You are here

  • Home
  • WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian

WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian

WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian
Meta was accused of bias after users reported having posts supportive of Palestinians removed. (Guardian/Sourced)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fjen

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian

WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian
  • Prompts like 'Israeli boy' generated drawings of children playing football and reading
  • A Meta spokesperson said the company was aware of the issue and addressing it
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: An artificial intelligence image generator for WhatsApp returns pictures of boys bearing arms when prompted with the terms “Palestine,” “Palestinian,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian,” The Guardian found on Thursday.

The WhatsApp feature allows users to create their own stickers using typed prompts.

Another prompt tested by the British newspaper for “Palestine” yielded an image of a man carrying what seems to be an AK-47 rifle.

However, for prompts like “Israeli boy,” the same Meta-owned AI sticker creator generated drawings of children playing football and reading.

Prompted with “Israel army,” the feature created illustrations of soldiers smiling and praying, while the prompt “Israel” returned a dancer wearing blue and a man holding the Israeli flag. 

Meta employees have reported the issue to the company, according to The Guardian.

Meta spokesperson Kevin McAlister said the company was aware of the issue and taking steps to resolve it.

“As we said when we launched the feature, the models could return inaccurate or inappropriate outputs as with all generative AI systems,” he told the Guardian.

“We’ll continue to improve these features as they evolve and more people share their feedback.”

The discovery came after Meta drew scrutiny following complaints from Instagram and Facebook users, who said the Meta-owned social media platforms were censoring pro-Palestinian posts amid the ongoing Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip.

Meta was accused of bias after users reported having posts supportive of Palestinians removed or shadow banned.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged social media users to report incidents of censorship, particularly on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Instagram users also reported that the platform translated the Arabic phrase meaning “Palestinian praise be to Allah” into “Palestinian terrorist.” The company apologized and blamed the issue on a “glitch.”

This is not the first time Meta has received criticism from Palestinian activists, creators and journalists. A study commissioned by Meta in September 2022 concluded that Facebook and Instagram’s content policies during Israeli attacks on Gaza in May 2021 violated Palestinian human rights, including “freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination.”

Topics: WhatsApp Palestine AI

Related

Meta suspends prominent pro-Palestinian account citing security breach
Media
Meta suspends prominent pro-Palestinian account citing security breach
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
Media
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban

STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds

STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds

STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds
  • Telecom giant STC retains its position for third year in a row
  • Its brand value is $13.7 billion
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Telecom giant STC leads the 2023 Kantar BrandZ ranking of the top 30 most valuable Saudi and Emirati brands, retaining its number one position overall for the third year with a brand value of $13.7 billion.

Etisalat by e& is the most valuable Emirati brand, worth $9.5 billion, with its brand value growing by 69 percent in the past year. 

Collectively, the top 30 Kantar BrandZ Emirati and Saudi brands are worth more than $94.2 billion, equivalent to 5.8 percent of the two countries’ combined GDPs. 

Kantar is an analytics and consulting company.

“Our region is seeing rapid growth … the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 account for nearly 6 percent of the GDP of the UAE and KSA, (which is) a huge testament to the power of strong brands,” Amol Ghate, managing director, MENAP, Insights Division, Kantar, told Arab News. 

The ranking remains largely stable with 29 of last year’s 30 ranked Saudi and Emirati brands returning in 2023.

The only newcomer is pharmacy retailer Nahdi, which entered at No. 7 in the Saudi ranking with a brand value of $2 billion.

In the Kingdom, real estate brand Dar Al Arkan and Saudia Dairy have both grown their value by 34 percent. 

The former, valued at $573 million, recently constructed the world’s tallest 3D-printed building in Riyadh, while the latter, valued at $547 million, rebranded earlier this year.

The financial services and telecom providers categories dominate the rankings, together accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total brand value. 

The financial services category has the highest representation, with 13 brands, and is the most valuable category, contributing to 44 percent of the overall value. 

The categories that have seen significant growth this year are travel services (69 percent), retail (30 percent), real estate (16 percent), energy (14 percent) and food and beverages (7 percent).

Ghate said: “The importance of brands in consumer decision-making has increased in the last four years, and brands that are creating meaningfully different offers and experiences, while ensuring that they stay salient in consumers’ minds, have seen more than a 500 percent growth in value compared to other brands.”

Topics: Saudi Brands Kantar BrandZ

Related

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Media
STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022
Media
Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

Controversy surrounding TikTok’s influence in Israel-Hamas discourse sparks renewed calls for ban

Controversy surrounding TikTok’s influence in Israel-Hamas discourse sparks renewed calls for ban
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Controversy surrounding TikTok’s influence in Israel-Hamas discourse sparks renewed calls for ban

Controversy surrounding TikTok’s influence in Israel-Hamas discourse sparks renewed calls for ban
  • Demand gained momentum following series of posts highlighting differences in content engagement
  • ‘Israel is losing the TikTok war by a long shot,’ US tech venture capitalist says
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Congress members, conservative activists, and wealthy tech investors have renewed their call demanding a ban on TikTok within the US, alleging that the app’s most widely viewed content on the subject of the Israel-Hamas conflict exhibits a bias toward Palestine.

The group claims that the bias has reduced support for Israel among young Americans, conflicting with US foreign policy interests.

Marco Rubio, US senator and vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement: “For quite some time, I have been warning that Communist China is capable of using TikTok’s algorithm to manipulate and influence Americans.

“We’ve seen TikTok used to downplay the Uyghur genocide, the status of Taiwan, and now Hamas terrorism.”

TikTok has been under scrutiny for years due to its Chinese ownership and concerns about government influence, a point of contention for both Democrats and Republicans who argue that it poses a risk to the personal information of American users.

Critics allege that the platform uses its algorithm to promote content supporting Palestine and the actions of Hamas while attempting to destabilize the country.

TikTok rejects these accusations and dismisses claims of bias as “baseless.”

In an emailed statement, the company said: “Our community guidelines apply equally to all content on TikTok and we strongly reject any of the baseless claims to the contrary. We’re committed to consistently enforcing our policies to protect our community.”

Accusations regarding TikTok’s endorsement of pro-Palestinian content, and calls for a ban, increased last week after Jeff Morris Jr., a tech venture capitalist and former executive with the dating app Tinder, wrote a series of posts on TikTok, highlighting data that he believes clearly shows that “Israel is losing the TikTok war.”

Morris discussed how high schoolers and college students are receiving what he called “incorrect information” about Hamas and Israel. He pointed out that the hashtag #standwithpalestine had accumulated 2.9 billion views, while videos with the hashtag "#standwithisrael" had only about 200 million.

Morris wrote: “When I engaged with one post on TikTok supporting opposing views, my entire feed became aggressively anti-Israel.”

He added that consequently “Israel is losing the TikTok war by a long shot.”

Experts and social media are undecided over the findings. How TikTok’s algorithm works has been the subject of controversy. 

TikTok data shows that over the past 30 days the hashtag #standwithpalestine was featured in 9,000 videos, accumulating more than 27 million views in the US. The hashtag #standwithisrael appeared in 5,000 videos, attracting over 43 million views, in the same period.

Of those using #standwithpalestine, nearly 60 percent were in the 18-24 age group, while 42 percent of those using #standwithisrael were 35 or older.

American news outlet NBC has hinted at the possibility of a “generational divide.”

Annie Wu Henry, a digital strategist who consults with political campaigns and organizations on TikTok, strongly rejects the idea that TikTok is influencing Generation Z users to adopt specific ideologies.

She believes that TikTok is unjustly being used as a “scapegoat,” with young people “being unfairly vilified.”

Social media companies have faced scrutiny for their management of content related to the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Some content creators have expressed concerns about their content not receiving the expected level of engagement, and there have been instances of account suspensions due to security concerns and technical glitches.

Meta last week temporarily suspended the prominent pro-Palestinian news account @eye.on.palestine, citing security concerns related to a potential hacking attempt.

Several Instagram users in early October complained that their posts and accounts were suspended or banned due to their pro-Palestinian content in the wake of Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The platform attributed this incident to a technical glitch.

TikTok’s guidelines prohibit content from “violent political organizations” such as Hamas, and state intolerance of hateful ideologies, such as antisemitism and Islamophobia, on the platform. However, the company has faced challenges in effectively identifying certain extremist content, as reported over the past year.

Topics: TikTok War on Gaza Israel US

Related

Malaysia to warn TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content
Media
Malaysia to warn TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content
Special Israel-Gaza: Social media users accuse Meta’s Instagram of censorship of pro-Palestinian posts
Media
Israel-Gaza: Social media users accuse Meta’s Instagram of censorship of pro-Palestinian posts

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview
Updated 03 November 2023
Tamara Turki
Follow

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview
  • Satirist and actor highlights the ongoing denial of Palestinian rights, excoriates ‘apartheid’ Israel
  • Morgan surprisingly slams Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for being ‘complicit in keeping Hamas in power’
Updated 03 November 2023
Tamara Turki

LONDON: Bassem Youssef delivered a history masterclass, in his inimitable satirical and subversive manner, in his second interview with Piers Morgan on Nov. 2 — highlighting that Palestinian rights were continually being denied by the powerful, “apartheid” state of Israel and its allies.

The two-hour Piers Morgan Uncensored interview has amassed over 6.6 million views since it was posted. It was a stark contrast to the stiffness of their viral interview on Oct. 17 which was heated, marred by signal delays, and saw Morgan struggling to respond to the Egyptian-American comedian’s satirical humor on the conditions Palestinians face under Israeli occupation.

This time the interaction between the two was noticeably warmer, with Morgan flying halfway across the world to meet with Youssef in a Los Angeles comedy club.  

Youssef is seen gifting the television host with a jug of olive oil from the West Bank, where centuries-old olive trees are passed down through generations and recognized as symbols of Palestinian national pride. 

Reflecting on their previous conversation, Morgan admitted that he was initially uneasy when Youssef used dark comedy to respond to his talking points on the war Israel has launched in occupied Gaza. 

“Then I realized what you were doing was very powerful. It was savagely satirical and extremely effective,” he added.

According to Youssef, satire does not push against talking points but rather exaggerates the reality of the situation. Laughter, he explained, was an effective way of emphasizing the extreme nature of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. 

Opening up further, Youssef confessed his initial refusal to appear on Morgan’s show was that he feared being critical of Israel would be “career suicide.”

“I left Egypt and came to America: the land of the free, the home of the brave. But I didn’t know that there was a fine print that you cannot speak about Israel,” Youssef said.

The comedian argued that the word antisemitism has been abused to smear anyone opposing Zionism. This, Youssef highlighted, even extends to Jewish peace advocates championing a free Palestine, who have been derogatorily branded as “self-hating Jews” or “Kapos,” a term denoting Jewish prisoners in Nazi camps who were forced to serve as guards.  

Youssef clarified that while he does not endorse celebrations post the Oct. 7 attacks, he explained why many viewed them as a victory over a “criminal state who has been killing their people while receiving backing by the international community.”

“These people from a very young age have seen that they are not being heard by the media and that the plight of their brothers and sisters in Palestine and the Arab world are not being heard,” he said.

“Is it right? No, but it is understandable,” he stated. 

Morgan seized the moment to clarify his stance on Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been a subject of fervent online debates. He said his talk show has served as a platform for some of the strongest pro-Palestinian voices in recent weeks.

Morgan’s interviews have generated millions of streams, which translate into significant financial rewards. The Yousef interview now appears to be his most lucrative one with 20 million viewers, far outnumbering those with Andrew Tate, Kanye West and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He revealed: “Seeing thousands of children being killed in Gaza, it fills me with utter horror.

“I find it very easy to condemn Israel turning off the water … off the power. I think it’s ridiculous that Israel should have that much power over millions of people that are not a part of their country. I think it’s terrible what’s happening in the West Bank. I think that the stuff there is completely easy to condemn.

“But can I hand on heart condemn Israel for trying to destroy Hamas for what they did on Oct. 7? That is where I’m struggling to condemn it because I believe they are right in trying to destroy Hamas.”

Morgan sought an answer to his own moral quandary about what constitutes a proportionate response for Israel to eliminate Hamas, to which Yousef responded: “I would give the Palestinians what they deserve.”

Youssef, a medical doctor, proposed a solution likening extremism to viruses.

“If a patient comes to you with the flu and you are the doctor. How can you treat that patient?” he asks Morgan before offering his own answer. “You give them nutrition, fluids and rest so that the immunity of the body gets rid of the virus on its own.”

“But if I (start beating) that patient with the flu with a sledgehammer … you are weakening the body and making them worse.” 

Youssef said that Israel has not only weakened the Palestinian body by making it unable to combat radicalism, but has “openly boasted” that it provided it funding.

In a surprising agreement, Morgan opined that Netanyahu was “complicit in keeping Hamas in power.”

Youssef maintained that Israel was not willing to make peace, but was intent on the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“It is not about (Israel PM Benjamin) Netanyahu. It is the policy of Israel not to give Palestinians their state. It’s always been there.”

He added: “Israel is a racist, apartheid country. It is projecting this shining example of secularism … so people can accept whatever they do. Because they look at Palestinians as lesser people. This is the whole point.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Bassem Youssef Piers Morgan

Related

‘Piers Morgan: Israel is ISIS,’ says Bassem Youssef in viral interview
Media
‘Piers Morgan: Israel is ISIS,’ says Bassem Youssef in viral interview
Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics
Offbeat
Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns
  • Tolga Sardan of T24, Dincer Gokce of Halk TV, and kisadalga.net columnist Cengiz Erdinc were detained for “spreading false information”
  • Reporters Without Borders said jailing Sardan sends a message to all journalists in Turkiye not to report on public authorities
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Free-speech advocates expressed their concerns on Thursday over a widening state crackdown on press freedom in Turkiye after the arrests of three high-profile journalists on accusations of “spreading false information.”

Tolga Sardan and Dincer Gokce were separately detained and charged on Wednesday, Turkish media reported. They were detained under the so-called “disinformation law” that was adopted last year, under which journalists and social media users face up to three years in prison if convicted.
A court jailed Sardan, 55, after the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into his reporting on the judicial system and the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT), according to the news portal T24 where he works.
The government’s Center for Combating Disinformation, run by the presidency’s Directorate of Communications, said an article by Sardan contained disinformation and was based on a nonexistent MIT report.
An Istanbul court banned access to Sardan’s article on the T24 news portal on Thursday.
“We are journalists. We do journalism. That’s all,” Sardan told reporters on Wednesday before being sent to the Sincan prison in Ankara.
Gokce, a reporter at opposition channel Halk TV, was released under judicial control measures on Wednesday afternoon, Halk TV said.
The measures include reading two books on “limitations of press freedom,” Gokce said during a live broadcast on Halk TV on Thursday.
Cengiz Erdinc, a columnist for the kisadalga.net news portal, was detained on Thursday on the instructions of the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office for “spreading false information” in the western province of Balikesir, state-run Anadolu Agency said.
“Pressure on media continues,” kisadalga.net said in a report on Erdinc’s detention.
The disinformation law partly targets those who spread what authorities decree to be false information online about Turkiye’s security to “create fear and disturb public order,” which Ankara says is needed to protect the public.
Free-speech advocates and opposition politicians say it censors dissent and a free press.
Left-wing daily BirGun said on Thursday that the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office had also launched a probe into it under the disinformation law, based upon a complaint by an owner of a construction company.
Three journalists from BirGun were summoned to testify for “spreading false information” and “slander and insult” over two separate stories published earlier this year, the daily said.
The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office has not issued any statement on the alleged probe.
Turkiye’s main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on social media platform X that the detention of the three journalists was “hostility toward free media.”
“This hostility is useless. You cannot hide the rot in the economy, the judiciary and therefore the state institutions,” he said.

Media chill
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative Erol Onderoglu told Reuters that jailing Sardan sends a message to all journalists in Turkiye not to report on public authorities.
More than 20 journalists, mostly local reporters, are being targeted by the “spreading false information” article added to the Turkish penal code last year, Onderoglu said.
RSF ranked Turkiye 165th out of 180 countries in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.
On Thursday, journalist associations demonstrated in Ankara to protest Sardan’s detention and demanded his release.
“The press is being tried to be silenced with censorship practices... (W)e will continue to speak out against corruption despite pressures and threats,” said a joint statement by eight journalism associations.
Sinan Aygul, a reporter in the eastern province of Bitlis, was the first journalist to be detained under the disinformation law, last December, after he had written on Twitter about the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.
Ozgur Ogret, Turkiye representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the disinformation law is “an alternative method for authorities to repress journalism when the usual methods by using the anti-terrorism law is not applicable.”
 

Topics: Turkiye Tolga Sardan Dincer Gokce T24 news portal Reporters Without Borders

Related

Palestine’s Journalists’ Syndicate slams Western media’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Gaza war
Media
Palestine’s Journalists’ Syndicate slams Western media’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Gaza war
At least 31 journalists, media workers killed in latest war between occupied Palestine and Israel: CPJ
Media
At least 31 journalists, media workers killed in latest war between occupied Palestine and Israel: CPJ

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: A journalist working for the Palestinian Authority’s television channel was killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on Gaza, his network reported, as war rages between Israel and Hamas.
“Our colleague Mohammed Abu Hatab fell as a martyr along with members of his family in an Israeli bombardment against his home in Khan Yunis” in the south of the territory, broadcaster Palestine TV station said.
Medical sources at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said at least 11 people were killed in the strike.
Since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.
The Palestinian journalists’ union says that 27 of its members have been killed in the territory since October 7.
Media representatives in Gaza, including AFP, used to work from offices in Gaza City.
But intense Israeli bombardments, which destroyed many buildings, forced news organizations to send their teams to the south, even as Israeli strikes hit targets across the entire territory.
The conflict raged for a 27th day Thursday after the October 7 attacks when Hamas militants stormed the border, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 240, Israeli officials say.
Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza saying 9,061 people have been killed, including 3,760 children.

Topics: War on Gaza

Latest updates

WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian
WhatsApp’s sticker creator generates image of armed child for prompts including ‘Palestine’: The Guardian
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Grill It’ - a fast-food chain in Saudi Arabia
AN photo
Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds
STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.