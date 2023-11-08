Talisca hat-trick maintains Al-Nassr’s perfect record in Asian Champions League

You are here

Anderson Talisca stepped up on Tuesday night in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring a memorable hat-trick as Al-Nassr won 3-2 at Al-Duhail. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Anderson Talisca stepped up on Tuesday night in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring a memorable hat-trick as Al-Nassr won 3-2 at Al-Duhail. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Updated 08 November 2023
John Duerden
  • With captain Cristiano Ronaldo being rested, the Saudi side take a while to get going against Al-Duhail in Doha but eventually win 3-2
RIYADH: Anderson Talisca stepped up on Tuesday night in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring a memorable hat-trick as Al-Nassr won 3-2 at Al-Duhail to maintain their 100 percent record in this season’s Asian Champions League and, with two games left to play in the group stage, move within a whisker of securing their place in the knockout rounds.

It was not quite a repeat of the thrilling 4-3 victory in Riyadh against the same Qatari opposition in October but it was a fine win nonetheless — the 16th in their last 17 games — and greatly inspired by the in-form Brazilian.

Al-Nassr have a maximum 12 points from their four Group E games so far and sit five points clear of Persepolis of Iran in second, needing just one point from their last two group games to be sure of progressing to the next round.

Ronaldo was being rested on Tuesday, according to coach Luis Castro, and perhaps it was because their captain was missing but the nine-time Saudi champions took a little time to get going in Doha. Indeed, Philippe Coutinho had the home fans in the crowd of more than 36,000 fans at Khalifa International Stadium on their feet after only eight minutes. Michael Olunga bundled over Mohammed Al-Fatil — the visitors felt was a foul but play continued — and delivered a low cross that was swept home by the former Liverpool and Barcelona star.

That pair continued to cause problems for Al-Nassr throughout the game and, soon after the opening goal, Olunga failed to connect properly with a header that could have extended Al-Duhail’s lead.

Instead, Al-Nassr equalized in the 27th minute thanks to a lovely strike. Talisca, who earlier went close with a header from an Alex Telles cross, exchanged passes with the lively Abdulrahman Ghareeb and, while still outside the area, spun his defender and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later the Brazilian struck again, finding much the same spot. This time it was from even farther out, after he was fed by Sadio Mane. The Qatari defense backed off, giving Talisca too much space and he did not need any further invitation, unleashing another powerful low shot from about 30 meters. They were two excellent strikes to put the visitors into the lead.

In response, Al-Duhail tried to push forward and Nawaf Al-Aqidi had to make saves to deny Olunga, who really should have have scored, and Almoez Ali. The misses proved costly as they found themselves even further behind after 65 minutes. Once again, Talisca swapped passes with Ghareeb but this time the exchange was inside the area and he finished off the move by firing home his third. He is now the leading scorer in the tournament, with eight goals.

Ten minutes later, however, Al-Duhail were back in the game. Coutinho’s shot was blocked in the area by the arm of a sliding Marcelo Brozovic, whose booking means he will miss the next match, and the Brazilian fired home from the penalty spot.

The Qataris, who were defeated by Al-Hilal in the semi finals of the tournament last season, continued to push forward but were unable to get the equalizing goal and their hopes were dashed by a late red card for Khalid Mohammed, who had only recently been introduced as a substitute.

There was still time for Al-Nassr to come close to definitively sealing the win with a fourth goal but, after some fine work from Mane, Ayman Yahya hit the post from close range.

A draw against Persepolis on the Nov. 27 will be enough for Al-Nassr to book their place in the next stage, while Al-Duhail, still yet to win in this year’s tournament, were officially eliminated.

Earlier, Al-Fayha’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the six-best runners-up, alongside the 10 group winners, were left hanging by a thread after a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Al-Ain of the UAE. The result leaves them bottom of the group on three points, nine points adrift of Al-Ain and one point behind Uzbek side Pakhtakor and Ahal of Turkmenistan.

Topics: football soccer AFC Champions League Al-Nassr Anderson Talisca

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media

Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s partner, she said on social media
  • Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended
Updated 08 November 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Thieves entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar ‘s partner and took her parents hostage early Tuesday morning, Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s baby girl, wrote on her verified Instagram account.

Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi’s parents, has been apprehended.

News outlet R7 reported that the trio had insistently asked after the whereabouts of Biancardi and her baby girl. Biancardi said on Instagram that she and her daughter had no longer been living at the house.

Online news outlet G1 reported that Biancardi’s parents were bound and gagged, and that the assailants made off with luxury purses, watches and jewelry. Security camera footage revealed that the escape car was owned by a neighbor, who told authorities that he had loaned it to his son. The 20-year-old was soon found and confessed to the robbery, G1 reported.

“Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found,” Biancardi wrote. Neymar also lamented the attack on his own Instagram account, without providing any details.
 

Topics: Neymar Bruna Biancardi

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
  • Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions have eased into the knockout phase with a perfect record, a 3-0 win over Young Boys making it four wins out of four in Group G
  • Atletico Madrid top Group E after crushing 10-man Celtic 6-0 in Spain to record their biggest win in the modern Champions League
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig became the first teams to reach the last 16 of this season’s Champions League on Tuesday while Danylo Sikan’s goal allowed Shakhtar Donetsk to claim a stunning win over Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions have eased into the knockout phase with a perfect record, a 3-0 win over Young Boys making it four wins out of four in Group G.

Erling Haaland followed his brace in Bern two weeks ago with another two goals against the Swiss side, with the Norwegian striker opening the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Phil Foden got their second in first-half stoppage time and Haaland struck again soon after the interval for his 15th goal of the campaign.

Young Boys were then reduced to 10 men as Sandro Lauper was sent off, and City saw out a 10th successive home victory in the competition.

“People say ‘yeah, the group stage, it is easy’, but you have to do it. In life, you have to do it when people expect you to do it,” Guardiola told TNT Sports.

Leipzig joined City in securing progress from Group G thanks to their 2-1 victory at Red Star Belgrade.

Xavi Simons gave the German side an early lead with a lovely finish into the far corner, and Lois Openda made it 2-0 in the rain in Belgrade with his 10th goal this season.

Former European Cup winners Red Star pulled one back through a Benjamin Henrichs own goal but they are now left to fight it out with Young Boys for a place in the Europa League knockout phase.

Barcelona could have booked their last-16 ticket with a win over Shakhtar but instead the Ukrainian club kept their own hopes alive with a famous 1-0 victory in Hamburg.

Sikan, the 22-year-old forward, headed in the only goal of the Group H game late in the first half and Shakhtar held on.

“It feels very sweet,” smiled coach Marino Pusic, whose Shakhtar team are playing European home games this season in Germany amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I am tremendously proud of my players and all the people in the club, working very hard to support me in this, what we achieved tonight.”

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted his team were “in a bit of a footballing rut,” and they were joined at the top of the section on nine points by Porto, who beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 in Portugal.

Brazilian forward Evanilson opened the scoring with a first-half penalty and Antwerp had Jurgen Ekkelenkamp sent off early in the second half.

Porto wrapped up the win in stoppage time when veteran defender Pepe headed in to become, at the age of 40 years and 254 days old, the oldest player ever to score a Champions League goal.

The record had previously been held by Francesco Totti, who last scored in the competition for Roma aged 38.

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United’s hopes of qualifying from Group F remain in the balance after both lost on the road.

PSG went down 2-1 away to AC Milan despite Milan Skriniar giving the French side an early lead at San Siro.

It took Milan just three minutes to draw level when Rafael Leao finished in acrobatic fashion, and Olivier Giroud headed in the winner five minutes after half-time.

Borussia Dortmund are top of the group after beating Newcastle 2-0 in Germany, with Niclas Fuellkrug and Julian Brandt scoring the goals, one in each half.

“When you concede four goals in this stadium three days ago, it feels good to hold a very good English team to nil — and the two goals will do us good,” Brandt told Amazon Prime as Dortmund bounced back from Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid top Group E after crushing 10-man Celtic 6-0 in Spain to record their biggest win in the modern Champions League.

Antoine Griezmann grabbed an early opener and Celtic then had Daizen Maeda sent off midway through the first half.

Alvaro Morata made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and Griezmann made it three on the hour mark.

Samuel Lino got the fourth with a stunning strike, Morata lashed in the fifth for his second, and Saul Niguez completed the scoring.

Lazio beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the same section thanks to Ciro Immobile’s 200th goal for the club.

Topics: UEFA Champions League

Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss

Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss

Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
  • The result leaves the Magpies needing at least four points, depending on other results, from a trip to Paris at the end of the month, as well as a home clash with AC Milan
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

DORTMUND: Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, it seems, will have to produce the near impossible to ensure Champions League progress.

When Fabian Schar cracked home from 30 yards to send St. James’ Park into raptures, few would have thought Paris Saint-Germain away would potentially be the next time the Magpies hit the back of the net in the competition. But here we are, two games, no goals and zero points against Borussia Dortmund has seen Newcastle go from top of the group in early October to bottom of it a month later. Life is tough in the Champions League ‘group of death’.

When you’re eating at the top table of European football the finest of margins make the biggest of differences. And what Newcastle have not done well against Dortmund home and away is take key chances when they fall their way. That was definitely the case at St. James’ Park in the 1-0 reverse, and even more true at the Signal Iduna Park as a Joelinton miss was pounced upon by Dortmund, as Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt scored decisive goals.

The result leaves the Magpies needing at least four points, depending on other results, from a trip to Paris at the end of the month, as well as a home clash with AC Milan.

“We are probably going to have to win our last two games,” said a frustrated Howe in the post-match press conference.

“I’m disappointed. I always am when two things come together, you don’t perform at your best and you lose. Those two things are a double whammy for me.

“I’m calm and collected and gathering my thoughts. I think with the season we are having we have to very quickly refocus.”

The Magpies, as Howe admitted, were far from their best on the night, much like the reverse fixture in Group F. And that’s the most frustrating thing, Premier League Newcastle United, and in the Carabao Cup, are not the same team, they play with a different energy and intensity to Champions League United.

Howe continued: “The intensity and quality of our usual game was missing. In saying that, we still had our moments and Joelinton’s [missed] header is the key moment in the game from our perspective.”

Injuries have, of course, played their part with Callum Wilson adding to that list ahead of Bournemouth in the top flight at the weekend.

“I think we’ve lost the ability to make certain decisions,” said Howe of his selection headaches, which has seen him robbed of 12 first-team players prior to Wilson’s issue.

“In a sense, I’m being forced to make certain decisions and pick certain teams.

“Looking at Anthony Gordon, he played for 90 minutes against Arsenal and gave absolutely everything physically, and I think the turnaround for him was just too quick. I didn’t think he could start the match, so we had to use him as an impact player.

“In a different set of circumstances, you’d probably have liked to have played a different type of winger, but I’m not going to sit here and make excuses, that’s what we have.”

Topics: UEFA Champions League Newcastle United Eddie Howe Borussia Dortmund

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos

Ittihad part ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Santos
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi champions Al-Ittihad announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

The club thanked the outgoing manager, who joined the side on July 4, 2022, for his time with the team.

“This decision comes after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the past phase, during which he was in charge of coaching the first team,” the club statement said, announcing the departure of Nuno Santos, who has managed Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Porto.

Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume coaching responsibilities until a new manager is found.

The club also said the coaching staff will be reorganized “to align with the clubs goals and the expectations of its fans”.

Nuno Santo, who managed 56 games, winning 36 of them, helped to bring back the Saudi title to Jeddah after a 14-year drought.

He also lead the team to a Saudi Super Cup earlier in the year.

Topics: Al-ittihad

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss
  • Arsenal are top of the group after their 2-1 win at Sevilla a fortnight ago
  • Alonso believes Sevilla deserved more from their last encounter with Arsenal
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Sevilla boss Diego Alonso has challenged his players to avenge their Champions League loss to Arsenal when the Spanish side meet the Gunners in a crucial Group B clash on Wednesday.
Defeat for the reigning Europa League champions would leave their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages hanging by a slender thread.
Arsenal are top of the group after their 2-1 win at Sevilla a fortnight ago, while Alonso’s men sit four points behind them in third place with three games to play.
Alonso believes Sevilla deserved more from their last encounter with Arsenal and he wants his side to prove a point when they face the Premier League title chasers in north London.
“We competed well, with an unfair result for me because we did more for the game,” Alonso told reporters on Tuesday.
Arsenal have lost two of their three domestic games since beating Sevilla, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle an especially painful result given the controversial nature of the Magpies’ winner.
Keen not to rile up Mikel Arteta’s side any further, Alonso was respectful of Arsenal’s quality, rating them as one of Europe’s elite clubs in Europe,
“The game at a strategic and football level is complex,” Alonso said.
“We are facing the fourth or fifth best team in Europe, they showed it last season, same in this one.
“It puts us in difficulties, but it also put us in difficulties two weeks ago.”
Sevilla will be without former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos after the defender was ruled out with a calf injury.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Sevilla Arsenal Diego Alonso

