You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Post-Imperial Possibilities

What We Are Reading Today: Post-Imperial Possibilities

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/6r26j

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Post-Imperial Possibilities

Photo/Supplied
  • Eurafrica began as a design for collaborative European exploitation of Africa but was transformed in the 1940s and 1950s into a project to include France’s African territories in plans for European integration
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Author: Jane Burbank & Frederick Cooper

After the dissolution of empires, was the nation-state the only way to unite people politically, culturally, and economically?
In Post-Imperial Possibilities, historians Jane Burbank and Frederick Cooper examine three transcontinental projects aimed at bringing together peoples of different regions to mitigate imperial legacies of inequality.
Eurasia, Eurafrica, and Afroasia — in theory — offered alternative routes out of empire. The theory of Eurasianism was developed after the collapse of imperial Russia by exiled intellectuals alienated by both Western imperialism and communism.
Eurafrica began as a design for collaborative European exploitation of Africa but was transformed in the 1940s and 1950s into a project to include France’s African territories in plans for European integration.
The Afroasian movement wanted to replace the vertical relationship of colonizer and colonized with a horizontal relationship among former colonial territories that could challenge both the communist and capitalist worlds.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Beyond Wealth’
What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps
books
What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Beyond Wealth’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Beyond Wealth’

Photo/Supplied
  • The writing is engaging and easy to read, making it simple for people at different levels to comprehend various aspects of financial knowledge
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

Author: Alexander Green

“Beyond Wealth” is a thought-provoking and insightful book by Alexander Green. Published in 2011 and rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, the book offers valuable wisdom and guidance on how to achieve true wealth and live a fulfilling life.

The author, an experienced investment adviser and writer, presents a refreshing perspective that goes beyond materialistic riches and digs deeper into other aspects of wealth.

One of the points that stands out is Green’s ability to talk about practical financial advice using philosophical insights. For example, he emphasizes the importance of aligning personal values and goals with financial decisions, stressing that true wealth involves much more than material assets. By discussing topics such as personal development, relationships, health and philanthropy, Green encourages readers to take an inclusive approach to wealth creation.

The writing is engaging and easy to read, making it simple for people at different levels to comprehend various aspects of financial knowledge.

Green combines personal stories, historical references and practical examples to illustrate his points, ensuring his suggestions are relatable and applicable to everyday life.

“Beyond Wealth” provides practical strategies for readers to implement in their own lives. From steps to building wealth to advice on living meaningful lives, Green offers a comprehensive map to help people navigate their own journeys.

A few readers, however, may find that some of the guidance is limited by a Western understanding of wealth. Yet, it is critical to understand that Green’s examples and references are mainly drawn from his own experiences.

The author’s combination of financial wisdom, philosophical insights and practical guidance makes this book a valuable resource for anyone looking to redefine their relationship with the authentic meaning of wealth.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps
books
What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps
What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing
books
What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing

What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps

What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps

What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News

Author: Thant Myint-U

In “The River of Lost Footsteps,” Thant Myint-U tells the story of modern Burma, in part through a telling of his own family’s history, in an interwoven narrative that is by turns lyrical, dramatic, and appalling.

His maternal grandfather, U Thant, rose from being the schoolmaster of a small town in the Irrawaddy Delta to become the UN secretary-general in the 1960s.

On his father’s side, the author is descended from a long line of courtiers who served at Burma’s Court of Ava for nearly two centuries. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing
books
What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
books
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration

What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing

What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing

What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

Author: Kirk Varnedoe  

“What is abstract art good for? What’s the use—for us as individuals, or for any society—of pictures of nothing, of paintings and sculptures or prints or drawings that do not seem to show anything except themselves?”

In this invigorating account of abstract art since Jackson Pollock, eminent art historian Kirk Varnedoe, the former chief curator of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art, asks these and other questions as he frankly confronts the uncertainties we may have about the nonrepresentational art produced in the past five decades.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
books
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

What We Are Reading Today: Restoration

What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Restoration

What We Are Reading Today: Restoration
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

Author: Thomas Crow

As the French Empire collapsed between 1812 and 1815, artists throughout Europe were left uncertain and adrift.

The final abdication of Emperor Napoleon, clearing the way for a restored monarchy, profoundly unsettled prevailing national, religious, and social boundaries.

In “Restoration,“ Thomas Crow combines a sweeping view of European art centers—Rome, Paris, London, Madrid, Brussels, and Vienna—with a close-up look at pivotal artists.

Whether directly or indirectly, all were joined in a newly international network, from which changing artistic priorities and possibilities emerged out of the ruins of the old.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’
What We Are Reading Today: Twinkind
books
What We Are Reading Today: Twinkind

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

Photo/Supplied
  • The story is renowned for its atmospheric descriptions, psychological terror, and exploration of themes such as madness, isolation, and supernatural power
Updated 07 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Author: Edgar Allan Poe

“The Fall of The House of Usher” is an American gothic short story by author, poet, and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe, originally published in 1839, and often included in various collections of Poe’s tales.

The story revolves around the narrator’s visit to his childhood friend Roderick Usher and the mysterious events that unfold in the decaying Usher mansion.

The narrator receives a letter from Usher, who suffers from an unspecified illness. Concerned for his well-being, the narrator travels to the Usher mansion, situated in a desolate landscape.

As he approaches the house, he is struck by its eerie and gloomy atmosphere.

Upon entering the mansion, the narrator finds the man in extreme agitation and melancholy. Usher’s physical and mental health has deteriorated, and he believes that the house itself has a sentient and malevolent presence.

He reveals that his family has been plagued by a curse for generations, causing them to suffer from strange illnesses and mental instability.

The story is renowned for its atmospheric descriptions, psychological terror, and exploration of themes such as madness, isolation, and supernatural power. It showcases Poe’s talent in creating a sense of dread through vivid imagery and a haunting narrative style.

The literary work, along with other works of horror by Poe, was adapted into a series of the same name by Mike Flanagan, now streaming on Netflix.

Poe, best known for his macabre works of fiction, is considered one of the most influential figures in American literature and a pioneer of the short story genre.

His stories include “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Masque of the Red Death.” They are characterized by their psychological depth, suspenseful narratives, and unexpected twists.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Twinkind
books
What We Are Reading Today: Twinkind
What We Are Reading Today: Investigating Families
books
What We Are Reading Today: Investigating Families

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Post-Imperial Possibilities
Photo/Supplied
Israel must not lose chance for peace with Arab world: Germany
Israel must not lose chance for peace with Arab world: Germany
UN to observe global minute of silence on Monday
UN to observe global minute of silence on Monday
Saudi Arabia signs cooperation, political deals with Sierra Leone, Seychelles and Rwanda during Saudi-African Summit
Saudi Arabia signs cooperation, political deals with Sierra Leone, Seychelles and Rwanda during Saudi-African Summit
Christians in Middle East urge Anglican leader to ‘speak truth to power’
Christians in Middle East urge Anglican leader to ‘speak truth to power’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.