refers to Ayyach as a sort of anchor or guide for everyone as fantastical, wild events swirl around. “No matter what happens in the film, you come back to him and he just reminds you things will be okay,” Hammad added.

In one scene, the “evil kid” goes on a rampage and kills those in sight. Hammad says that he has the blood turn black, which represents, among other things, the Kingdom moving away from “black gold” or oil.

Shot over three days, he received much support from several local Jeddawi brands. It was a very indie effort, he said.

Although it is a quintessentially Jeddah-centric visual collage, the narrative is universal and could be understood no matter where you are from or where you are going.

But the story does not end here.

“I’ve developed it (‘Yallah, Yallah Beenah!’) into a series which I’m writing now — it’s a spinoff,” Hammad revealed.

He is hopeful that the next iteration of the story will evolve and, perhaps, develop its own character.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Netflix Yallah Yallah Beenah!

Related

‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins at Mystic Film Festival
Lifestyle
‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins at Mystic Film Festival
Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Eyaf during an interaction with audience. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host Film Criticism Conference

Latest updates

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
Riyadh, Manama eye stronger collaboration in data development
Riyadh, Manama eye stronger collaboration in data development
Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector thrives as 174 licenses issued in September 
Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector thrives as 174 licenses issued in September 
Egypt returns to Japanese markets with $500m ‘Samurai’ bonds
Egypt returns to Japanese markets with $500m ‘Samurai’ bonds
Bayern defender De Ligt sidelined with knee injury
Bayern defender De Ligt sidelined with knee injury

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.