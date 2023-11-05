You are here

  Saudi Arabia's R&D investment hits $5.1bn in 2022 

Saudi Arabia's R&D investment hits $5.1bn in 2022 

Saudi Arabia’s R&D investment hits $5.1bn in 2022 
Notably, the education sector was allocated SR558 million, making up the remaining 3 percent of the R&D investment. Shutterstock
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s R&D investment hits $5.1bn in 2022 

Saudi Arabia’s R&D investment hits $5.1bn in 2022 
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s investment in research and development soared to SR19.2 billion ($5.1 billion) in 2022, marking a 32.7 percent increase from the previous year, according to a recent report. 

The Research and Development Statistics Report for 2022, published by the General Authority for Statistics, revealed that the government sector infused SR11.1 billion into R&D, constituting 58 percent of the nation’s total R&D budget.

Furthermore, the private sector also showed a strong commitment to research, contributing SR7.5 billion, which accounts for 39 percent of the overall funding. 

Notably, the education sector was allocated SR558 million, making up the remaining 3 percent of the R&D investment.

GASTAT’s data also highlighted a significant increase in the country’s research talent pool, with the number of researchers in the Kingdom rising by 21.6 percent to 30,160 individuals in 2022.  

Of these, the education sector employed the majority, with 89 percent or 26,750 researchers, bolstering the country’s academic research capabilities. 

The private sector and the government sector followed with 6 percent and 5 percent, totaling 1,810 and 1,590 researchers, respectively. 

In 2022, the workforce in R&D reached 43,960, with the education sector employing the majority at 84 percent or 36,930 individuals. The private sector accounted for 10 percent of R&D employees, totaling 4,440, while the government sector comprised 6 percent, with 2,580 employees in the field. 

This data indicates a strategic shift in Saudi Arabia toward a knowledge-based economy, aligning with the government’s Vision 2030 to foster innovation and diversify away from oil dependence. 

Saudi Arabia’s R&D growth supports the overarching goal to increase the sector’s share in the gross domestic product by $16 billion by 2040, as outlined by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a comprehensive research, development, and innovation strategy unveiled last year.  

The initiative aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global innovation leader, with plans to allocate annual investments equivalent to 2.5 percent of the nation’s GDP to this vital sector by 2040. 

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East's Sustainability Leaders' list 

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s prominent companies have been acknowledged for their environmental initiatives, securing top positions on Forbes Middle East's Sustainability Leaders list. 

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma'aden, have emerged as leaders in the sector.  

The manufacturing and industrial field is one of 11 key industries categorized, with SABIC taking the top spot, followed by Ma’aden. 

Among the 100 companies featured on Forbes Middle East’s list, 44 are based in the UAE, 22 hail from Saudi Arabia, and 10 represent Qatari businesses. 

Moreover, 12 international corporations with regional offices in the UAE and Egypt have secured five entries, while Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman also made notable appearances. 

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge
Updated 28 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge
Updated 28 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia has been acknowledged for its commitment to sustainability in the 2nd annual Sustainable Flight Challenge organized by the global aviation alliance SkyTeam. 

At an award ceremony held in Atlanta, Saudia was recognized for “Most Innovative Ground Operations” and “Best Employee Engagement and Collaboration” in the management of flights across short, medium, and long-haul routes. This victory marks the airline’s second consecutive win in the challenge. 

Saudia said it remains dedicated to implementing measures that boost the reduction of carbon emissions, preserving the environment, and exploring alternative fuel sources. 

The airline was also nominated for the “Greatest Carbon Reduction” award in the medium-haul flights category.

Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 

Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 

Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development has contributed over SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) to Oman’s economy since initiating financing for projects in the sultanate 46 years ago. 

According to the fund’s CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, the Saudi financier has supported numerous development projects in Oman since 1977, covering areas such as infrastructure, transportation, education, health, water, and energy. 

In an interview with the Oman News Agency, Al-Marshad expressed optimism about the ongoing collaborative efforts between the fund and Oman in advancing their development goals. 

Furthermore, Al-Marshad revealed that the fund has recently concluded an agreement to provide financing for the construction of infrastructure within the integrated economic zone in Al-Dhahirah, with an estimated amount of approximately SR1.2 billion.  

He emphasized that the project’s implementation will commence in the first quarter of 2024. 

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has achieved its highest-ever handling rate, successfully processing 511,348 standard containers in October. 

The positive growth underscores the Saudi Ports Authority’s, also known as Mawani, continued commitment to improving the maritime transportation sector. 

This comes as the national body aims to increase the handling capacity to 40 million standard containers and elevate the Kingdom’s market share in regional transshipment to 45 percent by 2030.  

The objective aligns with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.

The Jeddah port has further cemented its role as a leading port on the Red Sea Coast for transit maritime trade and container and goods transshipment. This achievement surpasses its previous processing record of 491,197, established in July of this year. 

Egypt's PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 

Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 

Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Egypt’s economic landscape faced fresh challenges in October as the North African country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to a five-month low, standing at 47.9.  

The S&P Global Egypt PMI report reflected a 0.8-point decline from the previous month’s 48.7, signaling a deterioration in the non-oil private sector.  

Furthermore, new order intakes plunged deeper into negative territory, with an increasing number of companies reporting a decrease in new work, as indicated in the report. 

Concurrently, employment numbers experienced a modest decrease, the fastest rate of decline since February, while inventory levels fell. 

On a more positive note, backlogs of work increased in October, though to a lesser degree than in the previous month. In September, backlogs of work rose at the fastest rate on record. Work-in-hand has now seen growth for four consecutive months. 

“Expectations towards the year-ahead outlook for activity improved to their highest in 2023 so far in October, after reaching record lows earlier this year. Firms were moderately hopeful of a recovery in economic conditions, with 13 percent of respondents predicting growth for the next 12 months,” the report added. 

Additionally, Fitch Ratings downgraded Egypt’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from "B" to "B-" while maintaining a stable outlook. 

According to the firm’s report, the downgrade is attributed to increased risks in Egypt’s external financing, macroeconomic stability, and government debt. 

Slow progress on key reforms, such as transitioning to a flexible exchange rate regime and delayed International Monetary Fund program reviews, has eroded confidence in exchange rate policies and intensified external financing challenges.  

Nevertheless, Fitch anticipates that reforms will gain momentum following the presidential elections in December, potentially leading to a larger IMF program and increased support from the Gulf Cooperation Council.   

The report elaborated: “GG (General Government) debt to GDP (gross domestic product) jumped to about 95 percent in FY23, from nearly 87 percent in FY22, mostly due to the weaker currency.”  

Fitch Ratings forecasts that the general government debt-to-GDP ratio will decrease to 90 percent in the financial year 2024 and further decline to 87 percent in the financial year 2025. This positive trend is expected to be bolstered by primary surpluses, negative real interest rates, and an average GDP growth rate of 3.8 percent.  

“This is considerably above Fitch’s 2023 ‘B’ median of 56 percent. A 10 percent currency depreciation above our forecast would increase debt by about 3pp of GDP, in our projections. We forecast interest-to-revenues will exceed 50 percent in FY25, one of the highest among the sovereigns we rate and pointing to marked solvency pressure,” the report revealed. 

