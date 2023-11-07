You are here

Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates with Chelsea's Lesley Ugochukwu after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP)
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
  • The carnage climaxed in stoppage-time when Jackson fired home from Conor Gallagher’s cross, then ran clear to condemn Tottenham to a rare defeat
AFP
LONDON: Chelsea ended nine-man Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick inspired a 4-1 win in a chaotic clash filled with VAR drama on Monday.
Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was able to savour a sweet victory over Tottenham on his first return to the club since his sacking in 2019.
But the Argentine’s revenge mission was overshadowed by an incredible litany of controversial incidents including red cards for Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.
Dejan Kulusevski had given Tottenham an early lead, but Romero was dismissed for a foul that led to Cole Palmer’s equalizer from the penalty spot before half-time.
Referee Michael Oliver and the over-worked VAR officials sent off Udogie soon after the break for his second booking.
Both teams had goals disallowed by VAR, while Tottenham’s misfortune also included losing England playmaker James Maddison and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven to first-half injuries.
Chelsea finally made the most of their numerical advantage when Senegal striker Jackson netted three times in the closing stages to hand Tottenham their first defeat in 11 league games.
Ange Postecoglou’s team remain in second place, one point behind leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea moved up to 10th place after their first win in three league games.
“There will be a forensic study of every decision out there, I think that is the way the game is going and I don’t like it,” Postecoglou said.
“If you look at all that standing around we did today, maybe people enjoy that sort of thing but I’d rather see us playing football.”
Pochettino was given a largely warm reception by Tottenham fans in recognition of a five-year reign that included taking them to their maiden Champions League final.
But there could be no doubting his pleasure at inflicting a first league defeat on his former employers this term, especially given the extraordinary circumstances of one of the Premier League’s most incendiary matches.
“The technology is there and we need to accept. Many things happen on the pitch and you need to verify and check,” Pochettino said.
“We deserve the credit. Tottenham are doing fantastic but tonight we were the better team.”
Tottenham had made the perfect start in the sixth minute when Kulusevski unleashed a powerful shot that deflected in off Levi Colwill.
Tottenham were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Udogie was only booked after VAR looked at his reckless two-footed lunge on Raheem Sterling.
Sterling and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min both had goals disallowed by VAR for handball and offside respectively.
An already heated encounter approached boiling point after Romero escaped a red card for kicking out at Colwill.
It was a short-lived reprieve for Romero as the Tottenham defender saw red in the 33rd minute.
When Moises Caicedo’s blast from the edge of the area beat Guglielmo Vicario, VAR ruled Jackson was offside but still came to Chelsea’s aid.
As the VAR check went on, Romero’s challenge on Enzo Fernandez just before Caicedo’s shot was adjudged to be a penalty, with the defender dismissed for his studs-up follow-through on the Chelsea midfielder’s shin.
Palmer’s spot-kick was almost saved by Vicario but it had enough power to elude his grasp as it went in via the post.
Udogie had flirted with a red card earlier in the game and he finally got his marching orders in the 55th minute for a crude lunge on Sterling.
That set the stage for a Chelsea seige as Spurs played a high defensive line, allowing the visitors to get behind them.
Chelsea landed the knockout blow in the 75th minute when Sterling raced away down the right and his cross was slotted home by Jackson from 10 yards.
Even then, Tottenham commendably kept fighting and Eric Dier was denied by a VAR-ruled offside before Rodrigo Bentancur headed inches wide and Sanchez saved from Son.
The carnage climaxed in stoppage-time when Jackson fired home from Conor Gallagher’s cross, then ran clear to condemn Tottenham to a rare defeat.

Topics: english Premier League Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

Eddie Howe denies 'hard but fair' Newcastle are out to ruffle Champions League feathers

Eddie Howe denies ‘hard but fair’ Newcastle are out to ruffle Champions League feathers
Arab News
  • His side’s physically robust style has riled some rival managers but the Magpies’ head coach is dismissive and unconcerned about comparisons with Atletico Madrid
  • Newcastle traveled to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund in good form, having beaten Man United away and Arsenal at home in the Premier League in the past week
Arab News

DORTMUND: Eddie Howe has dismissed the suggestion that Newcastle United are out to intentionally ‘ruffle the feathers’ of the established Premier League and Champions League elite.

The Magpies’ head coach said his players are only ever focused on winning, no matter the opposition or the cost.

Newcastle take on Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night in what very much feels like a must-win encounter. They arrive in Germany in good form, having beaten both Manchester United at Old Trafford and Arsenal at St. James’ Park in the Premier League in the past week.

Their typically physically robust style has got under the skin of a number of rival coaches, with Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta the latest to complain about Howe and his players. It has prompted some to compare Newcastle and their coach to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. It is not a comparison Howe seems to mind, though he does not believe it is justified.

“I’ve got no desire to upset anybody, just to try and win,” he said. “However we do that, I’ve got no issue with that, as long as we do it within the spirit of the game.

“We are competitive. We’re hugely ambitious and full compliments to the players on how they handled (Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal).

“We’re not intentionally ruffling any feathers, we’re just trying to win. I want the players to stand up for each other. I want them to play competitive football. I want us to be strong in certain moments, which we have to be, and I think we did all of those things on Saturday. I’ve got no issue at all with how we played.”

Asked about the Atletico comparisons, he added: “We just play the game. Look, I think we play hard. We play the game in a really strong way because we want to win. But I think we play fair and we will do the same again.”

Howe’s style is without doubt physically demanding of his players. As a result, the number of games at Champions League and top-six Premier League level has taken its toll on the squad. Newcastle have just 16 fit senior players available in Dortmund, three of whom are goalkeepers.

“We are (light on players), there’s no denying that, but we’ve been stretched for two weeks,” said Howe. “There’s nothing we can do. There’s no transfer window. As I say, a lot of the players have longer-term issues but the players we do have have stepped up and have given more. That is the mentality we’re going to need in the coming weeks.

“All we can do is approach the games in the best way we can. The international break will come at a good time but we’ll get very little relief from that in terms of players back after.”

Already missing key men such as Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali, this week Howe has had to deal with two more long-term absentees: Matt Targett and first-team regular Dan Burn.

“Unfortunately, Dan will be out for some time I think,” Howe said. “It’s another long-term problem, a couple of months. It’s a speculative number for us. He landed on his spine. There’s a problem with the base of his spine, so a huge blow.

“He’s been gigantic for us since he signed, for lots of different reasons: his character, determination to win, experience, and versatility as well. It’s not just one position we’re losing, we’re losing his ability to play center-back. It’s something we have to roll with.”

Topics: Newcastle United Borussia Dortmund Eddie Howe

Diaz saves Liverpool from Luton shock on return after parents' kidnap

Diaz saves Liverpool from Luton shock on return after parents’ kidnap
AFP
  • Diaz’s soaring leap and header five minutes into stoppage time denied the Hatters their first ever home win in the Premier League
LUTON: Luis Diaz saved Liverpool from a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday on his first appearance since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia.
The winger was introduced as a substitute moments after Tahith Chong had given Luton a stunning lead 10 minutes from time.
Diaz’s soaring leap and header five minutes into stoppage time denied the Hatters their first ever home win in the Premier League.
His mother was rescued within hours of her capture on October 28, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.
The 26-year-old revealed a t-shirt saying “freedom for Dad” after scoring and again at full-time.
“It’s a wonderful moment but it doesn’t change the situation,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “The most important thing is his father is released.
“It is wonderful he wanted to be here. For us a super important goal and for him very important and emotional, but that’s it.”
Diaz’s remarkable show of strength glossed over a poor performance and result for the Reds.
Liverpool spent more on each of their starting midfield trio this summer than Luton have in the transfer market since the advent of the Premier League in 1992.
Yet, Rob Edwards’ men were seconds away from one of the biggest shocks in Premier League history.
Darwin Nunez struck the crossbar early on for the visitors.
But it was a spectacular miss with the score still level at 0-0 that will haunt the Uruguayan.
Mohamed Salah should also have scored with a free header from close range 20 minutes from time.
But when the Egyptian’s effort fell to Nunez, he somehow blazed over with the goal gaping.
Instead it was Chong who opened the scoring in controversial fashion.
Liverpool were screaming for a penalty for handball against Ross Barkley at a corner as Luton broke upfield and Issa Kabore crossed for the former Manchester United winger to slot home.
Diaz was then summoned from the bench and in a fairytale ending grabbed the equalizer when he met Harvey Elliott’s cross to the back post.
There is hope that Diaz’s father will soon be released after the head of the ELN guerilla group that seized the couple acknowledged the organization had made a “mistake.”
Liverpool missed the chance to go second in the table but edge up to third, above Arsenal on goal difference.
A point takes Luton out of the relegation zone.
Earlier, Nottingham Forest stunned Aston Villa with their first Premier League win in seven games as Ola Aina and Orel Mangala struck in a deserved 2-0 win.
The sides came into the match in very different form as Villa’s six-game unbeaten league run had taken Unai Emery’s men to fifth in the table.
However, Villa made a terrible start when Aina found the bottom corner from outside the box after five minutes and the visitors never recovered.
Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez picked up the prize for the world’s best goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or ceremony earlier this week for his heroics in helping Argentina to World Cup glory last year.
Yet it was an error from Martinez that gifted Forest their second goal as he got a hand to Mangala’s strike, but did not do enough to divert the ball to safety as it looped back into his goal.
A much-needed victory for Forest eases speculation that Steve Cooper was at risk of becoming the first Premier League manager of the season to be sacked.
“I’ve got a lot of gratitude for the players for sticking to the plan and committing to it,” said Cooper.
Forest climb to 12th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl storm to the top of the table after 3-1 win over Al-Ain

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl storm to the top of the table after 3-1 win over Al-Ain
Matt Monaghan
  • Own goal by Abdullah Idrees salvages 1-1 draw for Sharjah against Frank de Boer’s Al-Jazira
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: A sold-out crowd saw Al-Wasl fire themselves firmly into ADNOC Pro League’s title race in an epic “UAE Classico” with Al-Ain, while promoted Hatta gained their first points of the season at the expense of Andres Iniesta’s sinking Emirates Club in an enthralling matchweek seven.

Thursday’s heavyweight offering saw an unfortunate, 91st-minute deflection from full-back Abdullah Idrees loop into his own net to salvage a 1-1 draw for Sharjah at Frank de Boer’s Al-Jazira.

An electric atmosphere was, then, present when UAE forwards Fabio De Lima and Caio Canedo — against his former employers — propelled Wasl to top spot with a 3-1 victory against Alfred Schreuder’s Al-Ain.

Mirel Radoi’s Al-Bataeh downed in-form Al-Nasr 2-0 to remain seventh, a landmark trio of own goals featured when Hatta defeated fellow promoted outfit Emirates 4-2, and Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev starred when champions Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club beat Ittihad Kalba 3-1 to join Wasl on a pace-setting 17 points.

Suhail Al-Noubi’s 72nd-minute effort caused a 1-0 defeat for debutant Khor Fakkan tactician Nebojsa Jovovic at Baniyas, and Argentine starlet Facundo Kruspzky earned a 1-0 triumph for recovering Al-Wahda versus now bottom Ajman.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Fabio De Lima (Al-Wasl)

A fitting stage for a performer of De Lima’s limitless abilities.

The 30-year-old’s place among Wasl’s legends, such as lionized World Cup 1990 star Fahad Khamees who helped earn domestic domination in the 1980s and 1990s, has long been his. Another estimable display in the fevered clash against great rivals Al-Ain has, though, further added to the Brazil-born attacker’s standing.

Goal 153 from 200 ADNOC Pro League run-outs — just 22 behind Khamees’ tally — was typically delicious. A pass from exceptional summer recruit Nicolas Gimenez, recently naturalized by the UAE, was forcefully swept into the top corner by a dynamite left boot to make it 1-0 at a raucous Zabeel.

De Lima was then robbed of an assist by a deflected cross for the second, his short-corner routine with enforcer Geronimo Poblete being ended by Moroccan center-back Soufiane Bouftini’s 53rd-minute header.

The forward’s five goals put him equal second in the scoring charts and is one more than new teammate Haris Seferovic, a seasoned international for Switzerland with 93 caps and five selections for major tournaments.

Next summer, De Lima reaches 10 years in Wasl colors. Near misses for trophies were conjured under Rodolfo Arruabarrena at the previous decade’s midway point, but largely he has been the sole shining light amid a dysfunctional squad.

This thoroughly merited victory shows that something different, more tangible, is being built by October’s best coach winner Milos Milojevic. Damage from successive draws versus lowly Khor Fakkan and Ajman has been recompensed.

The 41-year-old claimed last season’s Serbian SuperLiga and Serbian Cup double at Red Star Belgrade. It is early days, but similar success may be recorded in Dubai.

If so, De Lima will continue to be Wasl’s beating heart, recommencing with the restart on Nov. 25 at sixth-placed Jazira after the international break.

Goal of the week: Azizjon Ganiev (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Ganiev has been an unheralded cog since his recruitment in 2020 from FC Nasaf.

Now in his mid-20s and a regular feature in Srecko Katanec’s improving Uzbekistan, another dimension to the central midfielder’s game is emerging.

This decisive ability was on show during Friday’s hard-fought win at Kalba.

An assist for Mateusao set Shabab Al-Ahli on course for a fourth away victory in five ADNOC Pro League outings. Even better would follow before the hour mark.

From fully 35 yards out, Ganiev’s forceful free-kick flew past helpless home goalkeeper Eisa Houti. His cheeky smile and the joyous celebrations of teammates followed, and he is adding fresh elements to his skill set.

Only two teammates have notched more top-flight minutes this season than him (486). Plus, worries about influential ex-Crystal Palace and Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic being unavailable at Kalba were proved to be unfounded.

Ganiev can take his exemplary performance into this month’s opening World Cup 2026 qualifiers versus Turkmenistan and Iran, before resuming domestically against Al-Ain.

 

 

Coach of the week: Fabio Viviani (Hatta)

How Hatta waited for this moment.

Last term’s First Division League Champions stumbled into their opening top-flight campaign since relegation in 2020-21, first under Zeljko Markov and then ex-Kalba and Fujairah supremo Fabio Viviani.

There was joy, however, for the latter from a chaotic contest at Emirates in which fellow AC Milan alumnus, Kazakhstan midfielder Alexander Merkel, proved decisive.

Hatta have flitted between the top two divisions since their first appearance in the ADNOC Pro League.

They had become only the second club since the 2013-14 season to record no points from their opening six matchweeks. But Saturday’s haul took them off the foot of the table and within two points of Emirates in 12th. Hope, belatedly, abounds at Hatta.

 

 

Bento’s UAE reign truly begins

An ADNOC Pro League pause means attention immediately shifts to the UAE side.

Ex-Portugal and South Korea boss Paulo Bento’s faultless start, that has contained three friendly victories, will receive its first real test when World Cup 2026 qualifiers begin with clashes versus Nepal (Nov. 16) and Bahrain (Nov. 21).

Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout’s five ADNOC Pro League strikes reveal a striker in decent shape. Wasl’s De Lima has been outstanding, while the same can be said for Shabab Al-Ahli winger Yahya Al-Ghassani and Jazira center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi.

The potential of the side must be realized.

A less talented UAE under a less experienced international manager in Arruabarrena lost narrowly to Australia in the fourth round. Increased qualifying places and Bento’s superior CV will mean greater expectation for 2026.

Topics: football soccer UAE UAE Pro League

Fluminense beat Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense beat Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title
Reuters
  • Kennedy’s unstoppable shot gave Fluminense the spoils in extra time, though two minutes later the striker was sent off for excessive celebrations that got him a second yellow card
  • Boca were aiming for a seventh Libertadores crown but have now lost their last three finals after defeats in 2012 and 2018
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s Fluminense beat Argentina’s Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time thanks to John Kennedy’s 99th-minute goal at the Maracana on Saturday.

Argentine forward German Cano gave Fluminense the lead with a 36th minute strike but Luis Advincula equalized for Jorge Almiron’s side in the second half with a long-range effort.

Kennedy’s unstoppable shot gave Fluminense the spoils in extra time, though two minutes later the striker was sent off for excessive celebrations that got him a second yellow card.

Before the end of the first half of extra time a brawl broke out between the players with Boca’s Frank Fabra slapping Fluminense captain Nino for which he was sent off.

“I recovered the ball for my son Lorenzo. I can tell him now that I am champion of the Libertadores,” said Cano, whose 13th goal this season in the competition was as many as the total scored by all of Boca’s players combined.

“I want to dedicate this title to my family, the team, our director and the fans. It was a dream that we wanted to achieve since the first game,” he added.

Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, who is also Brazil’s interim coach, finally delivered the elusive trophy — the equivalent to Europe’s Champions League — for a team who lost the 2008 final.

“We had a lot of chances today but in the end we failed to capitalize on the opportunity to take advantage of the extra man,” said Boca goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

“I think we did a great cup (run), we thank the people and we regret not giving them a joy today.”

Boca were aiming for a seventh Libertadores crown but have now lost their last three finals after defeats in 2012 and 2018.

Topics: Copa Libertadores Fluminense Boca Juniors

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
John Duerden
  • 1-0 loss in the capital leaves the reigning champions in danger of losing touch with title race
John Duerden

Al-Shabab piled the pressure on Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo on Friday with a 1-0 win over the defending champions. The result means that the Jeddah giants have failed to win any of their past five games in the Roshn Saudi League and they are in danger of falling out of contention for the title.

Going into the clash in Riyadh, Al-Ittihad were 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal who had earlier defeated Al-Fateh 2-0, and that is how the margin has stayed after the latest loss.

With the recent downturn in form and results, there were reports that the Portuguese boss had two games in which to save his job. It remains to be seen what happens but there is little doubt that Ittihad’s title defense is hanging by a thread after this defeat.  

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss, who led the team to the title last season in such style, is looking increasingly forlorn on the sidelines as his team stays in sixth in the standings. “We controlled the match but a lapse in concentration cost us,” Santo said. “We made chances but were not able to take them.” 

Carlos Junior opened the scoring after 14 minutes for Al-Shabab who are trying to recover from a poor start to the season under new coach Igor Biscan.

Fawaz Al-Saqour curled over a cross from the right and there was the Brazilian to get between two yellow-shirted defenders and send a header into the bottom corner past the dive of Marcelo Grohe.

Al-Ittihad, who don’t have the best of records at beating their rivals from the capital, pushed forward with Kim Seung-yueng saving from Karim Benzema. Al-Shabab’s South Korean goalkeeper was beaten in the second half but Romarinho’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The home team hung on for a famous win and moved into ninth with 15 points, and while Al-Ittihad have six more, a season that looked to be full of promise is in need of a win — and soon — not just to save the slim hopes of a challenge for the title but to keep Nuno Santo in a job.

“We now have to prepare for the next match and we will continue to work hard,” the coach said. Al-Ittihad and their boss can’t afford too many more slip-ups, especially with Al-Hilal in such great form.

Topics: Al-Shabab Football Club Nuno Santo Al Ittihad

