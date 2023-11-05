You are here

ACES brings indoor 5G coverage to Red Sea International Airport

Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems, an international neutral host operator and digital infrastructure provider, and Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations — The Red Sea and Amaala — have joined forces to revolutionize the connectivity experience at Red Sea International Airport. This ground-breaking collaboration provided the first indoor 5G coverage at the airport for all mobile network operators in the Kingdom, including stc, Mobily, Zain, Virgin Mobile, Lebara, Salam Mobile, and RedBull Mobile.

Under the neutral host model, ultra-high-speed 5G coverage is delivered through a robust shared infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity for subscribers of all licensed service providers in the Kingdom. This collaborative effort between ACES and Red Sea Global reaffirms their commitment to enhancing the indoor 5G experience and supporting mobile network operators in their quest to provide top-notch services.

Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO of ACES, said: “As a neutral host operator, we reduce investment costs and improve the quality of services. We are proud to collaborate with Red Sea Global to set up a neutral host ecosystem and support mobile network operators in enhancing their ultra-high-speed indoor 5G coverage.”

This collaboration aligns perfectly with Red Sea Global’s core values and its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. 

Dr. Ahmed Alsohaily, group head of technology at Red Sea Global, emphasized the importance of ambitious partnerships, saying: “We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism, adopting 100 percent renewable energy at our two destinations, and working toward achieving a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. Our collaboration with ACES aims to set a new standard for the connectivity of airports and hotels in Saudi Arabia and is a continuation of RSG’s global leadership in deploying the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network.”

The introduction of the new indoor 5G shareable solution at Red Sea International Airport enhances the overall 5G network performance. With 80 percent of mobile data usage happening indoors, having reliable indoor cellular coverage has become a vital component of the digital infrastructure. ACES’ neutral host solution empowers mobile network operators to deploy indoor networks faster, providing their subscribers with a superior indoor 5G experience characterized by ultra-high speeds. This cutting-edge technology guarantees reliable performance for users, catering to their increasing data requirements at such an iconic project in the Kingdom.

The Red Sea is on track to welcome its first guests this year. The Red Sea International Airport is now operational, receiving its first flights last month, and the first two hotels are taking bookings. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure.

Leejam Sports achieves record-breaking profits in Q3

Leejam Sports achieves record-breaking profits in Q3

Arab News

Leejam Sports Company, the largest operator of fitness centers in the Middle East and North Africa, achieved record-breaking results in terms of revenue and net profits in Q3 2023, with SR348 million ($92.76 million) and SR92 million, respectively. This represents a year-on-year increase of 32 percent and 35 percent, compared to Q3 2022. These results follow the strong performance and record profits Leejam reported in the first half of the year, where the exceptional performance in Q3 contributed to the results for the first nine months of 2023, reaching SR927 million in revenue, an increase of 27 percent, and SR227 million in net profits, a rise of 51 percent compared to the same period in 2022. A total of 448,000 members registered by the end of September 2023, marking the highest figures ever recorded for both the male and female sectors.

NUMBER

448,000

members registered with Leejam Sports’ centers by the end of September 2023, marking the highest figures ever recorded for both the male and female sectors.

Adnan Al-Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “Leejam Sports has maintained consistent profit growth throughout 2023, setting record levels across all financial indicators during Q3, which culminates in continued exceptional performance since the beginning of the year. Much of this strong and continuous performance is attributed to the company’s product quality, diverse services, integrated strategy for attracting members from all segments, and its commitment to enhancing the customer journey and enriching their experience. The opening of 11 new centers since the end of September 2022 demonstrates the company’s dedication to expanding access to a variety of sports activities, contributing to building a vibrant community that promotes health, happiness, and activity in all areas it serves.”

Profits across sectors
1. Male centers: The segment revenues for the current year’s Q3 and the first nine months reached SR263 million and SR696 million, with an increase of 33 percent and 27 percent, respectively. The number of male members reached 348,000 by the end of Q3, a historical high.

2. Female centers: The segment revenues for the current year’s Q3 and the first nine months reached SR84 million and SR224 million, with an increase of 31 percent and 31 percent, respectively. The number of female members reached 100,000 by the end of Q3, a historical high.

3. Corporate sector: The growth in corporate segment revenues is partly attributed to the improved onboarding experience for sector members through easy, seamless, and multi-channel digital services.
Leejam’s operating profits saw significant growth in Q3 and the first nine months of the year, despite increased sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative costs, including expenses related to hiring and investments in new technologies. The company’s profits before accounting for depreciation, amortization, interest, zakat, and taxes increased by 34 percent and 32 percent during Q3 and the first nine months of the year, amounting to SR191 million and SR481 million, respectively, driven by higher operating profits. Additionally, the company also recorded its highest-ever deferred revenue balance, propelled by increased subscription sales during the successful promotional campaign for Saudi National Day in September. Membership and subscription revenues showed growth during Q3, reaching SR305 million, a 30 percent increase compared to Q3 2022.
This increase can be attributed to the continuous and comprehensive improvement of customer experiences across all membership categories.

 

Honeywell receives first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Dubai HQ

Arab News

Honeywell announced that its regional headquarters in Dubai, is its first office globally to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute. The rating recognizes the holistic approach taken by Honeywell to support employee and occupant well-being, including creating a healthier indoor environment, as well as implementing health and wellness policies.
“We’re proud to receive this WELL Health-Safety Rating by IWBI at our Dubai office, which demonstrates our commitment to providing our colleagues and visitors with a healthier environment where they can feel more comfortable and productive,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell, Middle East and North Africa. “Securing this rating is the output of work and investment by our team to improve the quality of our office’s environment and is indicative of the types of investments we are seeing customers in the Middle East region and globally make to better meet the needs of today’s workforce.”

HIGHLIGHT

Honeywell achieved the rating for its efforts to improve the building’s IAQ by reducing particulate exposure and managing mold and moisture levels, as well as water quality monitoring.

The 18,700-square-foot facility located in Emaar Business Park, Dubai, incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management and indoor air quality technologies — all of which gave the building an edge in the WELL Health-Safety Rating assessment.
Honeywell achieved the rating for its efforts to improve the building’s IAQ by reducing particulate exposure and managing mold and moisture levels, as well as water quality monitoring. Cleaning procedures and efforts to reduce contact with surface areas through frictionless access were also recognized.
Honeywell’s advanced and ready-now Healthy Buildings portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building. Additionally, as a WELL Enterprise Provider, Honeywell delivers a comprehensive suite of WELL solutions at the enterprise scale to help improve quality of life inside buildings.
“Honeywell solutions go beyond providing operational efficiencies by also supporting the overall occupant experience,” said Phil Daniell, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa.
“This recognition is a great example of how our ready-now solutions can demonstrably help organizations across the region to prioritize and improve indoor environments and boost their building operations to achieve ESG targets and support broader national sustainability goals.”
“Honeywell’s leading efforts to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating highlight the critical role that buildings, and those that own and operate them, can play in supporting people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Prateek Khanna, chief operating officer, IWBI. “At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with Honeywell as it leads the way in helping drive transformative action in the UAE and globally.”

 

Bahrain airport promotes breast cancer awareness

Bahrain airport promotes breast cancer awareness

Arab News

Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, launched an extensive community-focused breast cancer awareness campaign, which ran throughout the month of October. Held under the theme, “Early detection saves lives,” the company took a proactive approach to promote community well-being while empowering the local community with essential knowledge about breast health, self-care and collective action.
Breast cancer affects millions globally, and knowledge is the first line of defense in the fight against this disease. Bahrain Airport Company, as part of its well-being commitment, is deeply committed to this cause, and raised awareness through its partnerships with local healthcare institutions such as the Bahrain Specialist Hospital via on-site check-up stations at BIA. All passengers and BIA staff had the opportunity to undergo basic screenings and medical consultation at this special check-up station.

FASTFACT

Bahrain Airport Company undertook a unique approach to generating awareness about breast health with the introduction of a ‘pink passport’ at BIA check-in counters.

In addition, the company undertook a unique approach to generating awareness about breast health with the introduction of a “pink passport” at BIA check-in counters.
Widely distributed to all passengers departing from the airport throughout the month of October, the pink passport is in line with the company’s support for breast cancer awareness, with critical information for passengers to learn about early detection tips, self-care advice and exclusive screening offers, which included breast ultrasound and breast mammogram with consultation from Bahrain Special Hospital.
Commenting on the campaign, Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah, chief executive officer at Bahrain Airport Company, said: “Breast cancer awareness is part of our sustainability commitment that is aligned with our community responsibility to care about our passengers and employees. Our aim is not only to raise awareness about this cause but to get everyone to learn about breast health and take proactive action of prioritizing regular check-ups for themselves and their loved ones. Early detection can save lives, and together we can make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer and promote the importance of self-care within our community.”

 

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company

Arab News

Saudi Information Technology Company, a PIF-owned company, announced at the Future Investment Initiative 2023 in Riyadh an agreement with the US-based Privafy Inc. to establish a new joint venture under the commercial brand METRAS. The JV will be specialized in the localization of world-class, next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including the launch of innovative extended detection and response offering.

The partnership aims to transfer and localize technologies and knowledge, build national capabilities in cybersecurity, and develop local technical content in line with the overarching objectives of the Public Investment Fund Program (2021–2025). The new JV is a testament to SITE’s position in the local and regional markets, leveraging its strategic partnerships to upskil local capabilities as befitting the market dynamics.

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom's net-zero goals

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom's net-zero goals

Arab News

Honeywell hosted its inaugural Middle East Sustainability Summit in Saudi Arabia, aimed at accelerating collaboration on technology development and best practice in support of the Kingdom’s — and wider region’s — ambitious sustainability goals.
The summit provided a forum for discussion on latest technologies and innovation pathways toward a sustainable energy transition and on driving the decarbonization of industry, in line with MENA Climate Week and COP28.
Held in October, the event, under the theme of “Helping Make Sustainable More Attainable,” was attended by senior executives from key entities including Aramco, Saudi Electric Company and Saudia, as well as the Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment.
Senior leadership from Honeywell was also in attendance, including Lucian Boldea, president and CEO of performance materials and technologies, who hosted an executive roundtable during the event, as well as Anant Maheshwari, president and CEO of global high growth regions, and Abdullah Al-Juffali, president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Also attending the summit was Fai Al-Sanea, a senior engineering supervisor at Honeywell, who is working to support more women in Saudi Arabia to pursue engineering careers. Al-Sanea was recently recognized with an “Engineering Leader Under 40” award by media platform Control Engineering.

FASTFACT

The event was attended by senior executives from key entities including Aramco, Saudi Electric Company and Saudia, as well as the Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment.

During the event, attendees participated in keynote presentations, roundtable discussions and technology breakouts across a range of topics. This included presentations on latest advancements in sustainable aviation fuel, efficient refining solutions, emissions management, energy storage, low global warming potential refrigerants, and digitization technologies for buildings and industry.
“We launched our inaugural Middle East Sustainability Summit to support the key priority of sustainability strategies across the region, which is one of partnerships,” said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager for Honeywell PMT, Middle East and North Africa. “We have a portfolio of technologies available today to help Saudi Arabia and the wider region meet their ambitious sustainability goals, but it is through cross-sector collaboration that the full potential of technology can be realized. We are delighted to have hosted visionary leaders from across the Kingdom’s industries and sectors, to share best practice ideas for leveraging technologies as a key enabler of the road to net-zero by 2060.”
“Saudi Arabia has a leadership position in global sustainability goals through its transformative initiatives, including the Circular Carbon Economy National Program, Saudi Green Initiative and Net-Zero 2060 pledge,” said Al-Juffali. “We are proud of our seven decades of technology advancement and localization in the Kingdom and remain committed to supporting its economic growth through automation and digitization, creating more career opportunities for Saudi nationals, and accelerating the drive toward net-zero.”
Honeywell supports the digitization of industries in Saudi Arabia through its dedicated workforce, processes and technologies that accelerate automation and advance sustainability objectives. Fifty percent of Honeywell’s Saudi-led workforce in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals and, of those, 25 percent are women — many of whom are engineers directly supporting key Saudi Aramco projects.

