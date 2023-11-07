You are here

First group of 20-25 Canadians evacuated from Gaza into Egypt — Ottawa
Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners wait to cross the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
  "Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo," the ministry said
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
OTTAWA: A first group of 20 to 25 Canadians was evacuated out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday and another 80 people are expected to leave later in the day, Canada’s foreign ministry said.
“Canadian officials are on the Egyptian side of the border welcoming them and ready to bring them to safety to Cairo,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable.”
Canada said Israel told it last week that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave Gaza in the coming days. The Rafah crossing though was closed on Nov. 4 and 5 and reopened late on Monday.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen earlier told reporters that the first group was “now safe and sound in Egypt and we’re very, very happy.”

Topics: War on Gaza Canadians Egypt

Updated 10 sec ago
Updated 10 sec ago
LISBON: Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa resigned Tuesday after his government was involved in a widespread corruption probe, sending a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member.
The 62-year-old Costa, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.”
The announcement came hours after police arrested his chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of the probe.
The state prosecutor’s office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects’ “use of the prime minister’s name and his involvement” when carrying out allegedly illicit activities. It said the minister of infrastructure, João Galamba, and the head of the environmental agency were among those named as suspects.
Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa quickly accepted Costa’s resignation. He is expected to dissolve parliament and call for a new election.
The president said in a statement that he is calling parliament to convene on Wednesday, and he will speak to the nation after the Council of State gathers on Thursday.
Costa teared up while thanking his family for their support.
“I totally trust the justice system,” he said. “I want to say, eye to eye to the Portuguese, that no illicit or even reprehensible act weighs on my conscience.” He acknowledged that he was not “above the law.”
“The dignity of the prime minister’s office is not compatible with any suspicion on his integrity, good conduct, and even less so with the suspicion that any criminal acts were committed,” Costa said.
An investigative judge had issued arrest warrants for Vítor Escária, Costa’s chief of staff; the mayor of the town of Sines; and three others because they represented a flight risk and to protect evidence, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The judge is investigating alleged malfeasance, corruption of elected officials and influence peddling related to lithium mine concessions near Portugal’s northern border with Spain and plans for a green hydrogen plant and data center in Sines on the south coast.
The police raids included the premises of the ministry of the environment, the ministry of infrastructure, the Sines town council, private homes and offices.
Portugal’s lithium mines and green hydrogen projects are part of the continent’s green initiative being pushed, and heavily funded, by the European Union. Costa has been a major backer of the projects and an ally of Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Costa had looked set to remain in power for several years after his Socialists scored a landslide victory in elections last year.
But in December 2022, his infrastructure and housing minister was forced to quit amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($533,000) compensation payment made to a board member of state-owned flag carrier TAP Air Portugal. The junior minister for infrastructure also stepped down.
A total of 10 senior government officials have left their jobs since Costa’s party won the 2022 ballot.
Costa said he had no prior indication he was being scrutinized by legal authorities.
“This is a phase of my life that comes to an end,” he said.

Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
  • More than 10,000 Palestinians, over 40 percent of whom are children, have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7
  • Sri Lanka’s religious, political and community leaders took part in Tuesday’s event to show solidarity for Palestine
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankans across different faiths and the political spectrum gathered for a peace conference in Colombo on Tuesday, as they called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.  

Sri Lankans have held several protests in solidarity with Palestine since the beginning of Israel’s daily bombardment of Gaza on Oct. 7 in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.  

The Israeli death toll stood at around 1,400 one month later, while more than 10,000 Palestinians — over 40 percent of whom are children – have been killed.  

On Tuesday, support for Palestine was overflowing in Colombo’s Hyde Park, which has been a focal point for major protests in Sri Lanka, as at least 2,000 people withstood the pouring rain.  

“This is our solidarity and this is how we express our humanity. And this can happen to anyone, so we are here, we are speaking, we are actually voicing, so that this shouldn’t happen to any other people in the world,” Arkam Nooramith, secretary-general of the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, told Arab News ahead of the event.  

Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and Hindu leaders, members of Parliament, and a number of prominent Sri Lankan political figures took part and delivered speeches at the gathering organized by the Colombo-based We Are One coalition of civil society organizations. 

“We are also a small nation, so it is a responsibility of big brothers, the big nations and the UN to come forward and to stand with the people who are oppressed,” Nooramith said.  

“We are here for the people of Palestine ... and the oppression and the genocide should stop immediately and we are calling for a ceasefire immediately.”  

In Sri Lanka, people across the political spectrum came together to speak up for Palestine.  

“Majority (of) the political parties are participating for this meeting, for this Palestinian cause. If we have an internal difference, we keep that on the side. Regarding the Palestinian issue, we all stand for (a) free Palestine. So, we will continue to support,” Mujibur Rahuman, former member of the Sri Lankan Parliament, told Arab News.  

Israeli air strikes have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps since last month, as Tel Aviv cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the densely populated enclave that is home to around 2.3 million people.  

“They are living human beings like us. And we being in Sri Lanka, we are living peacefully, happily here, but we want Palestinians to live in their own right in their own land, but nobody’s bothered about it,” Shiraz Younus, a leader of the Muslim community Memon, told Arab News.  

“We appeal to the Arab nations to get together and do something quick, as soon as possible.” 

For Shabnam Muzammil, a senior Sri Lankan journalist, being part of such events is “the very least we can do.”  

Muzammil told Arab News: “As humanity, we have failed them. Our governments have failed them. 

“They said never again when the Holocaust happened, and right before our eyes we see it happening again. It is time now that our governments step up and call for an immediate ceasefire to stop the atrocities in Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lankans Colombo Gaza ceasefire

Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
AFP
  • “Six people were killed and 11 wounded,” Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the region said
  • Ukrainian forces had fired long-range missiles provided last year by the United States, striking “civilian infrastructure”
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Ukrainian shelling killed six people and wounded nearly a dozen in the eastern city of Donetsk which is under the control of Russian forces, a senior Moscow-appointed official said Tuesday.
Donetsk has been controlled by Russian forces since 2014 and authorities routinely accuse Ukraine of deadly attacks on the city, claims that cannot be independently verified.
“Six people were killed and 11 wounded. Medical assistance is being provided to all the injured,” Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the region said on social media.
He said Ukrainian forces had fired long-range missiles provided last year by the United States, striking “civilian infrastructure” and official buildings.
Donetsk’s Kremlin-backed mayor had earlier said that a building linked with the Labour and Social Protection service was hit, leading to six deaths.
Russian occupation authorities released images showing emergency services at the scene of a building whose roof had caved in and which was surrounded by debris.
The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the industrial region of Donetsk last year along with three other Ukrainian regions, which Moscow’s forces do not fully control.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Donetsk shelling

Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
  • Demonstration has drawn fears of far-right backlash ahead of Armistice Day
  • Human rights group brands home secretary’s description of ‘hate marches’ as ‘dystopian distortion of the truth’
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Amnesty International has urged police in London not to ban a pro-Palestine march in the capital this weekend.

The human rights organization warned that “political pressure” is being brought by government ministers to prevent the protest taking place, as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley considers whether to take action to stop marchers on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The warning came amid fears that far-right agitators could seek to disrupt the march and incite clashes if it takes place, as the UK prepares for Armistice Day. The Met has already asked organizers to voluntarily cancel the march.

Amnesty said descriptions of previous marches by Home Secretary Suella Braverman as “hate marches” were “a dystopian distortion of the truth.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told the BBC that the march should not take place, but added: “It’s also fair and reasonable to point out that there will be those on these marches who will not be consumed by illegality, are not calling for jihad and so on.”

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said banning the march is an operational matter for the police.

“We should support the police in their assessments and not this inflammatory rhetoric which is trying to provoke people and trying to provoke divisions,” she told the BBC. 

“Frankly, I think Suella Braverman is making it harder for the police to do their job rather than pulling communities together at a time of remembrance.”

The Met has said it believes that “the risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups is growing.”

Protests have been mostly peaceful so far, and 70,000 people are expected to attend the latest march, which will start at Marble Arch in the city center and end at the US Embassy the day before Remembrance Sunday.

Fears are rising that the English Defence League and other far-right groups could target the march, after EDL founder Tommy Robinson called for “a mass of men who are willing to stand up for their country” to make themselves available. He posted on X: “Saturday 11/11/11 London, your country needs you.”

Jonathan Hall, the UK’s independent reviewer of terror laws, said “an extreme right-wing terrorist backlash” could happen if the march goes ahead, and it could be used as a “recruiting” tool by extremist Muslim groups.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the Daily Mail that he has “grave concerns” about the march.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously called plans for pro-Palestine demonstrations this weekend “disrespectful.”

The march’s organizers, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, posted on X on Tuesday: “We will protest on Saturday as we have done ever since Israel’s savage assault on Gaza began, killing more than 10,000 people, including nearly 5,000 children.

“Our marches are peaceful, well-organised and a fundamental democratic right. See you on Saturday.”

Topics: War on Gaza Amnesty international Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
AFP
  • Avdiivka has been a symbol since 2014, when it was briefly captured by pro-Russian forces
  • Kyiv and independent military analysts say Russia has racked up serious losses in manpower and equipment in two failed drives
Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine is bracing for a renewed Russian assault on the eastern city of Avdiivka, following several recent unsuccessful attempts by Moscow’s forces to surround the industrial hub.
Avdiivka has been a symbol since 2014, when it was briefly captured by pro-Russian forces.
It lies just 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.
“The third wave will definitely happen. The enemy is regrouping after a second wave of unsuccessful attacks,” Vitaly Barabash, head of the Avdiivka military administration, said Tuesday.
Kyiv and independent military analysts say Russia has racked up serious losses in manpower and equipment in two failed drives toward the city in recent months.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Monday that Russia’s repeated attempts to encircle or capture the city suggest its forces failed to “internalize and disseminate lessons learned from previously costly, large, mechanized assaults.”
Barabash said Russia was likely “ready” to launch its next full-scale assault on the city, but weather conditions were currently unfavorable.
Avdiivka has been almost completely destroyed by nine years of fighting.
Despite coming under daily artillery fire, around 1,500 of the city’s 30,000 pre-war residents remain, living mainly in basements converted into bomb shelters.
Russian forces control territory to the north, east and south of Avdiivka.
The frontline separates Avdiivka from the city of Donetsk, the capital of one of the four Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to have annexed last year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Avdiivka

