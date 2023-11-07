Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI: Commando Group on Monday secured the top spot in the Master division at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, with Kazakhstan National Team and AFNT taking second and third places, respectively.

The championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is taking place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City until Nov. 10.

Almost 7,000 male and female athletes from 127 countries are taking part in various categories and age groups.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations, praised the athletes for their performances.

“We are delighted that the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has successfully brought together elite masters athletes from around the world,” he said. “These athletes possess great talent and a wealth of experience acquired over decades of competing in major tournaments. I would like to congratulate the Emirati players who have competed against champions from various continents and won, especially Abdullah Al-Suwaidi and Ahmed Al-Musabi who won gold medals in today’s 69 kg and 85 kg weight classes, respectively.”

He continued: “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues to meet its strategic objectives, attracting fans from around the world to the global jiu-jitsu capital, who get to enjoy its tourist amenities and watch their favorite sports competitions at the Mubadala Arena.”

Igor Ferreira, the coach of Gracie Barra club, said he was happy to compete at the championships for the first time. “I have been planning for my participation, but it got delayed for some reason or the other. I am glad that I could make it finally.”

He added: “I have been a part of many AJP events held in Brazil. I have heard a lot about Abu Dhabi and the amazing work done here to promote jiu-jitsu and international athletes and coaches. It’s incredible, and all I want to say is thank you, Abu Dhabi, and thank you, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.”

The UAE’s Al-Suwaidi, representing AFNT, captured gold in the Men’s Gi/Purple/Master 2/69 kg division.

“I’ve come a long way in my training, putting in relentless effort to achieve what I have today,” he said. “I’m grateful to have won the medal. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our wise leadership for their unwavering support of athletes, as well as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for their invaluable contributions. I also want to express my gratitude to my family and friends, who have been my strongest supporters from the very beginning until today.”

Ema Janahi of Elements JJ Bahrain, who won gold in the Women’s Gi/Blue/Master 1/49 kg division, said: “I did everything in my power to ensure winning the title in this tournament. The gold medal is the ultimate reward for my hard work, and achieving it in Abu Dhabi, the global hub of jiu-jitsu, is a truly special accomplishment.”

The Master competition will continue on Tuesday, with brown and black belts taking to the mats. Professional athletes will compete on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.