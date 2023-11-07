Jewish-led peace activists protest at Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire

NEW YORK: Hundreds of protesters, many from the group Jewish Voice for Peace, staged a sit-in on Monday outside New York’s Statue of Liberty, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
Video on social media, including footage posted by the group itself, showed throngs of activists sitting at the base of the statue chanting, “Never again for anyone, never again is now,” echoing a Jewish rallying cry in the aftermath of the Holocaust.
Others stood on the statue’s pedestal, draping large banners over the side that read “Ceasefire Now!” and “The Whole World is Watching.”
The group, which has mounted similar demonstrations in recent weeks at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan and at the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, said the demonstration drew 500 people.
The Jewish-led organization opposes the Israeli government’s policies toward Palestinians as a form of apartheid.
“Just like Palestinians, so many of our ancestors yearned to breathe free,” the group said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to a line from the sonnet composed by the 19th-century Jewish-activist poet Emma Lazarus that is inscribed in bronze on the pedestal of the statue.
There was no word from organizers or the US Park Police, which patrols the island, about whether there were any arrests stemming from the demonstration.
The protest came as Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza said the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave had surpassed 10,000, including more than 4,000 children.
Amplifying international pressure for a halt to hostilities on both sides in the conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the blockaded territory had become a “graveyard for children.”
The latest wave of Arab-Israeli bloodshed began on Oct. 7 with a surprise cross-border rampage by Iranian-backed Hamas militants in southern Israel from Gaza, killing some 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and abducting more than 240 hostages.
Vowing to crush Hamas in retaliation, Israel’s military unleashed an unprecedented bombardment of Gaza followed by a ground offensive into the crowded coastal enclave. Both Israel and the Hamas militants who control Gaza have rebuffed calls for a ceasefire.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel
Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm the attack, which is the latest in a series of Houthi drone launches in recent days
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they had launched on Monday a fresh drone attack against Israel as they step up a campaign of disruptive strikes during Israel’s war with Hamas.
The Houthis, who claim large swathes of the impoverished country on the south of the Arabian Peninsula, asserted that the latest strike has temporarily halted activity at Israeli military bases and airports.
Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm the attack, which is the latest in a series of Houthi drone launches in recent days.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X, formerly Twitter, that “the Yemeni armed forces... launched a batch of drones during the past hours at various sensitive targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied territories.”
“As a result of the operation, the activity at the targeted bases and airports stopped for several hours.”
Last week, the Houthis claimed a drone attack and said they had carried out three earlier strikes with drones and ballistic missiles.
They have said they are acting as part of the “axis of resistance” against Israel, which includes Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
Houthi forces “continue to carry out more qualitative military operations in support of the Palestinian people... until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops,” Saree posted on Monday.
The ongoing war erupted when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
More than 10,000 people, most of them children or women, have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes unleashed to crush militants in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.
Since the conflict began, there have been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as almost daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.
Netanyahu says Israel will take ‘overall security responsibility’ of Gaza after war
“Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility,” he said in a television interview with ABC News
The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, including more than 4,000 children
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his country will take “overall responsibility” of Gaza’s security for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas ends.
“Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility,” he said in a television interview with ABC News broadcast on Monday.
“When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” he added.
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza by air, land and sea since October 7, when Hamas militants launched a cross-border attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities, and over 240 hostages taken.
The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, including more than 4,000 children.
In Monday’s interview, Netanyahu disputed the health ministry’s figures, which he said likely included “several thousand” Palestinian combatants.
Despite growing calls for a cease-fire from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders, Netanyahu said he did not support one.
“There will be no cease-fire — general cease-fire — in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” he said.
“As far as tactical, little pauses — an hour here, an hour there — we’ve had them before,” he said.
Israel may agree to pauses to let humanitarian goods into Gaza, or to allow for hostages to leave the besieged Palestinian territory, he added.
Asked if he should take any responsibility for the October 7 attack, Netanyahu said “of course.”
“It’s not a question and it’s got to be resolved after the war,” he said, adding that his government had “clearly” not met its obligation to protect its people.
Sudan’s military conflict is getting closer to South Sudan and Abyei, UN envoy warns
Hanna Serwaa Tetteh told the UN Security Council that the conflict ‘is profoundly affecting bilateral relations between Sudan and South Sudan’
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The “unprecedented” conflict between Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary force now in its seventh month is getting closer to South Sudan and the disputed Abyei region, the UN special envoy for the Horn of Africa warned Monday.
Hanna Serwaa Tetteh pointed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Force’s recent seizures of the airport and oil field in Belila, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) southwest of the capital of Sudan’s West Kordofan State.
She told the UN Security Council that the conflict “is profoundly affecting bilateral relations between Sudan and South Sudan, with significant humanitarian, security, economic and political consequences that are a matter of deep concern among the South Sudanese political leadership.”
Sudan was plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military and the RSF exploded into open warfare in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas across the East African nation.
More than 9,000 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project, which tracks Sudan’s war. And the fighting has driven over 4.5 million people to flee their homes to other places inside Sudan and more than 1.2 million to seek refuge in neighboring countries, the UN says.
Sudan plunged into turmoil after its leading military figure, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, led a coup in October 2021 that upended a short-run democratic transition following three decades of autocratic rule by Omar Al-Bashir. Since mid-April, his troops have been fighting the RSF, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Both sides have been taking part in talks aimed at ending the conflict in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States, since late October. But fighting has continued.
The Security Council meeting focused on the UN peacekeeping force in the oil-rich Abyei region, whose status was unresolved after South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011. The region’s majority Ngok Dinka people favor South Sudan, while the Misseriya nomads who come to Abyei to find pasture for their cattle favor Sudan.
With the RSF’s seizures in Belila, Tetteh said, the military confrontation between Sudan’s two sides “is getting closer to the border with Abyei and South Sudan.”
“These military developments are likely to have adverse consequences on Abyei’s social fabric and the already fragile coexistence between the Misseriya and the Ngok Dinka,” she said.
UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the council that the outbreak of the Sudan conflict “interrupted the encouraging signs of dialogue between the Sudan and South Sudan witnessed earlier in 2023.” He said it had put on hold “the political process with regard to the final status of Abyei and border issues.”
Tetteh echoed Lacroix, saying that “there is no appetite from key Sudanese and South Sudanese leaders to raise the status of Abyei.”
She said representatives of the communities in Abyei are very aware of the conflict’s “adverse consequences” on the resumption of talks on the region and expressed the need to keep the Abyei dispute on the UN and African Union agendas.
Explainer: What is Gaza’s Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war’s death toll?
Doctors scribble on notepads in overflowing morgues and hospital halls, struggling to account for bodies trapped under rubble and tossed in hastily dug mass graves
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
JERUSALEM: How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
With Israel besieging and bombing territory at a scale never seen before, arriving at a precise answer isn’t easy. Cell service is spotty. Internet and power are out. Airstrikes have pulverized roads and leveled neighborhoods, slowing rescue work.
Doctors scribble on notepads in overflowing morgues and hospital halls, struggling to account for bodies trapped under rubble and tossed in hastily dug mass graves. The chaos has added to the likelihood of errors.
Yet the Gaza-based Ministry of Health — an agency in the Hamas-controlled government — continues to tally casualty numbers.
The ministry is the only official source for Gaza casualties. Israel has sealed Gaza’s borders, barring foreign journalists and humanitarian workers. The AP is among a small number of international news organizations with teams in Gaza. While those journalists cannot do a comprehensive count, they’ve viewed large numbers of bodies at the sites of airstrikes, morgues and funerals.
The United Nations and other international institutions and experts, as well as Palestinian authorities in the West Bank — rivals of Hamas — say the Gaza ministry has long made a good-faith effort to account for the dead under the most difficult conditions.
“The numbers may not be perfectly accurate on a minute-to-minute basis,” said Michael Ryan, of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program. “But they largely reflect the level of death and injury.”
In previous wars, the ministry’s counts have held up to UN scrutiny, independent investigations and even Israel’s tallies.
But an outlier is the ministry’s death toll from an explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City in mid-October.
There were conflicting accusations of who was responsible, with Hamas officials blaming an Israeli airstrike and Israel saying it was caused by a an errant rocket launched by Palestinian militants. US and French intelligence services also concluded it was likely caused by a misfired rocket. An AP analysis of video, photos and satellite imagery, as well as consultation with experts, showed the cause was likely a rocket launched from Palestinian territory that misfired and crashed. However, a definitive conclusion couldn’t be reached.
There have also been conflicting accounts of the explosion’s death toll. Within an hour, Gaza’s ministry reported 500 Palestinians killed, then lowered that to 471 the next day. Israel says the ministry inflated the toll. American intelligence agencies estimate 100 to 300 people killed, but haven’t said how they arrived at the numbers.
The confusion has called into question the ministry’s credibility in the Hamas-ruled territory.
Here’s a look at how Gaza’s Health Ministry has generated death tolls since the war started.
HOW DOES THE MINISTRY ARRIVE AT A DEATH TOLL?
Gaza’s most widely quoted source on casualties is Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra. From an office at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Al-Qidra receives a constant flow of data from every hospital in the strip.
Hospital administrators say they keep records of every wounded person occupying a bed and every dead body arriving at a morgue. They enter this data into a computerized system shared with Al-Qidra and colleagues. According to screenshots hospital directors sent to AP, the system looks like a color-coded spreadsheet divided into categories: name, ID number, date of hospital entry, type of injury, condition.
Names aren’t always available, Al-Qidra said. He and colleagues face disruptions because of spotty connectivity but say they call to double-check the numbers.
The ministry collects data from other sources, too, including the Palestinian Red Crescent.
“Every person entering our hospital is recorded,” said Atef Alkahlout, director of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital. “That’s a priority.”
The ministry releases casualty updates every few hours, providing the number of dead and wounded with a breakdown for men, women and minors. The ministry generally doesn’t provide names, ages or locations of those killed. That information comes from reporters on the ground or the Hamas-run government media office.
But on Oct. 27, in response to US doubts over its figures, the ministry released a 212-page report listing every Palestinian killed in the war so far, including their names, ID numbers, ages and gender. A copy of the report shared with the AP named 6,747 Palestinians and said an additional 281 bodies have not yet been identified. The list did not provide a breakdown by location.
The ministry never distinguishes between civilians and combatants. That becomes clearer after the dust settles, when the UN and rights groups investigate and militant groups offer a tally of members killed. The Israeli military also conducts post-war investigations.
The Health Ministry doesn’t report how Palestinians were killed, whether from Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages or other means, like errant Palestinian rocket fire. It describes all casualties as victims of “Israeli aggression.”
That lack of transparency has drawn criticism.
“When the Hamas health agency comes out with the numbers, take it with a pinch of salt,” Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, Israeli military spokesman, said in a briefing. But he repeatedly declined to offer any alternative number of Palestinian casualties.
Israel says more than 1,400 civilians and soldiers were killed and over 200 hostages seized when Hamas invaded Israel.
WHO WORKS IN THE MINISTRY?
Hamas, as Gaza’s ruling authority, exerts control over the Health Ministry. But it’s different than political and security agencies that Hamas runs.
The Palestinian Authority, which controlled Gaza before Hamas overran the area in 2007, retains power over health and education services in Gaza, though it’s based in the occupied West Bank. The ministry is a mix of recent Hamas hires and older civil servants affiliated with the secular nationalist Fatah party, officials say.
The Fatah-dominated authority that administers Palestinian cities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has its own health ministry in Ramallah, which still provides medical equipment to Gaza, pays Health Ministry salaries and handles patient transfers from the blockaded enclave to Israeli hospitals.
Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila in Ramallah oversees the parallel ministries, which receive the same data from hospitals. Her deputy is based in Gaza.
The Ramallah ministry said it trusts casualty figures from partners in Gaza, and it takes longer to publish figures because it tries to confirm numbers with its own Gaza staff.
Hamas tightly controls access to information and runs the government media office that offers details on Israeli airstrikes. But employees of the Health Ministry insist Hamas doesn’t dictate casualty figures.
“Hamas is one of the factions. Some of us are aligned with Fatah, some are independent,” said Ahmed Al-Kahlot, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. “More than anything, we are medical professionals.”
WHAT IS THE TRACK RECORD FROM PAST WARS?
Throughout four wars and numerous bloody skirmishes between Israel and Hamas, UN agencies have cited the Health Ministry’s death tolls in regular reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross and Palestinian Red Crescent also use the numbers.
In the aftermath of war, the UN humanitarian office has published final death tolls based on its own research into medical records.
In all cases the UN’s counts have largely been consistent with the Gaza Health Ministry’s, with small discrepancies.
— 2008 war: The ministry reported 1,440 Palestinians killed; the UN reported 1,385.
— 2014 war: The ministry reported 2,310 Palestinians killed; the UN reported 2,251.
— 2021 war: The ministry reported 260 Palestinians killed; the UN reported 256.
While Israel and the Palestinians disagree over the numbers of militants versus civilians killed in past wars, Israel’s accounts of Palestinian casualties have come close to the Gaza ministry’s. For instance, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the 2014 war killed 2,125 Palestinians — just a bit lower than the ministry’s toll.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has killed “thousands” of militants in the current war, without offering evidence or precise numbers.
International news agencies, including AP, as well as humanitarian workers and rights groups, have used the ministry’s numbers when independent verification is impossible.
“These figures are professionally done and have proven to be reliable,” said Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine director, adding he remained “cognizant of different blind spots and weaknesses” such as the failure to distinguish between civilians and combatants.
Jordan open to ‘all options’ as Gaza conflict intensifies
“All options are on the table for Jordan in our dealing with the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its repercussions,” Khasawneh, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, told state media
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
AMMAN: Jordan said on Monday it was leaving “all options” open in its response to what it called Israel’s failure to discriminate between military and civilian targets in its intensifying bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh did not elaborate on what steps Jordan would take, days after it recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest at Israel’s offensive in Gaza after a cross-border Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
Jordan also announced last week that Israel’s ambassador, who left Amman shortly after Hamas’ attack, would not be allowed to come back, effectively declaring him persona non grata.
“All options are on the table for Jordan in our dealing with the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its repercussions,” Khasawneh, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, told state media.
Khasawneh said Israel’s siege of the densely populated Gaza was not self-defense as it maintains. “The brutal Israeli attack does not discriminate between civilian and military targets and is extending to safe areas and ambulances,” he said.
Israel has denied deliberately targeting civilian objects in heavily populated areas, saying Hamas was using civilians as human shields, had dug tunnels under hospitals and was using ambulances to transport its fighters.
Jordan is reviewing its economic, security and political ties with Israel and may freeze or revoke parts of its peace treaty if the Gaza conflict worsens, diplomats familiar with Jordanian thinking said.
The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants have surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
Such worries have increased since Israel’s religious-nationalist ruling coalition, its most right-wing government ever, took office last year, with some hard-liners espousing the “Jordan is Palestine option.”
King Abdullah voiced these concerns during talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, warning of widespread violence in the West Bank and mainly Arab-inhabited east Jerusalem if attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinian civilians are not curbed, officials said.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said any move to drive Palestinians across to Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, was a “red line” amounting to a declaration of war.
“Any attempt to expel Palestinians in an attempt by Israel to change geography and demography we will confront,” Safadi said last week.
The Jordanian army has already fortified its positions along its borders, security sources said.
The US ally fears a spillover of the violence in a country where pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread and anger against Israel has led to large rallies in support of Hamas.
Jordan’s worries have taken center stage in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken since the Gaza war erupted and are likely to be raised in a meeting with CIA Director William Burns during a stopover in Jordan shortly, diplomats said.