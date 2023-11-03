You are here

  Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel
War on Gaza
Residents walk past burnt-out vehicles in Ashkelon following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Thousands of cross-border Gazan workers and laborers in Israel and the occupied West Bank were sent back to Gaza on Friday, witnesses said.
Some of the Gazan workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah border crossing between the besieged Gaza Strip and Egypt, the witnesses noted.

Israel earlier said it will return Gazans working inside the country to the besieged Palestinian territory, almost four weeks after it began striking Hamas targets there in response to a deadly cross-border attack.
“Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza,” the Israeli security cabinet announced in a statement late Thursday.
“Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza,” it added, without specifying how many people would be sent back.
Before the Israel-Hamas conflict started, Israel had issued work permits to some 18,500 Gazans, according to COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.
COGAT did not immediately return a request for information on the number of Gazans working inside Israel at the time of the attack on October 7, when Hamas militants stormed across the border and killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.
Following the onslaught, Israel has struck back hard at the Hamas-controlled territory with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 9,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza

  • UN rapporteurs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • Israel military surrounds Gaza City; Hamas militants attack from tunnels
GAZA/JERUSALEM: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Friday to call for localized pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as Israel said it surrounded the Palestinian enclave’s biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas.
With the conflict nearing the end of its fourth week, US Secretary of State Blinken visit to Israel is the second in a month to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s military battled Hamas militants, who fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.
“We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Netanyahu said in a statement after the military said it had encircled the seaside enclave’s main city.
As Blinken left Washington for the Middle East, he said he would discuss concrete steps to minimize harm to civilians in Gaza. The White House, meanwhile, said any pauses in fighting should be temporary and localized, and insisted they would not stop Israel defending itself.
Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians, along with acute shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel, have intensified calls by global leaders for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire.
Israel has dismissed those calls, saying it targets Hamas fighters whom it accuses of intentionally hiding among the population and civilian buildings. The White House has also rejected calls for a cease-fire.
Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
A group of independent United Nations experts warned Palestinians there are at “grave risk of genocide.”
“We call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire. We are running out of time,” the group of UN special rapporteurs said in a statement.
The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva called the rapporteur’s comments “deplorable and deeply concerning” and blamed Hamas for the civilian deaths. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said a determination of genocide could only be made by a relevant UN judicial body.
Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages in the attack on Oct. 7, the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.
The White House said on Thursday it was looking into a series of pauses in the conflict.
“What we’re trying to do is explore the idea of as many pauses as might be necessary to continue to get aid out and to continue to work to get people out safely, including hostages,” US national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Blinken also was due to meet Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman on Saturday. In a statement, Safadi said Israel must end the war on Gaza, where he said it was committing war crimes by bombing civilians and imposing a siege.

Hamas fighters emerge from tunnels
Amid heavy explosions in Gaza, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters his country’s “troops completed the encirclement of Gaza City, which is the focal point of the Hamas terror organization.”
Brig. Gen. Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel’s military engineers, said troops were encountering mines and booby traps.
“Hamas has learned and prepared itself well,” he said.
Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, said in a televised speech on Thursday that Israel’s death toll in Gaza was much higher than the military had announced. “Your soldiers will return in black bags,” he said.
Israel has said it has lost 18 soldiers and killed dozens of militants since ground operations expanded on Friday.
Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad fighters were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed.
Two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence-gathering drones over Gaza to help locate hostages. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

More foreigners due to evacuate
The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt was due to open for a third day on Friday for limited evacuations under a Qatari-brokered deal aimed at letting some foreign passport holders, their dependents and some wounded Gazans out of the enclave.
According to border officials, more than 700 foreign citizens left for Egypt via Rafah on the two previous days. Dozens of critically injured Palestinians were to cross too. Israel asked foreign countries to send hospital ships for them.
Over a third of Gaza’s 35 hospitals are not functioning, with many turned into impromptu refugee camps.
“The situation is beyond catastrophic,” said the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, describing packed corridors and many medics who were themselves bereaved and homeless.

Topics: War on Gaza

  • Experts highlight 'decades of hardship and deprivation' endured by Gazans, urge Israel and allies to agree to ceasefire
  • They also call for immediate release of all civilians who have been held captive since Oct 7 attacks by Hamas militants
NEW YORK CITY: A group of independent UN experts issued an urgent warning on Thursday in which they sounded the alarm that time is rapidly running out to prevent potential genocide and a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

They painted a grim picture of the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip and expressed deep frustration with Israel’s refusal to halt its plans “to decimate” the territory.

“We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide,” the experts said. “The time for action is now. Israel’s allies also bear responsibility and must act immediately to prevent its disastrous course of action.”

The group of seven experts included the UN’s special rapporteurs on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; the right to food; the human rights of internally displaced people; and contemporary forms of racism; as well as Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

Expressing “deepening horror” about the Israeli airstrikes that have relentlessly targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza since Tuesday night, killing and injuring hundreds of residents, they described the attacks as “a brazen breach of international law.”

They added: “The Israeli airstrike on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp is a brazen violation of international law — and a war crime. Attacking a camp sheltering civilians, including women and children, is a complete breach of the rules of proportionality and distinction between combatants and civilians.”

The experts welcomed a recent UN General Assembly resolution, passed with the support of an overwhelming majority of member states on Oct. 27, that emphasized the need to protect civilians and adhere to legal and humanitarian obligations. However, they stressed that the situation requires more than only a resolution.

“We received the resolution with hope but the need for action is now,” they said, warning that all the signs point toward a rapidly approaching critical breaking point in Gaza.

They highlighted disturbing reports of people being forced to resort to desperate measures to survive, such as desperately grabbing flour and other essentials from a UN warehouse, children forced to drink sea water because of a lack of clean water, and surgery being performed on patients, including children, without anesthesia. In addition, they said, many elderly residents of Gaza and people with disabilities have been displaced from their homes, which are now rubble, and forced to live in tents.

The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point, the experts warned, in which a dire need for food, water, medicine, fuel and other essential supplies is compounded by a looming health crisis, given the prolonged lack of fuel and damage to water infrastructure as a result of the constant shelling for the past three weeks, which has left the population of Gaza with little or no access to safe drinking water.

About 1.4 million people in Gaza are now internally displaced, with about 630,000 seeking refuge in 150 UN Relief and Works Agency emergency shelters. The agency has reported that 70 UN workers have died so far as a result of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The UN experts also called for the immediate release of all civilians held captive since the attack by Hamas militants on Israeli towns on Oct. 7.

“All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” they said.

“We demand a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that aid reaches those who need it the most. A ceasefire also means channels of communication can be opened to ensure the release of hostages.”

While expressing grave concern for the safety of UN and other humanitarian workers, as well as the hospitals and schools that are providing refuge and lifesaving medical services to the people of Gaza, the experts also raised an alarm about the safety of journalists and other media workers, and their families. They noted that internet and communication connections have been disrupted, hampering essential reporting of developments in Gaza.

“We want to remind all parties that humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities are protected under international law,” they said. “States have an obligation to ensure their safety and protection during times of war.

“As the secretary-general (of the UN, Antonio Guterres,) has repeatedly reiterated, Israel and Palestinian armed groups must bear in mind that even wars have rules.”

The experts concluded by reiterating the immense hardship and deprivation the Palestinian population of Gaza is enduring, and issuing a powerful call for Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire, warning that swift action is imperative.

“The Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly women, children, persons with disabilities, youth, and older persons, have endured decades of hardship and deprivation,” they said.

“We are running out of time.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Topics: Gaza

JERUSALEM: Two people were killed during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement early Friday, as fighting there continues alongside the conflict in Gaza.
A spokesperson for the Israeli military told AFP in a statement that the Israel Defense Forces were “currently conducting counterterrorism activities in the area,” without elaborating.
The latest deaths in the West Bank come on top of three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire on Thursday and an Israeli killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.
Two Palestinians were shot dead during an Israeli raid in El-Bireh near the city of Ramallah, while a third was killed in the northern town of Qalqilya, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli victim died when his car came under fire near Einav settlement in the northwest of the territory.
Around 130 Palestinians have now been killed in clashes with troops or Jewish settlers since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, according to the health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza

  • France has been trying to defuse tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, but violence has spiked
  • Some 700 French soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon established in 1978
PARIS: France has passed messages to Hezbollah and Israel to not destabilize the United Nations’ Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL and said that any broadening of the Hamas-Israel war to Lebanon would plunge the country “into an abyss.”

France has sought to use its historical relationship with Lebanon to try to defuse tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, but violence has spiked. Some 700 French soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) established in 1978 following violence on the Israel-Lebanon border.
“It is clear that we must not put UNIFIL in an untenable situation in which it will not be able to carry out the mission that the United Nations has given it,” Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told France Info radio.
“This is the message we are sending to the various actors, on the Lebanese side as well as on the Israeli side.”
Speaking after meeting the French contingent in Lebanon and ahead of a much-anticipated speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, Lecornu said all of Lebanon’s leaders needed to understand the risk of going to war.
“The war here in Lebanon would plunge part of the Middle East into an abyss, into an abyss which we would have difficulty collectively to get back up from,” Lecornu said.
President Emmanuel Macron appointed a former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in June to try to come up with a method to convince Lebanon’s political elite to put rivalries aside and appoint a new head of state after more than a year of blockage to carry out economic reforms and unlock vital foreign aid.
However, that has led to nowhere.
“It’s clear that in the difficulties we are experiencing, not having a contact person for over a year now makes no sense. This weakens Lebanon even more,” Lecornu said.
Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the Israeli-Lebanese border since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7, in the deadliest violence at the frontier since a 2006 war.

Topics: War on Gaza UNIFIL Lebanon Hezbollah Sebastien Lecornu

  • Jerusalem’s lucrative tourism sector has all but collapsed since October 7
  • “We don’t want to kill each other like animals. We need to live.”
JERUSALEM: The once bustling streets of Jerusalem’s Old City have fallen eerily quiet, with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas keeping away tourists and their much-needed cash.
In the maze-like warren of shopping streets that surrounds the city’s holy sites, most businesses remained shuttered, nearly four weeks into the war.
The few remaining shopkeepers brave enough to open their stores wait day after day for tourists that have yet to return.
“There is no tourism industry any more,” said Marwan Attieh, 48, a third-generation tour guide and souvenir shop owner.
“We have families, we have children... (There is) no business, no income, no revenue, no life. How can you spend money, if you don’t have money?“
The walled Old City in annexed east Jerusalem is home to some of the holiest sites for Christians, Jews and Muslims and has drawn pilgrims and travelers for centuries.
Yet Jerusalem’s lucrative tourism sector has all but collapsed since October 7, when Hamas militants from Gaza stormed across the border in an attack that killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.
Following the onslaught, Israel has struck back hard at the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 9,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where most Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried, stood largely empty on Thursday, other than the occasional priest stirring in its cavernous halls.
“Before, this place was really alive, full of people praying and offering their problems to God and in general very spiritual,” said Pietro Mazzocco, a 31-year-old Italian seminary student studying in Jerusalem.
“And now it’s completely empty, as you can see here. There are no people.”
While many flights to Israel have been suspended and tour packages canceled, a few tourists managed to reach the largely deserted Old City.
Rachid, a 24-year-old French tourist, refused to cancel his trip to Israel, saying he wanted to see the situation on the ground with his own eyes.
He arrived earlier this week via the land border from Jordan, following lengthy interrogation sessions by Israeli authorities.
“It’s a bit weird, nobody is in the streets,” he told AFP, adding that he had been stopped several times by Israeli police since arriving.
“People are afraid on both sides,” he shrugged. “People are sensitive. They don’t know who I am or where I’m from.”
Outside of the tourism bubble, daily life has also taken a hit.
Attendances at Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are down, while checkpoints and patrols in occupied east Jerusalem have been beefed up.
Many residents of the mostly Palestinian-populated Old City are afraid to leave their homes, citing harassment and physical violence by Israeli security forces.
In the nearby West Bank, the number of deaths of Palestinians has surged amid a flurry of Israeli operations, with more than 130 killed in clashes with the military and settlers.
On Wednesday, a general strike was called in solidarity with the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip, with businesses closing across the West Bank, including east Jerusalem.
On Thursday, many shop owners declined to speak to AFP out of concern for their personal security.
“It’s a dangerous time. It’s not safe,” said Emad Sideyyi, a shop keeper in the Old City.
“The soldiers, they kick everybody,” he said. “They don’t deal in a good way with people.”
For most, the war cannot end soon enough.
But with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing that a cease-fire with Hamas remained off the table, despair appeared only to be deepening.
“We hope to have a peace for everybody,” said Sideyyi. “We don’t want to kill each other like animals. We need to live.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jerusalem

