UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza

UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza
Dr. Maisara Al Rayyes. (X/@CheveningFCDO)
Updated 6 sec ago
UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza

UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza
  • Dr. Maisara Al Rayyes believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrike
  • UK Foreign Office tweet saying it was ‘devastated’ by news sparks outrage
LONDON: A Palestinian doctor who recently graduated from the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship is believed to have been killed along with several members of his family in an Israeli airstrike.

Dr. Maisara Al Rayyes was photographed in September with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and other graduates of the scheme, which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the BBC reported.

Al Rayyes, who was awarded funding to study for a master’s degree in health at King’s College London, was trapped beneath the rubble of a six-story apartment building in occupied Gaza on Sunday night.

The BBC on Wednesday morning tried to contact his younger brother, Moayed, who witnessed the strike from a neighboring house. But Moayed and his older sibling, Mohammed, were themselves killed in a separate Israeli airstrike on Wednesday afternoon while searching for their missing brother.

Video footage showed the bodies of the siblings lying among the rubble. A local journalist who was photographing their rescue efforts was also injured.

Friends said Al Rayyes’ parents and a nephew were found dead in the rubble of their family home on Monday, but the body of the 30-year-old doctor had yet to be recovered.

The Israeli military declined to respond to the BBC’s questions about the blast.

The UK Foreign Office said on X on Wednesday that it was “devastated” and offered its condolences to Al Rayyes’ family and the “Chevening Alumni community” but did not make any reference to the airstrike.

The tweet sparked outrage from some of the doctor’s former colleagues who accused the UK of trying to avoid any criticism of Israel. According to accounts of events described to the BBC, the handling of the incident had sparked “huge amounts of discontent” among some UK officials who felt the death announcement was not contextualized.

Hala Hanini, a Chevening graduate and close friend of Al Rayyes, accused the Foreign Office of whitewashing his death.

She told the BBC it was “disgusting, disappointing and outrageous” that the government did not raise any questions over how he was killed.

“It’s as if he just died of normal things,” she said. “(UK ministers) claim that Israel has the right to self-defense but … it actually has responsibilities over the occupied people to provide them with safety, security … (but) they are committing genocide and calling it falsely self-defense.”

Hanini also accused the UK of failing to uphold international law.

When asked about the concerns raised, the FCDO declined to comment, telling the BBC it “wouldn’t have anything to add beyond the tweet” about Al Rayyes.

The BBC report said it is believed that some staff counselors at the UK Foreign Office have spoken to senior officials about their concerns regarding the government’s position on the war in Gaza.

These include its passive stance toward Israel “breaching international humanitarian law” given the unprecedented scale of civilian deaths in Gaza, and that this could harm wider foreign policy, such as highlighting Russia’s violations of the global rules-based order in Ukraine.

A group of Chevening graduates in 28 countries wrote to Cleverly on Monday, pleading with him to protect their colleagues and “focus on the needs and safety of Chevening Alumni” in Gaza and “work toward an immediate ceasefire.”

Since the start of Israel’s attacks 32 days ago, more than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed, including over 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

Many Palestinians accuse Israel of intentionally targeting civilians. Israel said it would not agree to a ceasefire until all of the hostages had been released.

The UK government has previously given its “unequivocal” support to Israel, saying it had a “right to defend itself” following the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. The UK has also urged Israel to uphold international humanitarian law.
 

Related

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war
Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza war
A faster resolution to the fighting in Gaza could help limit civilian strife that might spur people to join the ranks of militants, US President Joe Biden’s top military adviser said.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Israel’s stated aim for its military campaign in Gaza — the destruction of the Hamas group that runs the territory — was “a pretty large order.”

But he also said Israel was focused on targeting the senior leadership of Hamas, which might be achieved more quickly.

“I think the longer this goes, the harder it can become,” Brown told reporters in his first detailed remarks on the month-old conflict before arriving in Japan on Thursday.

Brown, who took over as the US military’s top officer just over a month ago, expressed confidence that Israel was abiding by the laws of war in Gaza.

He also said there was room for Israel’s military to improve in its public explanations about its conduct and that he had raised this with his Israeli counterpart.

“There’s room for improvement based on what we’re seeing,” Brown said.  “What I’ve talked to him about is how do we demonstrate — not only with the videos but also as they talk about the strikes — why they’re striking in some locations, provide more context to the strike.”

Asked whether he was concerned a high Palestinian civilian death toll could push people to join the ranks of the militants, Brown said: “Yes, very much so. And I think that’s something we have to pay attention to.”

“That’s why when we talk about time — the faster you can get to a point where you stop the hostilities, you have less strife for the civilian population that turns into someone who now wants to be the next member of Hamas,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israelis the country is in a “tough war” that will also be long.

Israel has blamed Hamas for civilian deaths in Gaza, saying it is using civilians as human shields and hiding arms and operations centers in residential areas.

Brown stopped short of advocating for a short campaign or offering his view of how long Israel’s Gaza operation should last.

Brown has overseen air campaigns in the Middle East in the past, including during the battle to retake cities in Iraq from Daesh

He said military campaigns could drag on longer than expected.

“(Almost) every conflict that I’ve been involved with throughout my military career ... (has) particularly gone a bit longer than most people would have imagined. So we’ve got to prepare ourselves for that,” he said.

Related

Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war

Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war
Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war

Pakistan’s PM calls for engagement with Western capitals, introspection by Muslim nations amid Gaza war
  • In an interview with Arab News, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says London, Washington must convince Israel that conflict could have ‘spillover effect’ beyond Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia to host special OIC session on Nov. 12 to deliberate how to bring situation back to ‘so-called normalcy’
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said Pakistan needs to engage with Western governments, particularly in the US and the UK, to convince Israel the war in Gaza could have a “spillover effect” beyond the Middle East, while also calling for introspection by Muslim countries.

The current violence is the bloodiest in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters burst into Israel and killed 1,400. Since then, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip, killing more than 10,000 people, around 40 percent of them children, according to health officials there.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week called Gaza a “graveyard for children,” amplifying demands for a ceasefire in the densely populated enclave, which Hamas has ruled for 16 years.

Muslim nations around the world have also urged an immediate ceasefire and pressed US officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convince Israel to halt attacks, but Washington has rebuffed such requests, saying such a move would only allow Hamas to regroup and attack Israel again.

The UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also rejected calls for a full ceasefire, although he supports a humanitarian pause to allow the safe delivery of aid to civilians.

“We need to engage with different Western capitals, particularly Washington and London, and they need to make realize, the Israeli side, that they are contributing to destabilizing not just the region, but (that) probably it would have a spillover effect beyond the region,” Kakar said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Many analysts have warned that the ongoing war could forge new regional security alignments that could threaten Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Serious concerns of a regional spillover of the war have emerged amid regular exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon.

Cruise missiles have been launched from Yemen, foreign missions have evacuated staff, and additional US military deployments have been made in response to attacks on its troops in Iraq and Syria.

When asked if Pakistan’s government had received any requests from the US to soften its stance against Israel following its continued attacks on Gaza, Kakar said: “I’m not aware of any such request and I don’t think any government would listen to any such request, which is in my opinion surreal. It’s absurd to even think of requesting someone to be silent on such an account.”

Kakar has called for an immediate “cessation of violence” and labeled Israel’s assault on Gaza “genocide, clearly.”

He said he would be traveling to Riyadh at the weekend for an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

He added: “You can’t just kill children and say that you have got the right to defend yourself. It’s the license to barbaric retaliation.”

When asked if Muslim nations were doing enough for Gaza, Kakar raised questions about the role of the world’s estimated 1.8 billion Muslims, who make up 24 percent of the global population, in “facing (up to) the kind of situation which we are in.”

He said: “We need to ask more deep questions from this entire … (Muslim) population: What kind of contribution globally are we having … toward science and technology? What kind of defense capabilities are these different 50 or 57 countries developing for themselves?”

Kakar blamed “governance structures” in Muslim nations, saying their challenges were “more deep than the mere quagmire of the Palestinian situation.”

He added: “The choices which we are making or we are forced to make are not probably in the interest of the larger group of 1.4 billion people, which we call Muslims.”

Related

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march
Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march
  • “A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom,” Lord Soames says
LONDON: The organizer of London’s Armistice Day event at the Cenotaph has expressed support for Saturday’s pro-Palestine march, saying that his charity “believes in free speech.”

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the march will proceed — despite fears that it could spark counter-protests by right-wing extremists — because the "evidence threshold” to prohibit it has not been met.

Richard Hughes, legal trustee of the Western Front Association, told The Guardian: “I think a lot of people are trying to whip this up.”

Hughes, who is in charge of organizing the annual commemoration for First World War casualties, added: “The police are not going to let anyone near the Cenotaph. We are a democratic organization that commemorates those who fought for democracy, so free speech is important.”

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk have both said that they do not believe Saturday’s march should go ahead due to a “risk” of remembrance events being disrupted or the Cenotaph being defaced.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he accepted the march would take place, but that it was “disrespectful” and “offends our heartfelt gratitude to those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today,” The Guardian reported.

Hughes said that while he recognized that the pro-Palestine march would put additional strain on police resources and that opinions among Western Front Association members would differ, “I would hope that the two events could coexist without touching … If I was at one of those demonstrations I might say, ‘They can do their stuff and we will do our stuff.’

“Some of the older members might think that it is not appropriate (to protest on Armistice Day) but it is very hard to be blind to what is going on in the Middle East.”

Hughes said that security around the commemoration had increased in recent years, but he trusted the Met police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, to prevent any major disruption on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Winston Churchill’s grandson, Lord Soames, said that the pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day must be allowed to go ahead.

“A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom,” the former armed forces minister told LBC.

He added: “It’s nowhere near the Cenotaph. It’s in the afternoon and most of these people, 90 percent of those people, are not there to make trouble.

“They’re there to express a deeply held view. And I think it must be allowed to go ahead, and I think it would be a great mistake to play politics with it.”

Lord Soames expressed his disagreement with Suella Braverman’s description of pro-Palestine protests as “hate marches,” adding: “The previous demonstrations have been pretty good, really. I mean, there’s been a few arrests, but for the scale of people…

“I think they are not hate marches, and why would you say such a thing? I don’t get it ... it is polarizing, and we live in a country that needs all the non-polarization it can get.”
 

Related

Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves

Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves
Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves

Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves
  • The goal was to invoke public pressure in hopes of bringing the abducted home
  • Pro-Palestinian activists in many cities have torn them down
NEW YORK: Making the posters, they said, came out of a desire to feel connected, to do something.
Artists Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid would normally have been at home in Tel Aviv with family and friends, but were instead in New York City to take part in an art program when Hamas fighters massacred more than 1,400 people in Israel on Oct 7.
They channeled their anguish into creating posters bearing the names and faces of the more than 200 people taken hostage during the attack, each page blaring “KIDNAPPED” across the top. The goal was to invoke public pressure in hopes of bringing the abducted home. Fliers and posters based on their template have since appeared in cities around the world.
While they were intended to inspire outrage at Hamas and sympathy for the abducted, the posters have also become a flashpoint, angering people critical of Israel’s actions in the conflict with Palestinians, who see the posters as propaganda.
Pro-Palestinian activists in many cities have torn them down. Videos and photos of people ripping down the posters have, in turn, been circulated by pro-Israel activists on social media, who say the act is antisemitic.
Arguments over the posters led to the arrest of a woman at Columbia University, who was charged with assaulting another student. Another woman was arrested in Brooklyn last Saturday, accused of pepper spraying a Jewish man after he confronted her about tearing down posters. News stories and social media posts have identified people ripping down posters, with the aim of trying to get people fired or thrown out of their schools.
“When we see the amount of hate that we get,” Bandaid said, the two artists remember that “we put the posters there because we want to do something good.”
They worked with designers Tal Huber and Shira Gershoni in Israel to create the posters. They said that when they initially put the designs online for people to print out themselves, they included a suggestion that anyone putting one up not engage with anyone who opposed the fliers. But the nature of the response from some caught them off guard.
“Our campaign is not to run down Palestinians,” Mintz said. “It is just to take care of one aspect out of this entire mess.”
Rafael Shimunov, a Jewish activist who has spoken out for Palestinians, said he thought the posters were mostly being torn down to oppose a long history of violence against Palestinians. “Like everything in this world, there’s always portions of people who are motivated by antisemitism. But from what I’ve seen, overwhelmingly it’s people who just don’t want more war and more excuses for bombing civilians,” he said.
He said he wished the posters didn’t just focus on the Israelis “who were horribly, horribly brutalized and victimized.”
Since the hostages were taken, Israel’s retaliatory military strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
A lack of water, electricity, food and medical supplies have created dire conditions throughout the besieged enclave.
Of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas, five have been freed. The fate of most of the others is unknown.
Mintz is determined to hold onto the idea that they can all come back to their families.
“With the hostages, there is hope,” she said. “We hope that all of them are alive. We are sure that some of them are alive. It has to be that.”
“All the families that we’re talking to, they share this hope until someone will tell them otherwise,” Bandaid said.
The artists put up many of their posters in New York City themselves. In some ways, the posters are an echo of the fliers put up in the city by desperate family members after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Before the death toll of that day became clear, the signs asking for any information about missing loved ones were a way to keep the possibility alive that they could still come home, said Kevin Jones, communications professor at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, who has written about them.
He said the posters describing people as kidnapped covers similar ground, implying the possibility for a safe return. “It creates hope,” Jones said.
Holocaust survivors are some of those who have connected with the images. They were brought together Wednesday at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in an effort spearheaded by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. They each were photographed holding one of the posters, to be used in a larger composite group photo.
Jack Simony, director general of the foundation who came up with the idea for the photo, called them the “living embodiment of strength and resilience.”
“I felt that they would make exactly the right people to hold the pictures of the hostages,” he said, “to give a message to the hostages of courage, to give a message to the families of the hostages of hope.”

Related

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack
Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack
  • Without explicitly naming Israel, Dino said on X that “Brazil is a sovereign country,” and “no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police”
  • He did not explicitly deny any of the details in the Israeli statement, but seemed more angered by its timing
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino delivered a stiff rebuke to Israel on Thursday after its Mossad spy agency said it had helped foil an attack by militant group Hezbollah on Jewish targets in Brazil.
Dino was responding to a highly unusual statement published on Wednesday in which Israel’s Mossad agency thanked Brazilian police and said that, “given the backdrop of the war in Gaza,” Hezbollah was continuing to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets.
Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil’s Federal Police arrested two unnamed people on terrorism charges, and carried out 11 search and seizure warrants on properties.
Without explicitly naming Israel, Dino said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Brazil is a sovereign country,” and “no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police.”
Dino said the investigations that resulted in Wednesday’s operations “began BEFORE the outbreak of the ongoing tragedies on the international scene,” and said the investigation had “nothing to do with international conflicts.”
“We appreciate appropriate international cooperation, but we reject any foreign authority that deems to direct Brazilian police bodies, or use our investigations for the use of propaganda or its political interests,” he wrote.
He did not explicitly deny any of the details in the Israeli statement, but seemed more angered by its timing, tone and the link it drew to the current war in Gaza.
Israel’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dino’s comments may chill relations with the Israeli government as Brazil tries to negotiate a safe exit for around 30 Brazilians still stuck in Gaza.
They also come as a growing number of Latin American nations take a stronger line on Israel over its bombardment of Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Late last month, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sought to balance criticism of Hamas’ attacks with calls for a cease-fire.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon, could not immediately be reached for comment. Neither could the Iranian government.

Related

