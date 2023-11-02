Umrah agents to discuss transformation of services offered to pilgrims from UK

LONDON: British travel agents and businesses will come together in London on Sunday to drive innovation in the Umrah sector and enhance products and services aimed at pilgrims from the UK.
The Umrah+ Connect business to business event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries from around the world to help improve and expand the experience of pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
The event, to be held on the eve of the World Travel Market, will offer an opportunity to network, collaborate, and share knowledge within the travel industry to streamline services offered to pilgrims and create opportunities for them to explore the wider Kingdom outside the holy cities.
Umrah+ Connect CEO Rashid Mogradia told Arab News: “We are excited to announce the third annual Umrah+ Connect 2023 business to business event, and we look forward to bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries from around the world.
“In partnership with Nusuk, the official gateway to Makkah and Madinah, this event promises to be a transformative experience.
“Join us in London on Nov. 5, 2023, for a day of inspiration, insights, and building the future of Umrah travel together.”
Nusuk is the first official planning, booking and experience platform where pilgrims can create their Umrah itinerary to Makkah, Madinah, and other areas of the Kingdom. Pilgrims from all over the world can organize their visit via the platform.
Sponsors of this year’s event include Dur Hospitality, Makarem Hotels, Makkah Hotel & Towers, Saudia, Mawasim, DS Car Rental, and Saudi Arabia Railways.
Latin American Muslims criticize regional interfaith leaders over stand on Gaza war
Israel-Hamas war has triggered a wave of religiously motivated hate crimes in South America, say regional Islamic faith leaders
Serious interfaith dialogue will not be possible without justice, Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil chief tells Arab News
Updated 12 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: Amid the intensifying Middle East conflict and the subsequent rise in Islamophobia worldwide, Muslim leaders in Latin America have said they feel abandoned by their counterparts from other faiths at a time when interfaith solidarity is most needed to cut across religious hatred.
The attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 that saw 1,400 Israelis killed and around 230 taken hostage, including 15 Argentinians, has been followed by deadly Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which so far is estimated to have killed more than 8,000 people.
Protests have been held in cities across the globe in solidarity with both sides in the conflict, leading to intense polarization, increasingly violent rhetoric, and a rise in both random and targeted attacks on Muslims and Jews.
In most Latin American countries, Muslim institutions are part of commissions for interfaith dialogue, designed to promote understanding. However, many among the Islamic faith in the region feel that empathy among other religious communities has been lacking.
The Islamic Center of the Republic of Argentina, known as CIRA in Spanish, published a public letter to participants of interfaith dialogue on Oct. 27, saying it was “surprised that religious institutions promote hatred of Islam through their publications in different media.
“We hold all of these institutions responsible for the Islamophobic attacks that are occurring throughout our beloved Argentina.”
The letter also criticized religious communities’ failure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying: “We appeal to your conscience as believers to defend the lives of God’s creatures and commit to demanding an ‘immediate ceasefire,’ unconditional and definitive, in the Gaza Strip. There is no way to peace, peace is the way.”
Hassan El-Bacha, secretary-general of CIRA, said Muslims have been part of Argentinian interfaith dialogue for decades, and have always tried to protect other members when they were attacked.
“One of the presidential candidates in Argentina, Javier Milei, has insulted Pope Francis several times during the campaign (due to his social justice ideas),” El-Bacha told Arab News.
“We publicly criticized the use of insults against the pontiff, the same way I’d like the other members to protect us. But that has never happened.”
Argentina’s religious institutions have remained silent since CIRA published its letter regarding rising Islamophobia.
“On Oct. 7, several religious groups issued statements in solidarity with Israel. Those people ignore that there’s a history of 76 years of disrespect and killing of Palestinians,” said El-Bacha.
There have been some statements from churches calling for peace and dialogue between Israel and Palestine, but without more concrete measures such as a ceasefire. The term “genocide” has not been mentioned at all.
“The press doesn’t invite Muslims to talk about their own problems. Despite that, great pro-Palestinian marches were carried out in Buenos Aires,” said El-Bacha.
While Muslim communities in other Latin American countries have not issued public letters criticizing the silence of religious institutions concerning Gaza, many Islamic leaders in the region feel the same way as those in Argentina.
Egyptian-born Sheikh Mahmoud Marghany, who lives in El Salvador, told Arab News that the Muslim community is part of a council of religions for peace in the Central American nation.
The council issued a statement condemning the killings in Gaza and asking for an immediate ceasefire and permission for humanitarian aid trucks to enter Palestine.
“Except for that, there has been no protest promoted by a religious institution in order to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians or Muslims,” Marghany said, adding that when the war in Ukraine broke out, churches publicly expressed support for that country.
“We’d like those churches to support Palestinians for the human aspect of the problem, no matter what their religion is,” he said.
“Most people in the country are against the Palestinians, despite the fact that they have a sizable community in El Salvador.”
In Mexico, Sheikh Mohamed Mansour praised two pro-Palestinian demonstrations that had taken place in the country, bringing together large crowds of non-Muslim activists.
“But there’s no support from religious organizations,” he told Arab News, adding that even Muslim leaders have preferred to remain silent.
Instances of Islamophobia appear to be on the rise, with aggression against Muslim women being reported in different parts of Mexico. Mansour said he has received death threats but is not worried about them.
“I used to be invited for interviews on TV and radio stations, but now that the war began, they never call me. The coverage is totally pro-Israel,” he added.
A conference of Catholic bishops released a statement one week after the start of the war, strongly condemning “any terrorist attack against innocent civilians.”
There was no mention of Israel’s bombing of civilians in Gaza, nor the need for an immediate ceasefire.
In Brazil, pro-Israel media coverage of the conflict has disturbed many Muslim leaders. “Some TV stations disseminate such a perspective. We can’t stand their lies,” Sheikh Abdelhamid Metwally, an Egyptian-born imam based in Sao Paulo, told Arab News.
He has been addressing such problems during Friday sermons at his mosque since the start of the war.
Sheikh Hosnir Badawi, another imam, said no religious organization in Brazil has called for an immediate ceasefire, and some — such as evangelical Zionists — he accused of propagating lies.
“There are extremist segments in that movement. Dialogue with such groups is almost impossible. There’s a kind of hysteria among them,” he told Arab News.
Ualid Rabah, who heads the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil, said the movement for interfaith dialogue in Latin America has not dealt adequately with Islamophobia.
“At the same time, those commissions fail to condemn the genocide in Palestine and the apartheid state implanted by Israel. They don’t respond to what’s happening,” he told Arab News.
Rabah said Israel uses religious rhetoric to perpetrate atrocities against Palestinians, and that is never criticized by interfaith groups.
“Zionism seems to have some kind of permit for political manipulation by using God,” he said.
“This way, it has been promoting atrocious violence in the world’s center of monotheism, a region where Judaism, Christianity and Islam emerged. While that problem isn’t dealt with, no serious interfaith dialogue will be possible.”
Blinken deplores Russia ‘significant step in wrong direction’ on nuclear ban
“Unfortunately, it represents a significant step in the wrong direction, taking us further from, not closer to, entry into force” of the treaty, Blinken said
The United States as well as China, unlike Russia, have never ratified the treaty
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday criticized Russia for leaving the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and called on Moscow to commit not to test.
“Unfortunately, it represents a significant step in the wrong direction, taking us further from, not closer to, entry into force” of the treaty, Blinken said in a statement.
“This continues Moscow’s disturbing and misguided effort to heighten nuclear risks and raise tensions as it pursues its illegal war against Ukraine,” he said.
“Russian officials say Russia’s planned move to withdraw its ratification does not mean that it will resume testing, and we urge Moscow to hold to those statements.”
The United States as well as China, unlike Russia, have never ratified the treaty, a key obstacle for it coming into force.
President George H.W. Bush in 1992 signed into law a unilateral ban on US nuclear testing that has since been extended. But the Senate rejected ratifying the test ban treaty in 1999.
President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessors have supported ratification but treaties under the US Constitution require two-thirds support, a prohibitive threshold with many Republicans wary of any international limits on US power.
“No, it has not reached a stalemate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
“Russia is steadily carrying out the special military operation”
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday rejected comments from Ukraine’s most senior military official that their nearly two-year conflict had reached a stalemate, as Kyiv said fighting around a key town had eased.
The frontline between the Ukrainian army and Russian forces occupying the east and south of the country has barely moved since last November, despite repeated Russian strikes and a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
“No, it has not reached a stalemate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Russia is steadily carrying out the special military operation. All the goals that were set should be fulfilled,” he added, using the Kremlin’s term for its full-scale military intervention.
Peskov was responding to an interview in British media with Ukraine’s General Valery Zaluzhny, who said the two sides had reached an impasse along the sprawling frontline.
“Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” he told the Economist, adding that: “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”
Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive against entrenched Russian positions earlier this year but have struggled to gain ground as they encounter lines of heavily fortified defenses.
Russia has meanwhile made limited progress in its own offensives, claiming pockets of gains in Ukraine’s northeast and launching a fresh push last month to encircle the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.
Ukraine said Thursday that Russia had eased assaults on Avdiivka, after weeks of intense shelling by Moscow’s forces in and around the strategically important town.
Avdiivka, an industrial hub at the center of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces since 2014, has been largely deserted by its civilian population.
“The number of assaults there has slightly decreased,” Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said Thursday.
“The enemy continues to try to surround Avdiivka, but not so actively at the moment,” he added.
In a post on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces were mounting “defensive actions in Avdiivka,” without providing details.
The town, which once had a population of some 30,000, lies in the eastern Donetsk region that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year despite not fully controlling it.
Shtupun said Russian forces could be regrouping to launch another concerted wave of attacks but claimed Ukrainian forces were largely in control.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said this week that Moscow’s forces were making gains near Avdiivka and said Ukrainian efforts to reclaim territory were “desperate” and resulting in losses.
Ukraine has rejected claims of Russian advances.
On Thursday, Zelensky said Russia had tried to gain ground near the town of Vugledar between the eastern and southern fronts, but that Moscow’s forces had sustained “heavy losses.”
Moscow meanwhile accused Ukraine of launching a wave of drones near the city of Energodar, home to the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
The plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, has been rocked by repeated drone attacks and shelling that Kyiv and Moscow have blamed on each other.
“At around 12:30 p.m. Moscow time (0930 GMT) today, nine Ukrainian copter drones were detected and intercepted by on-duty air defense equipment near the city of Energodar in Zaporizhzhia region,” the Russian defense ministry said.
It accused Ukraine of threatening to cause a “disaster” at the plant during a routine changeover of UN nuclear agency officials, who had been monitoring safety there.
Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said earlier Thursday that Ukrainian drones had hit a hotel on the site of the nuclear plant, without providing further detail.
“Instead of keeping ‘the regime of silence’, the Ukrainian side undertook a massive drone attack on the town of Energodar located near the plant,” Ulyanov said on social media.
AFP was not able to verify their accounts.
Fears for safety at the plant have grown since the nearby Kakhovka dam was destroyed in June, threatening the water supply used to cool the plant’s nuclear reactors upstream.
The six-reactor plant has not been supplying electricity to the power grid since September 2022 but it still requires constant maintenance to prevent overheating.
Spain’s Canary Islands on course for record migrant arrivals
The number of people risking the perilous crossing from Africa represented an 111 percent increase from the same period of last year
Arrivals have spiked as milder weather and calmer seas since September usually make attempts of crossing more feasible
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
MADRID: A total of 30,705 undocumented migrants have reached the Canary Islands in the Atlantic in the first 10 months of this year, nearing a full-year record of 2006, data from Spain’s Interior Ministry showed on Thursday.
The number of people risking the perilous crossing from Africa represented an 111 percent increase from the same period of last year and accounted for the bulk of the total of 43,290 arrivals to Spain by sea, which was about 66 percent higher, the data showed.
The archipelago, which lies around 100 km (60 miles) off Africa’s west coast, had its previous peak in 2006, when 31,678 migrants arrived as other routes to Europe were blocked off.
Arrivals have spiked as milder weather and calmer seas since September usually make attempts of crossing more feasible. A third of all arrivals in the Canaries came to El Hierro, the westernmost and tiniest island.
The archipelago’s seven islands have become the main destination for migrants from Senegal and other African countries trying to reach Spain, fleeing conflict or in search of better economic conditions.
More than half of migrants who have reach the archipelago came from Senegal, official data showed.
The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) counted 313 people who died or went missing so far in 2023 trying to reach the Canary Islands.
Last week, the Spanish government said it would create additional emergency accommodation for some 3,000 migrants in military barracks, hotels and hostels to ease the pressure on the archipelago after local authorities said they felt abandoned by the central government.
Ukrainian soldiers Roman Andrienko and Volodymyr Gorbatyuk were found guilty of shooting at a car carrying civilians in Mariupol
The Russian-installed court in Ukraine’s Donetsk region sentenced them both to 26 years prison
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it had sentenced two more Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the city of Mariupol to jail, as it continued to put dozens of captive soldiers on trial.
Thousands of Ukrainian fighters were taken prisoner after Russia seized control of Mariupol last May, some of whom were sent to Russia or tried by Moscow-backed courts in occupied east Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers Roman Andrienko and Volodymyr Gorbatyuk were found guilty of shooting at a car carrying civilians in Mariupol, killing one man, Moscow’s Investigative Committee said.
It said the Russian-installed court in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which Moscow refers to as the Donetsk People’s Republic, sentenced them both to 26 years prison.
“Andrienko and Gorbatyuk pleaded guilty in full and repented of their actions,” it said.
Their sentences came after the same court jailed three captured Ukrainian troops on Wednesday, and three more to life imprisonment the day before.
Rights groups and Western countries have criticized Moscow for holding trials against captured Ukrainian soldiers, which have taken place in occupied Ukrainian territory or Russia itself.