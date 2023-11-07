US calls to avoid ‘hateful rhetoric’ after Israeli suggests nuclear ‘option’

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday called a suggestion by an Israeli junior minister of dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza “unacceptable” and urged all sides to avoid “hateful rhetoric.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Sunday suspended Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu from government meetings until further notice, saying that Israel wanted to spare non-combatants in its bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas attacks.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government have repudiated those comments which we also found as wholly unacceptable,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric that is going to further incite tensions,” he said.
Eliyahu in an interview with Israel’s Kol Barama radio had said he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation.
When the interviewer asked whether he advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on Gaza “to kill everyone,” Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option.”
Eliyahu later said his statement was “metaphorical.” Israel is widely known to have nuclear weapons but has never admitted so.
The remarks prompted outrage in the Arab world with Saudi Arabia — which before the crisis had been in preliminary talks to recognize Israel — criticizing the Netanyahu government for not dismissing Eliyahu.
Militants from Palestinian group Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including through targeting homes and revelers at a music festival.
The Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 10,000 people have died since Israel launched retaliatory strikes, with more than 4,000 of them children.
Rashida Tlaib defends pro-Palestinian video as rift among Michigan Democrats widens over war
It’s the latest example of a public rift dividing Democrats in Michigan, which is home to one of the nation’s largest Arab American communities
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
LANSING, Michigan: US Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has received widespread criticism for a video she posted over the weekend that was deemed offensive to the Jewish community by some, but she said her critics should focus less on the words she used than on saving civilian lives in the Middle East.
“My colleagues are much more focused on silencing me — the only Palestinian American voice in Congress — than they are on ending the horrific attacks on civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank right now,” Tlaib said in a statement sent Monday to The Associated Press. “Instead of attacking me and distorting my words, they should listen to their constituents and call for a cease-fire to save innocent lives.”
She was responding to calls from national and Michigan Democrats asking her to take down a video posted Friday, which includes a clip of demonstrators chanting “from the river to the sea.” Tlaib also said in the video “we will remember in 2024” before text appears stating: “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people.”
It’s the latest example of a public rift dividing Democrats in Michigan, which is home to one of the nation’s largest Arab American communities.
The Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups have criticized the “from the river to the sea,” chant as a call to dismantle the state of Israel. Many Palestinian activists say they are not calling for the destruction of Israel, but for freedom of movement and equal rights and protections for Palestinians throughout the land.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin, the lone Jewish member of Michigan’s congressional delegation, said on social media that the phrase promotes “division and violence,” and is “counterproductive to promoting peace.”
“If I knew that a phrase I’d used had hurt any of my constituents, I would apologize and retract it, no matter its origin,” Slotkin said. “I’d ask the same from you.”
Other Michigan Democrats, including Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Senate President Pro Tempore Jeremy Moss, joined in criticizing Tlaib and calling for her to apologize. Nessel said that while she has defended Tlaib in the past, her use of the phrase “is so hurtful to so many.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said during a Sunday appearance on CNN that while he considers Tlaib a friend, “slogans like ‘the river to the sea,’ if that means the destruction of Israel, that’s not going to work.”
Tlaib said on social media late Friday that the “from the river to the sea” phrase is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”
The back and forth between Democrats in Michigan is the most recent example of a widening divide over the Israel-Hamas war. Michigan is home to one of the largest Arab American communities in the nation, which Tlaib partially represents, but her Detroit-area district also includes a thriving Jewish community.
Tlaib, whose grandmother currently lives in the West Bank, has been called out since the war began by some who say she didn’t do enough to condemn the Hamas attack. An effort to censure Tlaib was dismissed with broad bipartisan support last week as both parties raised concerns about violating First Amendment rights.
Two US House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, introduced another motion to censure Tlaib on Monday.
Are Latin American countries forming a pro-Palestinian bloc?
In quick succession, Bolivia has severed ties with Israel; Chile, Colombia and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors
Argentina and Mexico have expressed condemnation of Israeli military action in Gaza and the deaths of Palestinian civilians
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO, Brazil: With the intensification of the war in Gaza, analysts in Latin America have told Arab News that a regional pro-Palestinian bloc may be starting to emerge, which would be an unprecedented development.
The process was triggered on Oct. 31 when Bolivia announced that it would sever diplomatic relations with Israel because of its attacks on Gaza.
Palestinian-born Sheikh Isa Amer Quevedo, a political scientist who leads an Islamic center in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, told Arab News that the government’s decision was received with great joy by Muslims in the country.
“When countries commit crimes against humanity, they must be pressured. Those indiscriminate strikes must stop,” Amer said, celebrating the fact that Bolivia is sending 73 tons of food to Gazans and expressing hope that other nations will follow suit.
Shortly after Bolivia’s announcement, both the Chilean and Colombian presidents recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultations.
On his X account on Oct. 31, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric cited Israel’s “unacceptable violations of humanitarian international law” in Gaza.
“Chile energetically condemns and sees with great concern that such military operations — which at this point (are) collective punishment of the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza — do not respect fundamental norms of international law, as the more than 8,000 civilian victims, most of them women and children, demonstrate.”
Chile has the world’s largest Palestinian population outside the Middle East, with as many as 600,000 people. It is a well-organized and influential community.
But Prof. Pablo Alvarez Cabello, an expert in Middle Eastern-Latin American relations at Diego Portales University in Santiago, told Arab News that Chile will most probably not cut ties because “its relations with Israel and the US are very important.”
In an interview after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, Boric said he expressed to him his concern about developments in Gaza, and affirmed that Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas has been disproportionate.
FASTFACT
Chile has the world’s largest Palestinian population outside the Middle East, with as many as 600,000 people.
Similarly, a Colombian government statement on Oct. 31 said Bogota “expresses its strongest rejection of the actions of the Israeli security forces in Gaza in areas densely populated by civilians.”
Since Oct. 7, President Gustavo Petro has posted dozens of comments on X strongly criticizing Israel’s Gaza assault. At one point, he even compared Israel to the Nazis.
Israel subsequently suspended exports of military equipment to Colombia, but Petro said he is ready to sever relations with Tel Aviv if needed.
Palestinian-born Ali Nofal, a community leader in Colombia, told Arab News: “We received President Petro’s measures with great joy. For decades, the Colombian right wing strengthened ties with Israel and served its interests. Now we have a dramatic change.”
He added: “There’s a general shift in the way people see the Palestinian issue. That’s why more and more Latin American countries have been manifesting a more balanced view now.”
Indeed, on Nov. 1 Argentina and Mexico criticized Israel’s bombing of the Jabalya refugee camp and other locations in Gaza, something that is seen as an important step for countries that have been close to Israel.
“There’s a kind of trend among the progressive administrations in the region,” Argentinian-born Rafael Masry, president of the Palestinian Confederation of Latin America and the Caribbean — known by the Spanish acronym COPLAC — told Arab News. “At this moment, we can say the countries that should’ve expressed a pro-Palestinian attitude have done so.”
He said Argentina’s Nov. 1 statement criticizing Israel has “gigantic significance” given the South American country’s strong Zionist lobby and large Jewish community.
“Of course, the government’s actions can still evolve. There are economic pressures that can be applied,” Masry added.
On Nov. 3, Jewish leaders in Argentina met with President Alberto Fernandez and handed him a petition with more than 58,000 signatures, demanding that the government do all it can to release hostages of Argentinian origin held by Hamas (estimated at more than 20).
On the same day, Honduras announced that it would recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations.
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina cited “the serious humanitarian situation affecting the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip.”
In an interview with Honduran newspaper La Prensa, Vice Foreign Minister Antonio Garcia said the decision is part of a set of potential diplomatic actions, and reflects the government’s “concerns over the indiscriminate killing of the Palestinian civilian population.”
The Foreign Ministry described the indiscriminate killing as “genocide” in a statement, but the term was later removed.
Masry said Brazil is the most important nation in the region, and if President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could assume a more critical stance on Israel, more countries would be drawn to this emerging pro-Palestinian bloc.
“Lula has been giving interviews about Israel’s actions and has been critical of them. Maybe under the pressure of Chile, Colombia and so on, he will decide to join the bloc,” Masry added.
Brazilian-born Emir Mourad, COPLAC’s secretary-general, told Arab News that Lula has played a relevant role in trying to pass UN Security Council resolutions that include the need for an immediate ceasefire (the US vetoed one of them), but that Brazil can do more.
“There are many diplomatic instruments that can be used, beginning with recalling the ambassador for consultations and concluding the process by severing relations,” Mourad said, adding that Lula was the first Latin American leader to recognize Palestine’s statehood in 2010, and this led many other nations to do the same.
“Probably something similar would happen this time too,” Mourad said.
But some analysts are pessimistic about Lula’s handling of the situation. “It’s becoming more and more embarrassing for Lula that important Latin American nations are manifesting support for Palestine and he isn’t,” historian Tufy Kairuz, an expert in relations between Brazil and the Arab world, told Arab News, adding that Lula “now seems to be avoiding following other leaders.”
Kairuz said it is “disturbing” that Brazil continues to import Israeli military equipment and technology under Lula’s administration.
However, Alvarez said Lula seems to be assuming the role of a “non-aligned leader,” and may head a group of countries seeking a diplomatic shift on the Palestinian issue, which “could lead to more pressure at the UN and a more balanced distribution of power.”
China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners, Xi says
Leaders pledge to work on regional security, climate change, trade
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP
BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Monday that their countries could become “trusting partners,” pledging to work with Canberra on everything from regional security to climate change as the two leaders eased years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.
Beijing is Canberra’s biggest trading partner, but relations plummeted in 2020 after Australia’s then-conservative government barred Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G contracts and called for an inquest into the origins of COVID-19, which was first detected in China.
A furious Beijing then slapped punitive tariffs on a slew of Australian commodities including coal and barley the relationship descended into a deep freeze.
But China has reversed course since Albanese took power in May last year, lifting most of its restrictions on Australian goods and saying it wants “healthy andstable” ties.
Meeting Albanese in Beijing on Monday, Xi said the two countries had “no fundamental conflict of interests.”
China and Australia, Xi said, could “become mutually trusting and mutually successful partners,” according to a readout of the meeting by state broadcaster CCTV.
“In the face of major changes in the world, the two sides should grasp the correct development direction for China-Australia relations,” he said.
This included cooperation on everything from “the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific region” to climate change, the Chinese leader said.
And in opening remarks shown by Australia’s public broadcaster ABC, Albanese — the first Australian leader to visit China in more than seven years — hailed the “unquestionably very positive” progress in ties.
Since the two leaders met in Indonesia last year, Albanese told Xi, “trade is flowing more freely to the benefit of both our countries.”
“We can of course today take up the opportunity to explore how we can have further cooperation between our two countries,” he said.
Albanese has previously acknowledged the need to remain “clear-eyed” about the differences between the two countries.
“We need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest,” he told reporters Monday.
And China has bristled at Australia’s security pact with the United States and Britain, and rebuked its decision to purchase nuclear-powered submarines — widely seen as an effort to parry Chinese military might in the Asia-Pacific.
Civilian casualties in Gaza in the thousands: Pentagon
The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters AFP
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon on Monday put the number of civilians killed in Gaza in the thousands, but did not provide a specific number.
“As it related to civilian casualties in Gaza ... we know the numbers are in the thousands,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said.
The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.
The toll of 10,022 deaths was announced in a press conference in Gaza by ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidreh.
He said at least 292 Palestinians were killed overnight from Sunday into Monday in intense bombardments by the Israeli army, which he accused of “perpetrating 19 massacres in the last hours.”
According to the ministry, the majority of those killed in Gaza since the start of the war have been civilians, including more than 4,000 children.
The Oct. 7 Hamas attacks triggered the war in Gaza.
The validity of the numbers published by the ministry had been called into question by US President Joe Biden.
To prove the credibility of their figures, on Oct. 26, the Health Ministry published a list of nearly 7,000 names, all people whom it said had been killed in the war up to that point.
The list included the sex, age, and identity number of each person killed.
The ministry said it published the record to “reveal the details and the names to the whole world so that they might know the truth.”
It explained in an accompanying document that in governmental hospitals, which fall under Hamas’s governance, the personal information and ID number of each killed Palestinian is entered into a computerized database after the body arrives or after they succumb to their wounds.
This data is then transmitted daily to the “central register of martyrs” at the Health Ministry.
If the dead are taken to a private hospital, their personal information is recorded on a particular form sent “within 24 hours” to the Health Ministry, which then adds the details to its central database.
The ministry said that a dedicated information center verifies the data provided by both types of hospitals before it is entered into the database to ensure it “does not contain duplicates or errors.”
Islamophobic threats in Australia have increased tenfold since Oct. 7 Hamas action in Israel, says Muslim group
Pro-Palestinian marches, which have drawn tens of thousands of Australians, have been held across the country
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
ONDON: There has been a massive increase in cases of Islamophobia and threats to the Muslim community living in Australia since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to an organization that tracks anti-Islam sentiment in the country.
The Islamophobia Register Australia said reports of anti-Muslim hate had increased tenfold since Hamas’ offensive and subsequent Israeli military retaliation, The New York Times reported on Monday.
Sharara Attai, the executive director of the group, told Australian media that the trend was “deeply troubling” and that it was “even more concerning” that many incidents had probably gone unreported.
Pro-Palestinian marches, which have drawn tens of thousands of Australians, have been held across the country in cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.
Protesters have demanded a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and have denounced Israeli strikes on civilians in the enclave as “genocide.”
Jessica Morrison, executive officer at the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, last month said there had been “lots of stories from lots of young people” being targeted, particularly at schools, and that the Palestinian community had been “distressed” by the discourse surrounding the violence in Gaza.
She added: “Younger Palestinian people at the moment are feeling very uncomfortable because of what’s going on.”
Mike Burgess, a senior figure in the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, said in a statement last month that all parties had to consider the “implications for social cohesion when making public statements.”
He added: “As I have said previously, words matter. ASIO has seen direct connections between inflamed language and inflamed community tensions.”