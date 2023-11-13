You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants
Afghan refugees walk through a makeshift camp upon their arrival from Pakistan, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on Nov. 12, 2023. Currently, about 15,000 Afghans have been crossing the border every day from Pakistan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44axj

Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants
  • Nearly 300,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks since authorities started arresting and deporting foreign nationals without papers
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistan on Monday opened three new border crossings to expedite the deportation of Afghans living in the country illegally, officials said.
Nearly 300,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks since authorities started arresting and deporting foreign nationals without papers after the Oct. 31 deadline for migrants without legal status to leave the country voluntarily.
The expulsions mostly affect Afghans, who make up the majority of foreigners in Pakistan. It has drawn criticism from the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan as well as human rights organizations.
The number of border crossings used to deport thousands of Afghans rose to five after the new facilities were opened in southwestern Baluchistan province, said Jan Achakzai, the caretaker provincial information minister.
Currently, about 15,000 Afghans have been crossing the border every day from Pakistan. Before the crackdown, around 300 people were crossing each day.
International aid agencies have documented chaotic and desperate scenes among Afghans who have returned from Pakistan.
Achakzai said police in Baluchistan in recent days had arrested more than 1,500 Afghans who had no valid documents.
A prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer, Moniza Kakar, said in the southern port city of Karachi that police had launched midnight raids on homes and detained Afghan families, including women and children.
The head of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, said Pakistan lacks a comprehensive mechanism to handle refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants without papers, despite hosting Afghans for 40 years.
Violence against Pakistani security forces and civilians has surged since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan two years ago. Most attacks have been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, a separate militant group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.
Pakistan often accuse the Taliban of harboring militants from groups like the TTP — allegations the Taliban deny — and said Afghans without permanent legal status are responsible for some of the attacks.
Pakistan has long hosted millions of Afghans, most of whom fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation. More than half a million fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Afghans leave Pakistan due to illegal migrant crackdown
World
Afghans leave Pakistan due to illegal migrant crackdown
Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants ‘unacceptable’
World
Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants ‘unacceptable’

UK PM sacks interior minister Braverman who accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters

UK PM sacks interior minister Braverman who accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters
Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
AP
Reuters
Follow

UK PM sacks interior minister Braverman who accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters

UK PM sacks interior minister Braverman who accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters
  • Braverman's exit follows her criticism of London police
  • PM Sunak under pressure to act from party members and opposition
Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
AP Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.
The government says Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday.
Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Braverman, a divisive figure popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party.
In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”
On Saturday, far-right protesters scuffled with police in London. Critics accused Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

Cameron to Foreign office

She was replaced by James Cleverly, who had relished his job as foreign minister but who is seen as a safe pair of hands.
In a surprise move, Cameron, who was ousted from power after his gamble to call a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union in 2016 backfired, was made foreign minister.
His appointment was welcomed by more centrist Conservatives, who say his international experience will help steady the ship.
But Braverman's removal and Cameron's return angered some Conservatives on the right of the party. One lawmaker said her removal was disappointing and Braverman could become a vocal force on the so-called backbenches in parliament.

Topics: UK

Related

London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully, police clash with far-right protesters video
World
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully, police clash with far-right protesters
Amnesty International urges London police not to ban pro-Palestine march
World
Amnesty International urges London police not to ban pro-Palestine march

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer
  • Leila de Lima is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

MANILA: Jailed Philippine former senator Leila de Lima was granted bail on Monday, her lawyer said.
“Bail granted,” Filibon Tacardon said in a message sent to reporters.
Outside the court, Tacardon said: “We’re ecstatic, happy. Ma’am (de Lima) cried.”
De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, has been in prison for nearly seven years on narcotics-related charges.
She says the three charges — two of which have been dismissed — were fabricated to silence her.
De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015.
Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two charges against de Lima.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied
World
Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied
Philippine court denies bail request for staunch Duterte critic in drugs case
World
Philippine court denies bail request for staunch Duterte critic in drugs case

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
AFP
Follow

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’
  • Initial contact was made via a note on a scrap of paper, but later rescuers managed to connect using radio handsets
  • Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
AFP

DEHRADUN, India: Rescue workers in northern India said Monday they had made contact with 40 workers trapped for over 24 hours after the road tunnel they were building collapsed.
“All the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe,” Karamveer Singh Bhandari, a senior commander in the National Disaster Response Force said, from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. “We sent them water and food.”
The collapse occurred early Sunday morning, with rescue teams using heavy excavators to clear piles of debris in desperate efforts to reach the 40 men.
Oxygen was being pumped into the blocked portion of the tunnel, with food sent through a water pipe.
Initial contact was made via a note on a scrap of paper, but later rescuers managed to connect using radio handsets.
“Some small food packets were sent in through a pipe which is also taking oxygen inside,” rescue official Durgesh Rathodi said from the site.
Rathodi said excavators had removed about 20 meters (65 feet) of heavy debris, but the men were 40 meters beyond that point.
“Due to excess debris in the tunnel, we are facing some difficulty in the rescue, but our team is leaving no stone unturned,” Bhandari added.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who on Monday flew to the site of the accident, said the work to remove the tons of tumbled concrete debris were “being made continuously to bring them out safely,” he wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
“Contact has been made with the workers trapped in the tunnel through a walkie-talkie,” he said. “Efforts are being made to get them out safely soon.”
One rescue worker, quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency, said the men were contacted shortly after midnight on Monday.
Disaster response official Devendra Patwal said that while the men were trapped, they had space in the tunnel area where they were.
“The good thing is that the laborers are not crammed in, and have a buffer of around 400 meters to walk and breathe,” Patwal told the Indian Express newspaper.
The 4.5-kilometer (2.7-mile) tunnel is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect two of the holiest Hindu shrines of Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.
Photographs released by the government rescue teams showed huge piles of rubble blocking the wide tunnel, with twisted metal bars on its broken roof poking down in front of the rubble.
The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Char Dham Road Project, which is meant to improve connectivity for some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country, as well as areas bordering China.
Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.
In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.

Topics: India

Related

Building under construction collapses in India; 3 dead
World
Building under construction collapses in India; 3 dead
22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse
World
22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza
  • Blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 a.m. local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 a.m. local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, a day after the world body reported “a significant number of deaths and injuries” in strikes on a facility in Gaza.
The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.
Israel has been bombing targets across the Gaza Strip since Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks and around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
More than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza UN UNRWA

Related

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Middle-East
Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Middle-East
Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban
  • Air Quality Index across 40 monitoring stations in capital averaged 219, indicating “poor” conditions
  • Globally, air pollution was worst in eastern Indian city of Kolkata while Delhi was the fifth-most polluted
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A toxic haze began to circulate in New Delhi on Sunday as people in the city of 20 million, which has struggled with heavy pollution recently, defied a ban on firecrackers on the night of Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of light.

Smoke plumes were visible across the sky as revellers let off firecrackers in the evening to mark the country’s biggest festival.

Every year government authorities or India’s Supreme Court impose bans on firecrackers — but only rarely do those bans appear to be enforced.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across all 40 monitoring stations in the capital averaged 219 on a scale of 500, according to the federal pollution control board data, indicating “poor” conditions that can affect most people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI data also showed that the concentration of “PM2.5” poisonous particulate matter in a cubic meter of air was around 100 micrograms per cubic meter — 20 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended maximum.

Globally, air pollution was the worst in India’s eastern city of Kolkata, while Delhi was the fifth-most polluted, according to Swiss group IQAir.

Doctors say the air quality is likely to worsen on Monday as smoke from firecrackers lingers in the air, potentially causing itchy eyes and irritation in the throat.

“I can see my patients are getting distressed. As a society we have not understood the value of clean air,” said Desh Deepak, a senior consultant at Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Some Hindus resent the Diwali firecracker bans, which they see as an attempt to interfere with them observing their religious festivals.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai had urged citizens to steer clear of firecrackers to prevent citizens from having breathing problems later.

Just before the weekend, a spell of rain had brought some relief to the city, where the AQI dipped below 160 after hovering around the 400-500 level over the past week.

The world’s most polluted capital typically experiences heavy smog in the winter months as particulate matter gets trapped in the cold air, leading to spikes in cases of respiratory distress.

Topics: India Diwali

Latest updates

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants
Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants
Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.