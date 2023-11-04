Riyadh translation forum promotes cross-cultural exchange

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission on Saturday concluded the third International Translation Forum 2023, focusing on the theme “Fostering Cross-Cultural Exchange.”

The forum promoted global cultural communication by highlighting the significance of the translation profession and its role in bridging cultures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two-day event took place at King Saud University and included 10 panel sessions on critical topics in the field of translation.







There were also 10 workshops designed to enhance the translation skills of attendees.

The forum’s first day focused on translation issues and professional experiences. On the second day, a panel discussed the sharing of the Saudi narrative with the world.

Furthermore, the forum included on-stage individual meetings where guest speakers shared their expertise on various translation industry topics, fostering knowledge and experience exchange.

Visitors engaged in discussions with both local and international translation experts through the “Talk with Experts” event. Experts shared their knowledge and guidance with visitors working in the industry.

The forum offered engagement with editorial translation, interpretation and audiovisual translation, all under the guidance of field experts.

An accompanying exhibition was also held to showcase prominent local and international translation institutions.

The forum concluded with a ceremony to honor the winners of the translation challenge, which the commission launched in October. Translators and visual content creators translated Arabic poems into a range of languages as part of the competition.

The commission aims to advance the Saudi translation sector, foster competition, improve communications and raise awareness of the role of the industry in bridging cultures.