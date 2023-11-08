OIC chief discusses women’s empowerment, Islamic solidarity in Jeddah meetings

Riyadh : Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha met a number of Muslim women leaders on the sidelines of the International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment, held in Jeddah.

The three-day forum, organized by the OIC under the patronage of King Salman, concluded on Wednesday. It aimed to shed light on the successes of Muslim women, highlight their role and contribution to development, and counter the negative propaganda that portrays Islamic religion as an obstacle to women obtaining their rights.

Taha met with Cadi Seidi, minister of women, family and social protection of Guinea-Bissau, for discussions on bilateral relations between the OIC and Guinea-Bissau, and the prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two sides, especially with regard to improving the conditions of women, children and people with special needs.

The OIC chief commended Guinea-Bissau’s efforts to address women’s and children’s issues, and its support for efforts aimed at strengthening joint Islamic action.

Seidi expressed her gratitude to Taha for the OIC’s support for her country, and reviewed the efforts made by the government of Guinea-Bissau to promote the rights of women and children.

Taha also held talks with Ensieh Khazali, Iran’s vice president for women and family affairs, on bilateral relations between the OIC and Iran, and the prospects for further cooperation, especially in terms of empowering women and enhancing their status in OIC member states.

Khazali expressed her condemnation of the crimes carried out against the Palestinian people and their property, especially in the Gaza Strip, and stressed her country’s continued support for the Palestinian cause.

She also underlined the importance of empowering women in all fields, saying that her country stands ready to contribute to providing the needed support to women entrepreneurs in Muslim societies within the framework of the OIC, especially in the areas of education, creativity development, artificial intelligence for women, and family funds.

The OIC chief commended the role of Iran in supporting the OIC’s programs and activities, and its contributions to strengthening inter-Islamic solidarity and promoting joint Islamic action.

He called for increasing cooperation between Iran and the OIC, especially in terms of women’s empowerment and family support.

Khazali thanked Taha for his efforts in leading the work of the organization and expressed appreciation for the prominent role played by the OIC in enhancing the status of women in Muslim societies in all fields.

The OIC chief also held talks with Olivia Rwamba, Burkina Faso’s minister of foreign affairs and regional cooperation.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, and reviewed the efforts of the Burkina Faso’s government to combat terrorism, establish security and stability, and advance development in the country.

Taha praised Burkina Burkina Faso’s efforts in supporting women and youth issues, praising its contributions to strengthening joint Islamic action.