Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate setting up of corridors for humanitarian assistance as Southeast Asian defense ministers met in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Indonesia and Malaysia have been staunch supporters of Palestine for decades. Both governments have no diplomatic relations with Israel and have repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Tens of thousands of Indonesians and Malaysians across various cities have been taking to the streets to show their solidarity with Palestine since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza last month.

During an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting on Wednesday, their defense chiefs called attention to the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, where more than 11,300 Palestinian civilians have been killed as Israel continues its daily bombardment and ground attacks.

“Indonesia is deeply saddened by the deteriorating situation in Gaza, particularly the horrid humanitarian conditions,” Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said in his opening remarks.

“Indonesia’s stance is clear and firm. We push and we call for immediate cessation of hostilities and the immediate setting up of corridors for humanitarian assistance. The violence against the civilian population must stop.”

Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Hasan condemned in his speech the bombing of civilian homes and hospitals, and “the consequential massacre of innocent lives, children, women and men.”

In retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by Gaza-based militant group Hamas, Tel Aviv has cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the densely populated enclave, while its military forces have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps.

Israeli forces raided Gaza’s largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, on Wednesday, despite the presence of thousands of medical staff and civilians taking shelter at the facility.

“Malaysia reiterates its resolute call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a rejection of any attempt to forcefully displace the Palestinian people from their rightful land,” Hasan said.

“Malaysia reaffirms its principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”