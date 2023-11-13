You are here

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA's The Annika, back to No. 1 in world

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world
Lilia Vu, holds the champion trophy alongside Annika Sorenstam after winning an LPGA golf tournament, The Annika, Sunday in Belleair, Fla. (AP)
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world
  • With the season-ending Tour Championship coming up next week, Vu has joined France’s Celine Boutier as the only players with at least four wins this season
  • Alison Lee and Spain’s Azahara Munoz shared second on 264, both carding three-under par 67s
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
MIAMI: Lilia Vu grabbed her fourth LPGA title of the year on Sunday, firing a four-under par 66 to win The Annika by three strokes and return to the top of the world rankings.

Vu had five birdies and one bogey at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, more than enough to overhaul overnight leader Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

Pedersen’s bid for a first US LPGA title stalled, the Dane finishing with two bogeys and a closing double-bogey that left her tied for fifth.

With the season-ending Tour Championship coming up next week, Vu has joined France’s Celine Boutier as the only players with at least four wins this season.

The 26-year-old Californian notched her first career win in Thailand before adding major titles at the Chevron Championship and the Women’s Open.

Despite those successes, which will see her replace China’s Yin Ruoning atop the rankings and which have her neck and neck with Boutier in the race for Player of the Year, Vu said winning didn’t seem to be getting any easier.

“It doesn’t,” she said. “I think each win of mine has had its own battle and I think today (it) was, again, myself. The wheels were kind of falling off a little bit on the back nine, early on the back nine.”

She took heart from her caddie, who told her “we can make a putt from anywhere,” and after her lone bogey of the day at the 12th added birdies at the 15th and 16th that proved decisive.

Vu said the biggest lesson of her breakthrough season had been “to not give up.”

“I know I tend to be really hard on myself,” she said. “As long as I set myself kind of easy, just to be in contention on the weekend, then it kind of just somehow happens.”

Vu had played her way into contention with a 62 on Saturday and Pedersen, who started the day with a three-stroke lead over Vu, Amy Yang and Alison Lee, was unable to find the birdies she needed to fend off her pursuers.

After bogeys at the eighth and 11th, she made a double-bogey six at the last and missed out on qualifying for the Tour Championship.

Lee and Spain’s Azahara Munoz shared second on 264, both carding three-under par 67s.

South Korea’s Yang was alone in fourth after notching two birdies and two bogeys in her 70 for 265.

Pedersen was tied on 266 with Australian Stephanie Kyriacou (67).

American Nelly Korda, who came into the week seeking a third straight victory in the event, finished tied for 25th.

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong
Updated 09 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong

Jeddah disappointment propels Smith to 1st-round lead in Hong Kong
  • 3 Saudi players in field this week with Othman Almulla best placed at 2-over par
Updated 09 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Hong Kong: Cameron Smith produced an opening round 7-under par 63 in the Hong Kong Open, living up to his aim of channeling the frustration of a disappointing LIV Golf Jeddah last month.

Smith is hoping for a strong finish to the season to set himself up for 2024.

The Australian star, who is due to tie the knot next month, was leading LIV Golf’s individual standings when he reached Jeddah. However, after shooting rounds of 70, 68, and 66 he dropped out of the points and down to 25th place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and allowed his closest challenger, Talor Gooch of RangeGoats, to vault past him with a runner-up place.

The normally staid Smith was visibly upset on a couple of occasions in Jeddah, which was out of character for the 30-year-old from Brisbane.

“It was something that I really wanted to do. I feel from the third or fourth week onwards, I was really on my game. And it’s frustrating to feel like that and not get it done in the end,” the 150th Open champion said.

“You have to take it as a good thing. It will drive me for next year. I’ve Hong Kong and a couple more events in Australia after this. I want to win, so why not start this week?

“It will be a busy off season because I want to improve, and I want to make the game better so I can make sure I close it when I have chance,” he added.

Smith did not wait long to show his intent.

In Thursday’s opening round of the $2 million International Series at the picturesque Hong Kong Golf Club, he fired eight birdies to snatch a share of the lead with fellow LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra-Lopez of Spain.

Afterwards Smith said: “I played really solid — I was able to put in some good work the first few days while I was here. It worked out today.

“The course is very refreshing. It’s nice not having to slug your driver on every hole and actually having to figure some stuff out. It was tricky out there today, a little gusty. It’s a cool track, one of my favorites, and hopefully we get no rain.

“I was talking to Pat (Reed), and we agreed there were not many golf courses in the world where we still have to hit a 7-iron off the tee on a par-4 hole. This is one.”

Chacarra-Lopez, who did not have a good weekend finish despite leading in China last week, played in the morning groups and submitted a bogey-free round with seven birdies.

The Spaniard, who won LIV Golf Bangkok last year, said: “Hard not to be happy with a round of 7-under. This is a course I like a lot. It reminds me of the course I grew up on. It’s tricky, lined with trees, and you need to hit the fairways.”

Three Saudi players are in the field this week, with Othman Almulla the best placed at 2-over par despite playing with an uncomfortable allergy. Faisal Salhab was at 74, while Saud Al-Sharif began with a 77.

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
  • Free agency, new team rosters announced ahead of 2024 season
  • RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch won the Individual title while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC claimed the Team Championship
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LIV Golf has launched the sport’s first-ever transfer window with player movement, free agency and new team rosters in progress as momentum builds for its second full season teeing off in 2024.

The unique format of LIV Golf features two season-long leaderboards, with an individual and a team championship up for grabs.

In 2023, RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch won the Individual title while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC claimed the Team Championship.

The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions determining a player’s status in the league:

Lock Zone: Players finishing in the Top 24 secure an opportunity with the league next season.

Open Zone: Players finishing 25-44 whose contracts are expiring become free agents.

Drop Zone: Players finishing 45 and below are relegated out of the league and automatically qualify for LIV Golf Promotions for the chance to earn their spot back next season.

There are several phases to offseason player movement as teams prepare for next season:

Phase One: Top 24 contract extensions offered

Players who finished in the Top 24 Lock Zone of the Individual Standings at the conclusion of the regular season are guaranteed an opportunity to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

In Phase One, which is now underway, players in the Top 24 whose contracts expire at the end of 2023 are offered a minimum one-year contract extension by their existing team.

The five players who are extension eligible are Peter Uihlein (12th, 4Aces GC), Anirban Lahiri (13th, Crushers GC), Carlos Ortiz (15th, Fireballs GC), Richard Bland (20th, Cleeks GC) and Scott Vincent (22nd, Iron Heads GC).

If a player in this group decides not to accept the offer from his current team, he will become a free agent and may be signed by another team with an open roster spot.

Phase Two: Free agency

In addition to any Top 24 players who opt to become free agents, players who finished 25th to 44th (Open Zone) whose contracts also expire at the end of 2023 are free agents.

These players may be re-signed by their previous team or can negotiate a contract with another team that has an open roster spot. The players who finished in the Open Zone and are no longer under contract are Pat Perez (28th, 4Aces GC), David Puig (31st, Torque GC), Matt Jones (37th, Ripper GC), Bernd Wiesberger (41st, Cleeks GC), and Graeme McDowell (42nd, Cleeks GC).

Teams are not obligated to re-sign their free agents from the Open Zone and can instead create an open roster spot for players from other teams.

Free agency will conclude when four league roster spots remain. These spots are reserved for the winner of The International Series Rankings and the top three finishers from LIV Golf Promotions.

Phase Three: LIV Golf Promotions

LIV Golf Promotions presents an exciting pathway for the world’s leading amateur and professional golfers to play in the LIV Golf League in 2024.

The inaugural tournament will be staged Dec. 8-10 at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with four rounds of golf played over three days, including 36 holes played on the final day. LIV Golf Promotions will offer overall prize money of $1.5 million, and the top three finishers will earn a place on one of LIV Golf’s teams next season and access to all 14 LIV Golf League events in 2024.

Leading players from all over the world will be eligible to take part. In addition, relegated players finishing 45th and below in the 2023 LIV Golf League standings (the Drop Zone), and those without a team contract for 2024 who finished in the Open Zone, also have the opportunity to regain their playing rights for 2024. The deadline for players to register is Nov. 20.

Trades and Draft

Throughout the offseason, teams may swap players from their rosters, providing the trade is approved by both teams. To support opportunities for teams to strengthen their rosters once the season has begun, a mid-season trading window will take place in 2024 (exact dates to be announced) where teams and players will be free to negotiate trades as well as extensions to their existing contracts if a player is in the last year of their contract.

Following LIV Golf Promotions, the league will host the LIV Golf Draft through which the winner of The International Series Rankings and the top three finishers in LIV Golf Promotions will be drafted onto the remaining teams that have open spots on their rosters. Additional details on timing and format will be released in due course.

Tiger Woods to own and play for Jupiter Links GC

Tiger Woods to own and play for Jupiter Links GC
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Tiger Woods to own and play for Jupiter Links GC

Tiger Woods to own and play for Jupiter Links GC
  • Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley are founding partners in TMRW Sports, the sports and entertainment company behind TGL
  • Play starts Jan. 9. The two-hour matches — two teams at a time — will be televised on ESPN on Mondays and/or Tuesday, ending before the Masters
Updated 08 November 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods couldn’t be more involved with prime-time TGL unless he had built the arena. He helped develop the tech-infused golf league. He’s playing in it. And now he’s a team owner.

Woods and his TGR Ventures and David Blitzer, the investor who has ownership in all four major US sports leagues, were announced Tuesday as owners of Jupiter Links GC, the sixth and final team for the first-of-its-kind golf league that starts in January.

Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley are founding partners in TMRW Sports, the sports and entertainment company behind TGL.

“Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me,” Woods said Tuesday.

Woods referred to TGL as a “modern twist of traditional golf” that ultimately will make it more accessible by leaning the glitz of technology. Key to the modernization is playing in SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, an arena that holds some 1,600 spectators.

Teams will go head-to-head for nine holes of alternate shot and six holes of singles, starting off by hitting shots from real turf into a screen 20 times larger than a standard simulator, and then shifting to actual shots from 50 yards or closer to a green complex that can turn 360 degrees to create different angles. They putt on a synthetic surface in which contours can change.

Play starts Jan. 9. The two-hour matches — two teams at a time — will be televised on ESPN on Mondays and/or Tuesday, ending before the Masters. The prize fund is $21 million, with $9 million going to the winning team and players eventually getting equity in the league.

Technology is one thing. Woods also said the two-hour window is key to attracting fans.

“Generally, golf takes about five or six hours to play. In today’s world, with all of our smartphones, it is hard for anybody to go five to six hours without looking at their phones. So the shorter the time, the better it is.”

Three players from the four-man teams compete in each match. Woods hasn’t competed since the Masters because of lingering leg injuries from a February 2021 car crash outside of Los Angeles. But he expects to be front and center for TGL.

“It’s exciting that this group of guys is coming together for a two-hour window and we’re just going to basically hit balls, talk a lot of (trash) and people are going to be gambling on absolutely everything, each and every shot. Every shot there’s going to be a wager.”

McCarley, the CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL, said a gaming partner and international media rights are being negotiated ahead of the January debut. Also to be completed is other team names and branding, along with filling out team rosters.

McIlroy is part of Boston Common, led by Fenway Sports Group, and is joined by New England native Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.

The other teams are Atlanta Drive, led by Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons; Los Angeles Golf Club, led by a group fronted by Alexis Ohanian, Serena and Venus Williams and limited partners that include Alex Morgan and Michelle Wie West; New York, led by Steven Cohen of the New York Mets; and San Francisco, led by Avenue Sports Fund with private equity executive Marc Lasry and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Blitzer adds to the roster of high-end investors for the six teams.

He is the first person to hold equity in five North American sports teams — co-managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and New Jersey Devils (NHL), along with owning a 25 percent stake in the Cleveland Guardians (MLB) and a minority stake in the Washington Commanders (NFL). He also is a stakeholder in Real Salt Lake (MLS), along with being general partner in Crystal Palace FC in the Premier League.

Blitzer is a self-described sports fanatic, though he once was quoted as saying he would “never make an investment just for the fun side of the equation.”

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to believe there’s a return, that the investment makes a lot of sense. The fun comes along with it,” Blitzer said Tuesday.

“The idea of really creating the next evolution of professional golf rang really clearly to me,” he said. “And when I think about what’s happening today in technology, and the innovations they’re bringing here ... I was sold very quickly.”

The concept of team play — outside of the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup — was introduced last year by Saudi-funded LIV Golf and its 12 teams. Woods believes TGL will be easier to follow in part because there is only a team competition, and because some players will have a connection to the city, such as Collin Morikawa with Los Angeles and Bradley in Boston.

“Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV ... I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” Woods said. “Here it’s very simple.”

Alison Lee shoots 11-under 61 to take lead after first round, makes history with eight straight birdies

Alison Lee shoots 11-under 61 to take lead after first round, makes history with eight straight birdies
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Alison Lee shoots 11-under 61 to take lead after first round, makes history with eight straight birdies

Alison Lee shoots 11-under 61 to take lead after first round, makes history with eight straight birdies
  • Teams Ciganda and Law share team event lead; six teams trail closely behind
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Spectators in attendance and fans watching around the world were treated to some scintillating golf on day one of the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund – Riyadh.

The world’s best women’s golfers were in action at the Riyadh Golf Club as the fifth and final round of the 2023 series got underway.

Alison Lee made Ladies European Tour history on an already monumental day.

The American equaled two Ladies European Tour records, one by holing eight consecutive birdies and another closing with an 11-under-61 for the  lead after the first round of the first-ever professional golf tournament being held in the Saudi capital.

“I hit the ball well today, I hit some really good approach shots and made some difficult putts,” said Lee. “Today was one of those days where golf felt really easy – it was a dream round. I read the greens really well, my approach shots were on point and I hit my targets.

“I missed a couple of good birdie chances coming down the stretch on 59 watch, but I can’t be too disappointed. I had a great round today and played solid overall.”

Trailing closely behind is Australia’s Minjee Lee, the world No.4 who entered the series finale as a pre-tournament favorite. The two-time major champion is two strokes back on nine-under  following a first-round 63.

“I made a lot of birdies today, not eight in a row like Alison, but I still felt like I played really solid and hopefully there’ll be more of the same tomorrow,” said Minjee when assessing her opening round. “The course is in great condition and the putts were dropping. I’m feeling very good right now heading into tomorrow.”

Another epic contest between the Lees of no relation could yet unfold. Just last week, Minjee overcame Alison in a titanic battle at BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, winning the tournament via play-off. The overnight leader admitted that missing out on a maiden title by the narrowest of margins ‘hurt a little bit’ and stated she’s arrived in Riyadh ‘with a vengeance’.

As for Minjee, she added that while its setting up for another head-to-head between them, there’s still a long way to go. “There's a few low scores out there that were played today, so we’ll have a few more challenges over the next two days.”

The stage is set for another enthralling day Saturday with eight players also in contention on 7-under. Charley Hull, Kylie Henry, Pernilla Lindberg, and Nicole Broch Estrup are two shots behind Minjee heading into Saturday along with Virginia Elena Carta, Jana Melichova, Chloe Williams, and Carlota Ciganda.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Spanish world No. 33 Ciganda enjoyed a blistering start in the team format. Captaining a side including Alessandra Fanali, Sara Kouskova, and Lujain Khalil, Team Ciganda shared the lead on 21-under-par – two clear of the field.

“We played really well as a team; it’s been a fun day,” Ciganda assessed. “We made a lot of birdies today and it was a joy the watch the ladies playing some great shots. As everyone knows, I love team events and hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow and win this thing.”

The Spaniard was also full of praise for teammate Khalil, the Saudi-based talent who is competing as the team’s amateur. The innovative series, affiliated with the Ladies European Tour, has a unique dual format which teams up the world’s best golfers with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament, alongside a simultaneous individual event.

Commenting on Khalil’s performance, she added: “Lujain played great out there. She loves golf and this course is her home. She wants to be pro one day and why not? She did a great job and made some really big putts for the team.”

Sharing the  lead with Team Ciganda are Team Law, led by England’s Bronte Law with Meghan MacLaren, Chloe Williams, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al Musbahi. At the close of play, six teams were two strokes behind heading into the second round.

Tickets are still available for Aramco Team Series by PIF – Riyadh on Saturday and Sunday, offering sports fans and the general public in Riyadh the chance to attend a historic event that aims to showcase the best in women’s golf over three days while also providing a fun blend of family-friendly activities and entertainment across fitness, fun, and food. Purchase online at TicketMX.

Big names in women’s golf set to tee off at first Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh

Big names in women’s golf set to tee off at first Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Big names in women’s golf set to tee off at first Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh

Big names in women’s golf set to tee off at first Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh
  • World No. 2 Lilia Vu and No. 18 Georgia Hall will be among those vying for glory when the 2023 series finale begins on Friday at Riyadh Golf Club
  • Hall has fond memories of Saudi Arabia having won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in KAEC in 2022
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Some of the best golfers in the world were making their final preparations on Thursday for the fifth and final event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series, presented by Public Investment Fund, which tees off at Riyadh Golf Club on Friday.

Individual and team titles are up for grabs at the event, which marks the first time a professional women’s golf tournament has been hosted in the Saudi capital.

Among those vying for glory is Lilia Vu, the American world No. 2, who has had a sensational season so far, winning two major championships: the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open.

“Winning an Aramco Team Series event would be a great achievement and this is the aim,” she said. “I played in one earlier this year — it was a really fun event and it would be really cool to win.

“The team element is super fun. It’s something different and really makes golf feel like a team sport. It’s something I’ve not played a lot of but team format is always fun; you’ve others to lean on and work alongside to help realize that goal of winning.”

Another leading contender eyeing success at the event is England’s Georgia Hall. The world No. 18 has already earned a victory in this year’s Aramco series, in the team event at London’s Centurion Club in July, and is looking to add to that this weekend.

“It would mean a lot to win this week,” she said. “Winning the team series title for the first time in my home country was so much fun and particularly special. I’ve played in a few of these events now and I’d like to experience those feelings again.”

Hall, who has fond recent memories of Saudi Arabia having won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in 2022, was impressed by the condition of the championship course in Riyadh ahead of the start of the competition on Friday.

“I’m really used to playing at Royal Greens in Jeddah, so it’s nice to change it up,” she said. “The golf course looked in really good shape when I arrived. I managed to get out there today and hit a few balls. It’s in fabulous condition and I’m looking forward to it.”

