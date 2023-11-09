Israel says it will maintain ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza. What might that look like?

You are here

Israeli soldiers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
  • Even if Israel succeeds in ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and dismantling much of its militant infrastructure, the presence of Israeli forces is likely to fuel an insurgency, as it did from 1967 to 2005
AP
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t elaborate when he said this week that Israel would maintain indefinite “overall security responsibility” in Gaza once it removes Hamas from power in response to a deadly Oct. 7 cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group.
Experience suggests that any Israeli security role will be seen by the Palestinians and much of the international community as a form of military occupation. This could complicate any plans to hand governing responsibility to the Palestinian Authority or friendly Arab states, and risk bogging Israel down in a war of attrition.
Even if Israel succeeds in ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and dismantling much of its militant infrastructure, the presence of Israeli forces is likely to fuel an insurgency, as it did from 1967 to 2005. That period saw two Palestinian uprisings and the rise of Hamas.
Benny Gantz, of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, acknowledged Wednesday that there’s still no long-term plan for Gaza. He said any plan would have to address Israel’s security needs.
“We can come up with any mechanism we think is appropriate, but Hamas will not be part of it,” he told reporters. “We need to replace the Hamas regime and ensure security superiority for us.”
Here’s a look at what a lingering Israeli security role might look like and the opposition it would inevitably generate.
OUTRIGHT OCCUPATION
In the 1967 Mideast war, Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for a future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem, home to the Old City and its sensitive religious sites — a move not recognized by the international community — and considers the entire city its capital.
The military directly governed the West Bank and Gaza for decades, denying basic rights to millions of Palestinians. Soldiers staffed checkpoints and carried out regular arrest raids targeting militants and other Palestinians opposed to Israeli rule.
Israel also built Jewish settlements in all three areas. Palestinians and most of the international community consider these settlements illegal.
After two decades of outright military rule, Palestinians rose up in the first intifada, or uprising, in the late 1980s. That was also when Hamas first emerged as a political movement with an armed wing, challenging the secular Palestine Liberation Organization’s leadership of the national struggle.
THE WEST BANK MODEL
Interim peace deals in the mid-1990s known as the Oslo Accords established the Palestinian Authority as an autonomy government in the West Bank and Gaza meant to lead the way toward an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Several peace initiatives by a string of American presidents failed. The Palestinian Authority lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007.
That has left the Palestinian Authority in charge of roughly 40 percent of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Its powers are largely administrative, though it maintains a police force. Israel wields overall security control.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is deeply unpopular, in large part because his forces cooperate with Israel on security even as Palestinian hopes for statehood have all but disappeared. Many Palestinians view the PA as the subcontractor of a never-ending occupation.
Israel keeps tens of thousands of soldiers deployed across the West Bank. They provide security for more than 500,000 Jewish settlers and carry out nightly arrest raids, often sparking deadly gunbattles with militants.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested the Palestinian Authority could return to Gaza after the war. That could further unravel Abbas’ legitimacy among his own people, unless it were linked to concrete steps toward Palestinian statehood.
Arab leaders, even those closely tied to Israel, will likely face similar backlash if they step in to help it control Gaza.
THE GAZA MODEL
What about an over-the-horizon presence, with moderate Palestinians maintaining security inside Gaza and with Israel intervening only when it deems absolutely necessary?
That’s been tried as well.
In 2005, in the wake of a second and far more violent intifada, Israel withdrew soldiers and over 8,000 settlers from Gaza. The PA administered the territory, but Israel continued to control its airspace, coastline and all but one border crossing.
Hamas won Palestinian elections the next year, leading to an international boycott and a severe financial crisis. Months of unrest boiled over in June 2007, when Hamas drove out forces loyal to Abbas in a week of street battles.
Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza, severely restricting trade and travel in what Israel said was an effort to contain Hamas. Palestinians and rights groups considered it a form of collective punishment. It caused widespread misery among the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.
Israel, like most Western countries, considers Hamas a terrorist organization. Hamas has never recognized Israel’s existence and is committed to its destruction through armed struggle.
But over 16 years that saw four wars, the two entered into various undeclared cease-fires in which Israel eased the blockade in return for Hamas halting rocket attacks and reining in more radical armed groups.
For Israel, the arrangement was far from ideal but preferable to other options and bought yearslong periods of relative calm.
THE LEBANON MODEL
In 1978 and then again in 1982, Israel invaded southern Lebanon in a battle against Palestinian militants.
That led to an 18-year occupation enforced through local ally the South Lebanon Army, which received arms and training from Israel.
In 1982, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was founded with Iranian backing with the objective of pushing Israeli forces out of the country. It carried out attacks on both the SLA and Israeli troops, eventually leading to Israel’s withdrawal in 2000.
The SLA quickly collapsed, creating a vacuum that was filled by Hezbollah. In 2006, the group battled Israel to a stalemate during a monthlong war.
Today, Hezbollah is the most powerful force in Lebanon. With an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles, it’s considered a major threat by Israel.
ANOTHER WAY?
Israel has sent mixed messages about evolving plans for Gaza.
Leaders say they don’t want to reoccupy Gaza. They also say troops need freedom to operate inside Gaza long after heavy fighting subsides.
“On the question of the operation’s length — there are no limitations,” Gantz said Wednesday.
That could mean leaving troops stationed inside the territory or along the border.
Some officials have discussed a buffer zone to keep Palestinians away from the border. Others, including the US, have called for the Palestinian Authority’s return.
In another twist, Gantz suggested any future arrangement for Gaza be contingent on calming Israel’s northern front with Hezbollah and the West Bank, where troops regularly battle Palestinian militants.
“Once the Gaza area is safe, and the northern area will be safe, and the Judea and Samaria region will calm down – we will settle down and review an alternative mechanism for Gaza,” said Gantz, using the biblical term for the West Bank. “I do not know what it will be.”

US strikes Iran-linked site in Syria: Pentagon chief

US strikes Iran-linked site in Syria: Pentagon chief
Updated 56 min 58 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US warplanes carried out a strike on an Iran-linked site in eastern Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks against American personnel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
It is the second time in roughly two weeks that the United States has targeted a location in Syria it said was linked to Iran, which supports an array of groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East.
The United States is striving to deter Iran and its proxies from turning the Israel-Hamas fighting into a regional war, but the repeated attacks and strikes in response risk a conflict between Washington and Tehran.
“US military forces conducted a self-defense strike on a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. This strike was conducted by two US F-15s against a weapons storage facility,” Austin said in a statement.
“This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” Austin said, adding that the United States “is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”
The surge in attacks on US troops is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.
Israel’s military responded with a relentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza that the territory’s health ministry said Monday has left more than 10,500 people dead.
There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of Daesh.
The jihadist group once held significant territory in both countries but was pushed back by local ground forces backed by international air strikes in a bloody multi-year conflict.

Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician

Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician
Updated 09 November 2023
  • The Supreme Court fired back on Wednesday by filing criminal charges against Constitutional Court members who sided with Atalay
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye teetered on the edge of political crisis Wednesday as one top court filed a criminal complaint against members of another over its order to release a jailed opposition politician.
The Supreme Court of Appeals said it was filing criminal charges against members of the Constitutional Court who ruled that Can Atalay be released.
The 47-year-old lawyer was one of seven defendants sentenced last year to 18 years in prison as part of a highly controversial trial that also saw the award-winning philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed for life.
Kavala was found guilty of trying to overthrow the constitutional order by allegedly funding 2013 protests against the government of then prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Atalay represented the legal defense team of the people involved in those protests.
Both men called the charges against them political and fictitious.
Turkiye’s election commission then allowed Atalay to run from jail as a candidate for the leftist Workers’ Party of Turkiye (TIP) in May’s general elections.
He was elected as a representative of the southern Hatay province and then petitioned the Supreme Court to release him because he now enjoyed immunity from prosecution.
The Supreme Court denied Atalay’s appeal in July.
The Constitutional Court ruled last month that the Supreme Court violated Atalay’s rights.
The Supreme Court fired back on Wednesday by filing criminal charges against Constitutional Court members who sided with Atalay.
It issued a statement accusing the Constitutional Court of “exceeding its legal authority” and filed a criminal complaint with the chief public prosecutor’s office.
The entire criminal case stemmed from a wave of 2013 protests that posed the first serious challenge to Erdogan’s increasingly dominant rule.
The youth-driven protests were initially focused on government plans to tear down Gezi Park — a small green space near Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square.
They soon morphed into a nationwide protest movement against perceived corruption by the ruling Islamic-rooted party and Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism.
Erdogan’s government violently dispersed the protests and then began to crack down on its leaders.
These included supporters of the LGBT movement and leading secular intellectuals such as Kavala.
The Council of Europe this year awarded Kavala its top human rights prize to highlight Turkiye’s refusal to abide by repeated European court rulings ordering the philanthropist’s release.
Ankara blasted the award as meddling in Turkiye’s internal affairs.
Atalay’s fight for freedom and the right to join parliament has also gained added political significance.
Turkiye’s secular opposition CHP party convened an emergency meeting late Wednesday to address the emerging judicial crisis.
Newly-elected CHP leader Ozgur Ozel accused the Supreme Court of trying “to rebel against the constitutional order.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office issued no immediate comment.
But even some of the powerful president’s allies spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision to target senior judges.
“We are experiencing events that should never, ever happen,” leading ruling AKP party lawmaker Hayati Yazici said on social media.
“The agencies that make up the state should resolve problems. They should never create them. They cannot trip each other up.”

Israeli pacifists in devastated kibbutz lose faith

Israeli pacifists in devastated kibbutz lose faith
Updated 09 November 2023
  • Founded in 1946, the kibbutz is known for being a bastion of the Israeli left, an increasingly minority position in present-day Israel
AFP

JERUSALEM: “I believed in peace with Gaza, but I was mistaken,” said Avida Bachar, a resident of kibbutz Beeri near the Gaza Strip, speaking from his hospital bed.
Bachar lost his wife and son in the bloody October 7 attack by Hamas, the single deadliest event in Israel since the country’s creation in 1948.
“We must destroy the enemy because if we don’t we have no possible future,” Bachar, who is in his fifties, told AFP.
Once a long-time supporter of peace with Gaza, now he is willing only to consider radical solutions to “eradicate” the Islamist Palestinian group that has run the territory since 2007.
He rejected any possibility of negotiations, and said Israelis had been the victims of “absolute evil.”
At least 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, on the Israeli side during the attack, according to Israeli authorities.
The agricultural community of Beeri, located less than five kilometers (three miles) from the border with the Gaza Strip, was the site of one of the worst massacres ever committed on Israeli soil, with 85 residents killed and 30 more missing or presumed taken hostage by Hamas.
Founded in 1946, the kibbutz is known for being a bastion of the Israeli left, an increasingly minority position in present-day Israel.
At the last legislative elections in 2022, the Labour party won more than 35 percent of the vote in Beeri, compared to just 3.6 percent nationwide, while the far-left Meretz won 16.4 percent.
Support for a peaceful approach to Gaza appears to have disappeared. Another survivor of last month’s massacre, Inbal Reich-Alon, 58, spoke of a “rupture.”
Reich-Alon is the daughter of founding members of the kibbutz, and calls herself a pacifist.
“It pains me to say this, because I have always thought that there were also (in Gaza) children, women and people who wanted to live in peace, and maybe there still are today — but there are more who don’t want us alive,” she said.
It was a view shared by Alon Pauker, 57, one of the kibbutz leaders.
“I suffer for every child killed in Gaza,” he said, but Hamas “murdered our children, our women, our elderly and our men for the pleasure of killing.”
Pauker said Hamas “will not rest until it has murdered every Israeli or destroyed the State of Israel.”
Nevertheless, some Israelis, such as Yonatan Zeigen, still want to believe in peace.
Zeigen is the son of Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Israeli-Canadian peace activist who has been missing since the attack.
“She defends righteous ideas... I stand by my position: the only way of living in security is to have piece,” said Zeigen, who lives in Tel Aviv but grew up in Beeri.
On October 7, he was on the phone to his mother when the shooting began at 11 am.
She then messaged him that armed Hamas men were in her house, but since then, he has not heard from her.
Zeigen said his mother had set up aid programs for Gaza residents and helped them obtain medical treatment in Israel.
Silver has won numerous prizes for her peace work, and in 2014 was a founder of the Women Wage Peace group.
Like so many relatives of Israeli hostages, her son is asking his government to negotiate their release without delay, “whatever the price.”
According to the latest information from the Israeli authorities, 239 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as hostages.
Inside the Palestinian territory, the Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 10,500 people have been killed, most of them civilians, in Israel’s retaliatory war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the war is to destroy Hamas.
Zeigen said he was “sad and angry,” but “confident in the future, because there are people from both sides who just want to live and thrive.”
“We can live alongside each other,” he insisted.

Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked

Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked
Updated 09 November 2023
  • Israeli authorities burst into the Tamimi home in the occupied West Bank on Monday and arrested the 22-year old for “inciting terrorism” on Instagram
  • Tamimi’s recent arrest has prompted criticism of an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech in the wake of the Hamas cross-border attack Oct. 7
AP

JERUSALEM: The family of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi insists she didn’t write the words for which she now sits in an Israeli jail.
Israeli authorities burst into the Tamimi home in the occupied West Bank on Monday and arrested the 22-year old for “inciting terrorism” on her Instagram account. But her mother says the account was hacked.
Tamimi gained worldwide fame in 2017 after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral on social media. She later said the soldiers had shot her cousin in the head just before the video was taken. After being released from prison, she wrote a book and crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East, becoming a sort of superstar in the campaign against Israeli occupation.
Tamimi’s recent arrest has prompted criticism of an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech in the wake of the Hamas cross-border attack Oct. 7. Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli authorities, fired by Israeli employers and expelled from Israeli schools for online speech deemed incendiary, rights groups say.
The Israeli military alleges Tamimi posted a statement reading “we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin — we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls, come on, we are waiting for you.”
Nariman Tamimi, Ahed’s mother, said the account had been hacked — a common occurrence for the fiery activist.
Nonetheless, she said soldiers stormed the Tamimi house in the flashpoint village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank early Monday morning, screaming that they wanted to arrest Ahed.
“She came to me and hugged me, saying, ‘mama, don’t be afraid and don’t worry. I am strong, and you too, be strong. Nothing can shake us,” Nariman recounted.
Soldiers held Nariman in a separate room while others handcuffed her daughter. Through the walls, Nariman says she heard the soldiers beating Ahed before carting her away. The Israeli military declined to say where Tamimi is being held.
A family representative, who declined to be identified because of the delicate legal situation, said an Israeli military court will deliberate on the length of Tamimi’s detention this coming week. Alternatively, Tamimi could be placed under administrative detention, a status that would allow her to be held indefinitely without charge.
Israel’s far right celebrated her arrest. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, praised the soldiers who arrested Tamimi.
In a picture he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tamimi sits handcuffed on a bed, the tight grasp of an armed Israeli soldier hidden by her unruly mane.
“Zero tolerance with terrorists and supporters of terrorism!” Ben-Gvir pledged.
Tamimi’s detention comes as Israel doubles down on Palestinian online expression, rights groups say.
In a report published 20 days after the initial Hamas attack, Palestinian rights group Adalah documented 161 criminal legal proceedings initiated against Palestinians for incitement. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian students and employees have faced lower-level disciplinary measures for posts deemed incendiary, it says.
“These measures constitute a severe campaign of repression against Palestinian citizens of Israel and constitute a mass political persecution of them,” the report concluded.
PEN America, an advocacy group that promotes the right to free expression, urged Israeli authorities and Instagram to try to clarify the circumstances of Tamimi’s arrest.
“There are very limited circumstances in which the arrest of an author for their words can be justified,” the statement read. “None of those apply when the writings in question are not the writer’s own.”
Israeli authorities have arrested 2,280 Palestinian detainees in nightly Israeli raids into the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an advocacy group.
Israel says the raids root out militancy in the volatile territory. Over 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the month since the war’s start.

Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF

Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF
Updated 08 November 2023
  • Jordan “is looking forward” to boosting the confidence of donors in the resilience of the national economy
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Wednesday with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund in Amman to negotiate the seventh review of the country’s economic reform program, Jordan News Agency reported.
According to Khasawneh, the new reform program will strengthen the national economy’s resilience, meet financing requirements, and promote growth.
He said that if approved, the new program will take the same approach as the previous one, with no tax increases or new taxes imposed, and that it will secure public revenue by combating tax evasion.
Khasawneh said that Jordan “is looking forward” to completing the program, and boosting the confidence of international institutions and donors in the resilience of the national economy.
The IMF delegation praised Jordan’s economic performance, which met its targets. They also emphasized their willingness to work with the government, and support its efforts to address financial and economic challenges.
 

