Chinese singer Victoria Song wears Zuhair Murad

DUBAI: Chinese singer and dancer Victoria Song stepped out this week in a voluminous head-turning Zuhair Murad gown at the 2023 Elle Style Awards in Hangzhou, China.
The star, who has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, wore a dress featuring a velvet bodice and a voluminous, organza fil coupe skirt from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s fall-winter 2023 collection.
The music sensation, who is famous for her hits “Up To Me,” “Blame On You” and “Star Tears” had her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup soft and minimal.
She accessorized her look with long tulle opera gloves and a glitzy diamond ring that she wore on her index finger.
Song, who is also an actress, model, host and author known for her work as the leader of South Korean girl group f(x), was not the only artist who championed an Arab designer at the event.
Actress Liu Shishi, best known for her roles in “Chinese Paladin 3” and “The Imperial Doctress,” opted for a beige heavily embellished gown by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
The dress was from Saab’s spring 2023 couture collection.
Actress Zhang Yuqi, also known as Kitty Zhang, championed Italian-Lebanese designer Tony Ward.
Yuqi, who is best known for her role as Mrs. Yuen in the 2008 film “CJ7” — which brought her media attention and kick-started her acting career, wore a one-shouldered black and gold dress that featured a thigh-high slit.
Murad has been in the spotlight this week on more than one occasion.
He shared a picture of US German model Heidi Klum’s newly unveiled sculpture at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The wax figure was wearing a colorful gown by the designer-to-the-stars. It was a blurred blue embellished mini-dress with cutout detailing at the chest.
Superstar Jennifer Lopez was also spotted wearing an ivory midi-dress featuring heart-shaped appliques from Murad’s pre-fall 2023 collection to an event that celebrated her partnership with Italian brand Intimissimi.
Lopez previously said of Murad in an interview with event entrepreneur Rabih Mokbel: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”
Murad’s clientele includes A-list celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Jessica Chastain and Chrissy Teigen.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub, in collaboration with Fashion Futures, set the stage for a five-day conference covering fashion, beauty, art, design, and luxury during its opening night on Thursday, offering a sneak peek into what fans can expect from this year’s conference in Riyadh’s historic JAX District.
The event — which runs until Nov. 7 — is being attended by a host of well-known industry leaders, trendsetters, celebrities and influencers from across the world, including Bahraini actress Amera Mohammed, “Saudi Idol” host Rajeh Alharthi, Saudi actress Khairiah Abulaban, and influencers Eleen Suliman, Hasan Ghoneim, Sultan Bin Abdullatif and Zainab Al-Khalifa.
Mai Badr, editor in chief of the event organizers, Hia Magazine, and Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, both highlighted the rapid growth of the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region at the event.
“When we launched the first edition of Hia Hub in 2021, we had a mission to become a leading lifestyle event, bringing together the biggest names in fashion, style, beauty, art and culture,” Badr told the attendees in her address. “Saudi Arabia’s cultural scene was thriving, and we are proud to see that this year’s Hia Hub is bigger than ever before, with an extensive five-day program of inspirational, informative, and insightful discussions, masterclasses, seminars and workshops.”
Polimoda, Arab Fashion Council join forces for GCC scholarship
Updated 04 November 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) has partnered with prestigious Italian fashion school Polimoda on a scholarship for aspiring professionals from the GCC for Polimoda's Masters in Fashion Brand Management program, commencing in April 2024.
They will also offer additional tutoring sessions for personal branding.
"When speaking with Jacob Adrian (CEO of AFC), I discovered an enormous possibility here in Dubai. It's become a hub for people to connect and for creative minds to express themselves freely," Massimiliano Giornetti, director of Polimda and the former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, told Arab News. He also believes it is fundamental for schools uniquely operating in Florence to lend their support to other professionals in fashion. "The idea of collaboration is a natural step in approaching and finding new talent who can come to Florence and learn from global professionals. They can return to the Middle East with a stronger and more precise identity," he said.
The program, on-site at their campus in Florence, will give students the creative and strategic tools they need to excel in the field. The course is based on three main pillars: “Vision,” which delves into a deeper understanding of the relationship between humans, society, and industries; “Management,” which discusses business models via strategic marketing; and “Communications,” which teaches students how to deliver compelling brand narratives. The faculty teaching the courses will be a combination of veteran industry professionals alongside guest lecturers and is spread over 700 contact hours. Once complete, graduates will be able to apply for various roles in brand management. On why Polimoda chose this course for a scholarship, Giornetti discusses the need for more consistency and authenticity among designers, saying: “It's crucial to establish and create a vision. It's important to have the possibility to come to a new place like our school in Florence, where we represent so many nationalities. So it's international by definition, where you create a connection with other students who share the same ideas, but at the same time, you're establishing your identity."
The application process will run from Nov. 1- Dec. 1. Candidates can complete the application on the Polimoda website by selecting the Polimoda Master Course in Fashion Brand Management (April 2024 edition).
Amir El-Masry nominated for best supporting actor at British Independent Film Awards
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry has been nominated for the best supporting performance gong at the British Independent Film Awards for his role in the movie “In Camera.”
Sharing the news with his 782,000 Instagram followers, he said: “Good news and yet it’s hard to celebrate given what is happening in the world right now. Heart is full and heavy.”
The film, which had its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, tells the story of Aden — played by Nabhaan Rizwan — a young actor locked in a cycle of nightmarish auditions. After he receives multiple rejections, Aden takes it upon himself to find a new part to play.
El-Masry starred in Netflix’s hit show “The Crown” as the young version of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of the late Princess Diana’s partner Dodi.
He also appeared in Netflix’s sci-fi drama “The One.” Released in March 2021, it is a TV series based on British author John Marrs’ novel of the same name.
In November 2021, he was named the best actor in feature-length film at the BAFTA Scotland awards for his part in the 2020 flick “Limbo,” in which he played a Syrian asylum seeker who finds himself living on a small Scottish island.
And in 2020, El-Masry was awarded a BAFTA Breakthrough Brits award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour
Having laid the foundations for the Saudi film industry, the pioneering filmmaker is now helping shape its future
Updated 03 November 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Eleven years ago, Saudi director Haifaa Al-Mansour gave the world its first glimpse of what Saudi cinema would become. At a time when movie theaters were still banned, filming permits were nearly impossible to obtain, and no one — let alone a woman — received any encouragement to pursue the artform, she produced her first feature film, “Wadjda.” It took her five years, but she delivered not only the first film shot entirely in the Kingdom, but its first masterpiece.
Today, much has changed — for both Al-Mansour and for Saudi film. Movies from the Kingdom are not only dominating the local box office, they’re making splashy debuts at major film festivals and trending worldwide on Netflix. Al-Mansour, meanwhile, has become one of the most in-demand television directors in Hollywood, helming episodes of hit series including “Archive 81,” “City of Fire,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” and “Bosch: Legacy.” But even with a packed schedule, her gaze has never left her home country, and the burgeoning talent that follows the path she first trod — maintaining a particular focus on the young women making film and television.
“Saudi Arabia is becoming a very hot market for film. And when things are this active, it’s very easy to push women to the side,” Al-Mansour tells Arab News. “There are so many men who want to take every piece of the pie. We need to be sure, in that landscape, that women have a place to succeed in a field that’s becoming more competitive. We need female Saudi voices in this conversation now more than ever.”
In October, Al-Mansour returned to Saudi Arabia to help ensure just that. Partnering with Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, Al-Mansour co-led a committee for the inaugural AlUla Creates Film Program, a platform created to nurture Saudi women filmmakers. Together with James Richardson and Jane Moore of Vertigo Films and Roua Almadani of Film AlUla, she selected four rising talents — Hana Alfasi, Maram Taibah, and sisters Raneem and Dana Almohandes — to receive $20,000 short film grants and mentorship.
The three projects chosen from a field of 85 submissions struck Al-Mansour, not just because of how refined their voices already were, but how distinct, showing that what a ‘Saudi film’ even looks like is still being defined.
“Behind each one of these ideas, you can really see the filmmaker, and that’s what excites me. They’re all personal stories, and the personal connection you feel is what makes them special, and makes them stand out from anything else,” says Al-Mansour.
“These are intimate stories from many different genres, but from a clearly female perspective. But what matters most is that they are distinct. Whether you are a male or female filmmaker, you have to have your own voice, your own subjects that you are passionate about. Why would the world come and listen to you? That perspective needs to come from your life experience, legacy, history, and heritage,” she continues. “You really need to dig inside yourself to find that. And once you find it, it’s still only the beginning.”
Those workshops in AlUla were a transformative experience for Al-Mansour too. Being around those young female filmmakers reignited the passion that drove her to make “Wadjda,” when she refused to take no for an answer all to tell a story that mirrored her own, about a young girl in Riyadh who wants to raise money to buy her own bicycle even though it is frowned upon for women to ride. Undeterred, she pursues her goal by any means necessary, trying everything she can to win a prize she has long dreamed of.
“Working with these young women was a wonderful experience, because it reminded me of when I first started, when everything was still thrilling,” Al-Mansour says. “The journey is still ahead of them. I was excited to feed off that energy, because after a while you become jaded in this industry. You want to just get the next project going.”
As far as the film industry has come for women in both the Arab world and globally, there is still a huge disparity in the output from their male counterparts. Even award-winning contemporary filmmakers such as Sofia Coppola, Kelly Reichardt and Jane Campion still struggle to gain support for most projects they helm, especially if it is a truly personal, unique story. Al-Mansour, is ahead of the curve of many of her contemporaries, but still struggles herself.
“The average woman filmmaker produces one film every 10 years in the West, let alone in Saudi Arabia. I’m lucky enough to have directed four films in my career, but a lot don’t get the chance to do that. It’s a struggle. The field has changed, the field is wider, but the opportunities are never as numerous as they may appear. People are conscious to promote women and there’s been huge progress, but there’s still a long way to go,” she says.
The reason Al-Mansour turned to television is not simply because Hollywood has seen how versatile a filmmaker she is and continues to call her for project after project. From a personal perspective, she’s driven to say yes to those calls specifically because she won’t let herself become the type of filmmaker who waits for years pushing for a passion project that may never come to fruition. She wants to be behind a camera whenever she can, so that when those projects finally happen, she’s an even better director.
“When I’m not working, I feel like I get rusty. I have to be able to get myself on set, or I might lose my knack for it. TV gives me the chance to work, to feed the hunger I have to do what I love, and I’m so grateful for it,” says Al-Mansour. “And the beauty of it is that I’m still learning something new every show — whether it’s working with zombies on ‘The Walking Dead’ or in comedies like ‘Florida Man.’ I’m so privileged to be able to work and learn from all these amazing people from a huge talent pool, the breadth of which you can never experience anywhere else.”
The chance to apply what she’s learned to her next film is just around the corner, she reveals to us.
“I have a crime movie set in Saudi Arabia that hopefully we’ll be able to film soon. We’re finalizing the funding from the Ministry of Culture,” she says. “There are exciting things coming soon, and I can’t wait for the world to see them.”
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe
Updated 03 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: South African chef Justin Pillay has been in the hospitality industry for 25 years, and has worked in several different countries, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Germany. In the latter, he briefly worked at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Vendôme.
He is now in Saudi Arabia, where he is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh. And, Pillay tells Arab News, he can see himself staying in the Kingdom for a long time.
“I really am enjoying Saudi Arabia. I love the speed at which the country is growing and developing. It’s an exceptionally exciting time when we’re able to push boundaries because we have access to some of the most amazing produce from all around the world as well as the incredible local produce,” he says.
Here, Pillay discusses his early mistakes, his top tips for amateurs, and why he loves a noodle stir-fry.
Q: When you started, what was the most common mistake you made?
A: It would be to do with the temperatures and textures of food. Because you are in a rush to get everything right, you don’t quite understand when things should be added, so you would generally undercook or overcook dishes.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?
Have as much fun as you can and be creative. Don’t be afraid to experiment with flavors and textures. That’s how you will learn the most. Take risks. You’re going to learn from it even if it doesn’t quite come out right.
There are some practical things too, like, try and make sure you have a good quality chef’s knife when you’re cooking. And use the right size cooking equipment.
Finally, season your food — and taste it — as you go along.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Ingredients like lemon juice, lime and vinegar are key because they add to the balance of flavor. Interestingly, if something tastes a bit acidic you can actually offset that with vinegar with a small combination of sugar. And, of course, salt, because it does enhance natural flavoring. I prefer Maldon salt because it’s got a natural sweetness.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?
I think it’s a bit difficult not to critique as a professional chef because you’re often comparing yourself to others, so you genuinely want to see whether you’re keeping up or whether you have room for improvement. So, critiquing doesn’t necessarily mean, ‘That’s a bad dish.’ A critique can be good as well. Wherever you go, there are some basics: The food should be clean; your table should be clean; the staff should be attentive. It’s not just about the food when you go out anymore, because there are so many options. I think we’re all looking for experiences, more than just an evening out.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I generally enjoy Asian-style cuisine: Thai food, Japanese food, Chinese food… I just enjoy the freshness of the cooking, the range of ingredients, and the flavor that you can get out of them. Even simple dishes have very clean and bold flavors.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
A noodle stir-fry with chicken or prawns — preferably prawns. It’s easy, and gives you maximum freshness because it’s a very quick cooking method. When they speak about ‘umami’ flavor in Japanese and Chinese cooking, which you get generally from the soy sauce and salty ingredients, I like that flavor profile. And I think it’s the quickest complete dish that you can get together with that flavor in it.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Number one is when people have a complaint and choose not to give you feedback on the day because they don’t want to engage with you to give you a chance to fix it. And then you end up seeing comments online. And then I’d say number two comes down to dietary requests. I completely understand medical dietary requests, and I understand lifestyle dietary requests. However, it does get challenging on the day if you’re not aware of someone coming in with dietary requests, and you have to alter a very well-planned dish. Because you have to change the dish completely from what we intended the guest to experience. Menu creation and recipe creation take hours and hours of training and practicing.
As a head chef, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid-back?
You learn over the years what works and what doesn’t work, so I’ve become very laidback in the kitchen. My approach is firm but fair. I do expect hard work to be put in and high-quality food to be produced. That’s demanding. But I do understand that mistakes will happen. Shouting in a kitchen doesn’t bring a team anything because you’re not going to get growth. Being approachable is critical.
Chef Justin’s potato and spinach paratha
INGREDIENTS: 500g flour, sieved; 250g braised yellow potato; 100g fried spinach; 35g sunflower oil; 75g butter; salt to taste; boiling water as needed to soften dough
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Place the butter, oil, salt and flour into a bowl.
2. Slowly mix in boiling water until you have a smooth, well-mixed dough.
3. Knead the dough and roll it into 50g balls, then flatten. Press the spinach potato filling into the centers, then close and roll into discs.
4. Fry, brushing with melted butter, until lightly brown and puffy on both sides.
5. Serve. (But this also keeps well in the freezer.)