War on Gaza

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter's 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge

Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Saturday, November 4, 2023. (AP)
Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Saturday, November 4, 2023. (AP)
AFP
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
  • Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the four victims are the sister of radio correspondent Samir Ayoub and her three grandchildren
  • Hezbollah retaliates by firing rockets at Israeli town, saying "the enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians"
BEIRUT: Four relatives of a journalist were killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the official Lebanese news agency said, adding that the journalist was also wounded.

The border area between the two countries has seen regular exchanges of fire, in particular between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7 attacks.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the four victims are the sister of radio correspondent Samir Ayoub and her three grandchildren, aged 10, 12 and 14.
They were following the journalist’s car in another vehicle when they were killed.
Ayoub later appeared on the local television channel Al-Jadeed, wearing a bloodstained shirt, and described pulling his niece from the car, the sole survivor of the five people inside it.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the attack as an “abhorrent crime committed by the Israeli enemy,” and saying the cars had been targeted by drones.
On X, formerly Twitter, the foreign ministry cited Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as saying he would bring the matter to the attention of the UN Security Council on Monday.
Shortly after the incident, Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement said it fired Katyusha rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in response to this “heinous crime.”

In a statement, Hezbollah said it would never tolerate attacks on civilians and its response would be “firm and strong.”
“The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said late Sunday “Hezbollah targets were attacked in the north in response to an anti-tank missile attack that killed an Israeli civilian,” without specifying where the civilian died.
Hagari added that among the targets hit by Israel were “vehicles” and that aircraft destroyed the launch site for a long-range missile.
Earlier Sunday, four rescue workers were injured in an Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon that hit two ambulances, according to the association that owned the vehicles and state media.
NNA said an Israeli strike targeted two ambulances belonging to the Risala Scout association, which operates rescue teams and is affiliated with the Shiite Amal movement, a Hezbollah ally.
The association said “a drone from the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted... the two vehicles, causing moderate injuries to four paramedics.”
It said the attack took place at dawn when the two ambulances were called to evacuate wounded in the village of Tayr Harfa, some three kilometers (two miles) from the border with Israel.
The Israeli army said it had used a drone to target a “terrorist cell that attempted to fire from Lebanon toward the area of Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel.”
It said troops had observed “two suspicious vehicles” in the area, but said “the strike was directed at the terrorist cell and not at the vehicles.”
Since October 7, at least 81 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, including 59 Hezbollah fighters.
Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed on Sunday.
Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.
On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists, including two from AFP, were wounded while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.
Rising tensions on the border have raised concerns that the Israel’s war to destroy Hamas in Gaza could become a wider conflagration.
In his first speech since the fighting erupted between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday accused the United States of being “entirely responsible” for the war.
He also warned Israel against the “folly” of an attack on Lebanon, adding that halting its “aggression against Gaza” would prevent a regional conflict.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah

Jordan king confirms air-drop of urgent medical aid on Gaza

Jordan king confirms air-drop of urgent medical aid on Gaza
Arab News
Jordan king confirms air-drop of urgent medical aid on Gaza

Jordan king confirms air-drop of urgent medical aid on Gaza
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan air-dropped medical supplies urgently required by the kingdom's field hospital in besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday midnight, according to the Jordanian king and state media.

"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren," King Abdullah II said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing,” Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported, citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Last week, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Fighting raged in Gaza on Sunday for the 30th day since Hamas militants stormed across the Israeli border and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and abducted over 240 others.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Sunday that the military had encircled Gaza City to the north of the strip, effectively splitting the Palestinian territory in two.

“Now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza,” he said.

(With Agencies)

Topics: War on Gaza Jordanian Air Force King Abdullah II

Israel's Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest
Reuters
Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest
  • On Saturday, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence, chanting "Jail Now!" in a public display of anger at the failures that led to last month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to backtarck on a comment he was reported to have made earlier about the need to check if a pre-war protest among army reservists pushed Hamas to carry out its attack last month.
Israel's Channel 12 and other news outlets reported that Netanyahu said there may be a need to examine whether months of protests against his government, including by reservists who said they would no longer report for regular duty, added to Hamas' motivation to carry out the Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel that triggered the current war.
But after public backlash, Netanyahu posted on X that Hamas started a war "because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us."
"Hamas was wrong - and therefore will be eliminated. Only together will we win," Netanyahu said.
Earlier, Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu's war cabinet from the opposition as part of an emergency government, said Netanyahu must retract his comment.
"Avoiding responsibility and slinging mud at the time of war is a blow to the country," Gantz wrote on social media platform X.
On Saturday, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence, chanting "Jail Now!" in a public display of anger at the failures that led to last month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip.
The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

More than 20 killed after shell hits market in Sudan's Omdurman city

More than 20 killed after shell hits market in Sudan’s Omdurman city
AFP
More than 20 killed after shell hits market in Sudan’s Omdurman city

More than 20 killed after shell hits market in Sudan’s Omdurman city
  • Lawyers’ group says shells hit the market in Khartoum's twin city during an intense exchange of fire between the Sudan's army and rival RSF paramilitaries
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: More than 20 people were killed Sunday after shells hit a market in a suburb of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a committee of pro-democracy lawyers said in a statement.
It was the latest bloodshed in the fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
A statement from the committee for pro-democracy lawyers said the shells hit the market in Omdurman during an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.
“More than 20 civilians have been killed and others have been wounded,” said the statement, which was sent to AFP. The committee keeps track of rights violations during the conflict and its civilian victims.
On Saturday, a medical source said shells that hit houses in Khartoum had killed 15 civilians.
Omdurman has repeatedly been the site of fierce battles between the two sides.
Though most of the fighting was previously contained to the capital and the western region of Darfur, it has also spread to areas south of Khartoum according to witnesses.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in the Sudan conflict so far, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.
But aid groups and medics have repeatedly warned the real toll exceeds recorded figures, with many of those wounded and killed never reaching hospitals or morgues.
The war has caused an estimated 5.5 million people to flee, both within Sudan and across borders, according to the United Nations.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Omdurman RSF

Internet, phone lines cut again in Gaza: telecoms firm

Internet, phone lines cut again in Gaza: telecoms firm
AFP
Internet, phone lines cut again in Gaza: telecoms firm

Internet, phone lines cut again in Gaza: telecoms firm
  • Shortly after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel cut Internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip Sunday night, for the third time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, telecoms firm Paltel said.
“We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and Internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers,” Paltel said in a statement.
Shortly after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave.
The explosions were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

GCC chief condemns Israeli minister's 'nuclear' comment regarding Gaza

GCC chief condemns Israeli minister’s ‘nuclear’ comment regarding Gaza
Arab News
GCC chief condemns Israeli minister’s ‘nuclear’ comment regarding Gaza

GCC chief condemns Israeli minister’s ‘nuclear’ comment regarding Gaza
  • Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended from government meetings ‘until further notice’
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Sunday the dangerous statements by an Israeli minister regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza “underscored the extremism of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

On Sunday, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said. 

Jassem Albudaiwi called for holding the Israeli government accountable for what he called a “reckless threat.”

He continued: “The dangerous statements by a minister in the Israeli occupying government regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza are a call for genocide, confirming the extremism and brutality of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people, and its grave and ongoing violations in Gaza, along with its disregard for the lives of innocent civilians.”

Albudaiwi strongly condemned “unbalanced statements and actions,” which could exacerbate the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and underscore the Israeli occupation's intent to persist in this attack in violation of all international conventions, norms, and laws.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza GCC Jasem Albudaiwi

