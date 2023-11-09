Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician

You are here

Turkiye teetered on the edge of political crisis Wednesday as one top court filed a criminal complaint against members of another over its order to release a jailed opposition politician.
AFP
  The Supreme Court fired back on Wednesday by filing criminal charges against Constitutional Court members who sided with Atalay
AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkiye teetered on the edge of political crisis Wednesday as one top court filed a criminal complaint against members of another over its order to release a jailed opposition politician.
The Supreme Court of Appeals said it was filing criminal charges against members of the Constitutional Court who ruled that Can Atalay be released.
The 47-year-old lawyer was one of seven defendants sentenced last year to 18 years in prison as part of a highly controversial trial that also saw the award-winning philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed for life.
Kavala was found guilty of trying to overthrow the constitutional order by allegedly funding 2013 protests against the government of then prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Atalay represented the legal defense team of the people involved in those protests.
Both men called the charges against them political and fictitious.
Turkiye’s election commission then allowed Atalay to run from jail as a candidate for the leftist Workers’ Party of Turkiye (TIP) in May’s general elections.
He was elected as a representative of the southern Hatay province and then petitioned the Supreme Court to release him because he now enjoyed immunity from prosecution.
The Supreme Court denied Atalay’s appeal in July.
The Constitutional Court ruled last month that the Supreme Court violated Atalay’s rights.
The Supreme Court fired back on Wednesday by filing criminal charges against Constitutional Court members who sided with Atalay.
It issued a statement accusing the Constitutional Court of “exceeding its legal authority” and filed a criminal complaint with the chief public prosecutor’s office.
The entire criminal case stemmed from a wave of 2013 protests that posed the first serious challenge to Erdogan’s increasingly dominant rule.
The youth-driven protests were initially focused on government plans to tear down Gezi Park — a small green space near Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square.
They soon morphed into a nationwide protest movement against perceived corruption by the ruling Islamic-rooted party and Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism.
Erdogan’s government violently dispersed the protests and then began to crack down on its leaders.
These included supporters of the LGBT movement and leading secular intellectuals such as Kavala.
The Council of Europe this year awarded Kavala its top human rights prize to highlight Turkiye’s refusal to abide by repeated European court rulings ordering the philanthropist’s release.
Ankara blasted the award as meddling in Turkiye’s internal affairs.
Atalay’s fight for freedom and the right to join parliament has also gained added political significance.
Turkiye’s secular opposition CHP party convened an emergency meeting late Wednesday to address the emerging judicial crisis.
Newly-elected CHP leader Ozgur Ozel accused the Supreme Court of trying “to rebel against the constitutional order.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office issued no immediate comment.
But even some of the powerful president’s allies spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision to target senior judges.
“We are experiencing events that should never, ever happen,” leading ruling AKP party lawmaker Hayati Yazici said on social media.
“The agencies that make up the state should resolve problems. They should never create them. They cannot trip each other up.”

  Founded in 1946, the kibbutz is known for being a bastion of the Israeli left, an increasingly minority position in present-day Israel
AFP

JERUSALEM: “I believed in peace with Gaza, but I was mistaken,” said Avida Bachar, a resident of kibbutz Beeri near the Gaza Strip, speaking from his hospital bed.
Bachar lost his wife and son in the bloody October 7 attack by Hamas, the single deadliest event in Israel since the country’s creation in 1948.
“We must destroy the enemy because if we don’t we have no possible future,” Bachar, who is in his fifties, told AFP.
Once a long-time supporter of peace with Gaza, now he is willing only to consider radical solutions to “eradicate” the Islamist Palestinian group that has run the territory since 2007.
He rejected any possibility of negotiations, and said Israelis had been the victims of “absolute evil.”
At least 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, on the Israeli side during the attack, according to Israeli authorities.
The agricultural community of Beeri, located less than five kilometers (three miles) from the border with the Gaza Strip, was the site of one of the worst massacres ever committed on Israeli soil, with 85 residents killed and 30 more missing or presumed taken hostage by Hamas.
Founded in 1946, the kibbutz is known for being a bastion of the Israeli left, an increasingly minority position in present-day Israel.
At the last legislative elections in 2022, the Labour party won more than 35 percent of the vote in Beeri, compared to just 3.6 percent nationwide, while the far-left Meretz won 16.4 percent.
Support for a peaceful approach to Gaza appears to have disappeared. Another survivor of last month’s massacre, Inbal Reich-Alon, 58, spoke of a “rupture.”
Reich-Alon is the daughter of founding members of the kibbutz, and calls herself a pacifist.
“It pains me to say this, because I have always thought that there were also (in Gaza) children, women and people who wanted to live in peace, and maybe there still are today — but there are more who don’t want us alive,” she said.
It was a view shared by Alon Pauker, 57, one of the kibbutz leaders.
“I suffer for every child killed in Gaza,” he said, but Hamas “murdered our children, our women, our elderly and our men for the pleasure of killing.”
Pauker said Hamas “will not rest until it has murdered every Israeli or destroyed the State of Israel.”
Nevertheless, some Israelis, such as Yonatan Zeigen, still want to believe in peace.
Zeigen is the son of Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Israeli-Canadian peace activist who has been missing since the attack.
“She defends righteous ideas... I stand by my position: the only way of living in security is to have piece,” said Zeigen, who lives in Tel Aviv but grew up in Beeri.
On October 7, he was on the phone to his mother when the shooting began at 11 am.
She then messaged him that armed Hamas men were in her house, but since then, he has not heard from her.
Zeigen said his mother had set up aid programs for Gaza residents and helped them obtain medical treatment in Israel.
Silver has won numerous prizes for her peace work, and in 2014 was a founder of the Women Wage Peace group.
Like so many relatives of Israeli hostages, her son is asking his government to negotiate their release without delay, “whatever the price.”
According to the latest information from the Israeli authorities, 239 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as hostages.
Inside the Palestinian territory, the Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 10,500 people have been killed, most of them civilians, in Israel’s retaliatory war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the war is to destroy Hamas.
Zeigen said he was “sad and angry,” but “confident in the future, because there are people from both sides who just want to live and thrive.”
“We can live alongside each other,” he insisted.

  • Israeli authorities burst into the Tamimi home in the occupied West Bank on Monday and arrested the 22-year old for “inciting terrorism” on Instagram
  • Tamimi’s recent arrest has prompted criticism of an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech in the wake of the Hamas cross-border attack Oct. 7
AP

JERUSALEM: The family of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi insists she didn’t write the words for which she now sits in an Israeli jail.
Israeli authorities burst into the Tamimi home in the occupied West Bank on Monday and arrested the 22-year old for “inciting terrorism” on her Instagram account. But her mother says the account was hacked.
Tamimi gained worldwide fame in 2017 after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral on social media. She later said the soldiers had shot her cousin in the head just before the video was taken. After being released from prison, she wrote a book and crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East, becoming a sort of superstar in the campaign against Israeli occupation.
Tamimi’s recent arrest has prompted criticism of an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech in the wake of the Hamas cross-border attack Oct. 7. Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli authorities, fired by Israeli employers and expelled from Israeli schools for online speech deemed incendiary, rights groups say.
The Israeli military alleges Tamimi posted a statement reading “we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin — we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls, come on, we are waiting for you.”
Nariman Tamimi, Ahed’s mother, said the account had been hacked — a common occurrence for the fiery activist.
Nonetheless, she said soldiers stormed the Tamimi house in the flashpoint village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank early Monday morning, screaming that they wanted to arrest Ahed.
“She came to me and hugged me, saying, ‘mama, don’t be afraid and don’t worry. I am strong, and you too, be strong. Nothing can shake us,” Nariman recounted.
Soldiers held Nariman in a separate room while others handcuffed her daughter. Through the walls, Nariman says she heard the soldiers beating Ahed before carting her away. The Israeli military declined to say where Tamimi is being held.
A family representative, who declined to be identified because of the delicate legal situation, said an Israeli military court will deliberate on the length of Tamimi’s detention this coming week. Alternatively, Tamimi could be placed under administrative detention, a status that would allow her to be held indefinitely without charge.
Israel’s far right celebrated her arrest. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, praised the soldiers who arrested Tamimi.
In a picture he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tamimi sits handcuffed on a bed, the tight grasp of an armed Israeli soldier hidden by her unruly mane.
“Zero tolerance with terrorists and supporters of terrorism!” Ben-Gvir pledged.
Tamimi’s detention comes as Israel doubles down on Palestinian online expression, rights groups say.
In a report published 20 days after the initial Hamas attack, Palestinian rights group Adalah documented 161 criminal legal proceedings initiated against Palestinians for incitement. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian students and employees have faced lower-level disciplinary measures for posts deemed incendiary, it says.
“These measures constitute a severe campaign of repression against Palestinian citizens of Israel and constitute a mass political persecution of them,” the report concluded.
PEN America, an advocacy group that promotes the right to free expression, urged Israeli authorities and Instagram to try to clarify the circumstances of Tamimi’s arrest.
“There are very limited circumstances in which the arrest of an author for their words can be justified,” the statement read. “None of those apply when the writings in question are not the writer’s own.”
Israeli authorities have arrested 2,280 Palestinian detainees in nightly Israeli raids into the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an advocacy group.
Israel says the raids root out militancy in the volatile territory. Over 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the month since the war’s start.

  Jordan "is looking forward" to boosting the confidence of donors in the resilience of the national economy
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Wednesday with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund in Amman to negotiate the seventh review of the country’s economic reform program, Jordan News Agency reported.
According to Khasawneh, the new reform program will strengthen the national economy’s resilience, meet financing requirements, and promote growth.
He said that if approved, the new program will take the same approach as the previous one, with no tax increases or new taxes imposed, and that it will secure public revenue by combating tax evasion.
Khasawneh said that Jordan “is looking forward” to completing the program, and boosting the confidence of international institutions and donors in the resilience of the national economy.
The IMF delegation praised Jordan’s economic performance, which met its targets. They also emphasized their willingness to work with the government, and support its efforts to address financial and economic challenges.
 

Reuters

JERUSALEM: Tahreer Azzam, a nurse at Makassed Hospital in east Jerusalem, has been caring for young, desperately-ill Palestinian patients for 16 years.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last month, she now struggles to find them.

Usually, around 100 patients from Gaza receive care each day for complex health needs such as treatment for rare cancers and open heart surgery, at hospitals like Azzam’s, as well as in the occupied West Bank, Israel and other countries, according to the World Health Organization.

That came to a halt after Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen broke through the Gaza border fence, killing nearly 1,400 people inside Israel and taking some 240 hostages. Israel imposed a complete siege on Gaza, bombarding the coastal enclave and launching a ground offensive. More than 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,000 children, have been killed, according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza.

Azzam and her colleagues have been trying to reach their patients ever since, including checking Facebook to see whether they are still alive.

“We saw a post announcing that one of our child patients had been killed in the strikes. He had been at the department only a week before. He was six years old,” she said in an interview. “I can’t forget his image.”

The WHO is pushing for the most vulnerable among the chronically ill to be allowed out for treatment. Other countries have offered to take in patients, including Egypt, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

Before the war, around 20,000 patients per year sought permits from Israel to leave the Gaza Strip for health care, many of them requiring repeat trips across the border. Almost a third are children. Israel approved around 63 percent of these medical exit applications in 2022, according to the WHO. Gaza’s own health care facilities have been stretched under a 16-year Israeli-led blockade and repeated rounds of fighting.

“In previous wars, the crossing would close for a day or two, but then the patients were able to return. This is the first time there is such a comprehensive ban on movement and Gaza patients can’t make it out,” said Osama Qadoumi, the supervisor at Makassed Hospital.

  • Arab Israelis, roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population, say they have been living in fear because of increasing hate crimes
  • The police told AFP the incident took place after the “circulation of an old publication inciting terrorism, being presented as new”
AFP

JERUSALEM: “Death to Arabs!” chanted the angry mob as they encircled the university dormitories of Arab students in central Israel and tried to break down the doors.
“I am still shocked and afraid,” said one of the dozens of terrified Arab Israelis who barricaded themselves inside the Netanya Academic College dorm late last month, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month, Arab Israelis — roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population — say they have been living in fear because of increasing hate crimes and attacks against them since October 7.
On that day, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel responded with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 10,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The student said that shortly before the dorm attack, Israeli police came to question them for allegedly throwing eggs at religious Jewish Israelis.
“We denied it and told them ‘The cameras are there. You can check them’,” the student told AFP.
“After that, a group gathered and tried to break down the door and attack us. They cursed us and demanded our expulsion.”
Police escorted the students to the roof for their protection while others stood at the door to prevent the protesters from entering, the student said.
The police told AFP the incident took place after the “circulation of an old publication inciting terrorism, being presented as new,” and that they were working to combat “false publications that sow panic among the public.”
“Instigators will be punished,” the police said.
Jafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center which documents human rights violations against Arab Israelis, said far-right football fan club “La Familia,” which has ties to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, organized the protest.
He blamed the university, police and Netanya municipality for failing to prevent the attack.
Miriam Feirberg, the city’s mayor, said the rioters should be prosecuted and students currently in the accommodation replaced by Israelis displaced from the south by the Hamas attack.
As well as raising tensions within Israel, the war has worsened relations between Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.
Even before the war, rights groups frequently highlighted regular discrimination faced by Arab Israelis, despite them holding Israeli citizenship.
“We left all our belongings in the dormitory,” the student said.
“As Arabs, we are afraid to return to college, and some are afraid to return to their rented accommodation.”
Nadim Al-Nashif, director of 7amleh, a non-profit group focused on social media, said they have identified “590,000 violent conversations in Hebrew on platforms like Facebook” and Telegram.
Among the posts were calls for a “second Nakba,” referring to the mass exodus of 750,000 Palestinians in 1948 during the war over the establishment of Israel, as well incitements to kill and expel Palestinians.
Nashif said his organization had reported many of the posts to the relevant platforms, leading to the removal of some.
Arab Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi said abuse was not unusual.
“There is no Arab Knesset (parliament) member who has not received threatening messages,” he said, including death threats.
“Why don’t the police take any action despite repeated complaints?“
Israeli labor union organization “Power to the Workers” said it had recorded attacks on Arab drivers, and warned of “increasing acts of violence against them.”
One bus driver was sprayed with gas by a group of passengers after they learned he was an Arab. He was injured slightly when the vehicle then hit an electricity pole, the union said.
Another driver was attacked “by passengers who realized he was Arab and shouted, ‘Terrorist... terrorist!’ They smashed his windshield.”
Dozens of right-wing Israelis demonstrated on Tuesday in the west Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Shaul, mostly inhabited by observant Jews, against a shop that employs Arabs.
They held signs reading “Don’t support terrorists” and “This branch employs terrorists.”
Police prevented the protesters from entering the shop and eventually dispersed them, an employee said. But around 30 Arab workers did not return the next day.
“I didn’t go to work. It’s dangerous,” said an employee identifying herself only as Huda.
“We no longer take Israeli public transportation for fear of racist attacks,” she said. “The store management told us they couldn’t guarantee our safety.”

