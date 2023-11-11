You are here

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
Bayern’s Raphael Guerreiro celebrates with his teammates Harry Kane and Alexander Pavlovic after scoring his side’s third goal during their Bundesliga match against Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Nov. 11, 2023. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
  • Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalize
  • Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
BERLIN: Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the table.
Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalize and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory.
Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen — who have won 15 and drawn one of their 16 matches in all competitions this season — can return to the top with a win on Sunday over Union Berlin.
“It was a changing match,” said Thomas Mueller. “At one point we had it in our grip, then we didn’t, then we did again.
“What was nice is that we could react, that we could switch to a higher gear.
“It brought us to the top of the table and I hope that Leverkusen drop points sometime.”
Kane now has 17 goals in 11 league games since joining the German champions from boyhood club Tottenham in the summer.
“I’m enjoying it,” said Kane after the match.
Kane wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, collecting the ball with his back to goal and scoring on the turn for the opener after 14 minutes.
Kane doubled up shortly before half-time, heading in unmarked from a corner.
With Bayern cruising, manager Thomas Tuchel made three changes shortly after half-time and within ten minutes the visitors were level.
Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste scored in a three-minute period, the latter after a mistake from Kim Min-Jae, bringing the score to 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining.
With Bayern wobbling, former Dortmund defender Guerreiro struck his first goal for the German champions, before Choupo-Moting scored with five minutes remaining to seal the win.
Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Stuttgart, the returning Serhou Guirassy giving the home side victory with a late penalty, his 15th goal of the season to stay hot on Kane’s heels.
Dortmund manager Edin Terzic selected the same XI who managed a hard-fought 2-0 against Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday and it showed, with the lethargic visitors struggling to contain the home side.
Visiting ‘keeper Gregor Kobel gave away an early but stopped Chris Fuehrich’s tame effort, becoming the first Dortmund goalie in a decade to save a penalty in the league.
The visitors did open the scoring with their first shot on target, Niclas Fuellkrug tapping in a ball which former Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed to run through his legs.
Stuttgart struck back shortly before halftime, Jamie Leweling threading the ball perfectly for Brighton loanee Deniz Undav to score.
Guirassy, who missed two league games with a hamstring complaint, came off the bench late and converted the penalty for the win.
Dortmund have lost two and drawn one of their past three league games and sit eight points behind Bayern with just 11 matches played.
Elsewhere, Augsburg held Hoffenheim to a 1-1 draw at home. Ermedin Demirovic’s second-half goal canceled out former Man United forward Wout Weghorst’s early strike.
Darmstadt and Mainz played out a scoreless draw.
In Saturday’s late game, Bochum host fellow strugglers Cologne.

Topics: Bayern Munich Harry Kane Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Girona win again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo

Girona win again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
Follow

Girona win again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo

Girona win again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo
  • Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk equalized three minutes before halftime
  • Girona opened up a five-point gap over Real Madrid
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Girona fought back for a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano to ensure they kept their surprising lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.
Rayo went ahead from Álvaro García’s goal in the sixth minute. But Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk equalized three minutes before halftime when he was set up by countryman Viktor Tsyhankov for his team-high seventh goal of the season.
Brazilian winger Sávio put the visitors ahead in the 65th when he finished off a Dovbyk shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Girona opened up a five-point gap over Real Madrid, which host Valencia later Saturday.
Girona, which two seasons ago were in the second division, are partly controlled by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership even though they have one of the lowest payrolls in the league of just 51 million euros ($54 million).
The numbers are impressive for the Catalonia team that are in only their fourth season in the top flight in club history. They have 11 wins in 13 rounds, including six wins in seven road games, and have five come-from-behind victories. Their only loss came at home to Madrid in September.
“This team showed again that they do not give up, and we seem to play better when we are behind,” said midfielder Aleix García, who was called up by Spain this week.
García said that his team can now aspire to bigger things than merely avoiding a relegation battle, which was their main aim in previous seasons.
“We have bigger goals now. We can dream,” García said. “We deserve to be where we are. We have a very tight group. We are like a family. We have this connection on the field that I am not sure where it comes from, but it is there.”

Topics: Girona La Liga Rayo Vallecano

Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd’s rescue to beat Luton
  • The Swedish defender scored his first goal for nearly three years
  • United boss Erik ten Hag desperately needed a response after his side slumped to a ninth defeat in 17 games
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Victor Lindelof was Manchester United’s unlikely hero as they moved into the Premier League’s top six with a 1-0 win over Luton on Saturday.
The Swedish defender scored his first goal for nearly three years by smashing in from close range after Luton failed to clear a corner.
United boss Erik ten Hag desperately needed a response after his side slumped to a ninth defeat in 17 games this season by losing 4-3 to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.
The English giants may be at risk of an early exit from the Champions League, but they have now won four of their last five in the Premier League.
All of those victories have been by a single goal and the manner of victory was again far from convincing for United in the Hatters’ first trip to Old Trafford since 1991.
Rasmus Hojlund scored twice on his return to Denmark in midweek to take his tally to five goals in four Champions League games.
However, Hojlund is still yet to net in the Premier League.
The £64 million ($78 million) signing missed two big chances to break his duck.
Hojlund’s best piece of play then teed up Alejandro Garnacho, who failed to beat Thomas Kaminski when clean through on goal.
United had to wait until just before the hour mark to make the breakthrough.
Marcus Rashford’s low cross was deflected back into the path of Lindelof, who made no mistake from 10 yards out.
Rashford was among those guilty of wasting opportunities to add to United’s lead.
But United were rarely troubled defensively as they registered a first Premier League clean sheet at Old Trafford since the opening weekend of the season.
Victory takes United within six points of league leaders Manchester City.
Luton remain outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Topics: Premier league Manchester United Victor Lindelof Luton Town

Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi

Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi

Barca are in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
  • Barcelona are still joint group leaders and expected to qualify for the knock-out phases, and are third in La Liga
  • “I don’t think this is (my worst moment) at all, my worst moment as a coach came last year,” Xavi told a news conference
Updated 11 November 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Saturday his club were in a dip but not falling into crisis and said president Joan Laporta had full confidence in his project.
The Spanish champions have played poorly in recent weeks and fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg.
Despite the loss, Barcelona are still joint group leaders and expected to qualify for the knock-out phases, and are third in La Liga.
The Catalans lost at home to Real Madrid in the Clasico on October 28 and scraped a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad last weekend, despite a drab performance.
“I don’t think this is (my worst moment) at all, my worst moment as a coach came last year,” Xavi told a news conference, referring to his team’s Champions League group stage elimination.
“I have lived through terrible crises here, this doesn’t go that far, it’s a dip ... we haven’t played well, we have to recover our game.
“Getting that back is key — as a coach, I feel good, this is nothing to do with the situation we had last year.”
Spanish media singled out Xavi for criticism after the Shakhtar loss, but the coach said Laporta was ‘calm’.
“After each game we speak with the president,” explained Xavi.
“We are very united, he’s a very positive person, more than me even, and he is very calm. “He has maximum confidence in us, as staff and as a group.”
Barcelona host Alaves on Sunday seeking to rebuild confidence after a tricky few weeks.
Xavi said the team needs to adhere to their traditional strategy of positional play to find their way out of their slump.
“We’ve played badly for two games and we have to recover, to be more faithful to our identity,” he continued.
“(It’s happened) because we’re not well positioned on the pitch, we are sure what we can, or must, improve, and I hope from tomorrow everyone sees that.”

Topics: Barcelona Xavi Hernandez La Liga

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board
Updated 11 November 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board
  • The head coach refused to be drawn on the topic of discussions within the league, and an imminent vote, about tightening the rules on player loans between clubs with ownership connections
  • It comes as the Magpies face an injury crisis and eye a possible deal in January with Al-Hilal, who like Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, for Ruben Neves
Updated 11 November 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said on Friday he is determined to continue pushing the Premier League big boys at the top of the table but added that he is happy to leave all the off-field talk to club bosses.

This week has been dominated by discussions, and an imminent vote, about Premier League pacts with regard to a tightening of top-flight rules on player-loan deals between clubs with ownership connections.

The move — and the timing of it, as the Magpies face an injury crisis and are said to be eyeing a possible deal for Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January — is seen by many as an attempt to deny Newcastle the chance to obtain top players in short-term deals from Saudi Pro League outfits which, like Newcastle, are owned by the sovereign wealth fund.

The rule change, which would have to be ratified by at least 14 of the 20 English top-flight clubs, would block all loans of players between clubs with the same owners. As a result, Newcastle would be unable to raid the rosters of top Saudi sides Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al Ahli.

It is believed that the same Premier League meeting, on Nov. 21, will also include a vote on further tightening the rules for related-parties sponsorship deals.

Howe refused to be drawn on the issue of such Premier League discussions and votes, instead preferring to focus on efforts on the pitch to turn up the heat on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“We are here to compete on the pitch and all of these things we are discussing are off the pitch,” said Howe, whose side take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

“That’s why it is difficult for me to give you an answer that is clear and concise. I’m not involved in those talks I just see and hear things in the media like you do. That’s where I have to be careful and draw a line at what I can talk about. I’m not involved in that world, I’m involved in the football world. We want to compete on the pitch within the rules that are set for us.

“We will work within the rules the Premier League set and we have to respect those rules, whatever they are. But like I’ve said, I will let you decide why those rules are coming in. It’s not a situation I’m in any control over. I’m reacting to what is happening. It’s probably better that you draw conclusions to that, not me.”

When pushed on the motives of clubs for bringing the vote to the table, Howe said: “I wouldn’t know the motives behind the rule changes coming in. It’s very difficult for me to give a definitive opinion. We just have to react to the changes as they come in.”

Premier League profit and sustainability rules will again largely define exactly the degree to which Howe can strengthen his squad during the January transfer window. As the club’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said recently, it is often not the best time to spend big but if value is to be had, money will be made available. The need to act could well be heightened as a result of the injury crisis at United, who will be missing 10 players through injury or suspension when they travel to the Vitality Stadium tomorrow.

“Honestly, at the moment I don’t have any plans for January,” Howe said. “It’s such a moving thing, in a sense of we don’t have clearly identified targets. There’s too many moving parts at this stage and a lot of football to be played.

“From our side, there are injuries that may return and injuries that may not return. It’s very difficult for us to have finalized those plans at this stage. A long-winded answer, but no.”

Howe added that he hopes to have Callum Wilson, who was withdrawn midway through the 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek, available again on Saturday.

“We’re doing various tests,” he said. “He’s been called up for England so we’re waiting to see if he’ll be fit for this game and then make a decision after.” But he added: “My options are restricted.”

Topics: Eddie Howe English Premier League (EPL)

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
  • The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side
  • Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain: Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season with a call-up to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia this month.
The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side that has surged to the top of the German Bundesliga under former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso.
Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga with the Real Madrid shotstopper injured.
Midfielder Aleix Garcia, who has starred in Girona’s flying start this season in La Liga, and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme also appear in the squad for the first time.
However, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, misses out with a foot injury that required stitches.
Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 from Group A along with Scotland, having won five of their six matches.
They complete their qualifying campaign by taking on Cyprus away in Limassol next Thursday, November 16, and entertaining Georgia in Valladolid three days later.

Spain squad
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David Garcia (Osasuna), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)
Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona)
Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Topics: Bayer Leverkusen Alejandro Garnacho Spain Euro 2024

