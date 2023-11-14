You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying

Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying

Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying
Salah was the second highest ranked African in the Ballon d’Or last month behind Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, who misses the first matchdays due to an injury. (AFP filephoto)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vw7ms

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying

Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying
  • Salah was the second highest ranked African in the Ballon d’Or last month behind Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JOHANNESBURG: Prolific Liverpool scorer and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah will be among the stars in action this week when 2026 World Cup qualifying in Africa kicks off with two match days.
His two Premier League goals against Brentford at the weekend raised his total to 200 in English football, and he is now set to shine against Group A rivals Djibouti and Sierra Leone.
Salah was the second highest ranked African in the Ballon d’Or last month behind Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, who misses the first matchdays due to an injury.
Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt and Mostafa Mohamed of Nantes are other Egyptians who have been scoring regularly in major European leagues this season.
Djibouti, who face Egypt in Cairo on Thursday, are among the weakest African national teams and have twice suffered eight-goal hidings in World Cup qualifiers.
Sierra Leone will be handicapped at having to stage a home fixture against Egypt on Sunday in Liberia because they lack an international-standard stadium.
Egypt have won the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times, but struggle in World Cup qualifying, reaching the finals only three times, compared with eight appearances by Cameroon.
The strongest challenge to Salah and his teammates could come from Burkina Faso, ranked 10th in Africa, five places below Egypt. Guinea-Bissau and Ethiopia are the other Group A contenders.
Nigeria must do without Osimhen, one of the favorites to win the CAF Footballer of the Year award next month, and injured AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
But Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro has many talented replacements to choose from, including Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen and Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest.
There are concerns, however, about the Super Eagles’ defense with Cyprus-based goalkeeper Francis Uzoho coming under fire for his performances in two recent friendly matches.
Zimbabwe are back in international football after a FIFA ban for government interference prevented them competing in 2024 Cup of Nations qualifying.
They are among 17 African countries who cannot play at home either because of sub-standard stadiums or safety concerns and will host Nigeria in the Rwandan city of Butare.
South Africa are considered the biggest threats to Nigeria in Group C, but will tackle Benin at home and Rwanda away minus star Lyle Foster.
The Burnley forward and only South African in the Premier League has been sidelined by the recurrence of a mental health issue.
Former Premier League manager Chris Hughton admits he is under pressure as Ghana coach ahead of qualifiers at home to Madagascar and away to the Comoros.
“They are two games we must do well in,” he said amid media calls for his dismissal after a four-goal friendly hiding by the United States last month.
Veteran Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew, who joined Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre last weekend, has been recalled, but an injury rules out another midfielder, Thomas Partey from Arsenal.
Last December in Qatar Morocco became the first World Cup semifinalists from Africa, but they will not be involved in matchday one as opponents Eritrea withdrew without an explanation.
So Saudi Arabia-based goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi and Sevilla forward Youssef en-Nesyri go into action for the Atlas Lions only next Tuesday.
Their belated entry into qualifying will be away to Tanzania in Group E, which also includes resurgent Zambia, Congo Brazzaville and Niger, who are set to hire Moroccan coach Badou Zaki.
The nine group winners after 260 qualifiers that stretch to October 2025 qualify for the record 48 nation finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
There could be a 10th African qualifier as the best four runners-up enter a mini-tournament and the winners advance to inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs.

Topics: Egypt Mo Salah African Cup World Cup

Related

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Sport
‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Big names in women’s golf set to tee off at first Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh
Sport
Big names in women’s golf set to tee off at first Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh

Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal

Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal

Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal
  • India have won nine straight matches in this year’s World Cup to finish atop the ICC World Cup points table 
  • New Zealand offered toughest challenge in their earlier World Cup fixture before Kohli won the match for India 
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

MUMBAI, India: After winning nine straight games to finish atop the standings, India faces fourth-place New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal.

Based on the host team’s perfect record going into the semifinal, and the parochial home crowd, New Zealand will have to rise above expectations to advance to Sunday’s final against either Australia or South Africa.

In pursuit of its third title, India set the benchmark — it easily beat Australia and Pakistan, then trounced England and South Africa. Perhaps its biggest challenge came from New Zealand at Dharamsala, but Virat Kohli’s 95 helped navigate past it.

India changed its combination when allrounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out with an ankle injury, and it plowed on unbeaten. This was achieved through dominant performances with both bat and ball and playing in nine venues.

Kohli leads the run charts with 594 runs in nine games. Skipper Rohit Sharma is fourth with 503 runs — his strike-rate is the highest for any opener who has featured in all nine league games. Four of India’s six primary batters have posted hundreds in the tournament.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is fifth in tournament bowling with 17 wickets. Mohammed Shami has blitzed his way through batting lineups to pick up 16 wickets at a remarkable average of 9.56 in just five games. Ravindra Jadeja is just outside the top 10 with 15.

“We’ve maintained some really high standards in terms of our execution (and) our intensity,” India coach Rahul Dravid said. “We’ve traveled the length and breadth of this country ... and I think what this team has done really well is it has really represented India fantastically. It’s played a really good brand of cricket.”

New Zealand has the onerous task of facing the rampant home team in the playoffs. The New Zealanders opened with four consecutive wins before a loss to India at altitude sparked a run of four losses. They stopped that slide to win against Sri Lanka and qualify for a fifth successive World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand will take some confidence from winning at the same stage four years ago, when it beat table-topping India across a rain-affected two days in Manchester before losing to England in the final in a contentious boundary countback.
New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson says his team must accurately assess the Wankhede Stadium pitch and look to tighten up its bowling at the traditionally high-scoring venue.

South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 in its clash with Sri Lanka before Glenn Maxwell hit a double-century as Australia successfully chased down 291 against Afghanistan last week.

“A lot of Indian grounds have been high-scoring,” Ferguson said. “That’s the nature of one-day cricket in this part of the world. It’s trying to understand what the pitch will be like and read what a good score on it is because those big overs, 10 runs here or there, can cost you at the back end of the innings.”

Ferguson said New Zealand will have to deal with the result of the toss.

“Whatever it might be — bat or bowl first — we’ve got plans for that,” Ferguson said. “It’s important to stick to them. Obviously, it’s nice to bowl under lights, nice to see when the ball does move around a bit and it brings us into the game. We’ll have to play it as we see it come game day.”

South Africa and Australia finished level with seven wins and two losses each in the first phase of the tournament and will meet Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the other semifinal. The semifinal winners advance to the championship match on Sunday at Ahmedabad.

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket New Zealand India

Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash

Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash

Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash
  • Suarez, with 68 international goals to his name, has been in superb form for Brazilian club Gremio with 16 goals in 29 games but has not featured for Uruguay since Bielsa took over in May
  • Argentina have won all four of their qualifiers so far, topping the table with 12 points, five clear of Venezuela, Brazil and Uruguay
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay’s record goalscorer Luis Suarez on Monday received his first call-up under new coach Marcelo Bielsa who named the 36-year-old in his squad to face Argentina this week in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Suarez, with 68 international goals to his name, has been in superb form for Brazilian club Gremio with 16 goals in 29 games but has not featured for Uruguay since Bielsa took over in May.

Thursday’s match against Argentina will be his first for the national team since they were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar in the group stages last year.

Edinson Cavani, who has 58 international goals to his name, was left out after picking up an injury playing for Boca Juniors.

If he plays, Suarez is likely to come up against his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi who scored both goals in the qualifier against Peru last month that ended 2-0.

Argentina have won all four of their qualifiers so far, topping the table with 12 points, five clear of Venezuela, Brazil and Uruguay.

Six teams from the continent will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Topics: football Luis suarez Uruguay Argentina

Related

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Football
Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio
Sport
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
  • Zverev is tough opposition on hard courts like the one at the Pala Alpitour and made full use of his height and power to see off Alcaraz
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Alexander Zverev got off to a winning start in his ATP Finals campaign on Monday by battling back from a set down to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4.

Russian Zverev, a two-time winner at the year-ending tournament, put on a powerful display to see off world No. 2 Alcaraz who is not on top form after returning from injury at the end of last month.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz struggled with lower back and left foot problems which had kept him out of action since the Shanghai Masters in early October.

He was then dumped out early at the Paris Masters by Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin and flagged toward the end of a bruising contest with giant German Zverev, the No. 7 seed in Turin.

Zverev is tough opposition on hard courts like the one at the Pala Alpitour and made full use of his height and power to see off Alcaraz and take the lead in the Red Group.

The 26-year-old rattled off 16 aces and was only broken once over the course of an impressive win in which he hit more winners and made significantly fewer unforced errors than out-of-sorts Alcaraz.

“Against Carlos I’m not somebody who’s going to win a lot of baseline rallies so I knew that I had to serve well, to hit a lot of aces, I knew that I had to make a make a lot of first serves... it paid off in the end,” said Zverev.

Alcaraz claimed the first set after breaking back to love in game six to level at 3-3 and took the lead in the next game after saving three break points.

The set was then taken to a tiebreak when Zverev saved three set points on his own serve in game 12, but Alcaraz’s class shone through to claim a set which lasted well over an hour.

Zverev bounced back though and rattled off three games in a row to set up a straightforward second-set victory as Alcaraz was rocked back by his opponent’s service game.

And Zverev pushed on to claim the honors, sealing the win in trademark style with two whopping serves which Alcaraz — who had been at advantage — simply couldn’t handle.

Before Zverev’s win Novak Djokovic was presented with the trophy for finishing the season as world No. 1, a position he secured after winning his thrilling Green Group opener with Holger Rune on Sunday night, a match which lasted more than three hours.

Djokovic is red-hot favorite to claim his seventh Finals title which would put him out of his own as the record winner, one ahead of retired great and old rival Roger Federer.

“Winning Grand Slams and being No. 1 in the world are probably the pinnacles of the sport,” said Djokovic on court.

“It’s been a very long year for all the players and to be able to stand here is a blessing.”

In the day’s other Red Group match, 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev brought down fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz ATP Finals

Related

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Tennis
Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
Tennis
Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification

Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification

Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
  • Continental heavyweights Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified along with hosts Germany, Turkiye, Scotland and Austria for the 24-nation finals
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Reigning champions Italy are preparing for a decisive qualifier with Ukraine for a place at Euro 2024, while former winners the Netherlands and 2016 semifinalists Wales are also aiming to book their tickets to the finals in Germany.

The last two rounds of qualifying matches take place over the next week, and a total of 12 countries will secure their spots in next month’s draw in Hamburg for the tournament to go with nine who are already guaranteed to be there.

Continental heavyweights Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified along with hosts Germany, Turkiye, Scotland and Austria for the 24-nation finals which will run June 14 to July 14 next year.

Italy, who beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of the last European Championship in 2021 to claim the title for the second time, still have work to do to avoid missing another major tournament.

Having failed to qualify for either of the last two World Cups, there is a danger the Azzurri will not be in Germany to defend their title after a qualifying campaign during which coach Roberto Mancini quit either side of defeats home and away to England.

Yet the equation is simple for the team now coached by Luciano Spalletti — whatever happens when they face North Macedonia in Rome on Friday, win against Ukraine in Germany next Monday and they will qualify.

A draw against Ukraine will suffice if they beat North Macedonia first. Lose their last game, on the other hand, and Ukraine will progress to the finals instead, while Italy will drop into the play-offs next March which will determine the final three qualifiers.

That is a scenario they will desperately want to avoid, having failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups after losing playoff ties to Sweden and North Macedonia respectively.

“We have to handle the fear. It will be there by our side as we go,” indicated Spalletti this week when asked about the high stakes facing his team in the Group C finale.

Meanwhile, there appears little prospect of the Netherlands failing in their bid to join France in qualifying from Group B.

A win at home to the Republic of Ireland in Amsterdam on Saturday will do the job for Ronald Koeman’s side. And if they slip up, they will have another chance when they face Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Assuming they do wrap up qualification, that will leave Euro 2004 winners Greece to settle for a place in the playoffs, as determined by their performances in the last UEFA Nations League.

Wales have recovered from a wobble as they adapt to life without Gareth Bale and are now hopeful of securing a spot at a third consecutive Euro finals.

Rob Page’s side appeared up against it in Group D following defeats by Armenia and Turkiye in June, but a 2-1 win over Croatia in Cardiff last month, when Harry Wilson scored twice, has left them with qualification in their own hands.

A win in Armenia on Saturday, and another at home to already-qualified Turkiye three days later, will take them through.

“The mindset we’ve got is we can get a result against anyone. We’ve shown that,” said Wales captain Ben Davies.

Croatia are ready to take advantage of any slip-up by the Welsh, but otherwise the 2018 World Cup runners-up, and 2022 semifinalists, will have to try again in the playoffs.

Other nations poised to qualify include Denmark, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia and Slovakia, while Albania are set to go to a second Euro in three editions.

They need just a draw away to minnows Moldova on Friday in order to qualify from Group E, in which Robert Lewandowski’s Poland look likely to miss out.

They, like Erling Haaland’s Norway, could at least still get into the playoffs, as they aim to avoid the fate of Sweden, the biggest nation to already be eliminated.

Topics: Euro 2024 Wales Netherlands Italy

Related

Spain win 25th straight qualifier at home to keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024
Football
Spain win 25th straight qualifier at home to keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024
Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany
Football
Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Virender Sehwag, Sri Lankan batsman Aravinda de Silva and pioneering Indian women’s captain Diana Edulji have been inducted into cricket’s Hall of Fame, the game’s governing body announced Monday.

They will be honored at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council has recognized 109 players in the ICC Cricket Hall Of Fame since its launch in 2009.

De Silva, 58, enjoyed a 19-year international career for Sri Lanka, playing a starring role in their memorable World Cup triumph in 1996.

In 93 Tests, he scored 6,361 runs at an average of 42.97 and collected 9,284 runs from 308 ODIs while taking 106 wickets.

De Silva made his Test debut at Lord’s in 1984, and a year later scored 75 as Sri Lanka recorded its first-ever Test win against India.

In 1991, he struck a then-national record individual score of 267 against New Zealand at Wellington.

Sehwag, 45, played a key part in India’s World Cup winning campaign at home in 2011, and scored over 17,000 runs in international cricket during a stellar 14-year career.

He transformed the opener’s role in Test cricket through his trademark explosive approach to batting.

Edulji, who became the first Indian woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, played a pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women’s cricket history.

A right-handed batter and slow left-arm bowler, Edulji took 109 wickets in Test and ODIs.

When she retired after the World Cup in 1993, she had taken more wickets in international cricket than anyone except Australia’s Lyn Fullston.

“These three figures have revolutionized the sport in their own way, and have provided fans with some of the most unforgettable moments in recent memory,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

“Their lasting contributions to cricket mean they are richly deserving of their status in the ICC Hall of Fame.”

Topics: Virender Sehwag Aravinda de Silva Diana Edulji

Related

India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup
Sport
India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup
Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
Sport
Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Latest updates

Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying
Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying
Myanmar rebels seek to control border with India after early wins
Myanmar rebels seek to control border with India after early wins
1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s
1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s
Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel
Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel
Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash
Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.