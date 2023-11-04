Indonesia sends water purifiers, medical kits in first aid shipment to Gaza

JAKARTA: The first consignment of Indonesian humanitarian assistance for Gaza left Jakarta on Saturday, consisting of medical equipment and water purifiers.
President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto oversaw the dispatching of aid from the Halim Perdanakusuma military airport.
“The humanitarian tragedy happening in Gaza is unacceptable and must stop immediately. I would like to reiterate that Indonesia will always stand by the Palestinian people,” the president said in a press conference.
Two military aircraft carrying the first batch of assistance, comprising 21 tons of medical kits, medicine, food, blankets, and water purification devices for hospitals in Gaza, were sent off on Saturday. A third cargo plane with 30 tons of aid is scheduled to be dispatched in the next three to four weeks.
“The aid is based on the needs in Gaza, for example, purifiers for drinking water, which over there is hard (to obtain),” Widodo said.
Israel laid a total siege on Gaza, cutting off food, fuel, water and power supplies, as it began a daily bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Deadly airstrikes, targeting residential buildings and hospitals, have already killed at least 9,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more.
Zuhair Al-Shun, Palestine’s ambassador to Indonesia, thanked the Indonesian government and people for their assistance and unwavering support.
“Indonesia is always behind Palestine,” he said. “We are proud of your people, very proud of His Excellency Joko Widodo, and also our sister, the minister of foreign affairs. She’s working and she’s fighting with us in the diplomacy field.”
In a social media post, the Indonesian foreign minister said the aid came from the government and the people.
“Indonesia will always stand with the Palestinian people,” she said. “This humanitarian assistance is a reflection of Indonesia’s solidarity.”
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.
“As an Indonesian citizen, I am proud and very happy when Indonesia becomes part of efforts to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine. We, the people, can only help with prayer and donations. We can’t do much more than that,” Erna Guspayanti, a homemaker in Jakarta, told Arab News.
“Hopefully, there will be good news from Palestine, and that they will be able to live well and free.”
Her friend, Handriani, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, was “touched and proud” of the “commitment of the Indonesian people to always support Palestine
“May we always be firm in our promise to fight with them, until they achieve their independence,” she told Arab News.
