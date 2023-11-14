Hamas armed wing discussed releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce
Israeli army soldiers return after searching for human remains following the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, near a position along the border with southern Israel on November 12, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
CAIRO: The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday they told Qatari mediators that the group is ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in return for a five-day truce.
“The truce should include a complete cease-fire and allowing aid and humanitarian relief everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, Alqassam Brigades,. said in a recorded audio published on the group’s Telegram channel.
He went on to accuse Israel of “procrastinating and evading” the price of the deal.
Updated 14 November 2023

Israeli army confirms identity of soldier held hostage by Hamas
Updated 14 November 2023
JERUSALEM: The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday the identity of a soldier being held hostage by Hamas, after the armed wing of the Palestinian group published a video showing the young woman in captivity.
“Our hearts go out to the Marciano family, whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the army said in a statement released shortly after midnight.
“We are using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.”
It was the first time the army has officially confirmed a hostage’s identity since Hamas gunmen abducted about 240 people when they stormed across the militarised border from Gaza on October 7.
On Monday night, Hamas’ Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades published a video of the soldier apparently reading a message in Hebrew in which she identified herself by name and identity card number and said she had been detained in Gaza for four days.
“An IDF (Israel Defense Forces) representative came to the family’s home and informed them of the video’s publication,” the army statement said.
“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to exploit psychological terrorism and act inhumanely, through videos and photos of the hostages, as done in the past.”
The Israeli army has been waging a campaign to destroy Hamas, whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the worst attack on the country since its founding.
Israel says 44 of its troops have also been killed in fighting in Gaza.
The country is facing intense international calls to minimize civilian suffering during its massive air and ground operations, which the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says have killed 11,240 people, including 4,630 children.
MSF doctor warns of ‘inhuman’ conditions in main Gaza hospital
“The situation is very bad, it is inhuman,” a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media
The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages
Updated 14 November 2023
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hundreds of people stranded in Gaza’s biggest hospital were enduring “inhuman” conditions on Monday while heavy fighting raged around them, a doctor said as Israel declared Hamas had “lost control” over the Palestinian territory.
“Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They don’t have faith in the government anymore,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Israeli television without providing evidence.
“Hamas has lost control of Gaza,” he said, as Israeli troops battled with the militant group in the streets of Gaza City.
Witnesses reported intense air strikes, with tanks and armored vehicles just meters from the gate of the Al-Shifa hospital, under which Israel argues Hamas has buried its military headquarters — a charge denied by Hamas.
“The situation is very bad, it is inhuman,” a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media.
“We don’t have electricity. There’s no water in the hospital,” added the doctor, who was not named.
The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.
Gaza has been reliant on generators for more than a month after Israel cut off power supplies following the October 7 Hamas attack, and the besieged territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel.
A lack of fuel was also hitting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. The agency’s Gaza chief Thomas White said operations “will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter” the territory.
The World Health Organization in the Palestinian territories said early Monday that at least 2,300 people — patients, health workers and people fleeing fighting — were inside the crippled Al-Shifa facility.
The Israeli army pushed on with their campaign, determined to destroy the movement whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages in the country’s worst ever attack when they stormed across the militarised border from Gaza.
Israel said 44 of its troops have been killed in its Gaza ground operation.
But Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimize civilian suffering amid its massive air and ground operations that Hamas authorities say have killed 11,240 people, including 4,630 children.
Separately, the Hamas-run health ministry said there were dozens of bodies on the streets of northern Gaza, where the heaviest fighting was raging, saying ambulances were coming under Israeli fire when they tried to retrieve them.
United States President Joe Biden on Monday urged his ally Israel to protect Al-Shifa.
“It’s my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital,” he told reporters.
Israel’s top diplomat, as quoted by his spokesman, said the nation has “two or three weeks until international pressure really steps up.”
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen added that Israel is working to “broaden the window of legitimacy, and the fighting will carry on for as long as necessary.”
The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported more heavy fighting and again stressed its claim that Hamas was hiding in civilian infrastructure.
“IDF troops are continuing to conduct raids... targeting terrorist infrastructure located in central governmental institutions in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and residences of terrorists,” it said.
Teams of Israeli troops ran between jagged ruins in Gaza while air strikes shown on grainy military-released video shattered buildings.
Militants in southern Gaza fired a fresh salvo of rockets toward Israel.
Israelis are stunned by the October 7 attack and worried for the fate of the hostages. Demonstrators rallied on Monday outside the United Nations in Jerusalem to call for the world body’s help in freeing the captives.
The war in Gaza has also spurred concerns of a wider regional conflict.
At least eight pro-Iran fighters were killed in US strikes on eastern Syria, a war monitor said, in response to attacks on American forces.
It was the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria. Attacks on American forces in the Middle East have spiked since the Israel-Hamas war began.
International attention has focused on the plight of Palestinians, and protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with the 2.4 million under bombardment and near-total siege for more than five weeks.
About 980 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been let into Gaza since October 21, according to the UN humanitarian agency.
Before the war, 500 trucks entered every day, it said.
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the European Union and the United Nations to “parachute aid” into Gaza.
Fuel is in critical need, especially for hospital generators, but Israel has been concerned that any fuel deliveries could be diverted to Hamas militants.
Almost 1.6 million people — about two-thirds of Gaza’s population — have been internally displaced since October 7, according to UNRWA.
Some people were being allowed to leave the besieged territory via the Egypt-controlled Rafah crossing and on Monday more than 550 foreigners passport holders and nine wounded Palestinians wounded and companions crossed.
Israel’s military said it would observe a “self-evacuation corridor” Monday, allowing people to move from Al-Shifa southward, but admitted the area was still the scene of “intense battles.”
The area of fighting “currently includes the area surrounding the Al-Shifa hospital but not the hospital itself,” an IDF spokesperson told AFP.
The Israeli army also said its ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 liters (80 gallons) of fuel near the hospital “for urgent medical purposes.”
Al-Shifa director Abu Salmiya said he told Israeli authorities he needed far more — at least 8,000 liters to run the main generators and “save hundreds of patients and wounded, but they refused.”
AFP was unable to independently verify his account or Israel’s claim that Hamas forbade the hospital from taking the fuel.
Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza
Updated 13 November 2023
ISMAILIA, Egypt: A Turkish vessel carrying materials for field hospitals arrived Monday in Egypt’s port of El-Arish near the Rafah border crossing with the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, a port official said.
It is the first such aid vessel to arrive in Egypt since war broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants in Gaza launched an attack on Israel.
Israel has responded with a furious bombing campaign and ground invasion that officials in the Hamas government say has killed over 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and including thousands of children.
A Turkish health official said the vessel was carrying “materials, generators, ambulances to establish eight field hospitals.”
The Turkish official added that Ankara had requested Cairo’s approval to build the field hospitals in El-Arish, which lies about 40 kilometers from the Rafah border — the only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel.
“We received the green light from Egyptian authorities. We will set up these hospitals to the areas shown by the Egyptian authorities,” the official said.
The delivery comes as Hamas government officials said all hospitals in northern Gaza were “out of service” amid fuel shortages as a result of fighting with Israeli forces.
The Hamas government’s Deputy Health Minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.
Communication minister Shlomo Karhi said Al-Mayadeen TV channel’s websites have been blocked in Israel over “security” concerns
Updated 13 November 2023
JERUSALEM: A Beirut-based, pro-Iranian TV channel’s websites have been blocked in Israel over “security” concerns, an official said on Monday, as the war in Gaza raises worries of a regional conflict.
Israel’s Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi said the security Cabinet had approved emergency measures to prevent Al-Mayadeen from harming the state’s security.
“Immediately upon the Cabinet approval this morning, I signed the first order to block the Internet sites of Al-Mayadeen in Israel,” Karhi wrote on his Facebook page.
“The broadcasts and reporters of Al-Mayadeen serve the despicable terror organizations,” Karhi said.
There was no immediate comment from Mayadeen in Lebanon, but the outlet’s Israeli correspondent said she “will abide by the law.”
The Israeli minister also requested that the army’s central command chief apply the same measure in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian production company working with Mayadeen in the occupied West Bank announced they had cut ties with the Lebanese channel.
A spokesman for Karhi said that Mayadeen television could not be blocked since it was broadcast via satellite, but officials intended to prohibit Mayadeen reporters from working in Israel.
In a Monday statement, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Mayadeen has “turned into a mouthpiece of Hezbollah.”
He accused the Lebanese network’s journalists of “supporting terror while pretending to be reporters.”
Last month, Karhi’s office presented the security Cabinet with a plan to close the Israeli operation of Al Jazeera in light of “evidence” the Qatari channel was broadcasting content “that harms national security.”
The 27 EU nations have meanwhile jointly condemned Hamas for what they described as the use of hospitals and civilians as “human shields” in the war against Israel.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that at the same time, the bloc asked Israel “for maximum restraint in targeting to avoid human casualties.”
At a meeting of the bloc’s foreign affairs ministers, Borrell brandished a statement he issued on behalf of the 27 nations as a show of unity following weeks of often contrasting views on how the group should address the Israel-Hamas war.
“You know how difficult it has been the last times, after the vote in the UN, where countries were voted in different ways, to present a completely united approach,” Borrell said.