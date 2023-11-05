You are here

Fierce fighting in Gaza as US envoy faces Arab anger


People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Fierce fighting in Gaza as US envoy faces Arab anger

People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
  • In his talks with Blinken, King Abdullah II of Jordan underlined that “the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to work toward a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution”
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel battled into the fifth week Saturday of its war to crush Hamas, showing no signs of letting up even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced a rising tide of anger in meetings with Arab foreign ministers.
Blinken reaffirmed US support for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting in Gaza to ensure desperate civilians get help a day after Israel’s hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the idea short shrift.
However, US President Joe Biden said progress had been made on securing a so-called “humanitarian pause,” without elaborating.
At a news conference in Amman about sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries, Blinken said: “The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses.”
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, whose country has been acting as the sole conduit for foreigners to escape the Gaza Strip and for aid to get in, called for an “immediate and comprehensive cease-fire.”
Hamas said late Saturday the evacuation of dual nationals and foreigners from Gaza was being suspended until Israel lets some wounded Palestinians reach Rafah so they can cross the border for hospital treatment in Egypt.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed encirclement of its largest city.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” inside Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
The ministry said at least 12 people had been killed when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.
“Bombs were falling on us, people got cut into pieces,” said Sajda Maarouf, a Palestinian woman sheltering in the school. “We want a truce, please, we are exhausted.”
The fighting has provoked anti-Israeli protests around the world, and political opposition from key regional powers, including influential Turkiye, which on Saturday recalled its ambassador from Israel.
Palestinian ally Turkiye had been mending torn relations with Israel until last month’s start of the Israel-Hamas war.
But Ankara’s tone hardened against both Israel and its Western supporters — particularly the United States — as the fighting escalated and the death toll among Palestinian civilians soared.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters he held Netanyahu personally responsible for the growing civilian death toll in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.
Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said the move was “another step by the Turkish president that sides with the Hamas terrorist organization.”
Hamas hailed the move and urged Ankara to “put pressure on President (Joe) Biden and his administration” so that “humanitarian and medical help can reach our besieged people in the Gaza Strip.”
Blinken is to begin a two-day visit to Turkiye on Sunday, the US State Department said. Thousands demonstrated in Istanbul on Saturday against his visit.

The Israeli military describes Gaza City as “the center of the Hamas terror organization,” but the US special envoy for aid assistance, David Satterfield, said between 350,000 and 400,000 civilians remained in the city and adjacent areas.
Overnight, Israeli ground forces launched “a targeted raid” to map tunnels and clear explosive traps in southern Gaza, where it has struck before but rarely sent in troops, the military said.
“The troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them,” it said.
Israel says it has struck 12,000 targets across the Palestinian territory since October 7, one of the fiercest bombing campaigns in recent memory.
A key focus of Blinken’s visit to Israel on Friday was to convince Netanyahu to enact “humanitarian pauses.”
Netanyahu rebuffed the proposal, saying he would not agree to a “temporary truce” until Hamas releases more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages it abducted during its October 7 attack.
Inside Israel, thousands of people protested on Saturday as pressure mounts on Netanyahu over his government’s lack of preparedness for the October 7 attacks and its handling of the hostage crisis.

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike on Friday hit an ambulance convoy near the territory’s largest hospital Al-Shifa, killing 15 people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.
Israel’s military said it had targeted an ambulance used by a “Hamas terrorist cell” and had “neutralized” those inside.
An AFP journalist saw multiple bodies beside the blood-splattered Palestinian Red Crescent vehicle.
The Red Crescent said a convoy of five vehicles had been destined for the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, when they were struck multiple times.
One vehicle had been transporting a 35-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds.
A senior White House official said Hamas had tried to use a US-brokered deal opening the Egyptian border crossing to get its cadres out.
“That was just unacceptable to Egypt, to us, to Israel,” the official said.

Blinken on Saturday held talks in Amman with his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all key players in the crisis.
In his talks with Blinken, King Abdullah II of Jordan underlined that “the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to work toward a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”
The US administration has said that it too backs a Palestinian state alongside Israel, but Netanyahu’s hard-right government is implacably opposed.
The Amman talks came amid mounting Arab anger over the civilian death toll in the war.
Jordan, which in 1994 became only the second Arab country after Egypt to make peace with Israel, recalled its ambassador from Israel on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.
 

 

Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters
Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
  • Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades said on Hamas’ Telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israel hostages were trapped under the rubble
  • Hamas, the Islamist Palestinian group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: The armed wing of Palestinian militant faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
Late last month, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.
Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Hamas’ telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israel hostages were trapped under the rubble.
“It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza,” he said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the statement. The Israeli army declined to comment.
The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two US officials said on Thursday.
Hamas, an armed Islamist group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held.

Protesters mass outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's house as anger grows

Protesters mass outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's house as anger grows
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Protesters mass outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's house as anger grows

Protesters mass outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's house as anger grows
  • A poll released on Saturday showed more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign
  • He has so far not accepted personal responsibility for the failures that allowed the surprise Hamas assault on Oct. 7
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Police held back protesters outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, amid widespread anger at the failures that led to last month’s deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on communities around the Gaza Strip.

Waving blue and white Israeli flags and chanting “Jail now!,” a crowd in the hundreds pushed through police barriers around Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.
The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.
Netanyahu has so far not accepted personal responsibility for the failures that allowed the surprise assault which saw hundreds of Hamas gunmen storm into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking at least 240 hostage.
As the initial shock has faded, public anger has grown, with many families of the hostages held in Gaza bitterly critical of the government response and calling for their relatives to be brought home.
In Tel Aviv, thousands demonstrated, waving flags and holding photographs of some of the captives in Gaza and posters with slogans like “Release the hostages now at all costs” while crowds chanted, “bring them home now.”
Ofri Bibas-Levy, whose brother, along with his four-year-old son Ariel and 10-month-old son Kfir were taken hostage by Hamas, told Reuters that she came to show support for her family.
“We don’t know where they are, we don’t know what condition they are kept in. I don’t know if Kfir is getting food, I don’t know if Ariel is getting enough food. He is a very small baby,” said Bibas-Levy.
Since the attack, Israel has launched an intense air and ground offensive in Gaza, killing more than 9,000 people, health authorities in the Hamas-run area say, and reducing large areas of the enclave to rubble.
Even before the war, Netanyahu had been a divisive figure, fighting corruption charges, which he denies, and pushing through a plan to curb the powers of the judiciary that brought hundreds of thousands to the streets to protest.
On Saturday, a poll for Israel’s Channel 13 Television found 76 percent of Israelis thought Netanyahu, now serving a record sixth term as prime minister, should resign and 64 percent saying the country should hold an election immediately after the war.
When asked who is most at fault for the attack, 44 percent of Israelis blamed Netanyahu, while 33 percent blamed the military chief of staff and senior IDF officials and 5 percent blamed the Defense Minister, according to the poll. (Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Ros Russell and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Updated 04 November 2023
Raed Omari
US rejects Arab demand for urgent Gaza truce at Jordan ministerial meeting

US rejects Arab demand for urgent Gaza truce at Jordan ministerial meeting
Updated 04 November 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: A demand by Jordan and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was rejected by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Amman on Saturday.

Blinken said that a truce would be counterproductive, and made clear the furthest he would go was support for a humanitarian pause to allow the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians from the besieged enclave.

“It is our view now that a ceasefire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7,” Blinken told a news conference after the talks, referring to the militant group’s attack on southern Israel that triggered the latest Gaza conflict.

Foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, and a senior Palestinian official met with Blinken after holding a separate consultative meeting earlier and another with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan from the UAE, Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, and Hussein Al-Sheikh from the Palestine Liberation Organization.

According to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting reaffirmed Arab calls for an “immediate” ceasefire and “undisrupted” delivery of relief assistance as part of efforts to stop the war.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Shoukry and Blinken, Safadi said that “slaughter and war crimes need to stop, and also the immunity given to Israel before the international law.”

He called for “immediate” delivery of aid into Gaza and a halt to Israeli displacement of Palestinians, and also voiced alarm at the situation in the occupied West Bank, where “settlers are permitted to kill innocent Palestinians.”

Shoukry also raised concerns over the mounting civilian toll in Gaza, describing it as “collective punishment,” and saying that “the slaughter of civilians cannot be justified in (any) terms even as self-defense.”

The Egyptian foreign minister called for an “immediate ceasefire without any condition,” and said that Israel needs to end its violations of international humanitarian law.

He also highlighted “double standards” in dealing with the mounting civilian toll, saying: “Arab blood is no less worthy.”

Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s support for “humanitarian pauses” to ensure civilians receive assistance.

The senior US envoy said that he agreed with his Arab counterparts on the need for aid corridors, acknowledging that what has so far entered Gaza is “inadequate.”

Asked why Washington is failing to exert pressure to stop the killing of civilians, Blinken said that “Israel has the right to defend itself, but also to take means to ensure the protection of civilians and minimize harm to them.”

He claimed Hamas “embeds itself” within the civilian population, and is using civilian infrastructure as command centers and for ammunition storage.

“But Israel has an obligation to defend civilians. This is what I told the Israelis,” he said.

Washington’s top diplomat said that he is saddened to see bodies of children pulled from the rubble in Gaza. “I am a father and I have children and I know how it feels.”

Ending the press conference, Safadi said: “Self-defense? How would you explain this term to a father who is unable to protect his children and find shelter for them, not even in a refugee camp, a hospital or a UN organization?”

Before meeting Blinken, King Abdullah told the foreign ministers “to maintain Arab coordination and speak in one voice to the international community regarding the dangerous escalations in Gaza.”

He added: “Arab states have the responsibility of pushing the international community and world powers to stop the war on Gaza, allow the uninterrupted delivery of aid, and protect civilians.”

The king warned that continued fighting would lead to an “explosion in the region,” a statement said.

The Jordanian ruler also urged constant support for international relief organizations working in Gaza, especially UNRWA.

He reiterated that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution.

Updated 05 November 2023
Raed Omari
Blinken rejects Arab demand for urgent Gaza truce

Blinken rejects Arab demand for urgent Gaza truce
Updated 05 November 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: A demand by Jordan and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was rejected by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Amman on Saturday.

Blinken said that a truce would be counterproductive, and made clear the furthest he would go was support for a humanitarian pause to allow the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians from the besieged enclave.

“It is our view now that a ceasefire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7,” Blinken told a news conference after the talks, referring to the militant group’s attack on southern Israel that triggered the latest Gaza conflict.

Foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, and a senior Palestinian official met with Blinken after holding a separate consultative meeting earlier and another with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan from the UAE, Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, and Hussein Al-Sheikh from the Palestine Liberation Organization.

According to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting reaffirmed Arab calls for an “immediate” ceasefire and “undisrupted” delivery of relief assistance as part of efforts to stop the war.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Shoukry and Blinken, Safadi said that “slaughter and war crimes need to stop, and also the immunity given to Israel before the international law.”

He called for “immediate” delivery of aid into Gaza and a halt to Israeli displacement of Palestinians, and also voiced alarm at the situation in the occupied West Bank, where “settlers are permitted to kill innocent Palestinians.”

Shoukry also raised concerns over the mounting civilian toll in Gaza, describing it as “collective punishment,” and saying that “the slaughter of civilians cannot be justified in (any) terms even as self-defense.”

The Egyptian foreign minister called for an “immediate ceasefire without any condition,” and said that Israel needs to end its violations of international humanitarian law.

He also highlighted “double standards” in dealing with the mounting civilian toll, saying: “Arab blood is no less worthy.”

Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s support for “humanitarian pauses” to ensure civilians receive assistance.

The senior US envoy said that he agreed with his Arab counterparts on the need for aid corridors, acknowledging that what has so far entered Gaza is “inadequate.”

Asked why Washington is failing to exert pressure to stop the killing of civilians, Blinken said that “Israel has the right to defend itself, but also to take means to ensure the protection of civilians and minimize harm to them.”

He claimed Hamas “embeds itself” within the civilian population, and is using civilian infrastructure as command centers and for ammunition storage.

“But Israel has an obligation to defend civilians. This is what I told the Israelis,” he said.

Washington’s top diplomat said that he is saddened to see bodies of children pulled from the rubble in Gaza. “I am a father and I have children and I know how it feels.”

Ending the press conference, Safadi said: “Self-defense? How would you explain this term to a father who is unable to protect his children and find shelter for them, not even in a refugee camp, a hospital or a UN organization?”

Before meeting Blinken, King Abdullah told the foreign ministers “to maintain Arab coordination and speak in one voice to the international community regarding the dangerous escalations in Gaza.”

He added: “Arab states have the responsibility of pushing the international community and world powers to stop the war on Gaza, allow the uninterrupted delivery of aid, and protect civilians.”

The king warned that continued fighting would lead to an “explosion in the region,” a statement said.

The Jordanian ruler also urged constant support for international relief organizations working in Gaza, especially UNRWA.

He reiterated that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution.

UAE says US should push for quick end to war in Gaza

People wave Palestinian flags in central Milan during a protest in support of Palestinians on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
People wave Palestinian flags in central Milan during a protest in support of Palestinians on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters
AFP
Follow

UAE says US should push for quick end to war in Gaza

People wave Palestinian flags in central Milan during a protest in support of Palestinians on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
  • “US involvement will be seen by when we end this war, the quicker, the better, and whether we can have another sort of process at problem-solving, at issue solving,” he said at a policy conference in Abu Dhabi
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters AFP

ABU DHABI: The diplomatic adviser to the president of the UAE on Saturday said the US needs to push for a quick end to the Israel-Hamas war and that a new process must be found for the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian issue or the US would be seen as ineffective.
Anwar Gargash also said that Israel’s policy of containment, which has been the “hallmark” of the Palestinian issue for the past two decades, had failed and called for a new approach that addresses refugees, borders, and East Jerusalem.
“US involvement will be seen by when we end this war, the quicker, the better, and whether we can have another sort of process at problem-solving, at issue solving,” he said at a policy conference in Abu Dhabi.
“If this crisis continues, and especially the humanitarian side, and if this crisis brings us back full circle to the old containment policy of pre-Seventh of October, I think the American role here is not going to be, forget right and wrong, is not going to be seen as effective,” Gargash added.
His remarks came as a senior White House official said in Washington that talks were being held on a “very significant” pause in the Middle East conflict to win the release of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas.
“It is something that is under a very serious and active discussion. But there is no agreement as of yet to get this done,” the official said.
The US official said “nobody knows” the exact number of hostages, adding that it was “well over 100 and maybe over 200.”
To get that many people out “is going to require a fairly significant pause in hostilities.”
But the official warned: “There’s no guarantee a) that is going to happen or b) when it’s going to happen.”

 

Fierce fighting in Gaza as US envoy faces Arab anger
People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
