You are here

  • Home
  • UK government accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UK government accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches

UK government accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches
“Free Palestine” protests have been held in central London since the start of the war. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vpmw

Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK government accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches

UK government accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches
  • London has been the venue for some of the biggest demonstrations in Europe since Hamas attacked Israel
  • Police have said they expect a significant demonstration on Saturday, Nov. 11
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: Britain’s government escalated its row with London’s police chief on Thursday over the handling of a pro-Palestinian march this weekend, accusing his officers of taking a softer stance toward left-wing causes.
Plans for a demonstration in London on Saturday’s Armistice Day has sparked a row between government and police, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he would hold the force accountable for any trouble after it said there was not enough reason to ban it.
London has been the venue for some of the biggest demonstrations in Europe since militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, with tens of thousands of marchers gathering each weekend to demand an end to Israel’s retaliatory bombing of Gaza.
Police have said they expect a significant demonstration on Saturday, Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War One but that there are no plans for protest on Nov. 12, when formal Remembrance Sunday events are held in central London.
Sunak has called the march disrespectful but police commissioner, Mark Rowley, has said any ban would require intelligence of a threat of serious disorder, and that such bans had not been implemented for a decade.
Interior Minister Suella Braverman has called the demonstrations “hate marches.” Writing in The Times on Thursday she said they were an “assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists” and a show of strength.
“Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favorites when it comes to protesters,” she wrote. “During COVID, why was it that lockdown objectors were given no quarter by public order police yet Black Lives Matters demonstrators were enabled, allowed to break rules and even greeted with officers taking the knee?“
Braverman, seen as a possible future leader of the governing Conservative Party, said while freedom of speech and assembly were long-held traditions in Britain, there was “a debate to be had” over whether some public displays were so offensive they should be banned.
Neil Basu, a former senior officer in London’s Met Police, said the political criticism could increase the likelihood of counter protesters turning up, increasing the risk of violence.
“It’s somewhat ironic that all of this rhetoric about this march might actually be increasing the intelligence case, to have it banned,” he told LBC Radio.
Nearly 200 people have been arrested since the Oct. 7 attack for hate crimes in Britain, including antisemitic and Islamophobic offenses, and public order offenses, many of which were racially aggravated and linked to protests.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Middle-East
UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Update First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi relief plane departs to help Palestinians in Gaza

Saudi crown prince, Polish PM discuss bilateral ties during call

Saudi crown prince, Polish PM discuss bilateral ties during call
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince, Polish PM discuss bilateral ties during call

Saudi crown prince, Polish PM discuss bilateral ties during call
  • Leaders discussed ways to boost cooperation
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the telephone, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
During the phone call, the two leaders discussed relations between their countries as well as ways to boost cooperation in various fields.
They also reviewed regional and international developments and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Poland

Related

Saudi crown prince receives letters from leaders of Qatar, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives letters from leaders of Qatar, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Ukraine president

Egypt condemns ‘international silence on violations of the law’ by Israel

Egypt condemns ‘international silence on violations of the law’ by Israel
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt condemns ‘international silence on violations of the law’ by Israel

Egypt condemns ‘international silence on violations of the law’ by Israel
  • Foreign Minister Shoukry says he rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza
  • Sameh Shoukry: What the Israeli government is doing far exceeds the right to self-defense
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned “international silence on violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel” at a Paris conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza, under bombardment by Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

“What the Israeli government is doing far exceeds the right to self-defense,” Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining of an “imbalance” in “the international conscience.”

Shoukry stressed that Israel had only allowed limited quantities of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing and urged “the entire international community, and donor countries in particular, to continue supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“The aid that has already entered Gaza is not enough to meet the needs of the entire population, and the voluntary and deliberate complications imposed by Israel on the delivery of aid only lead to a further deterioration of the situation,” he said.

Shoukry said he rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

He said that Egypt called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and condemned all practices that aimed to impose a new fait accompli to force the Palestinians to be displaced, forcibly transferred, or deported from their lands.

He stressed Egypt’s categorical rejection of the double-standard policies pursued by some countries regarding the war.

Egypt has already warned of the consequences of the conflict reaching a dangerous turn.

In a phone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Shoukry discussed coordination and consultation on the situation in Gaza.

Shoukry and Guterres discussed in detail the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and diplomatic efforts to reach a cease-fire to preserve the lives of Palestinian civilians and to provide the opportunity for the entry of humanitarian and relief aid in a complete, safe, and sustainable manner.

Shoukry highlighted the Egyptian political movements and contacts with international parties to push toward achieving a cease-fire.

He stressed the necessity of building on the international consensus embodied in the recent UN General Assembly resolution calling for implementing an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza, ensuring the protection of civilians.

Shoukry lauded the balanced positions adopted by the secretary-general on the path to containing the crisis’s repercussions and ending it.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Guterres stressed the need to end the tragic situation in Gaza and for the adoption of a cease-fire.

Guterres praised Egypt’s role in the crisis and its provision and delivery of aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Sameh Shoukry Emmanuel Macron

Related

Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
Middle-East
Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks
Middle-East
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks

Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash

Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash

Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash
  • Many are staying in the north, packed into the Al Shifa Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital as ground battles rage around them
  • Israel says its Hamas foes have command centers embedded in the hospitals
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli forces fought Hamas militants among ruined buildings in the north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, inching their way closer to two big hospitals as the plight of civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory worsened.
Thousands more Palestinians were fleeing from the embattled north to the south along a perilous frontline path after Israel told them to evacuate, residents say.
But many are staying in the north, packed into the Al Shifa Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital as ground battles rage around them and more Israeli air strikes rain down from above.
Israel says its Hamas foes have command centers embedded in the hospitals.
In Paris, officials from about 80 countries and organizations were meeting to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza and find ways to help wounded civilians escape the siege, now in its second month.
“Without a cease-fire, lifting of siege and indiscriminate bombarding and warfare, the haemorrhage of human lives will continue,” said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, calling Israel’s actions collective punishment.
The United Nations and the International Red Cross also called for a ceasefire. Israel and its main backer the United States say a full ceasefire would benefit Hamas, but limited pauses are possible.
Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
It was the single worst day of bloodshed in Israel’s 75-year history and drew international condemnation of Hamas and sympathy and support for Israel.
But Israel’s retaliation in the Hamas-ruled enclave has caused great concern as a humanitarian catastrophe has unfolded.
Palestinian officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of Thursday, about 40 percent of them children, in air and artillery strikes while basic supplies are running out and areas laid waste by unrelenting Israeli bombardments.
Residents in Gaza City, a Hamas stronghold, said Israeli tanks were stationed around the area. Both sides reported inflicting heavy casualties on one another in intense street battles.
Israel, which has vowed to wipe out Hamas, says 33 of its soldiers have been killed in its ground operation as they advanced into the heart of Gaza City.
Israeli troops had secured a Hamas military stronghold called Compound 17 in Jabalya in northern Gaza after 10 hours of combat with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants above and below the ground, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.
It said troops killed dozens of militants, seized weapons, exposed tunnel shafts and discovered a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in a residential building in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.
Israeli military footage showed soldiers walking through rubble into a building where one wall had been blasted away, finding weapons-manufacturing equipment, instruction manuals and a tunnel shaft.
Nearby was a girl’s bedroom with pink walls, pink wardrobes and three little beds.
The armed wing of Hamas said it had killed a greater number of Israeli soldiers than the military has announced, and had destroyed dozens of tanks, bulldozers and other vehicles. It released footage of fighters firing anti-tank rockets and scoring direct hits to vehicles.

NOWHERE TO RUN TO
Thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge at Al Shifa hospital inside Gaza City despite Israel’s orders to evacuate the area it has encircled. They are sheltering in tents in the hospital grounds and say they have nowhere else to go.
The UN humanitarian office OCHA said Israeli had again told residents of the north to move southwards, opening a four-hour corridor for the fifth consecutive day. About 50,000 people left the area on Wednesday, it said.
Clashes and shelling around the main road continued, OCHA said, endangering evacuees. Corpses lay alongside the road, while most evacuees were moving on foot as the Israeli military had told them to leave vehicles, it said.
One resident, who asked not to be named, said he had crossed with his wife and six children after having initially taken shelter in Gaza City from their home in Beit Hanoun close to the frontier with Israel.
“There are no taxis and you can only take a small amount with you. You have to hold your ID card in your hand and raise it as you go past the Israeli tanks and then walk several more kilometers searching for a lift,” he said.
Huge numbers of displaced people from among Gaza’s 2.3 million population are already crammed into schools, hospitals and other sites in the south.
Southern areas have also come under regular attack. In Khan Younis, Gaza’s main southern city, residents picked through the rubble and twisted debris of a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike, hoping to find survivors, on Thursday morning, witnesses said.
On another front, Lebanese group Hezbollah said it fired missiles over the border into Israel, and Israel’s military said it responded with artillery fire.

CEASEFIRE CALLS
The conference in Paris, attended by Arab nations, Western powers, G20 members and NGO groups such as Doctors Without Borders, was discussing measures to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, but without a pause in the fighting expectations are low.
President Emmanuel Macron, opened the conference calling for a humanitarian pause: “The situation is serious and getting worse each day,” he said.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, whose Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank but was driven out of Gaza by Hamas in 2007, was present at the conference. Israel was not invited.
“How many Palestinians must be killed for the war to stop,” Shtayyeh asked. “Is killing 10,000 people in 30 days enough?“

Topics: War on Gaza Shifa Hospital Displaced Palestinians Gaza Israelis

Related

Hamas rejects Israeli allegation it abused hospitals
Middle-East
Hamas rejects Israeli allegation it abused hospitals
Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
Middle-East
Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index wrapped up Thursday’s trading session at 10,840.76, slipping 88 points or 0.81 percent.    

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 12.70 points or 0.89 percent to close at 1,406,73. 

Conversely, the parallel market, Nomu, rose 175.73 points or 0.76 percent to 23,223.04.  

TASI reported a trading volume of SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) on Thursday, with 57 stocks advancing and 156 retreating.  

Nomu, on the other hand, saw a trading volume of SR19 million. 

On the announcement front, Tabuk Cement Co. released its financial results for the first nine months, recording SR25.16 million in profits, a 648 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

According to a bourse filing, the company attributed the growth to an increase in average selling prices. Despite the positive results, the company’s share price fell 0.55 percent to SR14.60. 

Furthermore, Alandalus Property Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first nine months, with its net profit dropping 37.89 percent to SR33.1 million.  

It earned a net profit of SR53.29 in the same period last year.  

In a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company said the slump resulted from a decrease in operating profit and an increase in general, administrative and marketing expenses. 

The bourse filing stated that the company also saw high financing costs and a drop in profits in its sister companies. Its stock price fell 1.31 percent to SR21.14. 

However, Al-Jouf Cement Co. saw a significant increase in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year,   

According to the company’s financial results, net profits increased 836 percent from SR7 million in 2022 to SR72 million this year. 

This surge resulted from an increase in sales of 26.27 percent and reduced sales costs. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack
  • Without explicitly naming Israel, Dino said on X that “Brazil is a sovereign country,” and “no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police”
  • He did not explicitly deny any of the details in the Israeli statement, but seemed more angered by its timing
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino delivered a stiff rebuke to Israel on Thursday after its Mossad spy agency said it had helped foil an attack by militant group Hezbollah on Jewish targets in Brazil.
Dino was responding to a highly unusual statement published on Wednesday in which Israel’s Mossad agency thanked Brazilian police and said that, “given the backdrop of the war in Gaza,” Hezbollah was continuing to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets.
Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil’s Federal Police arrested two unnamed people on terrorism charges, and carried out 11 search and seizure warrants on properties.
Without explicitly naming Israel, Dino said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Brazil is a sovereign country,” and “no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police.”
Dino said the investigations that resulted in Wednesday’s operations “began BEFORE the outbreak of the ongoing tragedies on the international scene,” and said the investigation had “nothing to do with international conflicts.”
“We appreciate appropriate international cooperation, but we reject any foreign authority that deems to direct Brazilian police bodies, or use our investigations for the use of propaganda or its political interests,” he wrote.
He did not explicitly deny any of the details in the Israeli statement, but seemed more angered by its timing, tone and the link it drew to the current war in Gaza.
Israel’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dino’s comments may chill relations with the Israeli government as Brazil tries to negotiate a safe exit for around 30 Brazilians still stuck in Gaza.
They also come as a growing number of Latin American nations take a stronger line on Israel over its bombardment of Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Late last month, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sought to balance criticism of Hamas’ attacks with calls for a cease-fire.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon, could not immediately be reached for comment. Neither could the Iranian government.

Topics: War on Gaza Brazil Israel Hezbollah Mossad

Related

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
World
Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
Hezbollah MP: group will respond ‘double’ over Lebanese civilians hurt
Middle-East
Hezbollah MP: group will respond ‘double’ over Lebanese civilians hurt

Latest updates

Maintaining stability in Iraq a primary concern: Chatham House panel
Maintaining stability in Iraq a primary concern: Chatham House panel
Saudi crown prince, Polish PM discuss bilateral ties during call
Saudi crown prince, Polish PM discuss bilateral ties during call
Egypt condemns ‘international silence on violations of the law’ by Israel
Egypt condemns ‘international silence on violations of the law’ by Israel
Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash
A girl carries a bag, as Palestinians fleeing north Gaza head towards the south on November 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  
Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.