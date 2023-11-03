You are here

  • Home
  • Ten dead as Storm Ciaran batters Western Europe

Ten dead as Storm Ciaran batters Western Europe

Ten dead as Storm Ciaran batters Western Europe
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ten dead as Storm Ciaran batters Western Europe

Ten dead as Storm Ciaran batters Western Europe
  • Florence mayor Dario Nardella said the “situation is critical” in the city
  • In Spain, more than 80 flights were canceled at 11 airports
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Brussels: At least 10 people were killed as Storm Ciaran battered Western Europe with record winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour, causing travel mayhem with closed ports and flight and rail disruptions.
Three people died in Tuscany, Italian authorities announced on Friday, reporting record rainfall and the declaration of a state of emergency.
Tuscany governor Eugenio Giani said the three dead included an 85-year-old man who was found drowned in his house.
“What happened tonight in Tuscany has a name: climate change,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Florence mayor Dario Nardella said the “situation is critical” in the city.
Trees felled by gale-force winds caused most of the deaths in Europe. In the Belgian city of Ghent, a five-year-old Ukrainian boy and a 64-year-old woman were killed by falling branches.
Falling trees had earlier killed a lorry driver in his vehicle in northern France’s Aisne region, and French authorities also reported the death of a man who fell from his balcony in the port city of Le Havre.
A man in the Dutch town of Venray, a woman in central Madrid and a person in Germany also died.
Some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity as the storm lashed the northwest coast. Almost 700,000 remained without power on Thursday evening, according to network manager Enedis.
French President Emmanuel Macron was due to visit the storm-battered region of Brittany on Friday, the Elysee presidential palace said.
The storm interrupted rail, air and maritime traffic in Belgium where the port of Antwerp was closed and flights from Brussels were disrupted.
The wind gusts in the western Brittany region were “exceptional” and “many absolute records have been broken,” national weather service Meteo-France said on X.
The prefect for the local department said gusts as high as 207 km/h (129 mph) were recorded at Pointe du Raz on the tip of the northwest coast, while the port city of Brest saw winds hit 156 km/h.
In southern England, hundreds of schools were closed as large waves powered by winds of 135 km/h crashed along the coastline.
On the Channel Island of Jersey, residents had to be evacuated to hotels overnight as gusts of up to 164 km/h damaged homes, according to local media.
More than 200 flights were canceled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, a major European hub.
Air, rail and ferry services saw cancelations and long delays across several countries.
The effects of the storm were felt as far south as Spain and Portugal, with Spanish authorities warning of waves as high as nine meters (29 feet) along the Atlantic coast.
In Spain, more than 80 flights were canceled at 11 airports.
There was disappointment for the hardy athletes of the annual Dutch “headwind cycle championships” race.
They only hold their race along the Oosterscheldekering storm surge barrier in the western Netherlands if the wind is above a gale seven on the Beaufort Scale (up to 61 km/h).
But they finally met their match with Storm Ciaran and had to postpone it.
There were “many disappointed faces,” organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek told local agency ANP, vowing to go ahead when the storm passed.
The French weather service said storms would continue into Friday, notably in the southwest of the country and on the island of Corsica.
Rail services in western parts of the country would remain disrupted on Friday, said Transport Minister Clement Beaune.

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London
  • The ticketed event on Nov. 12, organized by British Pakistani human rights activist Arifa Nasim, will benefit the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians
  • The UK-based charity, which has offices in London, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza City, works for the health and dignity of Palestinians
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The charity Medical Aid for Palestinians will benefit from a fundraising gala titled “Come Dine for Palestine 2023” on Nov. 12, an event it describes as a night of “hope and solidarity” for the Palestinian people.

The ticketed event, at Eternity Hall in the Walthamstow area of London, was organized by British Pakistani human rights activist Arifa Nasim and “promises to be a remarkable gathering filled with entertainment, inspiring guest speakers and an auction, all in support of MAP’s vital work.”

MAP is a UK-based charity with offices in London, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza City. It describes itself as working for the health and dignity of Palestinians, and says that “in the face of unprecedented challenges and uncertainties” it has “continued to be a beacon of hope for Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.” It adds that it responds swiftly to crises and works hand-in-hand with communities on long-term health and well-being initiatives.

“Our unwavering commitment to the health and dignity of the Palestinian people remains at the core of our mission,” the charity said. “The year 2023 has proven to be one of the most demanding and trying periods for Palestinians. The need for access to essential healthcare has never been more critical.

“It is in these challenging times that the support of compassionate individuals and organizations like Arifa Nasim and ‘Come Dine for Palestine 2023’ becomes a lifeline for countless Palestinian families.”

MAP added that the funds raised during the gala next week will play a pivotal role in its efforts to provide essential medical supplies, mattresses, blankets and hygiene kits to people in need in Gaza and across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In the face of the current conflict, as the relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged territory continues, hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed, short of medical supplies and often lack electricity. So far it has reportedly killed at least 9,060 Palestinians, including 3,760 children, with many more injured and 1.4 million displaced.

“MAP is proud to be an independent, non-political, non-sectarian international humanitarian organization,” the charity said. “We operate with a steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians and ensuring their access to essential healthcare services, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Medical Aid for Palestinians extends its deepest gratitude to Arifa Nasim for her unwavering dedication to our cause. Her tireless efforts in organizing this fundraising event will make a significant impact on the lives of Palestinians facing adversity.”

The keynote speech at the fundraiser will be delivered by Swee Chai Ang, MAP’s co-founder, and will be hosted by British-Pakistani TV presenter Tahreem Noor.

“We call upon all who believe in the importance of health, dignity and compassion to join us in supporting the ‘Come Dine for Palestine 2023’ dinner,” the charity added.

“Your participation and generosity will be instrumental in helping MAP continue its mission to provide essential healthcare and support to those in need.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) Gaza

Related

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
World
Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege
Middle-East
Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Follow

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma
  • More than 7,000 Thais working in Israel have returned home on evacuation flights since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, but some 23,000 have decided to stay
  • At least 32 Thais have been reported killed, 23 are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, and many more may be missing
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

BANGKOK: When Hamas militants stormed into Israeli villages and towns along the border of the blockaded Gaza Strip last month, many Thai migrant agricultural workers shared the fate of hundreds of Israelis who were killed, kidnapped or forced to run for their lives.
Since that day nearly a month ago, more than 7,000 of some 30,000 Thais working in Israel have returned home on government evacuation flights. But many others have decided to stay, choosing to take the risk for the opportunity to earn wages far higher than at home.
Thailand reports that at least 23 Thais are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, which rules Gaza. It’s the largest single group of foreigners held by the militant group. Many more may be missing and 32 have been reported killed.
In a visceral illustration of the fate met by some, Israel’s UN envoy drew a rebuke from Thailand’s Foreign Ministry after showing the General Assembly a video last week of what he said was a Hamas fighter decapitating a Thai agricultural worker with a garden hoe as he lay on the ground.
“Such horrific brutality has stirred a sense of outrage not only among Thais, but undoubtedly people throughout the world,” the ministry said, criticizing the decision to show it as disrespectful to the victim and his family.
‘Please help my son stay safe’
Like many other Thai agricultural laborers in Israel, Natthaporn Onkeaw had been his family’s main breadwinner, sending money home regularly after going to Israel to work on a kibbutz in 2021.
The 26-year-old was among those abducted by Hamas, said his mother, 47-year-old Thongkun Onkeaw, who lives in a poor rural area in northeastern Thailand near the border with Laos.
He was one of the few Thai captives pictured in a photo released by Hamas whose names were later confirmed by the Thai Labor Ministry. His mother said she had not heard from him since he was taken, and no officials have given her or her husband any updates.
“I can only pray: Please help my son stay safe,” she told The Associated Press.
Thai media has followed developments in the conflict closely, with regular reports on the plights of the workers who have fled or chosen to stay, as well as what little is known about the hostages.
A video of one man, who was purported to be a Thai migrant worker being dragged away in a chokehold by a militant, has been widely circulated on social media. Identified as 26-year-old Kong Saleo by his wife, Suntree Saelee, he was allegedly taken from an avocado orchard when Hamas militants raided the worker’s camp.
“When I saw the picture and the clip, I knew it was him,” Suntree was quoted as saying in the Bangkok Post. “I am concerned for his safety. Please help him.”
Thai workers looking for higher wages
Farm laborers from Thailand and elsewhere in Southeast Asia seek work in more developed countries where there is a shortage of semi-skilled labor — at wages considerably higher than what they earn at home.
Israel started bringing in migrant workers in earnest after the first Intifada, the 1987-93 Palestinian revolt, after employers began to lose trust in Palestinian workers.
Most came from Thailand, and they remain the largest group of foreign agricultural laborers in Israel today. The countries implemented a bilateral agreement a decade ago specifically easing the way for Thai agricultural workers. Many Palestinian workers had since returned, and before the Hamas attack about half of Israel’s workforce was made up of foreign and Palestinian laborers.
In recent years, Israel has come under criticism over the conditions in which the Thai farm laborers work. Human Rights Watch, in a 2015 report, said they often were housed in makeshift and inadequate accommodations and “were paid salaries significantly below the legal minimum wage, forced to work long hours in excess of the legal maximum, subjected to unsafe working conditions, and denied their right to change employers.” A watchdog group found more recently that most were still paid below the legal minimum wage.
To attract foreign workers back to evacuated areas, Israel’s Agriculture Ministry has said it will extend their work visas and give them bonuses of about $500 a month. The offer is tempting, compared to the approximately $1,800 lump sum Thailand’s government has made available to aid Thais fleeing Israel.
Beyond the official offers, Thailand’s government has warned that scammers have been messaging family members claiming to be looking to pay back wages or benefits, only to collect personal information and trick them into transferring money.
When the Israeli chicken farm where Sompong Jandai had been working since July was rocked with explosions in the early days of the Israel-Hamas war — sparked by Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel — the 31-year-old first thought about going home.
But two things changed his mind: the salary he makes — more than eight times what he’d earn in Thailand — and knowing he can send the bulk of it home to support his wife and four children and pay off loans he took to finance the move to Israel.
“At first I thought about leaving,” he said. After being initially evacuated to a safer area, he came back to work at the farm.
Thailand’s efforts to get help
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation Wednesday for help with Thais hostages.
Srettha has also been urging workers to come home, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that the conflict is likely to expand.
“I would like to emphasize that the safety of our people is the most important thing,” he wrote. “Please return to our home.”
A Thai parliamentary delegation last week traveled to Iran, a Hamas ally, to meet with a Hamas representative and approach the issue from the other side.
Areepen Uttarasin, a Thai official who led the delegation, told reporters that the Hamas representative said the group would “try every possible way for all Thais held captive to return safely.” He did not identify the Hamas representative but said that he was told any releases had had been complicated by ongoing fighting.
In Israel, Yahel Kurlander, a volunteer who has been helping Thai workers in the aftermath of the attack, said she knows of at least 54 missing or kidnapped Thais. She said many bodies haven’t been identified yet.
Hours after the Hamas attack, Kurlander, a sociologist with Israel’s Tel-Hai College who specializes in agricultural labor migration with a focus on Thai workers, said she and other scholars and members of nongovernmental organizations started talking about what they could do to help.
“We just came to this realization,” she said. “If we won’t gather together and reach a hand to the Thai workers, nobody will.”
The first priority was to evacuate “highly traumatized” workers and provide food and other aid, she said. Now they’re reaching out to families of the missing, trying to gather details about tattoos or other identifying marks, and also help those who fled the Hamas rampage to return home or find new work. It’s important, she said, to give the workers “the freedom of choice.”
For Siroj Pongbut, that choice was to return home — at least until the fighting ends — even though he doesn’t make enough farming in Thailand to feed his wife and three children. The 27-year-old had been working as a farmhand in Israel for less than a month after more than a year of bureaucracy and borrowing money for the trip.
From that Saturday morning when Hamas attacked, he said he could hear sirens and explosions from the tomato farm where he worked. He made up his mind it wasn’t worth the risk to stay; about 150 of his coworkers at the farm stayed in Israel.
“I don’t know how it is going to be in the future,” he said by telephone while awaiting an evacuation flight from Tel Aviv last week. “I’m worried that it will become more serious.”

Topics: War on Gaza Thailand Israel Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023

Related

Special Latin American Muslims criticize regional interfaith leaders over stand on Gaza war photos
World
Latin American Muslims criticize regional interfaith leaders over stand on Gaza war
Israeli diplomat sees possible foreign hospital ships for Gaza wounded
World
Israeli diplomat sees possible foreign hospital ships for Gaza wounded

Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Follow

Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
  • Michigan holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the US and many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden’s reelection campaign unless he calls for a cease-fire in the Gaza war
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

LANSING, Michigan: Democrats in Michigan have warned the White House that President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict could cost him enough support within the Arab American community to sway the outcome of the 2024 election in a state he almost certainly can’t afford to lose in his bid for reelection.
The situation has prompted the White House to discuss ways to alleviate tensions with some of the state’s prominent Democrats, including several who have been vocal critics of the president about the war.
“The message has been relayed. We’ve had calls with the White House. We’ve had calls with DNC officials,” said Abraham Aiyash, the third-ranking Democrat in the state House of Representatives, referring to the Democratic National Committee. “We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter, but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognize that there will be electoral reverberations to this.”
Michigan was a critical component of the so-called blue wall of states that includes Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that Biden returned to the Democratic column, helping him win the White House in 2020. Since then, Democrats have felt more confident about their standing in Michigan, particularly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer notched a commanding 10-point reelection victory last year.

But a cross current of developments in recent months has tested the party. Beyond the war, Michigan was shaken by a showdown between the autoworkers’ union and the Detroit Three automakers. Former President Donald Trump visited the state during the strike and Biden, who has longtime ties to unions, became the first sitting president to join a picket line.
Now that the strike is resolved, the war may have a more lasting political impact for the president. In 2020, Muslim voters nationally supported Biden over Trump 64 percent to 35 percent, according to AP VoteCast.
Aiyash, the Democratic floor leader in the state House, said Arab American leaders who have spoken to the White House “are worried” about the implications for 2024 and have relayed those concerns to Biden. Other prominent Michigan Democrats have shared similar concerns.
“Certainly none of us want to see part two of a Trump disaster presidency. But we also are not going to just passively give Joe Biden a second term if our concerns are not even dignified through a response,” Aiyash said.
Michigan holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and over 310,000 residents are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. Many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden’s reelection campaign unless he calls for a cease-fire in the war.
He has been reluctant to do that, emphasizing Israel’s right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 attack and casting doubt on estimates provided by the Gaza-based Ministry of Health on the number of Palestinians who have died in the region in the ensuing conflict.
That stance changed slightly Wednesday when Biden responded to a protester calling for a cease-fire at a fundraiser in Minnesota by saying there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war.
“A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” he said.
Nearly 30 Arab American leaders and activists convened in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn on Oct. 16 to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the war. One attendee, Hussein Dabajeh, has begun forming a political action committee that will boycott Democratic candidates who fail to speak out against Israel’s retaliatory strikes.
Dabajeh and other community leaders have said that while many Arab Americans may not support a Republican candidate such as Trump, they would leave the top of the ticket blank. Trump won Michigan by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, and tens of thousands of Michigan voters opted to not vote in the presidential race that year.
Anger over Democrats’ response to the war was on full display this past weekend in Wayne County, home to the largest bloc of Democratic votes in the state and the source of much of the pushback. A day after thousands of people gathered in downtown Detroit to call for a cease-fire, Gov. Whitmer had a Sunday appearance in Dearborn canceled after a protest was planned outside the event.
Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, said in a statement that her appearance would have “distracted” from the event. Jakaku Tayeb, the board chair for the HUDA Clinic, who organized the Sunday event, said the decision to cancel the governor’s appearance was mutual but that her statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war have “upset our community and we didn’t want to lose our community support.”
Wayne County’s large Muslim communities helped Biden retake the state for the Democrats in 2020 by a roughly 154,000-vote margin. Biden enjoyed a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in Dearborn, where nearly half of the city’s 110,000 residents are of Arab descent.
“People are openly saying that the Biden administration and Democrats who agree with his position on the war do not deserve our votes next year in the election. That’s come across very clear from community activists and people who are on the ground,” said Dawud Walid, the executive director of Michigan’s Council on American-Islamic Relations.
A senior Michigan Democratic Party official said Biden’s handling of the war has emerged in the state as a “huge” problem and could become more vexing if the war stretches on and the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive party concerns.
The state Democratic Party has also begun having internal discussions and outreach on how to ease political tensions with the Arab American community and work toward unifying all Democratic constituencies, according to a source familiar with discussion who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Electoral college math has narrowed in recent presidential elections, making it hard to envision a scenario for Biden to win reelection that doesn’t include Michigan. Republicans have made significant gains in Florida and Ohio, both of which were considered crucial swing states until recently.
Biden personally met with Muslim leaders from across the country last Thursday and his administration announced Wednesday that it is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia. The initiative is meant to bring together lawmakers, advocacy groups and other community leaders with the administration in order to “counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms,” the White House said.
“President Biden continues to work closely and proudly with leaders in the Muslim and Palestinian communities in America, to listen to them, stand up for them, and fight back against hate,” said Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign.
 

Topics: Arab Americans Muslim Democrats Joe Biden Israel Gaza Abraham Aiyash

Related

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
World
No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
Joe Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
Middle-East
Joe Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Follow

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
  • The order bars Trump from making public statements targeting special counsel Jack Smith and his team, court employees and possible witnesses
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

Former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Thursday to lift a gag order restricting his speech about potential witnesses, prosecutors and court staff in the case that accuses him of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump’s attorneys urged the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to block the gag order ruling from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan while the former president pursues his appeals.

“The Gag Order violates the First Amendment rights of President Trump and over 100 million Americans who listen to him,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in court papers.

Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, reimposed the gag order on Sunday after denying Trump’s request to let him speak freely while he challenges the restrictions in higher courts.

The order bars Trump from making public statements targeting special counsel Jack Smith and his team, court employees and possible witnesses.

It does not prohibit Trump from airing general complaints, even incendiary ones, about the case against him. The judge has explicitly said Trump is still allowed to assert his claims of innocence and his claims that the case is politically motivated.

Trump has made verbal attacks on those involved in the criminal cases against him a central part of his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, and cast himself as the victim of a politically motivated justice system working to deny him another term.

In pushing to reinstate the gag order, prosecutors pointed to Trump’s recent social media comments about his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, which they said represented an attempt to influence and intimidate a likely witness in the case.

Topics: Donald Trump US

Related

Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial
World
Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial
Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial
World
Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
  • US officials said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two US officials said on Thursday.

The two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

US officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas’ extensive tunnel network.

Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City — the Gaza Strip’s main city — in their assault on Hamas, which resisted with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

The city in the north of Gaza has become the focus of attack for Israel, which has vowed to annihilate the Islamist group’s command structure and has told civilians to flee to the south.

Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest day of the nation’s 75-year history.

Israel’s retaliation bombardment and ground offensive of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million has killed at least 9,061 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network
Media
Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network
Update House approves nearly $14.5 billion in US military aid for Israel without humanitarian aid for Gaza
World
House approves nearly $14.5 billion in US military aid for Israel without humanitarian aid for Gaza

Latest updates

Ten dead as Storm Ciaran batters Western Europe
Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile
Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile
‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 
‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.