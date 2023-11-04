Indonesia sends water purifiers, medical kits in first aid shipment to Gaza

You are here

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi oversee the dispatching of aid for Gaza, in Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2023. (Indonesian MoFA)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi oversee the dispatching of aid for Gaza, in Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2023. (Indonesian MoFA)
date 2023-11-04
  • Palestinian ambassador thanks Indonesia for its unwavering support
  • Indonesians say they are proud of their country’s commitment to stand with Palestinians
Natalia Laskowska
JAKARTA: The first consignment of Indonesian humanitarian assistance for Gaza left Jakarta on Saturday, consisting of medical equipment and water purifiers.
President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto oversaw the dispatching of aid from the Halim Perdanakusuma military airport.
“The humanitarian tragedy happening in Gaza is unacceptable and must stop immediately. I would like to reiterate that Indonesia will always stand by the Palestinian people,” the president said in a press conference.
Two military aircraft carrying the first batch of assistance, comprising 21 tons of medical kits, medicine, food, blankets, and water purification devices for hospitals in Gaza, were sent off on Saturday. A third cargo plane with 30 tons of aid is scheduled to be dispatched in the next three to four weeks.
“The aid is based on the needs in Gaza, for example, purifiers for drinking water, which over there is hard (to obtain),” Widodo said.
Israel laid a total siege on Gaza, cutting off food, fuel, water and power supplies, as it began a daily bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Deadly airstrikes, targeting residential buildings and hospitals, have already killed at least 9,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more.
Zuhair Al-Shun, Palestine’s ambassador to Indonesia, thanked the Indonesian government and people for their assistance and unwavering support.
“Indonesia is always behind Palestine,” he said. “We are proud of your people, very proud of His Excellency Joko Widodo, and also our sister, the minister of foreign affairs. She’s working and she’s fighting with us in the diplomacy field.”
In a social media post, the Indonesian foreign minister said the aid came from the government and the people.
“Indonesia will always stand with the Palestinian people,” she said. “This humanitarian assistance is a reflection of Indonesia’s solidarity.”
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.
“As an Indonesian citizen, I am proud and very happy when Indonesia becomes part of efforts to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine. We, the people, can only help with prayer and donations. We can’t do much more than that,” Erna Guspayanti, a homemaker in Jakarta, told Arab News.
“Hopefully, there will be good news from Palestine, and that they will be able to live well and free.”
Her friend, Handriani, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, was “touched and proud” of the “commitment of the Indonesian people to always support Palestine
“May we always be firm in our promise to fight with them, until they achieve their independence,” she told Arab News.

Updated 04 November 2023
  • Israeli ambassador’s comments mobilize online trolls against Frontline magazine
  • Envoy’s behavior is ‘unprecedented, unwarranted and unacceptable,’ journalists say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Israel is attempting to control the Indian media narrative on Palestine, journalists have warned, as they denounced a public attack by Tel Aviv’s envoy on one of India’s most prominent magazines.

Concerns over efforts to influence Indian journalists and their coverage of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza began to emerge last month, when groups of reporters from India suddenly started to fly to Tel Aviv, sharing footage showing them embedded with Israeli troops.

Those that Arab News spoke to have declined to comment on whether they were sponsored by the Israeli government but admitted they were facilitated by its security forces and obtained free visas.

Since the beginning of Israel’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, the Israeli ambassador in New Delhi has hosted regular briefings for Indian journalists and this week made a public statement widely seen as an attempt to interfere in their reporting.

In a letter dated Oct. 31, which he shared on social media on the same day, the envoy, Naor Gilon, accused Frontline, an English-language fortnightly published by The Hindu Group, of “importing fake news into the mainstream media.”

The ambassador’s comments came after the magazine, which is famous for in-depth reporting, published a story on the situation in Gaza that featured comments from both Israeli sources and a Hamas spokesperson.

Gilon wrote that interviewing Hamas was “shameful” and raised “serious doubt about journalistic standards and ethical considerations” and that he hoped that The Hindu “reflects on this incident and takes measures to ensure that future interviews are conducted with the rigor and integrity that your readers deserve.”

The authenticity of the letter was confirmed by Frontline editor Vaishna Roy, to whose email address it was sent.

Roy said she was very surprised by “the tone and the tenor” of the letter.

“There is a certain anger, which one doesn’t expect from a diplomatic position, an important position, as the ambassador to a country. There’s lack of restraint and (there is) a personal attack, which surprised me,” she told Arab News.

“We interviewed two Israeli voices and one former PLO spokesperson, and we interviewed the Hamas head of international relations ... As an editor I thought it is important to give both sides a hear.”

Although sent to Roy, the letter was addressed to Suresh Nambath, editor of The Hindu daily, which is owned by the same media group.

“Typically, one writes a letter to the editor, and we would publish it with our response. The ambassador sent it to my email ID but did not address me. When I pointed it out, he did not respond. Instead, the ambassador published the same letter online,” Roy said.

Multiple responses to the ambassador’s post, which Arab News reviewed, contained harassment and threats against the Frontline editor.

“It is unprecedented and it’s not a good omen. We’re seeing a sudden rise in a certain kind of propaganda, which refuses to admit a single voice of dissent,” Roy said.

“They are trying to control the narrative ... The reason why he went to social media is because he knew it would immediately set the troll army on me. And that is exactly what happened.”

Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English-language political magazine Hardnews, said he saw the same trend, which has also been facilitated by uncritical consumption of Western narratives in India.

“Our media follows the Western media. Many a time, they even carry reports that are contrary to our foreign policy. Many would believe that is a sign or a symbol of independent journalism, but that’s not true,” he told Arab News.

“The Western powers and Israel are trying to control the narrative and ensure that the Palestinian point of view never comes out.”

But despite this, a foreign official’s direct intervention in editorial matters has been seen as taking these efforts to yet another level — bordering encroachment.

“This is unwarranted and unacceptable to the Indian media,” said Umakant Lakhera, former president of the Press Club of India.

“The Israeli ambassador in India has no business, no right, to dictate terms and conditions to Indian media, and to preach the protocol of the ethics of journalism.”

He found the ambassador’s comments also “unethical” as they came from a representative of a state whose security forces have killed at least 31 Palestinian journalists in the past three weeks.

“Why have they been killed? Because they are giving the ground reality, they are reporting the ground situation,” Lakhera said.

The Israeli ambassador’s letter against Frontline’s editor and further activity on social media were not, however, the only recent incidents that made journalists raise their eyebrows.

“The same gentleman recently made an extraordinary claim that there was such enormous normal support for Israel in India after Oct. 7 that he could muster the whole contingent of Indians for the IDF,” said Anand K. Sahay, columnist and former editor of the Deccan Herald daily.

“Nevertheless, it is not a question of this ambassador alone. Israel’s ambassador to the UN has gone so far as to accuse the secretary-general of supporting terrorism,” Sahay told Arab News, referring to the Israeli UN representative’s call for the resignation of the organization’s chief, Antonio Guterres, who said that the Hamas attack “did not happen in vacuum.

“With America’s help, Israel has pretty much behaved like a terrorist state itself.”

Sahay hopes that as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “losing popularity day by day in his own country,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distance himself from him and his “outright militarist” government.

“If he does so, no ambassador of Israel in New Delhi will in the future be so impertinent as to go around lecturing the media in this obnoxious way,” he said.

Updated 04 November 2023
Ellie Aben
  • Out of 134 Philippine nationals in Gaza, only 43 registered for evacuation
  • So far, two Filipino doctors from MSF have left the besieged enclave
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Many Filipinos living in Gaza are unwilling to leave because their Palestinian spouses would be unable to join them, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Of the 136 Filipinos trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave three weeks ago, only two have been evacuated — doctors Darwin Dela Cruz and Regidor Esguerra, from the international aid group Médecins Sans Frontières, who entered Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.

The remaining 134 have all received clearance from Israeli authorities to leave, Foreign Affairs Department undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told reporters in Manila.

Evacuation has been complicated, as it requires clearance from Israel’s authorities and poses a risk, since Israeli planes are continuing their deadly strikes on Gaza, where they have already killed at least 9,200 people.

“The first batch of Filipinos will be leaving tomorrow,” De Vega said on Saturday. “There’ll be 20 of them and afterwards — it could be the next day or in the next two days — a batch of 23. We want it to be higher, hopefully.”

However, while 115 Filipinos were ready to return to their country a few days ago, many of them have now changed their minds, having learned that they would have to leave their Palestinian relatives behind, since Israel has not given them clearance to leave.

“So far, only 43 of the Filipinos have signified that they definitely want to leave Gaza,” De Vega said. “A lot of them do not want to leave their Palestinian spouses or parents.”

Most of the Filipinos in Gaza are permanent residents. Two-thirds of them are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there.

There is also a Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity who, since the beginning of the attacks, has categorically refused to leave her church in Gaza City, where hundreds of people have taken refuge.

“She is 63. Very brave,” De Vega told Arab News. “She has specified that her name should not be divulged, (asking) only that we pray for her and their safety.”

Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
  • The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured at just 18 kilometers deep 
  • Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage 
AFP

KATMANDU: Survivors of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal’s northwest in the middle of the night described sudden shaking followed by houses collapsing and burying entire families, as the death toll rose to 157 on Saturday.
Most of those killed were crushed by debris when their houses — usually made by stacking rocks and logs — crumbled under the force of the tremblor midnight Friday, local media reported.
While rescuers were scrambling to rush aid, operations were hampered by the fact that many of the mountainous villages could only be reached by foot. Roads were also blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Soldiers could be seen trying to clear the blocked roads.
The government is trying to get as much aid to the affected areas, Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said on Saturday. Tents, food and medicine were flown in as thousands became homeless overnight.
“I was fast asleep when all of a sudden it started shaking violently. I tried to run but the whole house collapsed. I tried escaping but half my body got buried in the debris,” said Bimal Kumar Karki, one of the first people to be brought to the regional hospital.
“I screamed, but every one of my neighbors was in the same situation and screaming for help. It took nearly a half-hour to an hour before rescuers found me,” he said.
Another injured man recovering in the hospital also described getting buried while he was asleep.
“I was asleep at night and around 10 or 11 at night it started shaking and the house caved. So many houses have collapsed and so many people have been buried,” said Tika Ram Rana, who had his head wrapped in a white bandage.
Besides aid, rescuers were focused on finding survivors.
Local television aired footage of troops recovering bodies while others helped dig out and carry the injured.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) . Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the capital, Katmandu.
In Jajarkot district, a mostly agricultural area, at least 105 people were confirmed dead while 52 were killed in the neighboring Rukum district, officials said. Another 184 were injured.
Security officials worked with villagers through the night to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. The death toll was expected to rise as communications were still cut off in many places, authorities said.
At the regional hospital in the city of Nepalgunj, more than 100 beds were made available and teams of doctors stood by to help the injured.
Apart from rescue helicopters, small government and army planes able to land in the short mountain strips were also used to ferry the wounded to Nepalgunj.
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal flew in on a helicopter with a team of doctors. Dahal had led an armed communist revolt in 1996-2006 that began in the districts that were hit by the quake.
The quake, which hit when many people were already asleep in their homes, was also felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.
Neighboring India offered to help in the rescue efforts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on social media that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.

Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
  • Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust combine every winter to blanket Delhi in a choking haze 
  • The crisis has persisted for decades and researchers blame smog for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths 
AFP

NEW DELHI: Schools were shut across India’s capital on Friday as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants.
Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket Delhi in a choking haze.
The public health crisis has persisted for decades and researchers have blamed the smog for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths across India.
Levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles — so tiny they can enter the bloodstream — were on Friday almost 35 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.
“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Delhi, one of the largest urban areas on the planet, is also regularly ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities.
Visible smog is a burden for residents through much of the year, but the problem peaks at the start of winter around the Hindu festival of Diwali.
The holy day coincides with the weeks when tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.
That practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi’s annual smog problem, worsening the impact of vehicle and industrial emissions.
It persists despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different clearing methods and threats of punitive action for those who defy burning bans.
Eye-stinging and lung-burning smog peaks from October to February when colder air traps pollution, with residents advised to wear face masks outside at all times.
“For the next two months it is going to be worst period,” Delhi resident Pradeep Dund told AFP.
“We cannot even breathe properly.”
Authorities regularly announce different plans to reduce pollution, for example by halting construction work, but to little effect.
India is hosting the Cricket World Cup and organizers have banned fireworks at matches in Mumbai and Delhi to avoid compounding hazardous air pollution levels.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday but canceled a scheduled Friday training session because of the haze, with little likelihood of the air clearing for their match.
“Some of us developed coughing, so there’s a risk factor,” Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud said, according to Indian daily Business Standard.
“We don’t want to get sick. We don’t know if things will improve.”
India captain Rohit Sharma told reporters Wednesday that the situation was “not ideal” for the tournament.
“Everyone knows that,” he said. “Looking at our future generation... it’s quite important that they get to live without any fear.”
A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
And the average city resident could die nearly 12 years earlier than expected due to air pollution, according to an August report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.
India is heavily reliant on polluting coal for energy generation. Its per capita coal emissions have risen 29 percent in the past seven years and it has shied away from policies to phase down the dirty fossil fuel.
The smog is also a major public health issue in neighboring Pakistan, where authorities in the city of Lahore ordered schoolchildren to wear masks during lessons from Thursday to help mitigate health problems.

Updated 04 November 2023
AP
  • Honduras is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s expanded offensive
AP

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: Honduras on Friday became the latest Latin American country to recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations as it condemned what it called genocide and other serious violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.
The Central American country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on X, formerly Twitter, that President Xiomara Castro had decided to immediately recall the ambassador in light of “the serious humanitarian situation the civilian Palestinian population is suffering in the Gaza Strip.”
Honduras is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s expanded offensive.
Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza. Chile and Colombia also recalled their own ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli offensive against Hamas militants.
The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,227, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.
Reina told The Associated Press that recalling the ambassador was a way to draw attention to the civilian situation in Gaza and said the government decided to pull him out until the situation was clearer. Relations with Israel remain stable and Honduran diplomats and staff will remain in the embassy, he added.
He noted the main points of a recent United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, respect for humanitarian law and to start a dialogue in search of peace.
“It is a position to say, in a way, that the situation of the innocent population concerns us,” Reina said.
In 2021, Honduras moved its embassy to the contested city of Jerusalem under then-President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is now awaiting trial on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
At the time, Honduras’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem was seen as an attempt by Hernández to curry favor with the Trump administration, which had moved the US embassy there in 2018.
Castro, a leftist, succeeded Hernández. Honduras’ first female president has tried to walk a line that aligns with other leftist governments in the hemisphere like Venezuela and Cuba, but without completely alienating the United States.
 

 

