Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian league game lasts record time due to air alerts

Dnipro-1 defeated FC Oleksandriya 1-0 in Dnipro. Players were called off the pitch several times because of the danger of Russian air attacks.
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
  • Dnipro-1 defeated FC Oleksandriya 1-0 in Dnipro
  • Players were called off the pitch several times because of the danger of Russian air attacks
KYIV: A Ukrainian league match in the central city of Dnipro was interrupted by air alerts several times due to Russia's invasion, reportedly lasting a record almost five hours.
Dnipro-1 defeated FC Oleksandriya 1-0 in Dnipro, a city that has been targeted by Russian strikes throughout Moscow's more than 20-month long offensive.
Players were called off the pitch several times because of the danger of Russian air attacks.
"The match was interrupted several times due to air alerts, but it was finished anyway," Ukraine's football association said in a statement.
The Ukrainian sports website Sport.ua said the game "lasted almost five hours", alleging that it was the longest football game in the history of Ukraine's topflight.
"This is the first game that was so long for us," Dnipro-1 defender Eduard Sarapiy said.
"I wanted to finish the match."
Ukraine is holding its domestic season despite the war with Russia.
But games are played without fans for security reasons.
Dnipro-1 are currently second in the Ukrainian league behind Kryvbas -- a football team from President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryviy Rig.
Ukrainian football was already badly affected by the conflict with Moscow-backed rebels in 2014 and, like the rest of the country, was hard hit by Russia's 2022 invasion.
Shakhtar Donetsk have been unable to play at their Donbass Arena home in Donetsk, now occupied by Russia, since 2014.
Shakhtar, who have become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, play their Champions League group games in Hamburg.
FC Mariupol, from the port city seized by Russia after a brutal siege last year, has ceased to exist.
Another club, Tavriya Simferopol, moved to the Kherson region after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 but disbanded after their new base city -- Nova Kakhovka -- fell to Russian forces last year.

Double-ton Maxwell downs Afghanistan as Australia reach World Cup semis

Double-ton Maxwell downs Afghanistan as Australia reach World Cup semis
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
AFP
  • At 91-7 chasing 292, Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets courtesy of Maxwell’s double ton
  • Maxwell, dropped on 33, went on to become third batter to score a World Cup double hundred
MUMBAI: Glenn Maxwell’s stunning 201 not out guided Australia into the semifinals of the World Cup as the five-time champions snatched a sensational three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.
At 91-7, chasing 292, Australia were all set to join title-holders England, 1996 champions Pakistan and 1992 winners Sri Lanka as yet another notable Afghanistan scalp at this World Cup.
Crucially, however, recalled all-rounder Maxwell was dropped soon afterwards on 33 when Mujeeb Ur Rahman somehow floored a simple chance at short fine leg off fellow spinner Noor Ahmad.
“It would’ve been nice if it was chanceless, I’ve lived a very charmed life out there,” said Maxwell, appropriately nicknamed ‘The Big Show’.
He made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes as he became just the third batsman after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies’ Chris Gayle to score a World Cup double century.
Maxwell ended the match in style with nearly three overs to spare when he slammed Mujeeb for another six.
The 35-year-old Maxwell’s highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men’s World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.
Australia captain Pat Cummins was 12 not out but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 202.
There was one more twist late on in a dramatic encounter when Maxwell, on 146, suffered a violent attack of cramp as he hobbled through for a single.
But following on-field treatment a still-struggling Maxwell continued to pulverise Afghanistan’s attack with a dazzling array of shots.
These included an extraordinary reverse hit for six off paceman Azmatullah Omarzai — earlier denied a hat-trick by Maxwell.
Afghanistan, despite this defeat, remain in last-four contention but they will need to beat second-placed South Africa and hope other results go their way to qualify for the knockout phase.
It had seemed the night would belong to Ibrahim Zadran, whose 129 not out in a total of 291-5 was the first hundred by an Afghanistan batsman at a World Cup.
Thar left Australia needing to better their previous highest winning score to win a World Cup match of 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai
But opener Travis Head fell for a duck, caught behind off a superb Naveen-ul-Haq delivery that seamed away sharply, with the paceman also having Mitchell Marsh lbw for 24.
Australia’s 43-2 then became 49-4 as Omarzai struck with successive deliveries, clean bowling veteran opener David Warner following the left-hander’s ugly heave across the line before Josh Inglis edged to first slip.
Maxwell survived the hat-trick, nicking short of wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil.
Australia were 69-5 when a mix-up with Maxwell saw Marnus Labuschagne run out by Rahmat Shah’s direct hit from midwicket before leg-spinner Rashid Khan removed Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc as the crowd roared Afghanistan on.
But then came Maxwell’s big reprieve, with Australia 112-7.
Earlier, opener Zadran took Afghanistan to their highest World Cup total as they topped their 288 they made against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.
Australia initially kept Afghanistan in check after losing the toss, albeit they struggled for wickets with Zadran completing his fifth hundred in 27 ODIs, off 131 balls, including seven fours.
Zadran, however, accelerated after going to three figures with Rashid making a dashing 35 not out during a quickfire unbroken stand of 58.

Man Utd’s Garnacho to face no action over gorilla emoji social post

Man Utd’s Garnacho to face no action over gorilla emoji social post
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
  • Garnacho later uploaded a photo on X of United players celebrating with Onana, along with a caption featuring two gorilla emojis
  • The post was quickly deleted but the Cameroon goalkeeper defended Garnacho, who he said was trying to express “power and strength”
LONDON: Alejandro Garnacho will face no action over his use of gorilla emojis in a post about Manchester United team-mate Andre Onana, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
Onana produced a stoppage-time penalty save at Old Trafford to secure a crucial 1-0 victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage last month.
Garnacho later uploaded a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of United players celebrating with Onana, along with a caption featuring two gorilla emojis.
The post was quickly deleted but the Cameroon goalkeeper defended Garnacho, who he said was trying to express “power and strength,” adding: “This matter should go no further.”
The FA has punished players in the past for making racial references on social networking sites, but will not be taking any action against the Argentine international.
“We have concluded an investigation in relation to a recent post on Alejandro Garnacho’s social media,” an FA spokesperson said.
“We sought the player’s observations as part of our investigation, and he explained that the use of two gorilla emojis was intended to highlight the strength and power of his teammates — specifically Andre Onana and Harry Maguire — following the pivotal roles that they played in Manchester United’s win over FC Copenhagen.
“We are satisfied with Alejandro Garnacho’s explanation and the context that it provides, so we will not be issuing disciplinary proceedings on this occasion.
“However, we have reminded the player of his responsibilities around social media posts and the use of emojis in particular, which can be interpreted in different ways.”
Garnacho, 19, has been included in the 23-man squad for United’s clash with Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.

Saudi national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri is Bosnian club Zeljeznicar’s new head coach

Saudi national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri is Bosnian club Zeljeznicar’s new head coach
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
  • This marks Al-Tuwaijri’s first experience as a head coach for a first team in Europe
  • The 44-year-old coach began his journey in Europe with the Saudi Future Falcons Program as an assistant coach
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri has signed a contract to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club by the Future Falcons Program, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.
This step is part of FFP’s goals to develop national coaches and administrators, opening doors for them to work in Europe, as well as training and developing young players for national teams, said a media statement on Tuesday.
This marks Al-Tuwaijri’s first experience as a head coach for a first-team in Europe.
The 44-year-old coach began his journey in Europe with the Saudi FFP as an assistant coach, later becoming the coach for the team.
He then moved to Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic as an assistant coach for the reserve team and eventually became an assistant coach for the first team.
His journey led him to the Bosnian club as the head coach for the first team this season, reflecting his progress in Europe.
Having won the Bosnian league championship eight times, Zeljeznicar is considered one of the major clubs in Bosnia and they have also won the country’s cup six times and the Bosnian Super Cup three times.
They also reached the semifinals of the European Cup in the 1984/1985 season. While they currently hold a midlevel position in the national league, their ambition remains European participation, and possibly reaching the first round of the UEFA Champions League under Al-Tuwaijri’s leadership if they win the league title.
 

Ton-up Zadran takes Afghanistan to 291-5 against Australia

Ton-up Zadran takes Afghanistan to 291-5 against Australia
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
  • Ibrahim Zadran scores unbeaten 129 as Afghanistan hunt for a place in the semifinals
  • Australia will have to chase a respectable total without star batter Steve Smith
MUMBAI: Ibrahim Zadran scored Afghanistan’s first World Cup hundred as the tournament’s surprise package team made 291-5 against five-time champions Australia in a group match in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old opener’s 129 not out was the cornerstone of Afghanistan’s highest World Cup total, surpassing their 288 against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.
It also left Australia facing a record chase, with the most they have made batting second to win a World Cup match their 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai.
And they will have to get those runs without star batsman Steve Smith, ruled out after suffering from vertigo.
Australia initially found wickets hard to come by after losing the toss in a match where a win would guarantee them a semifinal place.
But they largely kept Afghanistan — in semifinal contention themselves following four wins in seven matches --in check until Zadran and Rashid Khan (35 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 58 in 28 balls.
Mitchell Starc suffered, with Rashid smashing him for two sixes in the last over — the first flying over long-off before, despite crouching down, he still hit the left-arm quick high over square leg.
Starc finished with expensive figures of 1-70 in nine overs, while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood took 2-39 in nine.
Zadran, after reaching his century, flicked Starc high over the legside in superb style.
He then hoisted Australia captain Pat Cummins for another well-struck six as Afghanistan looked to claim another famous scalp after already defeating reigning champions England, 1992 winners Pakistan and 1996 kings Sri Lanka at this tournament.
It was not until the 25th over that Australia had Afghanistan two wickets down, with Rahmat Shah tamely chipping recalled spinner Glenn Maxwell to long-off in a tame end to a stand of 83 off 100 balls with Zadran.
In-form Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, trying to accelerate, was yorked for 26 by Starc before Azmatullah Omarzai made a brisk 22, including two sixes.i
Zadran completed his fifth hundred in 27 one-day internationals, off 131 balls, including seven fours, with a dicey run off Hazlewood that turned into two after a throw at the stumps was off target.

Australia’s Smith out as Afghanistan bat in World Cup clash 

Australia’s Smith out as Afghanistan bat in World Cup clash 
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP 
  • Smith revealed Monday he had been suffering from vertigo and appeared to struggle in the nets 
  • All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were recalled after they missed win over England 
MUMBAI: Star batsman Steve Smith was left out of Australia’s side for their World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Smith revealed Monday he had been suffering from vertigo and appeared to struggle in the nets. 

The 34-year-old former Australia captain warmed up on the Wankhede Stadium outfield before the toss on Tuesday but was left out of the five-time champions’ playing XI as was Cameron Green. 

All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were recalled after they missed the win over England last time out. 

Marsh recently rejoined the squad from Australia following the death of his grandfather, while Maxwell was passed fit after suffering a concussion when falling off the back of a golf buggy. 

Victory in their penultimate pool match will guarantee Australia a semifinal spot. 

Afghanistan, the surprise package of the tournament, have won four of their seven games so far. 

They remain in semifinal contention as well, having defeated reigning champions England as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 1992 and 1996 title-winners. 

Afghanistan made one change to the team that beat the Netherlands by seven wickets, with Naveen-ul-Haq replacing fellow paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi. 

Teams 

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq 

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa 

