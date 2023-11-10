Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters

Beirut: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah said Friday that Israeli fire killed seven of its fighters, without specifying where or when they died as border tensions persist during the Israel-Hamas war.
The group named the seven fighters in a statement stating they were “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” the phrase Hezbollah uses to mourn members — now numbering 68 — killed since border clashes with Israel began last month.
The border area between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, in particular between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas.
Earlier Friday, Israel’s military said it struck an organization in Syria, which it did not name, saying the group was behind a drone crash into a school in southern Israel a day earlier.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strike targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah — which has fought alongside Damascus since at least 2013.
On Wednesday, Israeli air strikes killed three pro-Iran fighters as they hit sites belonging to Hezbollah near the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the Observatory with a network of sources inside Syria.
Israel has struck Syria several times in the past month.
At least 90 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combattants.
Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.
