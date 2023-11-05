You are here

  • Home
  • WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out

WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out
A Palestinian youth carries bread amid the rubble of the city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following Israeli shelling on October 10, 2023. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5y6rn

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out

WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out
  • Entry points into Gaza have been virtually sealed except through the Rafah border crossing
  • Children and families have practically no access to water, food and medicines
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

CAIRO: The UN World Food Programme’s Executive Director Cindy McCain issued an urgent plea on Sunday from the Rafah border crossing for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as humanitarian needs skyrocket and critical food supplies reach dangerously low levels.

Entry points into Gaza have been virtually sealed except through the Rafah border crossing point. While there has been a steady increase in aid entering Gaza, it is nowhere near enough to meet the exponentially growing needs. 

Since the beginning of the current escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the number of internally displaced people has reached 1.4 million, according to UN refugee agency UNCIEF. Children and families have practically no access to water, food and medicines, and the whole Gaza Strip is living with very little or no electricity, the humanitarian agency reports. 

“Right now, parents in Gaza do not know whether they can feed their children today and whether they will even survive to see tomorrow. The suffering just meters away is unfathomable standing on this side of the border,” McCain said as she returned from the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

“Today, I’m making an urgent plea for the millions of people whose lives are being torn apart by this crisis,” she added.

McCain is concluding a two-day visit to Egypt, during which she met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and senior government officials and visited the Egyptian Red Crescent’s humanitarian staging hub in Al-Arish.

“We appreciate all efforts to facilitate a steady flow of humanitarian supplies through its border with Gaza, and the work of the Egyptian Red Crescent is remarkable. We need to continue to work together to get safe and sustained access to Gaza at a scale that aligns with the catastrophic conditions facing families there,” McCain noted.

During her visit, McCain explored opportunities for WFP to leverage its extensive expertise in logistics during emergencies to further strengthen collaboration with partners such as the Egyptian Red Crescent and scale up the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. She applauded the efforts of their volunteers who have worked tirelessly to get lifesaving assistance to their neighbors.

“The crisis in Gaza is not just a local tragedy. It’s a stark reminder that our global food crisis is worsening. Not only does this crisis threaten regional peace and stability, it undermines our collective efforts to combat hunger worldwide,” McCain noted.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Iran says US ‘will be hit hard’ if no cease-fire in Gaza -Tasnim

Iran says US ‘will be hit hard’ if no cease-fire in Gaza -Tasnim
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iran says US ‘will be hit hard’ if no cease-fire in Gaza -Tasnim

Iran says US ‘will be hit hard’ if no cease-fire in Gaza -Tasnim
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said that the United States would “be hit hard” if Washington did not implement a cease-fire in Gaza, the country’s Minister of Defense was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.
“Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a cease-fire, otherwise they will be hit hard,” Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said.
After a surprise attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, the Israelis have sought to defeat the militant group.
Iran considers the US to be “militarily-involved” in the conflict.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran US

Related

State-organized rallies in Iran mark 1979 US embassy seizure, support Gaza
Middle-East
State-organized rallies in Iran mark 1979 US embassy seizure, support Gaza
Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility photos
Middle-East
Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility

Blinken meets President Abbas in surprise West Bank visit — Palestinian Authority

Blinken meets President Abbas in surprise West Bank visit — Palestinian Authority
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Blinken meets President Abbas in surprise West Bank visit — Palestinian Authority

Blinken meets President Abbas in surprise West Bank visit — Palestinian Authority
  • The top US diplomat met with Abbas in Ramallah as global concern grows over rising violence in the occupied territory
  • Since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, Blinken has made three trips to Israel and also visited several Arab countries
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a high-security surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sunday, meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, according to photographs released by the Palestinian Authority.
The top US diplomat met with Abbas in Ramallah as global concern grows over rising violence in the occupied territory in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since October 7.
The war erupted after Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Since the outbreak of the war, which has seen nearly 9,500 killed in Israel’s retaliatory land, air and sea assault on Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry, Blinken has made three trips to Israel and also visited numerous other Arab nations.
But this was his first trip to the West Bank since October 7.
The trip was not announced in advance for security reasons and came after Blinken visited Jordan and neighboring Israel on Friday.
Following a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Blinken “expressed concern regarding the increasing violence in the West Bank and emphasised the US commitment to working with partners toward a durable and sustainable peace in the region,” according to a statement.
More than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and attacks by Israeli settlers since the start of the war, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.
Blinken’s meeting with Abbas, whose secularist Fatah party is Hamas’s rival, came at a time when Washington has heaped political and military support behind Israel.
The United States has advocated that a two-state solution is the only path out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Blinken recently said the Palestinian Authority should take control of the Gaza Strip which is currently governed by Hamas.
The United States and a number of European and Arab countries, as well as the United Nations, have stated alarm at flaring tensions in the West Bank.
The Israeli army said Friday its forces were “operating against Hamas” notably in Jenin and Nablus, in the north of the territory it has occupied since 1967.
Blinken has advocated for “humanitarian pauses” in his tour of the Middle East, to protect civilians and ease aid deliveries in the densely populated Gaza Strip under bombardment.
He is due to travel to Ankara in Turkiye on Sunday evening.

Blinken meets Palestinian president Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority

Blinken meets Palestinian president Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Blinken meets Palestinian president Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority

Blinken meets Palestinian president Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a high-security surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sunday, meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, according to photographs released by the Palestinian Authority.
The top US diplomat met with Abbas in Ramallah as global concern grows over rising violence in the occupied territory in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since October 7.
The war erupted after Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Since the outbreak of the war, which has seen nearly 9,500 killed in Israel’s retaliatory land, air and sea assault on Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry, Blinken has made three trips to Israel and also visited numerous other Arab nations.
But this was his first trip to the West Bank since October 7.
The trip was not announced in advance for security reasons and came after Blinken visited Jordan and neighboring Israel on Friday.
Following a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Blinken “expressed concern regarding the increasing violence in the West Bank and emphasised the US commitment to working with partners toward a durable and sustainable peace in the region,” according to a statement.
More than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and attacks by Israeli settlers since the start of the war, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.
Blinken’s meeting with Abbas, whose secularist Fatah party is Hamas’s rival, came at a time when Washington has heaped political and military support behind Israel.
The United States has advocated that a two-state solution is the only path out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Blinken recently said the Palestinian Authority should take control of the Gaza Strip which is currently governed by Hamas.
The United States and a number of European and Arab countries, as well as the United Nations, have stated alarm at flaring tensions in the West Bank.
The Israeli army said Friday its forces were “operating against Hamas” notably in Jenin and Nablus, in the north of the territory it has occupied since 1967.
Blinken has advocated for “humanitarian pauses” in his tour of the Middle East, to protect civilians and ease aid deliveries in the densely populated Gaza Strip under bombardment.
He is due to travel to Ankara in Turkiye on Sunday evening.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment
Middle-East
Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment
Lebanese PM calls for urgent Gaza ceasefire in Amman talks with Blinken
Middle-East
Lebanese PM calls for urgent Gaza ceasefire in Amman talks with Blinken

Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment

Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment

Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli minister was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.
Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, an ultranationalist politician part of Netnayahu’s ruling coalition, told Israel’s Kol Barama radio he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on October 7 inside southern Israel.
The attacks killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed 9,488 people, most of them women and children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.
When the interviewer asked whether the Israeli minister advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on the Gaza Strip “to kill everyone,” Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office quickly responded to the minister’s remarks, issuing a statement in which it described them as “disconnected from reality,” adding that Israel was trying to spare “non-combatants” in Gaza.
Following the outcry over his remarks Eliyahu later said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his statement about the atomic bomb was “metaphorical.”
Israel has never admitted to having a nuclear bomb.

Topics: War on Gaza

Lebanese PM calls for urgent Gaza ceasefire in Amman talks with Blinken

Lebanese PM calls for urgent Gaza ceasefire in Amman talks with Blinken
Updated 05 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanese PM calls for urgent Gaza ceasefire in Amman talks with Blinken

Lebanese PM calls for urgent Gaza ceasefire in Amman talks with Blinken
  • US secretary of state says Washington is working to contain conflict
Updated 05 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza when he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday.

Blinken, in turn, emphasized the importance of containing the conflict.

“He stressed the importance of ensuring the Israel-Hamas conflict does not spread elsewhere,” spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The talks took place as the Israeli military said it had struck “two terrorist cells” and a Hezbollah post in response to fire from Lebanon.

It said it had also responded to mortar strikes from Lebanon into northern Israel, where no casualties were reported.

The latest skirmishes came a day after Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned in a televised speech that the war between Israel and Hamas could turn into a regional conflict.

After meeting with Mikati, Blinken said on X: “We must prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading to other regions.”

He added: “Discussed with @Najib_Mikati ways to keep that from happening and secure humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. We also discussed Lebanon’s urgent need for a president.”

Lebanese Ambassador to Jordan Youssef Emil Raji, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Department Tom Sullivan attended the Blinken-Mikati meeting.

Mikati said that Lebanon remains fully committed to Resolution 1701.

He called for urgent efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and bring an end to the Israeli aggression.

Mikati also highlighed Israel’s military strikes on southern Lebanon, which he said involved the use of internationally prohibited weapons that have destroyed towns.

He urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to end its “daily encroachments and violations” of Lebanese land and sovereignty.

Mikati’s second stop was Cairo, where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The caretaker prime minister’s press office said that he praised the Egyptian role “to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the massacres committed against the Palestinians.”

He added: “We support the Egyptian president’s position of refusing to displace the Palestinians from their land and his endeavor to find a solution that begins with a ceasefire and the protection of civilians, and subsequently work to find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue that preserves the rights of the Palestinians to their land and independent state.”

Lebanon’s southern border area remained alert on Saturday amid the flurry of diplomatic activities.

But tensions in the country subsided following Nasrallah’s long-awaited speech, with the Hezbollah leader refraining from declaring war against Israel, contrary to some expectations.

The Lebanese public on social media showed a clear divide in their opinion of Nasrallah’s stance.

Some people criticized the speech, because Nasrallah’s position failed to rise “to the level of aggression against the Palestinians.”

Others took pleasure in the party’s perceived state of turmoil, deeming it to be “a state of crisis.”

MP Ghassan Hasbani said that Nasrallah’s appearance “did not reassure the Lebanese that they would not enter the war, but rather confirmed that he had entered the war from the southern front since the second day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, while preserving the rules of engagement.”

Hasbani said he was concerned that Hezbollah was claiming the authority to make decisions for Lebanon, describing it as “highly dangerous.”

Former minister Richard Kouyoumjian said Nasrallah’s statements were an attempt to rationalize Hezbollah’s limited participation in the Gaza conflict by referring to the “rules of engagement.”

He added: “There is international resolution 1701, which mandates the deployment of about 15,000 Lebanese soldiers and 10,000 UN soldiers to assume control and ensure the implementation of the resolution so that Lebanon can enjoy reassurance and calm instead of anxiety and fear of any reckless step that would lead to its destruction.”

Latest updates

WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out
WFP chief urges for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out
Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge
Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge
Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December
Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December
UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report
UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report
US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington  
US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.