You are here

  • Home
  • Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Action from the Masters competition at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (UAEJJF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c977b

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Kazakhstan National Team claim second place while AFNT finish third
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ABU DHABI: Commando Group on Monday secured the top spot in the Master division at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, with Kazakhstan National Team and AFNT taking second and third places, respectively.

The championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is taking place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City until Nov. 10.

Almost 7,000 male and female athletes from 127 countries are taking part in various categories and age groups.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations, praised the athletes for their performances.

“We are delighted that the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has successfully brought together elite masters athletes from around the world,” he said. “These athletes possess great talent and a wealth of experience acquired over decades of competing in major tournaments. I would like to congratulate the Emirati players who have competed against champions from various continents and won, especially Abdullah Al-Suwaidi and Ahmed Al-Musabi who won gold medals in today’s 69 kg and 85 kg weight classes, respectively.”

He continued: “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues to meet its strategic objectives, attracting fans from around the world to the global jiu-jitsu capital, who get to enjoy its tourist amenities and watch their favorite sports competitions at the Mubadala Arena.”

Igor Ferreira, the coach of Gracie Barra club, said he was happy to compete at the championships for the first time. “I have been planning for my participation, but it got delayed for some reason or the other. I am glad that I could make it finally.”

He added: “I have been a part of many AJP events held in Brazil. I have heard a lot about Abu Dhabi and the amazing work done here to promote jiu-jitsu and international athletes and coaches. It’s incredible, and all I want to say is thank you, Abu Dhabi, and thank you, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.”

The UAE’s Al-Suwaidi, representing AFNT, captured gold in the Men’s Gi/Purple/Master 2/69 kg division.

“I’ve come a long way in my training, putting in relentless effort to achieve what I have today,” he said. “I’m grateful to have won the medal. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our wise leadership for their unwavering support of athletes, as well as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for their invaluable contributions. I also want to express my gratitude to my family and friends, who have been my strongest supporters from the very beginning until today.”

Ema Janahi of Elements JJ Bahrain, who won gold in the Women’s Gi/Blue/Master 1/49 kg division, said: “I did everything in my power to ensure winning the title in this tournament. The gold medal is the ultimate reward for my hard work, and achieving it in Abu Dhabi, the global hub of jiu-jitsu, is a truly special accomplishment.”

The Master competition will continue on Tuesday, with brown and black belts taking to the mats. Professional athletes will compete on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu

Related

Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs
Football
Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs

‘Umpire asked me if I was serious’, says Shakib in ‘timed out’ controversy 

‘Umpire asked me if I was serious’, says Shakib in ‘timed out’ controversy 
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Umpire asked me if I was serious’, says Shakib in ‘timed out’ controversy 

‘Umpire asked me if I was serious’, says Shakib in ‘timed out’ controversy 
  • Mathews became first player in history of cricket to suffer dismissal when he exceeded 2-minute limit 
  • The 36-year-old pleaded the strap on his helmet wasn’t secure and he wasn’t ready to face his first ball 
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP

New Delhi: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said he “didn’t know if it was right or wrong” and that the umpires asked if he was “serious” when he controversially appealed to have Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews given “timed out” in the World Cup on Monday. 

Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to suffer the dismissal when he exceeded the two-minute limit to take strike when he arrived at the crease to bat. 

The 36-year-old pleaded that the strap on his helmet wasn’t secure and, as a result, wasn’t ready to face his first ball. 

“One of our fielders came to me and said that if I appealed, he would be out,” said Shakib who was voted man of the match in his team’s three-wicket win. 

“The umpire asked me if I was serious and whether I would take it back or not. I said no. It’s in the laws; I don’t know if it’s right or wrong. I felt like I was at war. 

“Whatever I had to do, I did it. There will be debates. Today that the timed out helped, I won’t deny that.” 

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said that a little common sense should have been applied. 

“When Mathews came to the crease, there were five seconds left,” said Mendis. 

“When he came out, he found out about the strap on the helmet. 

“It’s disappointing that the umpires couldn’t step in and make good decisions.” 

Topics: Bangladesh Sri Lanka Cricket Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 Shakib Al Hasan

Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs

Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs

Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man Spurs
  • The carnage climaxed in stoppage-time when Jackson fired home from Conor Gallagher’s cross, then ran clear to condemn Tottenham to a rare defeat
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea ended nine-man Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick inspired a 4-1 win in a chaotic clash filled with VAR drama on Monday.
Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was able to savour a sweet victory over Tottenham on his first return to the club since his sacking in 2019.
But the Argentine’s revenge mission was overshadowed by an incredible litany of controversial incidents including red cards for Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.
Dejan Kulusevski had given Tottenham an early lead, but Romero was dismissed for a foul that led to Cole Palmer’s equalizer from the penalty spot before half-time.
Referee Michael Oliver and the over-worked VAR officials sent off Udogie soon after the break for his second booking.
Both teams had goals disallowed by VAR, while Tottenham’s misfortune also included losing England playmaker James Maddison and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven to first-half injuries.
Chelsea finally made the most of their numerical advantage when Senegal striker Jackson netted three times in the closing stages to hand Tottenham their first defeat in 11 league games.
Ange Postecoglou’s team remain in second place, one point behind leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea moved up to 10th place after their first win in three league games.
“There will be a forensic study of every decision out there, I think that is the way the game is going and I don’t like it,” Postecoglou said.
“If you look at all that standing around we did today, maybe people enjoy that sort of thing but I’d rather see us playing football.”
Pochettino was given a largely warm reception by Tottenham fans in recognition of a five-year reign that included taking them to their maiden Champions League final.
But there could be no doubting his pleasure at inflicting a first league defeat on his former employers this term, especially given the extraordinary circumstances of one of the Premier League’s most incendiary matches.
“The technology is there and we need to accept. Many things happen on the pitch and you need to verify and check,” Pochettino said.
“We deserve the credit. Tottenham are doing fantastic but tonight we were the better team.”
Tottenham had made the perfect start in the sixth minute when Kulusevski unleashed a powerful shot that deflected in off Levi Colwill.
Tottenham were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Udogie was only booked after VAR looked at his reckless two-footed lunge on Raheem Sterling.
Sterling and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min both had goals disallowed by VAR for handball and offside respectively.
An already heated encounter approached boiling point after Romero escaped a red card for kicking out at Colwill.
It was a short-lived reprieve for Romero as the Tottenham defender saw red in the 33rd minute.
When Moises Caicedo’s blast from the edge of the area beat Guglielmo Vicario, VAR ruled Jackson was offside but still came to Chelsea’s aid.
As the VAR check went on, Romero’s challenge on Enzo Fernandez just before Caicedo’s shot was adjudged to be a penalty, with the defender dismissed for his studs-up follow-through on the Chelsea midfielder’s shin.
Palmer’s spot-kick was almost saved by Vicario but it had enough power to elude his grasp as it went in via the post.
Udogie had flirted with a red card earlier in the game and he finally got his marching orders in the 55th minute for a crude lunge on Sterling.
That set the stage for a Chelsea seige as Spurs played a high defensive line, allowing the visitors to get behind them.
Chelsea landed the knockout blow in the 75th minute when Sterling raced away down the right and his cross was slotted home by Jackson from 10 yards.
Even then, Tottenham commendably kept fighting and Eric Dier was denied by a VAR-ruled offside before Rodrigo Bentancur headed inches wide and Sanchez saved from Son.
The carnage climaxed in stoppage-time when Jackson fired home from Conor Gallagher’s cross, then ran clear to condemn Tottenham to a rare defeat.

Topics: english Premier League Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory
Football
Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory
Pochettino urges struggling Chelsea players to ‘believe’
Football
Pochettino urges struggling Chelsea players to ‘believe’

Eddie Howe denies ‘hard but fair’ Newcastle are out to ruffle Champions League feathers

Eddie Howe denies ‘hard but fair’ Newcastle are out to ruffle Champions League feathers
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Eddie Howe denies ‘hard but fair’ Newcastle are out to ruffle Champions League feathers

Eddie Howe denies ‘hard but fair’ Newcastle are out to ruffle Champions League feathers
  • His side’s physically robust style has riled some rival managers but the Magpies’ head coach is dismissive and unconcerned about comparisons with Atletico Madrid
  • Newcastle traveled to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund in good form, having beaten Man United away and Arsenal at home in the Premier League in the past week
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

DORTMUND: Eddie Howe has dismissed the suggestion that Newcastle United are out to intentionally ‘ruffle the feathers’ of the established Premier League and Champions League elite.

The Magpies’ head coach said his players are only ever focused on winning, no matter the opposition or the cost.

Newcastle take on Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night in what very much feels like a must-win encounter. They arrive in Germany in good form, having beaten both Manchester United at Old Trafford and Arsenal at St. James’ Park in the Premier League in the past week.

Their typically physically robust style has got under the skin of a number of rival coaches, with Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta the latest to complain about Howe and his players. It has prompted some to compare Newcastle and their coach to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. It is not a comparison Howe seems to mind, though he does not believe it is justified.

“I’ve got no desire to upset anybody, just to try and win,” he said. “However we do that, I’ve got no issue with that, as long as we do it within the spirit of the game.

“We are competitive. We’re hugely ambitious and full compliments to the players on how they handled (Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal).

“We’re not intentionally ruffling any feathers, we’re just trying to win. I want the players to stand up for each other. I want them to play competitive football. I want us to be strong in certain moments, which we have to be, and I think we did all of those things on Saturday. I’ve got no issue at all with how we played.”

Asked about the Atletico comparisons, he added: “We just play the game. Look, I think we play hard. We play the game in a really strong way because we want to win. But I think we play fair and we will do the same again.”

Howe’s style is without doubt physically demanding of his players. As a result, the number of games at Champions League and top-six Premier League level has taken its toll on the squad. Newcastle have just 16 fit senior players available in Dortmund, three of whom are goalkeepers.

“We are (light on players), there’s no denying that, but we’ve been stretched for two weeks,” said Howe. “There’s nothing we can do. There’s no transfer window. As I say, a lot of the players have longer-term issues but the players we do have have stepped up and have given more. That is the mentality we’re going to need in the coming weeks.

“All we can do is approach the games in the best way we can. The international break will come at a good time but we’ll get very little relief from that in terms of players back after.”

Already missing key men such as Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali, this week Howe has had to deal with two more long-term absentees: Matt Targett and first-team regular Dan Burn.

“Unfortunately, Dan will be out for some time I think,” Howe said. “It’s another long-term problem, a couple of months. It’s a speculative number for us. He landed on his spine. There’s a problem with the base of his spine, so a huge blow.

“He’s been gigantic for us since he signed, for lots of different reasons: his character, determination to win, experience, and versatility as well. It’s not just one position we’re losing, we’re losing his ability to play center-back. It’s something we have to roll with.”

Topics: Newcastle United Borussia Dortmund Eddie Howe

Related

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe fires back at Mikel Arteta’s explosive VAR rant
Sport
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe fires back at Mikel Arteta’s explosive VAR rant
Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
Sport
Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 
Updated 06 November 2023
Follow

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 
  • Kashmiri willow bat has a 102-year-old manufacturing history  
  • Kashmiri bats face existential threat as willow tree population depletes 
Updated 06 November 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Mehran Khan Kapoor first picked up the Kashmir willow bat and used it to play at the 2022 Gulf Cricket Championship, he was astonished to learn of its strength.  

“The first match I played, I scored some 60 runs and I was surprised. Like every ball when I hit it, it went beyond the boundaries,” Kapoor, who played for the Oman national cricket team in the championship in Qatar last year, told Arab News.  

“It’s better than the English willow.” 

Though the Kashmir bat has had more than a century of manufacturing history in the valley, its branding origins only began to surface in recent years. The region is the only place after Great Britain that makes cricket equipment from willow trees, after it was brought there during British colonial rule.  

The Kashmir willow bat started grabbing attention following the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup tournament last year, when players from Oman wielded them at the championship held in Qatar and the UAE, showing the strength and compression deemed ideal for a cricket bat.  

“I enjoy playing with the Kashmir willow bat, it has a nice wood and helps me hit hard,” Rafiullah, who also played for the Oman team, told Arab News.  

“The shot gets a new life when hit with the Kashmir willow.”  

As India hosts the Cricket World Cup this year, frenzy over the country’s favorite sport has doubled for many Kashmiris, as they witness their indigenously manufactured willow bat making its debut at the flagship event.  

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which takes place every four years, started on Oct. 5 and will continue until Nov. 19 in various stadiums across India.  

For Rayees Ahmad Dar, who owns Sahid Sports in Kashmir’s Anantnag city, the global recognition has led to increased demand for Kashmiri willow bats.  

“Ever since our bat entered the international arena, the demand for it has skyrocketed,” Dar told Arab News.  

The demand surge was also felt by Fawzul Kabiir, the managing director of GR8 cricket bat company, who played a pivotal role in rebranding and marketing Kashmiri willow bats.  

“The demand has risen significantly. We have a demand of 7 million bats for this year, and we have already produced around 4.5 million bats. However, we are running short of supplies due to the exceptionally high demand,” Kabiir told Arab News.  

“It’s a proud moment that an indigenous product of Kashmir … is going to the international stage, marking a historic moment in the 102-year history of Kashmir’s cricket bat-making.” 

Kabiir’s company is currently the valley’s sole batmaker for international players. In 2021, the ICC granted permission to use GR8’s logo in international cricket — a significant step in recognizing the region’s bat industry.  

“Just five years ago, this very game was considered an extracurricular activity, and we had only 10 cricket-playing nations in the world. But ICC has taken this very product, this very game, to the world. We now have 162 cricket-playing nations,” Kabiir said. “Cricket has become a career option, leading to a surge in demand.”  

Kashmir’s bat industry was able to grow due to modern technology, which allowed for the product to be exported to other countries, said Faiz Bakshi, secretary-general of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry.  

But the Kashmiri willow bat faces an existential threat with the depletion of the willow tree population in the valley as around 75,000 of them are felled annually to sustain the bat industry.  

Bakshi said the government should intervene to secure the industry’s future.  

“They have to take care of this supply of raw material that is required for producing bats, and in that context, my suggestion would be to promote the growth of this type of willow,” he told Arab News.  

For GR8’s Kabiir, however, the threat is more imminent.  

“This industry has been facing a shortage of raw material since last year and in the next five years, our industry won’t exist,” he said. “Our raw material is on the verge of extinction.” 

Topics: Cricket Pakistba Pakistan Kashmir

Related

Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India
Cricket
Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India
Leather, willow and sunflowers: China gets to grip with cricket
Sport
Leather, willow and sunflowers: China gets to grip with cricket

Mathews brands Shakib ‘disgraceful’ for ‘timed out’ World Cup dismissal

Mathews brands Shakib ‘disgraceful’ for ‘timed out’ World Cup dismissal
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Mathews brands Shakib ‘disgraceful’ for ‘timed out’ World Cup dismissal

Mathews brands Shakib ‘disgraceful’ for ‘timed out’ World Cup dismissal
  • Angelo Mathews was given out after he failed to take strike within two-minute time limit
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka on Monday, ending their slim chances of qualifying for the semis
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as “disgraceful” after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given “timed out” in a bitter World Cup clash.
Mathews was given out after failing to take strike within the two-minute time limit when he came out to bat on Monday.
He had been unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play and prompted Shakib to successfully appeal for his wicket.
“I don’t know where the common sense went because obviously it’s disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket and to stoop down to that level. I think there is something drastically wrong,” an angry Mathews told reporters in New Delhi.
“In my 15-year career, I’ve never seen a team going down to that level because obviously the umpires also admitted that it’s equipment malfunction, and they could have gone upstairs and checked again.”
He added: “I don’t think any other team would do that, because it was black and white. It was equipment malfunction, the helmet coming off. It was a big safety issue as well.
“Shakib had the option (of recalling me) but he decided to go the other way.”
According to laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.
On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth talked to both teams before the decision was upheld.
The 36-year-old Mathews reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision.
The dismissal contributed to a tense atmosphere and the players of both teams did not shake hands after the match, which was won by Bangladesh and ended Sri Lanka’s slim chances of making the semifinals.
“You need to respect people who respect us. They have to respect the game as well. We are all ambassadors of this beautiful game including the umpires,” Mathews said on not going ahead with the customary handshakes after the match.
“If you don’t respect and don’t use common sense than what more you can ask for.”

Latest updates

Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Commando Group win Master division at 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Saudi Aramco’s Q3 2023 net profit increases 8.31% on rising oil prices 
Saudi Aramco’s Q3 2023 net profit increases 8.31% on rising oil prices 
The Giving Movement fuels rumors of Kanye West collab 
The Giving Movement fuels rumors of Kanye West collab 
Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO
Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.