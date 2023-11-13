You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,789

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,789

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,789
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.19 billion ($1.38 billion). Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6zau

Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,789

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,789
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, losing 43.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 10,789.75.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.19 billion ($1.38 billion) as 92 of the listed stocks advanced, while 124 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 688.13 points, or 2.96 percent, to close at 22,528.32. This comes as 23 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 34 retreated.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 8.27 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 1,396.57.

The best-performing stock of the day was Development Works Food Co. The company’s share price surged 9.95 percent to SR109.40.

Other top performers include Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 7.69 percent and 7.00 percent to stand at SR0.14 and SR12.84, respectively.

Other top performers included Thob Al Aseel Co. and Al Gassim Investment Holding Co.

The worst performer was United Wire Factories Co., whose share price dropped by 5.20 percent to SR26.45.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Arabian Pipes Co. also slipped, with share prices dropping by 5.14 percent and 3.42 percent to stand at SR17.70 and SR113, respectively.

Other poor performers include Lumi Rental Co. and Saudi Research and Media Group.

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. has announced signing a contract with Mubarak Marei Al-Salumi and Partners Contracting Co. to construct additional residential buildings for the Jafurah field project in the Eastern Province.

According to a Tadawul statement, under the agreement, Red Sea International Co. will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying, and installing prefabricated buildings with high specifications, including residential units.

The financial impact of this collaboration is expected to be rolled out in terms of revenues and profits in the final quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as SOLUTIONS, has signed an SR329 million contract with Saudi Aramco to provide supercomputing infrastructures.

A bourse filing revealed that SOLUTIONS would also offer the oil giant hosting, maintenance, support and related services per the agreement’s terms.

This move comes amid efforts to support Saudi Aramco’s digital transformation over the upcoming five years.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul

Related

Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834

Real estate investment firm Oryx acquires £25m Milton Keynes logistics development

Real estate investment firm Oryx acquires £25m Milton Keynes logistics development
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Real estate investment firm Oryx acquires £25m Milton Keynes logistics development

Real estate investment firm Oryx acquires £25m Milton Keynes logistics development
  • London-based development specialist Pembury Real Estate will act as development partner for the project
  • Founded in 2019 by Fawaz AlRajhi and Johan Eriksson, Oryx is an adviser to international investors seeking to allocate capital to UK and European real estate
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Oryx Real Estate Partners, the investment and asset management firm specializing in deploying international private capital, has acquired a 5-acre logistics site in Milton Keynes, marking its debut UK logistics investment.

The London-based development specialist Pembury Real Estate will act as development partner for the project, which has an estimated development value of between £25 million ($30.6 million) and £30 million, Oryx said in a statement to Arab News.

Founded in 2019 by Fawaz AlRajhi and Johan Eriksson, Oryx is an adviser to international investors seeking to allocate capital to UK and European real estate.

A statement said: “This transaction aligns with Oryx’s strategy of identifying suitable sites and developing well-located logistics facilities.

“The sector continues to witness robust occupier demand and offers an attractive entry price point, with values now stabilizing following a period of correction, making it a defensive allocation option amidst wider volatility.”

The acquisition was undertaken on behalf of the London-based company’s Middle Eastern clients, including Saudi Arabian family offices, and “highlights growing appetite for UK real estate from the region, given its attractive pricing, occupier demand trends and stable income-producing qualities.”

It added: “The region’s dollar-based investors also benefit from a stronger currency position and wealth growth underpinned by robust domestic economies.”

AlRajhi said: “After a period of being active in the logistics market, we exited our positions in 2020.

“Following the correction in land values over the past years and the continued potential of rental growth, we believe it is an opportune time to re-enter the market.”

The Saudi national, who invests in UK real estate principally on behalf of Gulf investors, said: “We value the UK real estate market highly due to its landlord-friendly legislation, long-standing international interest, and with attractive opportunities arising due to liquidity requirements and growing distress, this sentiment is shared by our clients, and we look forward to continuing serving them across strategies and risk profiles.”

The site has been acquired from distribution firm WH Barley, which is vacating the building.

It was reported that the location “will bring forward a new 110,000 square feet speculative urban logistics unit which is targeting a BREEAM excellent and EPC A rating, with sustainability features including EV charging points and rainwater harvesting on site.”

Eriksson said the acquisition was considered “a deep value play in one of our core investment thesis with compelling fundamentals, complementing the income generation and value-add strategies we are also pursuing on behalf of our investors.”

He added: “Increased interest rates and economic headwinds have led to a decline in speculative development for logistics units, which means that state-of-the-art, sustainable warehouse products suitable for a range of tenants will continue to command rental growth as operators commit to expanding distribution networks and nearshoring operations.

“Looking at our pipeline, we expect the near future to be busy given the opportunities available across various UK regions and real estate sectors.”

The company’s investment pipeline comprises around £300 million of additional logistics sites, offices, residential blocks, and opportunistic distressed assets, with deals valued up to £50 million in advanced stages of consideration.

Topics: Oryx Real Estate Partners Pembury Real Estate Fawaz AlRajhi Johan Eriksson WH Barley

Related

Saudi Arabia explores real estate technologies to diversify national income 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia explores real estate technologies to diversify national income 
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase

Saudi manufacturing sector fast adopting new technologies, says Alkhorayef 

Saudi manufacturing sector fast adopting new technologies, says Alkhorayef 
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi manufacturing sector fast adopting new technologies, says Alkhorayef 

Saudi manufacturing sector fast adopting new technologies, says Alkhorayef 
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of countries ready to embrace cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources said on Monday.

Bandar Alkhorayef affirmed his outlook during his participation in the “RAD” Entrepreneurship Forum in the Eastern Province, noting that investment opportunities in the industrial sector have undergone radical changes, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

He highlighted that the Kingdom is among the most prepared countries to embrace modern manufacturing technologies, attributing this readiness to the nation’s strong commitment reflected in the objectives of Vision 2030. 

The absence of competition between technology and Saudi employees, coupled with a youthful population inclined toward modern innovations, positions the Kingdom favorably for accelerating the industrial sector’s transformation, as SPA reported.

Alkhorayef explained that the national industrial strategy encompasses over 60 enabling initiatives. 

Half of these projects are directed toward entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, with ongoing efforts to create spaces for businessowners in industrial cities. 

He highlighted successful initiatives launched by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, such as the “Industry Hackathon” organized by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and “Alf Mile” introduced by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Alkhorayef underscored that expediting exploration is a top priority for the ministry in the mining sector. This includes both state-led accelerated exploration and efforts by private companies. Accelerated venturing, he emphasized, is the nerve center around which the mining sector revolves.

The minister further emphasized the significant role of the “Made in Saudi” program in enhancing the identity of regional products and encouraging their acquisition, as well as making foreign markets accessible to local exporters. 

He noted that the initiative has recently started leveraging sub-brands such as “Made in Makkah” and “Made in Madinah” and introduced the sub-brand “Saudi Technology.”

Alkhorayef emphasized the program’s commitment to selecting brands that meet the required standards of quality and efficiency.

The Entrepreneurship Forum and Exhibition 2023 connects the economic community, corporations, and entrepreneurs with innovative projects. The focus is on promoting youth products and services, educating young entrepreneurs, and showcasing successful experiences.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 manufacturing tech

Related

Special KSA striving for environmentally friendly industrial operations, says Alkhorayef  video
Business & Economy
KSA striving for environmentally friendly industrial operations, says Alkhorayef 

Over 123k Saudis employed in private sector with more than 20 years’ experience: report

Over 123k Saudis employed in private sector with more than 20 years’ experience: report
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Over 123k Saudis employed in private sector with more than 20 years’ experience: report

Over 123k Saudis employed in private sector with more than 20 years’ experience: report
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of Saudis with more than 20 years’ experience in the private sector is now beyond 123,000, according to a first-of-its-kind report.

The National Labor Observatory claims this figure indicates an improvement in the overall survival and sustainability of such jobs in the Kingdom.

The report also highlighted that this rise is mainly attributed to efforts exerted by the sector such as financial incentives and rewards.

In addition to this, private firms also offer continuous training and development, driven by government support, retention, and nationalization programs.

According to the report, the number of citizens continuing to work in the sector across categories for a period between 15 and 20 years reached 164,000.

Similarly, over 380,000 citizens have been working in the sector between 10 to 15 years, more than 714,000 between five and 10 years, and over 377,000 between three and five years.

As for those that have been employed between one and three years, the figure stood at more than 611,000 citizens.

Over 134,000 employees were recorded to have been working in the private sector for less than a year.

Earlier this month, the NLO revealed that the total number of employees in the Kingdom’s private sector reached 10.7 million workers in October — with 2.3 million of them being Saudi.

In October alone, the net growth in jobs for the Kingdom’s nationals was 17,830, indicating a steady increase in employment within the private sector.

This data represents a positive trend in the employment sector as the private sector continues to expand its workforce, creating opportunities for Saudi citizens. 

Moreover, in 2021, a study revealed that the Saudi private sector is hiring women at twice the rate of the public sector.

Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of 2020, Saudi women in the labor market grew by 64 percent, as the Kingdom underwent several social reforms, particularly for its female population, the study disclosed at the time.

The study, commissioned by US think tank Brookings Institute, showed the surge was “genuine, private-sector-led,” as female employment in these sectors rose by about 10 percent, twice as quickly as in the public sector, where it grew 5 percent.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Saudi Arabia private sector employees

Related

Saudi private sector employment touches 10.7m in Oct
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector employment touches 10.7m in Oct

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc seals tech deal with Aramco

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc seals tech deal with Aramco
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc seals tech deal with Aramco

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc seals tech deal with Aramco
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., known as solutions by stc, is set to supply Saudi Aramco with a high-performance computer in a deal worth SR329 million ($87 million).

Over a five-year period, the contract will see solutions by stc facilitate the digital transformation of the world’s largest oil producer, including managing, maintaining, and providing technical support.

The deal also outlined the design, implementation, operation, and management of the high-performance computer. It will incorporate hosting services for the data centers, which includes providing a secure and dedicated communication network and deploying the latest cybersecurity mechanisms and services.

According to Tadawul, the financial impact of the contract will appear on the company’s financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 2023, noting that there are no related parties.

Topics: Solutions by STC Aramco

Related

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation
Business & Economy
stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

Riyadh Air to bring ‘romance’ back to travel with focus on passenger experience, says chief commercial officer 

Riyadh Air to bring ‘romance’ back to travel with focus on passenger experience, says chief commercial officer 
Updated 13 November 2023
DALAL AWIENAT 
Follow

Riyadh Air to bring ‘romance’ back to travel with focus on passenger experience, says chief commercial officer 

Riyadh Air to bring ‘romance’ back to travel with focus on passenger experience, says chief commercial officer 
Updated 13 November 2023
DALAL AWIENAT 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Riyadh Air, is aiming to reintroduce some “romance” into traveling, according to its chief commercial officer. 

In an interview with Arab News at Dubai Airshow 2023, Peter Bellew talked up the digital-first focus of the carrier, which will see passengers’ faces serving as their boarding passes. 

His comments came after the company revealed the second livery for its wide-body aircraft through virtual reality, allowing visitors to experience the airline through their phones. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of the new national airline in March, with Riyadh Air set to make its first flight in 2025. 

The CCO declined to say if there are confirmed destinations for the airline but said the company is set to have links with over 100 airports from Riyadh by 2030. 

Reflecting on the focus on creating an unrivaled customer experience, Bellew said that in the early days of aircraft-powered tourism, the trip to the airport was seen as part of the positive experience of traveling. 

“Maybe travel has lost that a little bit,” he said, adding: “What we’re trying to do is put that back into travel so that people will actually look forward to traveling, coming to the airport, visiting our lounges, being on board our aircraft no matter what class of travel they go in, (and) that we try and put a little bit of the romance back into travel so people will actually be actively looking forward to traveling with Riyadh Air as part of their overall holiday and their journey rather than maybe traveling on an aircraft as a chore.” 

The airline’s goal to deliver a ticketless experience is a key part of this, and Bellew said: “Once passengers register their details with the airline, their biometrics will be recognized and will ensure a smooth traveling experience with no need to have physical tickets or boarding passes, your face will be your ticket.” 

The new livery features an iridescent white aircraft, which differs from the indigo exterior announced at the Paris Air Show in June. 

The color purple is representative of the Saudi lavender flower which represents the regal experience of the airline, said Bellew. 

Riyadh Air’s latest livery continues the indigo theme inspired by canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and curves of Arabic calligraphy. 

Bellew said the decision to reveal the livery via VR was in touch with the company’s goal to become a fully digital native airline. 

“Everything we are doing throughout the airline is digital in nature. The obvious thing to do instead of spending money on painting an aircraft is to do the reveal digitally, which I don’t think is common and has the potential to go viral,” he said, adding: “The reaction has been great, and it’s proved to be a unique idea.” 

Bellew said Saudi Arabia is the perfect country to launch a project as big as this as the Kingdom is “so digitally enabled.” 

He added: “We plan to leave no stone unturned to treat people really as if they were guests in our own house and the way we travel,” he said. 

With Saudi Vision 2030 in mind, Bellew said Riyadh Air is in line with the sustainability goals of the Kingdom. 

“We are brand new; we’re getting brand new aircraft, so they will be highly fuel efficient. But also the way we run the airline, the way the software that we run, the way we plan our flights, everything like that, I think we will learn a lot that would benefit the rest of the airline industry,” he said. 

“We’ve ordered 72 Boeing 787 aircraft. We expect the fleet will go up to about 170 aircraft by 2030, and we will be really focusing on linking Riyadh with direct flights to all the major capitals in the world that are within range of Riyadh,” he said. 

Bellew was clear that he not only sees the airline benefiting from being a Saudi company but also that the Kingdom will profit from the company, particularly through establishing aviation training infrastructure. 

“If I can help grow the world’s best education for Saudi Arabia and give them an opportunity, I would be very happy. If I could travel in 15 years and meet young Saudi people running other airlines from what they’ve learned in the Kingdom, from what we’ve established, for me, I’d be very proud of that,” he added. 

Dubai Airshow 2023 is taking place from Nov. 13 - 17 at Al Maktoum International Airport and features 1,400 exhibitors from 48 countries, with over 180 advanced commercial, private and military aircraft on display. 

Other Saudi companies at the airshow include Saudia Airlines and Saudi Aerospace Co. 

Topics: Riyadh Air Dubai Airshow 2023

Related

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Soft Matter
What We Are Reading Today: Soft Matter
Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza
Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza
Israel blocks Beirut-based TV channel’s websites
Israel blocks Beirut-based TV channel’s websites
Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame
Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame
Jordan’s king rejects any Israeli plan to occupy parts of Gaza
Jordan’s king rejects any Israeli plan to occupy parts of Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.