You are here

  • Home
  • Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos
Nuno Espírito Santo led Ittihad to a championship title in his time at the club. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ver5t

Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi champions Al-Ittihad announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

The club thanked the outgoing manager, who joined the side on July 4, 2022, for his time with the team.

“This decision comes after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the past phase, during which he was in charge of coaching the first team,” the club statement said, announcing the departure of Nuno Santos, who has managed Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Porto.

Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume coaching responsibilities until a new manager is found.

The club also said the coaching staff will be reorganized “to align with the clubs goals and the expectations of its fans”.

Nuno Santo, who managed 56 games, winning 36 of them, helped to bring back the Saudi title to Jeddah after a 14-year drought.

He also lead the team to a Saudi Super Cup earlier in the year.

Topics: Al-ittihad

Talisca hat-trick maintains Al-Nassr’s perfect record in Asian Champions League

Talisca hat-trick maintains Al-Nassr’s perfect record in Asian Champions League
Updated 08 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Talisca hat-trick maintains Al-Nassr’s perfect record in Asian Champions League

Talisca hat-trick maintains Al-Nassr’s perfect record in Asian Champions League
  • With captain Cristiano Ronaldo being rested, the Saudi side take a while to get going against Al-Duhail in Doha but eventually win 3-2
Updated 08 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Anderson Talisca stepped up on Tuesday night in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring a memorable hat-trick as Al-Nassr won 3-2 at Al-Duhail to maintain their 100 percent record in this season’s Asian Champions League and, with two games left to play in the group stage, move within a whisker of securing their place in the knockout rounds.

It was not quite a repeat of the thrilling 4-3 victory in Riyadh against the same Qatari opposition in October but it was a fine win nonetheless — the 16th in their last 17 games — and greatly inspired by the in-form Brazilian.

Al-Nassr have a maximum 12 points from their four Group E games so far and sit five points clear of Persepolis of Iran in second, needing just one point from their last two group games to be sure of progressing to the next round.

Ronaldo was being rested on Tuesday, according to coach Luis Castro, and perhaps it was because their captain was missing but the nine-time Saudi champions took a little time to get going in Doha. Indeed, Philippe Coutinho had the home fans in the crowd of more than 36,000 fans at Khalifa International Stadium on their feet after only eight minutes. Michael Olunga bundled over Mohammed Al-Fatil — the visitors felt was a foul but play continued — and delivered a low cross that was swept home by the former Liverpool and Barcelona star.

That pair continued to cause problems for Al-Nassr throughout the game and, soon after the opening goal, Olunga failed to connect properly with a header that could have extended Al-Duhail’s lead.

Instead, Al-Nassr equalized in the 27th minute thanks to a lovely strike. Talisca, who earlier went close with a header from an Alex Telles cross, exchanged passes with the lively Abdulrahman Ghareeb and, while still outside the area, spun his defender and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later the Brazilian struck again, finding much the same spot. This time it was from even farther out, after he was fed by Sadio Mane. The Qatari defense backed off, giving Talisca too much space and he did not need any further invitation, unleashing another powerful low shot from about 30 meters. They were two excellent strikes to put the visitors into the lead.

In response, Al-Duhail tried to push forward and Nawaf Al-Aqidi had to make saves to deny Olunga, who really should have have scored, and Almoez Ali. The misses proved costly as they found themselves even further behind after 65 minutes. Once again, Talisca swapped passes with Ghareeb but this time the exchange was inside the area and he finished off the move by firing home his third. He is now the leading scorer in the tournament, with eight goals.

Ten minutes later, however, Al-Duhail were back in the game. Coutinho’s shot was blocked in the area by the arm of a sliding Marcelo Brozovic, whose booking means he will miss the next match, and the Brazilian fired home from the penalty spot.

The Qataris, who were defeated by Al-Hilal in the semi finals of the tournament last season, continued to push forward but were unable to get the equalizing goal and their hopes were dashed by a late red card for Khalid Mohammed, who had only recently been introduced as a substitute.

There was still time for Al-Nassr to come close to definitively sealing the win with a fourth goal but, after some fine work from Mane, Ayman Yahya hit the post from close range.

A draw against Persepolis on the Nov. 27 will be enough for Al-Nassr to book their place in the next stage, while Al-Duhail, still yet to win in this year’s tournament, were officially eliminated.

Earlier, Al-Fayha’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the six-best runners-up, alongside the 10 group winners, were left hanging by a thread after a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Al-Ain of the UAE. The result leaves them bottom of the group on three points, nine points adrift of Al-Ain and one point behind Uzbek side Pakhtakor and Ahal of Turkmenistan.

Topics: football soccer AFC Champions League Al-Nassr Anderson Talisca

Related

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Sport
Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail
Saudi Football
Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Saudi national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri is Bosnian club Zeljeznicar’s new head coach

Saudi national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri is Bosnian club Zeljeznicar’s new head coach
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri is Bosnian club Zeljeznicar’s new head coach

Saudi national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri is Bosnian club Zeljeznicar’s new head coach
  • This marks Al-Tuwaijri’s first experience as a head coach for a first team in Europe
  • The 44-year-old coach began his journey in Europe with the Saudi Future Falcons Program as an assistant coach
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri has signed a contract to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club by the Future Falcons Program, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.
This step is part of FFP’s goals to develop national coaches and administrators, opening doors for them to work in Europe, as well as training and developing young players for national teams, said a media statement on Tuesday.
This marks Al-Tuwaijri’s first experience as a head coach for a first-team in Europe.
The 44-year-old coach began his journey in Europe with the Saudi FFP as an assistant coach, later becoming the coach for the team.
He then moved to Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic as an assistant coach for the reserve team and eventually became an assistant coach for the first team.
His journey led him to the Bosnian club as the head coach for the first team this season, reflecting his progress in Europe.
Having won the Bosnian league championship eight times, Zeljeznicar is considered one of the major clubs in Bosnia and they have also won the country’s cup six times and the Bosnian Super Cup three times.
They also reached the semifinals of the European Cup in the 1984/1985 season. While they currently hold a midlevel position in the national league, their ambition remains European participation, and possibly reaching the first round of the UEFA Champions League under Al-Tuwaijri’s leadership if they win the league title.
 

Topics: Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri Zeljeznicar Club Future Falcons Program Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Related

Malaysia ready for pro football at SAFF women’s international tournament in Taif  video
Sport
Malaysia ready for pro football at SAFF women’s international tournament in Taif 
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Sport
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia
Updated 07 November 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia
  • The continent had to wait 72 years for its first tournament in Japan and South Korea, and a further 20 for its second in Qatar
Updated 07 November 2023
Paul Williams

For just the third time in the tournament’s existence, the FIFA World Cup is coming to Asia, with Saudi Arabia the only confirmed bidder for the 2034 tournament — marking what appears to be a shifting of international sporting and cultural power to the continent.

Asia had to wait 72 years for its first tournament, held in Japan and South Korea, and then a further 20 for its second. The region, and the Gulf in particular, will have to wait just 12 years for another tournament, after Qatar’s hosting of the event in 2022.

It is a sign of the growing power of Asia, and for Saudi Arabia, in the sphere of global football, it has come in an unexpected rush.

It was just 12 months ago that the Green Falcons, then a relatively unknown quantity on the global stage, were preparing for the most daunting of tasks by taking on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the opening game.

As the Lusail Stadium’s golden facade shimmered on a typically warm and sunny Doha afternoon, the 80,000 fans inside the arena — evenly split between Argentinean and Saudi Arabian fans — created an atmosphere that had to be experienced to be believed.

The stadium’s foundations were truly tested as first Saleh Al-Shehri, and then Salem Al-Dawsari, produced a stunning one-two punch early in the second half to turn a 0-1 halftime deficit into a 2-1 lead — which they would not relinquish.

Saudi Arabia football was the talk of the world. Back then, even after the euphoric high of that historic victory, few would have believed the transformation that was still coming.

Herve Renard’s side not only opened the eyes of the world to the talent within the Kingdom, but also to the passion for football among Saudi Arabia’s 30-million-plus population, as convoys of fans came across the border to support their team.

The experience of that day will pale in comparison to that of hosting the tournament, and to that end the world is in for a remarkable experience when 2034 rolls around.

It will mean a great deal to Saudi Arabia and the region. It is also a momentous time for Arab football because Morocco co-hosts in 2030.

For all the doomsday predictions ahead of Qatar about a lack of football history and culture — untrue also of Saudi Arabia — those who were fortunate enough to spend time in Doha will talk of a unique and thoroughly enjoyable World Cup experience.

If the World Cup is about showcasing different and unique cultures, then Qatar 2022 certainly did that beautifully. This was a World Cup in the Arab world, by the Arab world.

Walking through Souq Waqif, or along the corniche with the glittering Doha skyline as the backdrop, everywhere you went were flags from all over the Arab world, with fans mingling and celebrating.

It broke down barriers and challenged perceptions. That will again be the case on the streets of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam come 2034.

In fact, 2034 promises to be even bigger and better than Qatar, because by that stage the tournament will have expanded to 48 teams.

Whereas in Qatar nations including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq and the UAE were all absent, with the extra slots available, all four nations would fancy their chances of qualifying.

For fans from the rest of Asia, they will get their first chance to have a glimpse of what a World Cup in the Kingdom will be like when Saudi Arabia hosts the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Remarkably, for a nation that has had such success in the tournament — winning it three times — this will be their first time as hosts.

As Asia emerges from the ravages of COVID-19, there is an enormous opportunity to turbocharge the development of football within the region over the next decade.

As Saudi Arabia looks to play a more leading role in football affairs, both globally and within Asia, there is an opportunity for the continent to benefit from the huge investment that will be forthcoming — much like a rising tide lifts all boats.

Topics: 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

Related

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
Sport
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says
Sport
Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

Al-Ittihad’s struggles continue in Asia while Al-Hilal win again

Al-Ittihad’s struggles continue in Asia while Al-Hilal win again
Updated 06 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Ittihad’s struggles continue in Asia while Al-Hilal win again

Al-Ittihad’s struggles continue in Asia while Al-Hilal win again
  • Performance in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil was a disappointing one with the Tigers mustering just two shots on target
  • Al-Hilal beat Mumbai City 2-0 to stay top of Group D with 10 points
Updated 06 November 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s poor run of form continued on Monday with a 2-0 loss at Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the Asian Champions League, a defeat that will pile more pressure on coach Nuno Santo.

The performance in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil was a disappointing one with the Tigers mustering just two shots on target.

After a run of five games in the Roshn Saudi League without a win had seen the Saudi champions slip 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, victory in Iraq could have seen the Jeddah giants book a place in the knockout stage with two games in Group C remaining.

They stay top with nine points from four games but now there is still work to do.

The early signs were not promising. A defensive mix-up after seven minutes led to Ibrahim Bayesh shooting against the post. Al-Ittihad came close to scoring on 21 minutes when Portuguese winger Jota cut inside from the left and his low shot from outside the area was turned around the post by the diving Mohammed Hameed.

Bayesh was involved in the opening goal that came just before the break. On the right, he found Mohannad Abdulraheem who cut the ball across to Ali Jasim who netted his fourth goal of the continental campaign so far past Abdullah Al-Mayouf who had made a flying save from the same forward moments before. A crowd of around 20,000 at the Franso Hariri Stadium were on their feet in delight.

Seven minutes after the restart the hosts doubled their advantage and Bayesh was there once again. His low cross from the right found its way to Abdulraheen, past a couple of wrong-footed defenders, and he shot into the bottom corner.

It could have got worse for the visitors as, with 20 minutes remaining, Jasim danced through a crowded area and the ball fell to Abdulraheen who pulled his shot wide from close range.

Despite their best efforts, Al-Ittihad, apart from an effort from Romarinho that almost bounced into the bottom corner, rarely looked like getting back into the game. Karim Benzema and his fellow attackers struggled to make an impact.

Al-Ittihad are still top but now just two points above Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya with two games left to play.

Later in the day, Al-Hilal beat Mumbai City 2-0 to stay top of Group D with 10 points. It was a dominant performance from the four-time champions who were well on top even before the hosts, cheered on by a crowd of more than 30,000, were reduced to 10 men. The dismissal came early in the second half as Mehtab Singh was shown a second yellow for a foul.

Salem Al-Dawsari, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Michael and others all had attempts on goal but until the second half, they could not find a way through.

However, it was not long before the visitors, who arrived in India after winning nine games in a row, took advantage of their extra man just after the hour. Mohammed Al-Breik sent over a perfect cross from the left that was buried into the back of the net by a powerful Michael header.

With five minutes remaining Mitrovic scored his 16th goal for Al-Hilal, getting to a Malcom cross at the right-hand post to head home from close range.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr travel to Qatar to take on Al-Duhail while Al-Fayha host Al-Ain of the UAE.

Topics: Asian Champions League Al-ittihad Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
Saudi Football
Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again
Sport
Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win
Updated 05 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win
  • It was the 12th league goal of the season for the Portuguese star
Updated 05 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo starred on Saturday as Al-Nassr continued their fine run of form with a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej to keep the pressure on Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Hilal. The victory, a 10th in 11 league games for Luis Castro’s men, keeps the team in second, four points behind their Riyadh rivals.

It was the kind of win that won’t live too long in the memory but that is necessary for any team to lift the league title at the end of the season. Al-Nassr are collecting three-point hauls with the minimum of fuss.

They went at the visitors from the start and had the ball in the net after just 10 minutes. Abdulrahman Ghareeb flicked the ball through for Sadio Mane and the Senegalese star fired home a low shot from the left side of the area. No sooner had the celebrations started than the goal was ruled out for an offside decision.

 

 

The headlines should not all be about the attacking stars, however, as goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi made a top-class save from a close-range header from Mohammed Al-Khabrani. 

It did not take long for Al-Nassr to score a legitimate goal, and it was no surprise that it came courtesy of Ronaldo and that it was a beauty. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had possession on the left side of the “D,” twisted and turned to find an angle, and then, with the minimum of backlift, fired an unstoppable shot into the left side of the Al-Khaleej net.

It was the 12th league goal of the season for the Portuguese star as he cemented his place at the top of the goalscoring standings. It was also the kind of strike that is becoming increasingly familiar to fans in Saudi Arabia.

Just before the hour, Ronaldo turned provider. From a position on the right side of the area, he fired a deep free-kick back across goal for Aymeric Laporte to score his first goal for Al-Nassr from the closest of ranges. From then on, the result was never really in doubt and the home fans in Riyadh celebrated another win.

Al-Nassr are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Qatar to take on Al-Duhail in the Asian Champions League, just two weeks after the dramatic 4-3 win over the team from Doha. Depending on other results, a win could be enough for the Saudi Arabians to secure a place in the knockout stages of the continental competition with two games to spare.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Related

Georgina Rodriguez, kids support Ronaldo
Lifestyle
Georgina Rodriguez, kids support Ronaldo
Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail
Saudi Football
Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Latest updates

’Black Lives 4 Palestine’: US activists find common cause
’Black Lives 4 Palestine’: US activists find common cause
Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City
Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City
Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza
Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.