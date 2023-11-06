You are here

Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
The amateur competitions at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship took place on Sunday. (UAEJJF)
Updated 15 sec ago
Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  AFNT claims second place while Sharjah Self Defence secures third
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ABU DHABI: Commando Group of the UAE took top spot in the amateur category of the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Sunday night at Zayed Sports City’s Mubadala Arena.

The UAE-based AFNT clinched second spot while Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club secured third.

These competitions included white- and blue-belt men and women athletes representing clubs and academies from around the world.

“Dedicating an entire day to amateur competitions strengthens the tournament’s standing as an ideal global jiu-jitsu platform,” said Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the organizing committee.

“While amateurs have participated in the championship before, we allocated a full day to them in response to the increasing demand. This change highlights the growing interest in both jiu-jitsu and the ADWPJJC, promotes inclusivity, provides opportunities for amateurs to showcase their talents and skills in the global arena, and paves the way for aspiring amateurs to advance in their jiu-jitsu careers.”

“The championship continues to unite people from various cultures and backgrounds, facilitating meaningful interactions between them. This mirrors the UAEJJF’s commitment to fostering positive communication through the medium of sports,” he added.

Sagiyev Kuat, president of the Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Association, praised athletes from his country and those from other nations. “I am thrilled beyond words that Kazakh athletes are performing exceptionally well.

“Jiu-jitsu was previously dominated by a few nations, but that no longer seems to be the case. More nations, international clubs, and young athletes are getting involved in the sport.

“Abu Dhabi’s efforts in promoting the sport globally are truly commendable, whether through organizing major international  events or uniting the international jiu-jitsu community under one umbrella,” added Kuat.

Stefan Lazarevic of Serbia, who won gold for AFNT in the Men’s Gi/Blue/Amateur/120 kg division, said: “It’s phenomenal to be crowned in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is the gateway to a glorious career in jiu-jitsu. The UAE and Abu Dhabi have set exceptional standards in organizing and hosting major jiu-jitsu tournaments.”

Brazil’s Gabriel Do Santos Nagera, who won gold for Alliance International in the Men’s Gi/Blue/Amateur/62 kg division, said: “I am proud of this great achievement. Winning the gold medal in the 62 kg weight category is a significant milestone in my life.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu

  • Sports minister has been at loggerheads with Sri Lanka Cricket for months over allegations of widespread corruption 
  • The country’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed chairman of a new interim board 
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the national cricket board on Monday, days after a humiliating defeat by India at the World Cup. 

Ranasinghe has been at loggerheads with Sri Lanka Cricket — the richest sports organization in the financially stricken country — for months over allegations of widespread corruption. 

The country’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed chairman of a new interim board, Ranasinghe’s office said in a statement. 

“Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has formed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket,” the statement said. 

The new seven-member panel also includes a retired supreme court judge and a former board president. 

The move came a day after the board’s second-highest officer, secretary Mohan de Silva, quit. 

Ranasinghe publicly demanded the entire board’s resignations after Sri Lanka’s 302-run World Cup thrashing by hosts India last week. 

Sri Lanka were at one point 14-6 and were all out for 55, the fourth-lowest World Cup total in history, while chasing India’s 358 in Mumbai on Thursday. 

The defeat prompted a public outcry with Ranasinghe saying Sri Lanka Cricket officials had no moral or ethical right to remain in office. 

“They should voluntarily resign,” he said. 

Sri Lanka play Bangladesh later Monday and need a mathematical miracle if they are to squeeze into the last four of the World Cup. 

On Saturday Ranasinghe wrote to full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) — which has rules against political interference in the sport — asking for understanding and support. 

“Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct and match-fixing allegations,” Ranasinghe said in the letters, released to Sri Lankan media. 

The minister was forced by the ICC to withdraw a three-member panel he had appointed last month to investigate alleged corruption at the board after it was deemed to be political interference. 

There was no immediate reaction from the ICC to Ranasinghe’s latest move. 

Sri Lanka have not won the World Cup since 1996, with Ranasinghe blaming the board for the “deterioration” of standards. 

Another cabinet minister, Prasanna Ranatunga — brother of the newly appointed interim board chairman — told parliament in August that the 1996 triumph had been “the biggest curse for our cricket.” 

“Money started flowing to the cricket board after 1996 and with that came those who wanted to steal,” he said. 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Cricket

  Alonso and Perez provided a thrilling finale as they battled through the final laps
SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen secured his 17th win in a record-breaking season on Sunday, resisting early pressure from Lando Norris to triumph in an accident and incident-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s three-time world champion came home 8.277 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Norris on a sunlit afternoon at a packed Interlagos circuit.
Behind them, Fernando Alonso snatched third for Aston Martin by just 0.053 seconds from Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Alonso and Perez provided a thrilling finale as they battled through the final laps before the Spaniard regained the podium position and held the Mexican at bay as they roared across the line.
Lance Stroll finished fifth in the second Aston Martin ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, whose team-mate Charles Leclerc crashed out on the formation lap, and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished eighth for Mercedes after a race-long survival battle against degrading tires ahead of Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine.
For Verstappen, it was his 52nd career win, lifting him one clear of four-time champion Alain Prost on the list of all-time winners.
“It was really good,” said Verstappen. “A well-executed race by the team, perfect pit-stops and well done I think. I had two good starts which was very important and then managed the tires.”
For Norris it was a seventh podium this year and 13th of his career, the most by any driver without recording a victory.
“I couldn’t have done any better,” Norris said. “P2 is as good as it gets nowadays. So, I’m happy with that. Max always had an answer.”
Alonso held off Perez after the two swapped places twice in the closing laps.
“It was like 30 laps of pressure from Checo! When he passed me two laps from the end, I thought a podium was not possible and it was gone, but I got it back,” said the Spaniard.
After the extreme weather of Friday and Saturday, the race began in moderate conditions with a track temperature of 46 degrees and the air at 23 as Verstappen took the lead from his 11th pole of the year.
By then, the luckless Leclerc was already out. He lost hydraulics on the formation lap, smacking into the barriers and damaging his front wing.
“Why am I so unlucky?” he asked.
Without a front-row rival, Verstappen powered away but a collision involving Williams’ Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen of Haas brought a red flag.
Both drivers escaped injury.
Replays suggested Albon hit both Haas cars, of Nico Hulkenberg and Magnussen, who in turn hit the rear wing of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.
In the chaos, a tire snapped off Hulkenberg’s Haas and bounced onto Daniel Ricciardo’s Alpha Tauri.
After a 30-minute delay, the race restarted with Piastri and Ricciardo setting off from the pit-lane following repairs.
Verstappen streaked clear again.
Norris resisted a Hamilton attack and Alonso used slipstream to profit and pass the Mercedes man who fell to fourth ahead of team-mate Russell.
Following team advice, Hamilton was preserving his tires — to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s sprint race debacle. He could not hold off Perez on lap 19 and then pitted, swapping his softs for mediums.
The leading duo pitted together on lap 27 and rejoined with Verstappen 4.7 seconds clear of Norris and Alonso, who also pitted, third.
By mid-distance, it was clear Mercedes were struggling and Sainz swept past both for sixth, as Verstappen built his lead.
Russell began the second round of stops when he pitted again for used softs, on lap 46 and Hamilton on lap 47, before Russell retired with engine heating problems.
Verstappen waited until lap 57, gifting the lead to Norris until he too pitted on lap 60, leaving Alonso to deliver the final thrills.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Brazil Sao Paulo Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen

  Diaz's soaring leap and header five minutes into stoppage time denied the Hatters their first ever home win in the Premier League
LUTON: Luis Diaz saved Liverpool from a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday on his first appearance since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia.
The winger was introduced as a substitute moments after Tahith Chong had given Luton a stunning lead 10 minutes from time.
Diaz’s soaring leap and header five minutes into stoppage time denied the Hatters their first ever home win in the Premier League.
His mother was rescued within hours of her capture on October 28, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.
The 26-year-old revealed a t-shirt saying “freedom for Dad” after scoring and again at full-time.
“It’s a wonderful moment but it doesn’t change the situation,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “The most important thing is his father is released.
“It is wonderful he wanted to be here. For us a super important goal and for him very important and emotional, but that’s it.”
Diaz’s remarkable show of strength glossed over a poor performance and result for the Reds.
Liverpool spent more on each of their starting midfield trio this summer than Luton have in the transfer market since the advent of the Premier League in 1992.
Yet, Rob Edwards’ men were seconds away from one of the biggest shocks in Premier League history.
Darwin Nunez struck the crossbar early on for the visitors.
But it was a spectacular miss with the score still level at 0-0 that will haunt the Uruguayan.
Mohamed Salah should also have scored with a free header from close range 20 minutes from time.
But when the Egyptian’s effort fell to Nunez, he somehow blazed over with the goal gaping.
Instead it was Chong who opened the scoring in controversial fashion.
Liverpool were screaming for a penalty for handball against Ross Barkley at a corner as Luton broke upfield and Issa Kabore crossed for the former Manchester United winger to slot home.
Diaz was then summoned from the bench and in a fairytale ending grabbed the equalizer when he met Harvey Elliott’s cross to the back post.
There is hope that Diaz’s father will soon be released after the head of the ELN guerilla group that seized the couple acknowledged the organization had made a “mistake.”
Liverpool missed the chance to go second in the table but edge up to third, above Arsenal on goal difference.
A point takes Luton out of the relegation zone.
Earlier, Nottingham Forest stunned Aston Villa with their first Premier League win in seven games as Ola Aina and Orel Mangala struck in a deserved 2-0 win.
The sides came into the match in very different form as Villa’s six-game unbeaten league run had taken Unai Emery’s men to fifth in the table.
However, Villa made a terrible start when Aina found the bottom corner from outside the box after five minutes and the visitors never recovered.
Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez picked up the prize for the world’s best goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or ceremony earlier this week for his heroics in helping Argentina to World Cup glory last year.
Yet it was an error from Martinez that gifted Forest their second goal as he got a hand to Mangala’s strike, but did not do enough to divert the ball to safety as it looped back into his goal.
A much-needed victory for Forest eases speculation that Steve Cooper was at risk of becoming the first Premier League manager of the season to be sacked.
“I’ve got a lot of gratitude for the players for sticking to the plan and committing to it,” said Cooper.
Forest climb to 12th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

  Own goal by Abdullah Idrees salvages 1-1 draw for Sharjah against Frank de Boer's Al-Jazira
DUBAI: A sold-out crowd saw Al-Wasl fire themselves firmly into ADNOC Pro League’s title race in an epic “UAE Classico” with Al-Ain, while promoted Hatta gained their first points of the season at the expense of Andres Iniesta’s sinking Emirates Club in an enthralling matchweek seven.

Thursday’s heavyweight offering saw an unfortunate, 91st-minute deflection from full-back Abdullah Idrees loop into his own net to salvage a 1-1 draw for Sharjah at Frank de Boer’s Al-Jazira.

An electric atmosphere was, then, present when UAE forwards Fabio De Lima and Caio Canedo — against his former employers — propelled Wasl to top spot with a 3-1 victory against Alfred Schreuder’s Al-Ain.

Mirel Radoi’s Al-Bataeh downed in-form Al-Nasr 2-0 to remain seventh, a landmark trio of own goals featured when Hatta defeated fellow promoted outfit Emirates 4-2, and Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev starred when champions Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club beat Ittihad Kalba 3-1 to join Wasl on a pace-setting 17 points.

Suhail Al-Noubi’s 72nd-minute effort caused a 1-0 defeat for debutant Khor Fakkan tactician Nebojsa Jovovic at Baniyas, and Argentine starlet Facundo Kruspzky earned a 1-0 triumph for recovering Al-Wahda versus now bottom Ajman.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Fabio De Lima (Al-Wasl)

A fitting stage for a performer of De Lima’s limitless abilities.

The 30-year-old’s place among Wasl’s legends, such as lionized World Cup 1990 star Fahad Khamees who helped earn domestic domination in the 1980s and 1990s, has long been his. Another estimable display in the fevered clash against great rivals Al-Ain has, though, further added to the Brazil-born attacker’s standing.

Goal 153 from 200 ADNOC Pro League run-outs — just 22 behind Khamees’ tally — was typically delicious. A pass from exceptional summer recruit Nicolas Gimenez, recently naturalized by the UAE, was forcefully swept into the top corner by a dynamite left boot to make it 1-0 at a raucous Zabeel.

De Lima was then robbed of an assist by a deflected cross for the second, his short-corner routine with enforcer Geronimo Poblete being ended by Moroccan center-back Soufiane Bouftini’s 53rd-minute header.

The forward’s five goals put him equal second in the scoring charts and is one more than new teammate Haris Seferovic, a seasoned international for Switzerland with 93 caps and five selections for major tournaments.

Next summer, De Lima reaches 10 years in Wasl colors. Near misses for trophies were conjured under Rodolfo Arruabarrena at the previous decade’s midway point, but largely he has been the sole shining light amid a dysfunctional squad.

This thoroughly merited victory shows that something different, more tangible, is being built by October’s best coach winner Milos Milojevic. Damage from successive draws versus lowly Khor Fakkan and Ajman has been recompensed.

The 41-year-old claimed last season’s Serbian SuperLiga and Serbian Cup double at Red Star Belgrade. It is early days, but similar success may be recorded in Dubai.

If so, De Lima will continue to be Wasl’s beating heart, recommencing with the restart on Nov. 25 at sixth-placed Jazira after the international break.

Goal of the week: Azizjon Ganiev (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Ganiev has been an unheralded cog since his recruitment in 2020 from FC Nasaf.

Now in his mid-20s and a regular feature in Srecko Katanec’s improving Uzbekistan, another dimension to the central midfielder’s game is emerging.

This decisive ability was on show during Friday’s hard-fought win at Kalba.

An assist for Mateusao set Shabab Al-Ahli on course for a fourth away victory in five ADNOC Pro League outings. Even better would follow before the hour mark.

From fully 35 yards out, Ganiev’s forceful free-kick flew past helpless home goalkeeper Eisa Houti. His cheeky smile and the joyous celebrations of teammates followed, and he is adding fresh elements to his skill set.

Only two teammates have notched more top-flight minutes this season than him (486). Plus, worries about influential ex-Crystal Palace and Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic being unavailable at Kalba were proved to be unfounded.

Ganiev can take his exemplary performance into this month’s opening World Cup 2026 qualifiers versus Turkmenistan and Iran, before resuming domestically against Al-Ain.

 

 

Coach of the week: Fabio Viviani (Hatta)

How Hatta waited for this moment.

Last term’s First Division League Champions stumbled into their opening top-flight campaign since relegation in 2020-21, first under Zeljko Markov and then ex-Kalba and Fujairah supremo Fabio Viviani.

There was joy, however, for the latter from a chaotic contest at Emirates in which fellow AC Milan alumnus, Kazakhstan midfielder Alexander Merkel, proved decisive.

Hatta have flitted between the top two divisions since their first appearance in the ADNOC Pro League.

They had become only the second club since the 2013-14 season to record no points from their opening six matchweeks. But Saturday’s haul took them off the foot of the table and within two points of Emirates in 12th. Hope, belatedly, abounds at Hatta.

 

 

Bento’s UAE reign truly begins

An ADNOC Pro League pause means attention immediately shifts to the UAE side.

Ex-Portugal and South Korea boss Paulo Bento’s faultless start, that has contained three friendly victories, will receive its first real test when World Cup 2026 qualifiers begin with clashes versus Nepal (Nov. 16) and Bahrain (Nov. 21).

Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout’s five ADNOC Pro League strikes reveal a striker in decent shape. Wasl’s De Lima has been outstanding, while the same can be said for Shabab Al-Ahli winger Yahya Al-Ghassani and Jazira center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi.

The potential of the side must be realized.

A less talented UAE under a less experienced international manager in Arruabarrena lost narrowly to Australia in the fourth round. Increased qualifying places and Bento’s superior CV will mean greater expectation for 2026.

Topics: football soccer UAE UAE Pro League

  • Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI hundred, equalling a world record held by Sachin Tendulkar
  • Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-37 as South Africa were dismissed for only 83 runs
KOLKATA: India's Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds as unbeaten World Cup hosts India thrashed fellow semi-finalists South Africa by 243 runs in a pool match on Sunday.
Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by fellow India 2011 World Cup-winner Tendulkar.
Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of India's 326-5 before their powerful attack cleaned up as Rohit Sharma's men made it eight wins out of eight at the tournament.
Together with Shreyas Iyer (77) he shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit had won the toss.
India, fresh from dismissing Sri Lanka for just 55 -- the lowest total by any Test side at a World Cup -- during a 302-run rout of the 1996 champions, sparked another collapse as South Africa were dismissed for 83.
It was the Proteas' second-lowest ODI total, behind their 69 against Australia at Sydney in 1993 and lowest at a World Cup.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did the bulk of the damage with 5-33, with India now assured of finishing the pool phase in top spot, while South Africa lower-order batsman Marco Jansen's 14 was the innings' top score.
This was South Africa's second pool defeat following a stunning loss to non-Test side Netherlands and the gap between the top two teams on Sunday was almost as much of a shock as that reverse.
Kohli, now averaging more than 108 in the World Cup, said during the innings break: "Every opportunity to play for India is a big one, to be able to ton up on my birthday is the stuff of dreams. It is something you dream about as a child."

Tendulkar led the tributes to Kohli, the retired India great writing on X, formerly Twitter: "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 (years old) earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations."
India, then had South Africa's Quinton de Kock, the tournament's leading run-scorer, out for just five when he played onto Mohammed Siraj before Jadeja bowled Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
Mohammed Shami, coming off a superb five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, struck with just his fifth ball when Aiden Markram was caught behind off a brilliant delivery that angled in and jagged away to take the outside edge.
Jadeja had dangerman Heinrich Klaasen lef before and 40-4 became 40-5 when paceman Shami overturned another original not out decision as Rassie van der Dussen was lbw for 13.
Earlier, left-arm quick Jansen, whose first over cost 17 runs, returned expensive figures of 1-94 in 9.4 overs.
Rohit launched the innings in style with a typically brisk 40 before he was well caught by Bavuma at mid-off.
Kohli carried on from where left off in his 88 against Sri Lanla with successive fours off fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
But Keshav Maharaj, struck with just his third ball, the left-arm spinner bowling Shubman Gill (23) with a classic delivery that pitched just outside leg and turned to clip the off-stump
Kohli and Iyer, who made a blistering 82 against Sri Lanka, rebuilt in patient fashion before the accelerating Iyer holed out off Ngidi.
But with a capacity crowd willing him on as thousands in Eden Gardens held up lights against the night sky, the composed Kohli's single off Rabada saw him to a fine hundred.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 India Virat Kohli South Africa

