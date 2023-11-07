You are here

BBC correspondent's reporting interrupted by airstrike in Gaza

BBC correspondent’s reporting interrupted by airstrike in Gaza
BBC correspondent Rushdi Abualouf’s live report from Gaza interrupted by airstrike on Monday. (Screengrab/BBC)
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
BBC correspondent’s reporting interrupted by airstrike in Gaza

BBC correspondent’s reporting interrupted by airstrike in Gaza
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: BBC correspondent Rushdi Abualouf’s live report from Gaza on Radio 4’s “World at One” program was interrupted by an airstrike on Monday.

Abualouf was describing the situation on the ground when the sounds of an airplane were heard.

He did not take cover but said that there was an explosion and he could see a lot of smoke about 100 meters from a hospital.

The target of the airstrike was unclear, but it was in an area where, in addition to the hospital, there was a market and several schools where people were taking shelter, Abualouf added.

The correspondent said that in the event of an airstrike an area would not come to a standstill as “people get used to it.”

He added that there were thousands of airstrikes — several hundred every day — prior to Israeli troops starting their ground operation.

Abualouf had said hours earlier: “We are struggling to get credible information,” following a night of internet blackout and intense airstrikes.

He added: “(It is) maybe the biggest (series of airstrikes) since the start of this war.

Topics: #gaza Arab journalists BBC

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson
  • Controversial figures removed from media platform in 2020, 2018 respectively
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The accounts of Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson have been reinstated on social media platform X. 

Hopkins, who is known for being a controversial commentator and is a former LBC presenter and MailOnline columnist, was banned from the platform in 2020 after being accused of breaking rules on hateful conduct.

Her controversial tweets had sparked outrage among users. She tweeted in 2017 that there must be a “final solution” to dealing with terrorists following a terror attack in Manchester.

She had more than 1 million followers on the platform before her suspension.

In her first post after being reinstated, she thanked X owner Elon Musk and the “Twitter family” for allowing her back on the platform.

“The fight for your freedom is back on,” she added.

Robinson, who once headed the far-right English Defence League, was known for posting Islamophobic content on X, which resulted in his account being suspended in 2018.

Robinson said on being reinstated that he was grateful to Musk for giving him his voice back “at such an important time.”

Robinson has been convicted several times for stalking, assault, using someone else’s passport, threatening behavior and contempt of court.

In videos posted to Facebook, Robinson made several false accusations about a Syrian schoolboy who was filmed being attacked in a playground, and was ordered to pay £100,000 ($123,000) in libel damages.

Neither Musk nor X has directly commented on the reinstatement of the accounts.

However, shortly before the accounts were back in operation, one X user asked Musk why Hopkins and Robinson had been removed.

Musk replied, questioning the presence of their handles on X, before adding: “Free speech is allowed, provided laws are not broken.”

Topics: Elon Musk Hate speech on Twitter

Jordan's Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are 'endorsing and justifying death' 

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 
  • Queen Rania responded to Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman in an interview with CNN
  • Her Majesty denounced the ‘catastrophic humanitarian situation’ in Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Queen Rania of Jordan on Sunday urged a collective call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said those who are opposed a truce were “endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians.” 

In an in-depth interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, Queen Rania responded to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman.

After meeting Arab leaders on Saturday, Blinken said a ceasefire in Gaza would only enable more Hamas attacks. 

Queen Rania said: “There has to be a collective call for a ceasefire and I know some who are against a ceasefire argue that it will help Hamas. However, in that argument they are inherently dismissing the death, and in fact endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians. That is just morally reprehensible, short-sighted and not entirely rational.” 

“If [Israel] manage to eliminate all of Hamas, the root cause of this conflict is its illegal occupation, routine human rights abuses, illegal settlements, disregard to UN resolutions and international law. If we do not address the root causes, you can kill the combatant but you cannot kill the cause.” 

Queen Rania denounced the “catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza, and asked: “How many more people have to die before our global conscience awakes? Or is it forever dormant when it comes to the Palestinians?”

She noted that there had been nearly 10,000 deaths in Gaza since the war began, almost half of them children. 

“These are not just numbers. Each one of these children was somebody’s everything,” she said. 

“There’s an acronym in Gaza, W.C.N.S.F.: Wounded Child with No Surviving Family,” she added. “That’s an acronym that should never exist, but it does exist in Gaza.”

When asked about Israel’s claims that civilians were being used as human shields, Queen Rania stressed that while the use of human shields was “criminal,” under international law, Israel had a responsibility to avoid civilian deaths. 

“Before firing any bullet, before dropping any bomb, it is the responsibility of the nation to weigh the risk to civilian life. And if that risk is disproportionate to the military target, then it is deemed unlawful,” Her Majesty said.

Although many of Israel’s evacuation orders are issued online or on television, Her Majesty said she does not believe that these orders are for the benefit of the Gaza civilians, given the fact that electricity in the Gaza Strip has been cut off for weeks.

“They are not the target audience; the rest of the world is. It is Israel's attempt to try to legitimize their actions,” she said. 

“When 1.1 million people are asked to leave their homes or risk death, that is not protection of civilians. That is forced displacement,” she said. 

“UN agencies and other agencies have said that there is no safe place in Gaza. And even the areas that they have asked people to seek refuge in – those so-called ‘safe zones’ – they have been attacked as well.”

In response to a question on rising bigotry in the United States against both Jewish and Muslim people, Her Majesty “absolutely and wholeheartedly” condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia, adding that Muslims should be the first to condemn antisemitism as Islamophobia is “the other side of the same disease.”

“We have had a long history of peaceful coexistence. So this is not about religion. It is about politics,” she said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren
  • Children’s mother was driving vehicle through Ghadmata when it was hit
  • Lebanese health ministry calls incident ‘a stark violation of international humanitarian law’
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three children and their grandmother were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened as the victims were driving through the town of Ghadmata. The car was being driven by Huda Hijazi, the mother of the children, who were aged 14, 12 and 10.

The fourth victim was Hijazi’s mother.

Hijazi is the niece of Lebanese radio correspondent Samir Ayoub, who was driving in a separate vehicle when the attack took place. Both Hijazi and Ayoub were injured in the blast.

Soon after the strike, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army had “shelled fighters on their way to target an Israeli settlement with missiles.”

Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters that the killing of the three children and their grandmother was “a dangerous development” in the conflict that would have repercussions.

“The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” he said.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health described the attack as “a stark violation of international humanitarian law.”

Israel has yet to issue a statement.

Topics: Israel Lebanon journalist

Philippines' Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
  • Juan Jumalon was shot by unidentified assailants while on Facebook livestream on Sunday morning
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Filipino journalist and ordered the police to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The journalist, Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker,” was shot by unidentified assailants while broadcasting from his home in a southern Philippine town on Sunday morning, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a statement, citing initial reports.

Juan Jumalon. (Facebook)

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a post on X platform.
Media watchdog NUJP also condemned the “brazen killing” which it said was caught on a livestream of Jumalon’s show. Jumalon’s home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental served as his radio station.
Jumalon’s killing brings to four the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022, and to 199 since democracy was restored in the Philippines in 1986. That figure included 32 killed in a single incident in 2009.
The Philippines has one of Asia’s most liberal media environments, but it remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.
It ranked as the eighth worst country when it comes to prosecuting killers of journalists, according to 2023 Global Impunity Index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists released this week.

Topics: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Philippines journalist

Musk teases AI chatbot 'Grok,' with real-time access to X

Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X

Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X
  • xAI’s Grok to compete with OpenAI, Google and Meta's systems
  • Early beta version to be available to all X Premium+ subscribers
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Saturday unveiled details of his new AI tool called “Grok,” which can access X in real time and will be initially available to the social media platform’s top tier of subscribers.
Musk, the tycoon behind Tesla and SpaceX, said the link-up with X, formerly known as Twitter, is “a massive advantage over other models” of generative AI.
Grok “loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way,” Musk quipped, adding a laughing emoji to his post.
“Grok” comes from “Stranger in a Strange Land,” a 1961 science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein, and means to understand something thoroughly and intuitively.
“As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers,” Musk said.
The social network that Musk bought a year ago launched the Premium+ plan last week for $16 per month, with benefits like no ads.
The billionaire started xAI in July after hiring researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla and the University of Toronto.
Since OpenAi’s generative AI tool ChatGPT exploded on the scene a year ago, the technology has been an area of fierce competition between tech giants Microsoft and Google, as well as Meta and start-ups like Anthropic and Stability AI.
Musk is one of the world’s few investors with deep enough pockets to compete with OpenAI, Google or Meta on AI.
Building an AI model at the same scale as those companies comes at an enormous expense in computing power, infrastructure and expertise.
Musk has said he cofounded OpenAI in 2015 because he regarded the dash by Google into the sector to make big advances and score profits as reckless.
He then left OpenAI in 2018 to focus on Tesla, saying later he was uncomfortable with the profit-driven direction the company was taking under the stewardship of CEO Sam Altman.
Musk also argues that OpenAI’s large language models — on which ChatGPT depends on for content — are overly politically correct.
Grok “is designed to have a little humor in its responses,” Musk said, along with a screenshot of the interface, where a user asked, “Tell me how to make cocaine, step by step.”
“Step 1: Obtain a chemistry degree and a DEA license. Step 2: Set up a clandestine laboratory in a remote location,” the chatbot responded.
Eventually it said: “Just kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. It’s illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.”

Topics: Elon Musk X artificial intelligence (AI) grok

