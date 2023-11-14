You are here

War on Gaza
Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza 'atrocities'

President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
  • Indonesia last week denied an allegation by Israel that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian charity funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels
WASHINGTON: Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House on Monday to do more to end “atrocities” in Gaza and help bring about a cease-fire.
The Israel-Hamas war overshadowed the Oval Office talks, which had been meant to showcase an upgrade in ties as Washington tries to boost alliances against an increasingly assertive China.
“Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza,” Widodo, the leader of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, said as the two presidents met in front of a roaring fire.
“Cease-fire is a must for the sake of humanity.”
The Indonesian president had said Sunday he would bring Biden a “very strong message” from a joint summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh at the weekend which condemned Israel and called for a cease-fire.
Widodo also said he would “deliver a specific message from President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, who asked me to convey it to President Biden,” regarding the war.
US officials had said Biden would in turn urge his Indonesian counterpart to take a “larger role” in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict in the talks at the White House on Monday.
“I think it will be critical to hear the perspectives from Indonesia about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” a senior US administration official said Sunday in a call with reporters.
This would include the “cease-fire issue” but also long-term goals such as a two-state solution after the war and rebuilding the shattered Gaza Strip, the US official said.
Indonesia last week denied an allegation by Israel that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian charity funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels.
The meeting had been aimed at showing unity ahead of Biden’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco this week, with Washington trying to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region.
Indonesia and the United States were shaking hands on a new “comprehensive strategic partnership” — Indonesia’s highest level of diplomatic ties.
Biden unveiled a similar upgrade to ties with Vietnam on a visit to Hanoi in September, part of Washington’s push to bolster its network of allies in Asia and the Pacific.
Indonesia, like many emerging and developing countries, has received massive Chinese investment and loans, particularly for infrastructure projects.
The leaders will also discuss cooperation on critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries and other clean energy technologies, US officials said.
Biden and Widodo — who is set to leave office next year after reaching the end of a two-term limit — will hold one-on-one talks in the White House Oval Office before having tea.
Widodo’s Washington visit comes ahead of what the officials called a consequential week in which Biden hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.
Biden will meet China’s Xi on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday — their first talks since the G20 gathered in the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November 2022.
Indonesia and other countries will be watching the talks between the superpower rivals because “they want a situation that is not risking global conflict,” a US official said.

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
  • “We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the UN Security council,” Austin said
SEOUL: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday UN member countries enforcing the Korean War armistice are concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea to expand its military capabilities by enabling it to evade UN sanctions.
Austin was speaking at a meeting in South Korea with defense minister and representatives from the 17 countries that make up the UN Command that oversees the armistice.
“We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the UN Security council,” Austin said.
PRC refers to the People’s Republic of China and DPRK is short for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“We’re also troubled by the recent growth in military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK,” he said.

 

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Brazil's Lula says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly, killing some 11,240 people, mostly civilians, including 4,630 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there
BRASILIA: Brazil’s president on Monday accused Israel of “killing innocent people without any criteria” in the Gaza Strip, deeming its actions there “as grave” as the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel, is as grave as that of Hamas. They are killing innocent people without any criteria,” said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at an official ceremony in Brasilia.
The leader of Latin America’s largest country also accused Israel of “dropping bombs where there are children, hospitals, on the pretext that a terrorist is there.”
“This is inexplicable. First you have to save the women and children, then you fight with whomever you want,” Lula said.
Representatives of Brazil’s Jewish community denounced these remarks as “erroneous,” “unfair” and “dangerous,” adding that they “put Israel and Hamas on the same level.”
They defended the “visible and proven” efforts of the Israeli authorities “to save Palestinian civilians.”
“Our community expects balance from our authorities,” added the Israeli Confederation of Brazil, which claims to represent some 120,000 Brazilian Jews, the second largest community in the region, in a statement.
On October 7, Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to the authorities.
The Israeli army estimates that some 240 people have also been taken hostage by the group.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly, killing some 11,240 people, mostly civilians, including 4,630 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.
Israel denies deliberately targeting hospitals. It accuses Hamas of using these facilities, or the tunnels beneath them, as hideouts, which the Islamist militant group denies.
Lula’s comments came as he welcomed to Brasilia 22 Brazilians and 10 members of their families who had been evacuated from Gaza on Sunday via the land border with Egypt, after more than a month of waiting in the conflict zone.
 

 

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • The building, according to other leaked documents, will be used for the mass production of Iran’s Shahed-136 that will include improving Iranian fabrication processes “and ultimately advancing the drone’s capabilities,” the report said
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery shows progress in the construction in Russia of a plant that will mass produce Iranian-designed kamikaze drones that Moscow is expected to target against Ukrainian energy facilities, a research organization said on Monday.
Despite the headway, neither the United States nor its allies have imposed sanctions on the plant’s owner, JSC Alabuga, or its associated companies, said the Institute for Science and International Security report.
The White House, the Russian embassy and Iran’s UN mission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The report said a mid-September satellite image showed that new construction at the plant “directly” correlated with a leaked building floor plan that the Washington Post shared with the institute earlier this year.
The building, according to other leaked documents, will be used for the mass production of Iran’s Shahed-136 that will include improving Iranian fabrication processes “and ultimately advancing the drone’s capabilities,” the report said.
The satellite image also showed the construction of other structures and new security perimeters with checkpoints, the report said.
“With winter fast approaching ... Russia can be expected to accelerate its Shahed-136 attacks against Ukraine’s vital energy infrastructure, causing brutal living conditions for the civilian population,” the report said.
“A key overdue step” is for Washington to sanction Alabuga and its associated companies, the report continued.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Sunday warned his country to prepare for Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Last winter — about 10 months into its invasion — Russia unleashed waves of such attacks, prompting rolling blackouts.
The plant is located 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow in the Tartarstan Republic. Alabuga JSC is 66 percent owned by the federal government and 34 percent by the republic, the report said.
The White House in June said Russia and Iran appeared to be deepening their defense cooperation and that in addition to supplying drones, Tehran was working with Moscow to produce Iranian drones in Alabuga. 

 

South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal

South Korea's Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Follow

  • There are concerns that Russia’s protracted war on Ukraine and the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol slammed the purported illicit arms deal between North Korea and Russia, saying he’ll emphasize its far-reaching security implications and discuss international response during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco this week.
In written responses to questions from The Associated Press ahead of the APEC meeting, Yoon also said that North Korean provocations will invite immediate retaliation by South Korean and US forces. There are concerns that North Korea might miscalculate and make a move against the South while the world is focused on the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
“An effective way to prevent North Korea from miscalculating is to demonstrate our robust deterrence capabilities and determination toward North Korea based on the solid (South Korea) -US joint defense posture,” Yoon said.
“North Korea’s provocations will not only fail to achieve its intended goal but also result in immediate and strong retaliation from (South Korea)-US alliance,” he said.
There are concerns that Russia’s protracted war on Ukraine and the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Some experts say North Korea’s reported pursuit of sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for its supply of conventional arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine could help the North modernize its nuclear-capable missiles targeting South Korea and the US The experts also worry that Washington’s preoccupation with Ukraine and Israel might prompt North Korea to conclude that the US security posture on the Korean Peninsula has weakened and launch surprise attacks or other provocations against South Korea.
Since taking office in May last year, Yoon, a conservative, has made a reinforced military partnership with the US the center of his foreign policy in response to North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats. Since his inauguration, Yoon said that North Korea has test-launched a total of 87 ballistic missiles.
Despite this, many foreign analysts assess North Korea still doesn’t possess functioning nuclear-tipped missiles. But they say that Russian support could help North Korea overcome the last remaining technological hurdles to acquire such weapons.
Both North Korea and Russia have dismissed as groundless the speculated weapons transfer deal, which would violate UN Security Council resolutions that ban any arms trade to and from North Korea.
“These two countries’ military cooperation ... not only poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and Europe but also undermines the universal rules-based international order,” Yoon said.
At meetings with many world leaders during the 21-member APEC meeting, Yoon said he’ll underscore such diverse security threats posed by the “illegal” North Korean-Russian cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.
One area where North Korea is believed to be receiving Russian technological assistance is a spy satellite launch program. After two consecutive failures to put its first military spy satellite into orbit in recent months, North Korea vowed to make a third launch attempt in October. But it didn’t follow through. South Korean officials suspect it that was likely because North Korea has begun receiving Russian help.
Yoon said the main objective of North Korea’s spy satellite launch, which involves a rocket, is to advance its nuclear delivery vehicle. He cited UN bans on any satellite launches by North Korea, because the world body views them as cover for testing its long-range missile technology. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously said he needed a spaced-based surveillance system to better monitor South Korean and US activities and enhance the attack capability of his nuclear missiles.
“If North Korea succeeds in launching the military reconnaissance satellite, it would signify that North Korea’s ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) capabilities have been taken to a higher level,” Yoon said. “Therefore, we will have to come up with reinforced countermeasures.”
Yoon said the recent Seoul visits by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin serve as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the South Korea-US alliance. Observers say such back-to-back visits by top US officials suggest the US security commitment remains strong despite the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Blinken told reporters in Seoul last week that he and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, discussed unspecified further actions the two countries can take with others to put more pressures on Russia not to transfer military technology to North Korea. Austin said Monday that the US deterrence commitment to South Korea remains ironclad and includes a full range of America’s nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.
“By building upon the ironclad (South Korea)-US alliance, the Korean government is acquiring overwhelming response capabilities and a retaliation posture to establish a strong security stance,” Yoon said.
Yoon said that current global challenges — arising from the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the climate crisis and high inflation – offer an opportunity for APEC to demonstrate its leadership again by spearheading efforts to overcome crises and to spur innovation through regional cooperation.
“I will urge the member economies to work together in the spirit of stronger solidarity and cooperation to advance trade and investment liberalization, innovation and digitalization as well as inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.
Yoon said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have left energy security vulnerable. He said the global economy is becoming further fragmented by the weaponization of economic resources, and that supply chain risks pose the biggest obstacle to regional economic development.
“The Asia-Pacific region must endeavor to become a free space where people, money and data as well as goods and services flow without disruption,” Yoon said.
He also stressed the need to establish new norms for digital ethics that match the era of hyper digitalization.
“Since digital technology knows no borders and has connectivity and immediacy, it is necessary to establish universal norms that can be applied to everyone in the international community,” he said.
 

 

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Follow

  • A number of Navalny associates have faced extremism-related charges after the politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed in 2021 as extremist groups
TALLINN, Estonia: A court in the Siberian city of Tomsk on Monday jailed an associate of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny pending trial on extremism charges, according to an ally, part of an unrelenting crackdown on Russian political activists, independent journalists and rights workers.
Ksenia Fadeyeva, who used to run Navalny’s office in Tomsk and had a seat in a local legislature, was placed in pre-trial detention several months after her trial began.
According to her ally Andrei Fateyev, who reported the development on his Telegram channel, Fadeyeva was placed under house arrest three weeks ago over an alleged violation of restrictions imposed on her earlier. The prosecutor later contested that ruling and demanded she be put in custody, a move the judge supported, Fateyev said.
The activist has been charged with running an extremist group and promoting “activities of an organization that infringes on people’s rights.”
Fateyev argued that Fadeyeva was being punished by the authorities “for legal and open political activity, for fighting against corruption, for demanding alternation of power.”
A number of Navalny associates have faced extremism-related charges after the politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed in 2021 as extremist groups, a move that exposed virtually anyone affiliated with them to prosecution.
Earlier this year, Navalny himself was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prison. It was his fifth criminal conviction and his third and longest prison term — all of which his supporters see as a deliberate Kremlin strategy to silence its most ardent opponent.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He has been behind bars ever since, and his close allies left Russia under pressure from the authorities following mass protests that rocked the country after the politician’s arrest. The Kremlin has denied it was involved in Navalny’s poisoning.
Many people working in Navalny’s regional offices also left the country, but some stayed — and were arrested. Liliya Chanysheva, who ran Navalny’s office in the central city of Ufa, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on extremism charges in June. Daniel Kholodny, former technical director of Navalny’s YouTube channel, received an eight-year prison term in August after standing trial with Navalny.
Fadeyeva in Tomsk faces up to 12 years, if convicted.
“Organizations linked to Alexei Navalny are believed to be staunch enemies of the authorities and have become the subject of large-scare repressions,” Natalia Zvyagina, Amnesty International’s Russia director, said in January.
Navalny, who is serving time in a penal colony east of Moscow, has faced various hardships, from repeated stints in a tiny solitary “punishment cell” to being deprived of pen and paper.
On Monday, his team reported that prison censors stopped giving him letters from his wife, Yulia. It published a photo of a handwritten letter to her from Navalny in which he says that one of her letters was “seized by the censors, as it contains information about initiating, planning or organizing a crime.”
In Geneva on Monday, Western countries repeatedly called on Russia to halt domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine — and human rights violations related to it — as Russia came under a regular review at the UN’s top rights body.
A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia’s actions to restrict some forms of protest voices that might threaten its domestic security. The session in Geneva was part of an exercise known as the universal periodic review, which all UN member states face every four or five years in connection with the UN-backed Human Rights Council.
 

 

